👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 3 Early Updates

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football rankings - Week 3 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings
Week 3 Fantasy Football News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The fantasy football season is off to a fast start as Week 3 has already arrived. Whether your fantasy team is undefeated or has yet to win a game, we've got you prepared for Week 3 with our early Week 3 overall rankings. Utilize these rankings to get a head start in Week 3. As always, we update our Week 3 rankings throughout the week as injuries and news continue to flow in.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 3 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 5 Bijan Robinson RB
2 6 Derrick Henry RB
2 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 9 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 10 James Cook III RB
2 11 Justin Jefferson WR
2 12 Chris Olave WR
2 13 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 14 Saquon Barkley RB
2 15 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 16 Zay Flowers WR
3 17 Puka Nacua WR
3 18 Javonte Williams RB
3 19 Chase Brown RB
3 20 Kyren Williams RB
3 21 Breece Hall RB
3 22 Chuba Hubbard RB
3 23 DeVonta Smith WR
3 24 Trey McBride TE
4 25 De'Von Achane RB
4 26 Parker Washington WR
4 27 Jaylen Warren RB
4 28 Christian Watson WR
4 29 Garrett Wilson WR
4 30 George Pickens WR
4 31 David Montgomery RB
4 32 Davante Adams WR
4 33 Omarion Hampton RB
4 34 Drake London WR
4 35 Bucky Irving RB
4 36 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
5 37 D'Andre Swift RB
5 38 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 39 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 40 Mike Evans WR
5 41 Cam Skattebo RB
5 42 DJ Moore WR
5 43 TreVeyon Henderson RB
5 44 Tee Higgins WR
5 45 Malik Nabers WR
5 46 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 47 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 48 Matthew Golden WR
5 49 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 50 Sam LaPorta TE
5 51 Rashee Rice WR
5 52 Travis Kelce TE
5 53 Jalen Coker WR
6 54 Brock Bowers TE
6 55 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 56 Jadarian Price RB
6 57 Jameson Williams WR
6 58 Emanuel Wilson RB
6 59 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 60 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
6 61 George Kittle TE
6 62 Dalton Schultz TE
6 63 Josh Downs WR
7 64 Tony Pollard RB
7 65 Ladd McConkey WR
7 66 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 67 Mark Andrews TE
7 68 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
7 69 DK Metcalf WR
7 70 Tucker Kraft TE
7 71 Michael Wilson WR
7 72 Jordan Addison WR
7 73 Adonai Mitchell WR
7 74 Romeo Doubs WR
7 75 Tyler Warren TE
7 76 Juwan Johnson TE
7 77 Luther Burden III WR
7 78 Dontayvion Wicks WR
7 79 Terry McLaurin WR
7 80 Blake Corum RB
7 81 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 82 Devaughn Vele WR
7 83 Stefon Diggs WR
7 84 Colston Loveland TE
7 85 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 86 Hunter Henry TE
8 87 Courtland Sutton WR
8 88 Rashod Bateman WR
8 89 Khalil Shakir WR
8 90 Quentin Johnston WR
8 91 Xavier Worthy WR
8 92 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 93 Denzel Boston WR
8 94 Carnell Tate WR
8 95 Malik Washington WR
8 96 Tre Tucker WR
8 97 Rico Dowdle RB
8 98 Rome Odunze WR
8 99 KC Concepcion WR
8 100 Kaleb Johnson RB
8 101 Tyjae Spears RB
8 102 Kyle Monangai RB
9 103 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 104 Oronde Gadsden II TE
9 105 Terrance Ferguson TE
9 106 Jakobi Meyers WR
9 107 Isaiah Likely TE
9 108 Kayshon Boutte WR
9 109 Makai Lemon WR
9 110 Kaelon Black RB
9 111 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 112 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 113 Emmett Johnson RB
9 114 Jake Ferguson TE
9 115 Woody Marks RB
9 116 Mack Hollins WR
9 117 Pat Freiermuth TE
9 118 T.J. Hockenson TE
9 119 Rashid Shaheed WR
9 120 Keenan Allen WR
9 121 DeMario Douglas WR
10 122 Kalif Raymond WR
10 123 Darren Waller TE
10 124 Keon Coleman WR
10 125 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 126 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
10 127 Kendrick Bourne WR
10 128 Pat Bryant WR
10 129 Jonah Coleman RB
10 130 Braelon Allen RB
10 131 Ryan Flournoy WR
10 132 Tre Harris WR
10 133 Caleb Douglas WR
10 134 Brenton Strange TE
10 135 Xavier Hutchinson WR
10 136 Tank Bigsby RB
10 137 Jalen Nailor WR
10 138 AJ Barner TE
10 139 Malachi Fields WR
10 140 Kenneth Gainwell RB
10 141 Alvin Kamara RB
10 142 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 143 Germie Bernard WR
11 144 Gunnar Helm TE
11 145 Cooper Kupp WR
11 146 Cade Otton TE
11 147 Evan Engram TE
11 148 Mike Gesicki TE
11 149 Tyquan Thornton WR
11 150 Rachaad White RB
11 151 Chris Brooks RB
11 152 Joshua Palmer WR
11 153 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 154 Jack Bech WR
11 155 Roman Wilson WR
11 156 Justice Hill RB
11 157 Calvin Ridley WR
11 158 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
11 159 Ted Hurst WR
11 160 Chris Bell WR
11 161 Antonio Williams WR
11 162 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 163 Michael Mayer TE
11 164 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 165 George Holani RB
11 166 MarShawn Lloyd RB
11 167 Raheim Sanders RB
11 168 Darnell Mooney WR
12 169 Colby Parkinson TE
12 170 Jaylin Noel WR
12 171 Greg Dulcich TE
12 172 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 173 Andrei Iosivas WR
12 174 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 175 Dawson Knox TE
12 176 Laquon Treadwell WR
12 177 Darnell Washington TE
12 178 Isaiah Williams WR
12 179 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 180 Will Shipley RB
12 181 Jahan Dotson WR
12 182 Devin Singletary RB
12 183 Xavier Legette WR
12 184 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
12 185 Jalen McMillan WR
12 186 Samaje Perine RB
12 187 LaJohntay Wester WR
12 188 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
12 189 Tory Horton WR
12 190 DeeJay Dallas RB
12 191 Johnny Mundt TE
12 192 Theo Johnson TE
12 193 RJ Harvey RB
12 194 Kyle Williams WR
12 195 Kyle Juszczyk RB
12 196 Darius Cooper WR
12 197 Cole Kmet TE
12 198 Troy Franklin WR
12 199 Foster Moreau TE
12 200 Konata Mumpfield WR
13 201 Josh Cameron WR
13 202 Najee Harris RB
13 203 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 204 Jordan Watkins WR
13 205 Noah Gray TE
13 206 Kimani Vidal RB
13 207 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 208 Zachariah Branch WR
13 209 Noah Fant TE
13 210 Skyy Moore WR
13 211 Dyami Brown WR
13 212 Tommy Tremble TE
13 213 Josh Oliver TE
13 214 Ray Davis RB
13 215 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
13 216 Devontez Walker WR
13 217 Bryce Lance WR
13 218 Sione Vaki RB
13 219 Jared Wayne WR
13 220 Mason Taylor TE
13 221 Jonnu Smith TE
13 222 Chris Moore WR
13 223 Elijah Sarratt WR
13 224 Brenen Thompson WR
13 225 Tai Felton WR
13 226 John Bates TE
13 227 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
14 228 Isaiah Bond WR
14 229 Erick All Jr. TE
14 230 Chimere Dike WR
14 231 Tez Johnson WR
14 232 Durham Smythe TE
14 233 Jacob Cowing WR
14 234 Travis Hunter WR
14 235 Drew Sample TE
14 236 Ben Sinnott TE
14 237 Xavier Smith WR
14 238 Emari Demercado RB
14 239 Jahdae Walker WR
14 240 Jaylen Wright RB
14 241 Demond Claiborne RB
14 242 Isaiah Davis RB
14 243 Mitchell Evans TE
14 244 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
14 245 Blake Whiteheart TE
14 246 Daniel Bellinger TE
14 247 Tyler Higbee TE
14 248 Tutu Atwell WR
14 249 Luke Farrell TE
14 250 Eli Raridon TE
14 251 Tyler Badie RB
14 252 Austin Hooper TE
14 253 Will Kacmarek TE
14 254 Barion Brown WR
14 255 Efton Chism III WR
14 256 Kaytron Allen RB
14 257 Adam Trautman TE
14 258 Matthew Hibner TE
15 259 Hunter Luepke RB
15 260 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 261 Nate Boerkircher TE
15 262 Brock Wright TE
15 263 Elijah Higgins TE
15 264 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR
15 265 Marlin Klein TE
15 266 Nate Adkins TE
15 267 Jalen Royals WR
15 268 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
15 269 Luke Schoonmaker TE
15 270 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 271 Seth McGowan RB
15 272 Mo Alie-Cox TE
15 273 CJ Donaldson RB
15 274 Davis Allen TE
15 275 Cade Stover TE
15 276 Brycen Tremayne WR
15 277 Tanner Koziol TE
15 278 Jackson Hawes TE
15 279 Ameer Abdullah RB
15 280 Malik Benson WR
15 281 Jacob Saylors RB
15 282 Jeremy Ruckert TE
15 283 Josh Allen QB
15 284 Lamar Jackson QB
15 285 Jalen Hurts QB
15 286 Brock Purdy QB
15 287 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 288 Jared Goff QB
15 289 Dak Prescott QB
15 290 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 291 Joe Burrow QB
15 292 Tyler Shough QB
15 293 Kyler Murray QB
15 294 Jordan Love QB
15 295 Drake Maye QB
15 296 Matthew Stafford QB
15 297 Bryce Young QB
15 298 Justin Herbert QB
15 299 Kirk Cousins QB
15 300 Geno Smith QB
16 301 Bo Nix QB
16 302 Drew Lock QB
16 303 Malik Willis QB
16 304 Jacoby Brissett QB
16 305 Baker Mayfield QB
16 306 Marcus Mariota QB
16 307 C.J. Stroud QB
16 308 Daniel Jones QB
16 309 Deshaun Watson QB
16 310 Tyson Bagent QB
16 311 Cam Ward QB
16 312 Jameis Winston QB
17 313 Aaron Rodgers QB
17 314 Michael Penix Jr. QB
17 315 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 316 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 317 Houston Texans DST
17 318 Green Bay Packers DST
17 319 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 320 San Francisco 49ers DST
17 321 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 322 Carolina Panthers DST
17 323 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 324 Buffalo Bills DST
17 325 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 326 New England Patriots DST
17 327 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
17 328 Tennessee Titans DST
17 329 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 330 Denver Broncos DST
17 331 New Orleans Saints DST
17 332 New York Giants DST
17 333 Detroit Lions DST
17 334 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 335 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 336 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 337 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 338 Cleveland Browns DST
17 339 Chicago Bears DST
17 340 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 341 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 342 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 343 Washington Commanders DST
17 344 Miami Dolphins DST
17 345 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 346 New York Jets DST
18 347 Brandon Aubrey K
18 348 Tyler Loop K
18 349 Eddy Pineiro K
18 350 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
18 351 Harrison Butker K
18 352 Jason Myers K
18 353 Evan McPherson K
18 354 Cam Little K
18 355 Trey Smack K
18 356 Tyler Bass K
18 357 Jake Bates K
18 358 Spencer Shrader K
18 359 Jason Sanders K
18 360 Ryan Fitzgerald K
18 361 Will Reichard K
18 362 Jake Elliott K
18 363 Cameron Dicker K
18 364 Harrison Mevis K
18 365 Andy Borregales K
18 366 Matt Gay K
18 367 Daniel Carlson K
18 368 Chase McLaughlin K
18 369 Chris Boswell K
18 370 Wil Lutz K
18 371 Cairo Santos K
18 372 Joey Slye K
18 373 Nick Folk K
18 374 Dominic Zvada K
18 375 Chad Ryland K
18 376 Andre Szmyt K
18 377 Drew Stevens K
18 378 Riley Patterson K

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football News

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams rushed for 85 yards on 12 carries during Monday's blowout win over the New York Giants. He also caught two passes for 12 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. Williams averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in last week's season opener, so it was quite encouraging to see him nearly double his per-carry average with 7.1 yards per attempt this week.

Additionally, after scoring 13+ touchdowns in each of his last three seasons, Williams remains on pace for another big scoring year after reaching the end zone for the second game in a row. The Rams did give Blake Corum 12 carries of his own this week, but he doesn't have the same touchdown or receiving upside as Williams. The 26-year-old is a high-end RB2, but he has low-end RB1 upside depending on his matchup. He'll face off against a solid Denver Broncos defense in Week 3.

 

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams caught eight of his 10 targets for 195 yards and two touchdowns during Monday's blowout win over the New York Giants. Adams took full advantage of his role as the Rams' No. 1 receiver with Puka Nacua (hip) sidelined, leading the team in targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns. It was a much-needed bounce-back game for the veteran receiver after he was held to just three catches and 26 yards in the season opener.

Adams is unlikely to replicate this level of performance going forward, especially if Nacua returns to the offense going forward. However, the veteran receiver proved that he's still a big-play and touchdown threat, cementing himself as a fringe top-12 fantasy option ahead of Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.

 

Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that running back Aaron Jones Sr. was "pretty sore" after the team's win over the division-rival Chicago Bears on Sunday. Backup Jordan Mason (thumb) is on Injured Reserve for another three weeks, and rookie sixth-rounder Demond Claiborne "is not ready to carry the load," according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. In addition to Jones and Claiborne, the Vikings have veteran DeeJay Dallas on their 53-man roster, and Jerome Ford is on their practice squad.

"[Jones] is a guy that clearly we have a lot of confidence in," O'Connell said, "but we want to be smart about it as well." The 31-year-old Jones handled 23 carries for 105 yards in Sunday's 9-3 victory over Chicago, but it sounds as though the Vikings would like to get some other backs involved to take some of the load off of Jones' shoulders going forward. Sunday's production from Jones with Mason on IR might be the ceiling of what fantasy managers can expect from him.

 

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught nine of his 11 targets for 155 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Smith-Njigba was spectacular in the victory, offering top-tier production for backup quarterback Drew Lock in the absence of Sam Darnold (glute). The 24-year-old looks well on his way to ranking as the overall WR1 in PPR leagues this season, and he could defend his title as the Offensive Player of the Year.

Through two games, he has 17 catches, 277 yards, and four touchdowns. Not only should managers be excited that Smith-Njigba has been playing so well, but also that he has been able to produce as a WR1 even with Lock as his quarterback. He remains a high-end WR1 every week, including Week 3 against the Washington Commanders.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chuba Hubbard, Aaron Jones Sr., Brock Bowers, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, Matthew Golden, Quinshin Judkins, Emanuel Wilson, Colston Loveland, and Denzel Boston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chuba Hubbard, Aaron Jones Sr., Brock Bowers, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, Matthew Golden, Quinshin Judkins, Emanuel Wilson, Colston Loveland, and Denzel Boston:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
James Cook III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
David Montgomery
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Chase Brown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Chris Olave
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
George Pickens
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
DJ Moore
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Mike Evans
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Christian Watson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Parker Washington
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Devonta Smith
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Evans
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Davante Adams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Breece Hall
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian Watson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DJ Moore
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Parker Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Malik Nabers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Pickens
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jameson Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bucky Irving
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Olave
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Luther Burden III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trey McBride
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jadarian Price
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Evans
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Breece Hall
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
James Cook III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Davante Adams
vs
Breece Hall
Davante Adams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
DJ Moore
Davante Adams
vs
Devonta Smith
Davante Adams
vs
Kyren Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Davante Adams
vs
George Pickens
Davante Adams
vs
Mike Evans
Davante Adams
vs
Bucky Irving
Davante Adams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Olave
Davante Adams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Davante Adams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Davante Adams
vs
Christian Watson
Davante Adams
vs
Chase Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Parker Washington
Davante Adams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Nabers
Davante Adams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Davante Adams
vs
Jameson Williams
Davante Adams
vs
David Montgomery
Davante Adams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Davante Adams
vs
De'Von Achane
Davante Adams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Davante Adams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Davante Adams
vs
Luther Burden III
Davante Adams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Davante Adams
vs
Rashee Rice
Davante Adams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Davante Adams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Davante Adams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Davante Adams
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyren Williams
vs
George Pickens
Kyren Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Kyren Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyren Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Kyren Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Kyren Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyren Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Kyren Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyren Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyren Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kyren Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Kyren Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Kyren Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyren Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyren Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyren Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Kyren Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyren Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Kyren Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyren Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyren Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyren Williams
vs
James Cook III
Kyren Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyren Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Matthew Golden
vs
DK Metcalf
Matthew Golden
vs
Quentin Johnston
Matthew Golden
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Matthew Golden
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Matthew Golden
vs
Sam Laporta
Matthew Golden
vs
Tyler Warren
Matthew Golden
vs
Stefon Diggs
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Matthew Golden
vs
Dallas Goedert
Matthew Golden
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Rome Odunze
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Matthew Golden
vs
Khalil Shakir
Matthew Golden
vs
Jalen Coker
Matthew Golden
vs
Kyle Monangai
Matthew Golden
vs
Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
Isaiah Likely
Matthew Golden
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Downs
Matthew Golden
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Matthew Golden
vs
Jayden Reed
Matthew Golden
vs
Mark Andrews
Matthew Golden
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Golden
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Matthew Golden
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Olave
Matthew Golden
vs
George Pickens
Matthew Golden
vs
DJ Moore
Matthew Golden
vs
Garrett Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Devonta Smith
Matthew Golden
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tory Horton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mitchell Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Hibner
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sean Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Barion Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jared Wayne
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Frank Gore Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jacob Saylors
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emari Demercado
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bo Melton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tez Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Erick All Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Will Shipley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Eli Raridon
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Seth McGowan
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Colston Loveland
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Colston Loveland
vs
Jaylen Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Colston Loveland
vs
Ladd McConkey
Colston Loveland
vs
Rashee Rice
Colston Loveland
vs
Tee Higgins
Colston Loveland
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Colston Loveland
vs
Jadarian Price
Colston Loveland
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Drake London
Colston Loveland
vs
Luther Burden III
Colston Loveland
vs
Jalen Coker
Colston Loveland
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Colston Loveland
vs
Jameson Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Malik Nabers
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Dallas Goedert
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Mayer
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Rachaad White
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Denzel Boston
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Denzel Boston
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Denzel Boston
vs
Mack Hollins
Denzel Boston
vs
George Kittle
Denzel Boston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Jake Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Mayer
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Alec Pierce
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
DJ Moore
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Evans

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Early Week 3 Quarterback Rankings
Early Week 3 Rankings: All Positions
Week 3 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Waiver Wire Express - Week 3 Lightning Round


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Oklahoma DL David Stone Suffers Knee Injury In Practice
CFB

Oregon WR Jeremiah McClellan Out With Broken Foot
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Jaxson Dart

"Going to be OK," Tried to Return on Monday
Jaxson Dart

Ruled Out with Knee Injury on Monday Night
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Malik Nabers

Returns in Week 2 After Injury Scare
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Malik Nabers

Questionable to Return Against Rams with Shoulder Injury
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Jaxson Dart

Exits Monday's Game with Knee Injury, Questionable to Return
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Dallas Goedert

to Miss a Few Weeks With Sprained MCL
Michael Penix Jr.

Set to Start for Falcons in Week 3
Caleb Williams

Bears Don't Think Caleb Williams Will Practice This Week
Brock Bowers

to Practice This Week
Zay Flowers

has "Good Shot" to Play in Week 3
Marcus Mariota

Expected to Start in Week 3
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
CFB

Noah Bennee Still Carries Stash Appeal
Sam Darnold

on Track to Practice on Wednesday
CFB

Terry Bussey Out for the Season
Jadarian Price

Dealing With Shoulder Injury That Isn't Serious
CFB

Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
CFB

Jaleel Skinner Keeps Strengthening His Fantasy Case
Kyler Murray

Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Return in Week 3
CFB

Kari Ashley Has Become a Priority Tight End Add
CFB

Justin Bowick's Breakout Looks Built to Last
CFB

Chris Durr Jr. Is Too Involved to Leave on Waivers
CFB

Keenan Jackson's Breakout Demands Waiver Attention
CFB

Aiden Flora Looks Like a Long-Term Waiver Find
CFB

Kewan Lacy a Game-Time Decision Against Florida
CFB

Nolan James Jr. Takes Control of Notre Dame Backfield
CFB

CJ Baxter Climbs the Waiver Priority List
CFB

Keyjuan Brown's Role Is Getting Harder to Ignore
CFB

Jamal Rule Is a Must-Add Where Available
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Game-Time Decision Against Sam Houston
CFB

Noah Fifita Worth a Waiver Claim After Five-Score Night
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Is a Must-Add After Five-Touchdown Day
CFB

Keelon Russell Emerging as Priority Waiver Pickup
CFB

AK Dear, Noah Rogers Available Against South Carolina
J.K. Dobbins

Optimism That J.K. Dobbins Will Play in Week 3
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Mike Conley

Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Graham Ike

Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Zach LaVine

Eyes Bounce-Back Season with Kings
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci in the Mix for Portland's Backup Wing Spot
Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Dorian Finney-Smith

Could be Headed to Atlanta
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Buddy Hield

Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Jalen Brunson

Cleared to Open Camp Without Restrictions
Chase Ross

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Meechie Johnson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Golden State Warriors

Obi Agbim Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
San Antonio Spurs

Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Early Week 3 Rankings: All Positions
Week 3 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Waiver Wire Express - Week 3 Lightning Round
Players To Cut Before Week 3?