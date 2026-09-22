Fantasy football rankings - Week 3 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.
The fantasy football season is off to a fast start as Week 3 has already arrived. Whether your fantasy team is undefeated or has yet to win a game, we've got you prepared for Week 3 with our early Week 3 overall rankings. Utilize these rankings to get a head start in Week 3. As always, we update our Week 3 rankings throughout the week as injuries and news continue to flow in.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|1
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|5
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|6
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|7
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|9
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|10
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|11
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|12
|Chris Olave
|WR
|2
|13
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|2
|14
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|15
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|16
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|3
|17
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|3
|18
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|3
|19
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|20
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|3
|21
|Breece Hall
|RB
|3
|22
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|3
|23
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|3
|24
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|25
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|4
|26
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|27
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|4
|28
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|29
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|30
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|31
|David Montgomery
|RB
|4
|32
|Davante Adams
|WR
|4
|33
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|4
|34
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|35
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|4
|36
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|5
|37
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|5
|38
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|39
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|40
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|41
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|5
|42
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|43
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|5
|44
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|45
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|46
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|47
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|48
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|5
|49
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|5
|50
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|5
|51
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|52
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|5
|53
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|6
|54
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|6
|55
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|6
|56
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|57
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|6
|58
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|6
|59
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|60
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|6
|61
|George Kittle
|TE
|6
|62
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|6
|63
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|64
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|65
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|66
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|67
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|7
|68
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|7
|69
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|70
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|71
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|7
|72
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|73
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|7
|74
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|7
|75
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|76
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|7
|77
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|7
|78
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|7
|79
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|7
|80
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|81
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|82
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|7
|83
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|7
|84
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|85
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|7
|86
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|8
|87
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|88
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|8
|89
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|8
|90
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|91
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|8
|92
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|8
|93
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|8
|94
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|8
|95
|Malik Washington
|WR
|8
|96
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|8
|97
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|8
|98
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|8
|99
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|8
|100
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|8
|101
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|8
|102
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|9
|103
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|9
|104
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|9
|105
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|9
|106
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|9
|107
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|9
|108
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|9
|109
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|110
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|9
|111
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|112
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|113
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|9
|114
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|115
|Woody Marks
|RB
|9
|116
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|9
|117
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|9
|118
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|9
|119
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|9
|120
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|9
|121
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|10
|122
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|10
|123
|Darren Waller
|TE
|10
|124
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|10
|125
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|10
|126
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|10
|127
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|10
|128
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|10
|129
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|10
|130
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|10
|131
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|10
|132
|Tre Harris
|WR
|10
|133
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|10
|134
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|10
|135
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|10
|136
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|137
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|10
|138
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|139
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|140
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|10
|141
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|10
|142
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|143
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|11
|144
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|145
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|146
|Cade Otton
|TE
|11
|147
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|148
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|149
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|11
|150
|Rachaad White
|RB
|11
|151
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|11
|152
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|11
|153
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|154
|Jack Bech
|WR
|11
|155
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|11
|156
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|157
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|11
|158
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|11
|159
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|160
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|161
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|11
|162
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|11
|163
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|11
|164
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|165
|George Holani
|RB
|11
|166
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|11
|167
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|11
|168
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|169
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|12
|170
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|171
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|12
|172
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|173
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|12
|174
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|175
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|176
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|12
|177
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|12
|178
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|12
|179
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|180
|Will Shipley
|RB
|12
|181
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|12
|182
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|12
|183
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|12
|184
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|12
|185
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|12
|186
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|187
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|12
|188
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|12
|189
|Tory Horton
|WR
|12
|190
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|12
|191
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|12
|192
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|12
|193
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|12
|194
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|12
|195
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|12
|196
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|12
|197
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|12
|198
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|12
|199
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|12
|200
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|13
|201
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|13
|202
|Najee Harris
|RB
|13
|203
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|204
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|13
|205
|Noah Gray
|TE
|13
|206
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|13
|207
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|208
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|209
|Noah Fant
|TE
|13
|210
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|13
|211
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|13
|212
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|13
|213
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|13
|214
|Ray Davis
|RB
|13
|215
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|13
|216
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|13
|217
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|13
|218
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|13
|219
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|13
|220
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|13
|221
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|13
|222
|Chris Moore
|WR
|13
|223
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|13
|224
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|13
|225
|Tai Felton
|WR
|13
|226
|John Bates
|TE
|13
|227
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|14
|228
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|14
|229
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|14
|230
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|231
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|14
|232
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|14
|233
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|14
|234
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|235
|Drew Sample
|TE
|14
|236
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|14
|237
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|14
|238
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|14
|239
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|14
|240
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|14
|241
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|242
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|243
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|14
|244
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|14
|245
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|14
|246
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|14
|247
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|14
|248
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|14
|249
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|14
|250
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|14
|251
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|14
|252
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|14
|253
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|14
|254
|Barion Brown
|WR
|14
|255
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|14
|256
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|257
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|14
|258
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|15
|259
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|15
|260
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|15
|261
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|15
|262
|Brock Wright
|TE
|15
|263
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|15
|264
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|15
|265
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|15
|266
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|15
|267
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|15
|268
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|15
|269
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|15
|270
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|15
|271
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|15
|272
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|15
|273
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|15
|274
|Davis Allen
|TE
|15
|275
|Cade Stover
|TE
|15
|276
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|15
|277
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|15
|278
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|279
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|15
|280
|Malik Benson
|WR
|15
|281
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|15
|282
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|15
|283
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|284
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|15
|285
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|15
|286
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|15
|287
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|288
|Jared Goff
|QB
|15
|289
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|290
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|291
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|292
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|15
|293
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|15
|294
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|295
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|296
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|15
|297
|Bryce Young
|QB
|15
|298
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|15
|299
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|300
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|301
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|302
|Drew Lock
|QB
|16
|303
|Malik Willis
|QB
|16
|304
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|305
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|306
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|16
|307
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|16
|308
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|309
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|16
|310
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|16
|311
|Cam Ward
|QB
|16
|312
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|17
|313
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|17
|314
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|17
|315
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|316
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|317
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|318
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|319
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|320
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|17
|321
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|322
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|323
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|324
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|325
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|326
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|327
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|328
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|329
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|330
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|331
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|332
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|333
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|334
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|335
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|336
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|337
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|338
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|339
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|340
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|341
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|342
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|343
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|344
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|345
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|346
|New York Jets
|DST
|18
|347
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|18
|348
|Tyler Loop
|K
|18
|349
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|350
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|18
|351
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|352
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|353
|Evan McPherson
|K
|18
|354
|Cam Little
|K
|18
|355
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|356
|Tyler Bass
|K
|18
|357
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|358
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|359
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|360
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|361
|Will Reichard
|K
|18
|362
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|363
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|364
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|18
|365
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|366
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|367
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|18
|368
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|369
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|370
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|371
|Cairo Santos
|K
|18
|372
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|373
|Nick Folk
|K
|18
|374
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|375
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|376
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|18
|377
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|378
|Riley Patterson
|K
Week 3 Fantasy Football News
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams rushed for 85 yards on 12 carries during Monday's blowout win over the New York Giants. He also caught two passes for 12 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. Williams averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in last week's season opener, so it was quite encouraging to see him nearly double his per-carry average with 7.1 yards per attempt this week.
Additionally, after scoring 13+ touchdowns in each of his last three seasons, Williams remains on pace for another big scoring year after reaching the end zone for the second game in a row. The Rams did give Blake Corum 12 carries of his own this week, but he doesn't have the same touchdown or receiving upside as Williams. The 26-year-old is a high-end RB2, but he has low-end RB1 upside depending on his matchup. He'll face off against a solid Denver Broncos defense in Week 3.
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams caught eight of his 10 targets for 195 yards and two touchdowns during Monday's blowout win over the New York Giants. Adams took full advantage of his role as the Rams' No. 1 receiver with Puka Nacua (hip) sidelined, leading the team in targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns. It was a much-needed bounce-back game for the veteran receiver after he was held to just three catches and 26 yards in the season opener.
Adams is unlikely to replicate this level of performance going forward, especially if Nacua returns to the offense going forward. However, the veteran receiver proved that he's still a big-play and touchdown threat, cementing himself as a fringe top-12 fantasy option ahead of Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.
Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that running back Aaron Jones Sr. was "pretty sore" after the team's win over the division-rival Chicago Bears on Sunday. Backup Jordan Mason (thumb) is on Injured Reserve for another three weeks, and rookie sixth-rounder Demond Claiborne "is not ready to carry the load," according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. In addition to Jones and Claiborne, the Vikings have veteran DeeJay Dallas on their 53-man roster, and Jerome Ford is on their practice squad.
"[Jones] is a guy that clearly we have a lot of confidence in," O'Connell said, "but we want to be smart about it as well." The 31-year-old Jones handled 23 carries for 105 yards in Sunday's 9-3 victory over Chicago, but it sounds as though the Vikings would like to get some other backs involved to take some of the load off of Jones' shoulders going forward. Sunday's production from Jones with Mason on IR might be the ceiling of what fantasy managers can expect from him.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught nine of his 11 targets for 155 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Smith-Njigba was spectacular in the victory, offering top-tier production for backup quarterback Drew Lock in the absence of Sam Darnold (glute). The 24-year-old looks well on his way to ranking as the overall WR1 in PPR leagues this season, and he could defend his title as the Offensive Player of the Year.
Through two games, he has 17 catches, 277 yards, and four touchdowns. Not only should managers be excited that Smith-Njigba has been playing so well, but also that he has been able to produce as a WR1 even with Lock as his quarterback. He remains a high-end WR1 every week, including Week 3 against the Washington Commanders.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chuba Hubbard, Aaron Jones Sr., Brock Bowers, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, Matthew Golden, Quinshin Judkins, Emanuel Wilson, Colston Loveland, and Denzel Boston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chuba Hubbard, Aaron Jones Sr., Brock Bowers, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, Matthew Golden, Quinshin Judkins, Emanuel Wilson, Colston Loveland, and Denzel Boston:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.