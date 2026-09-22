Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 3 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.
At RotoBaller HQ, we continue to pump out more fantasy football rankings and are on to Week 3. Today, we cover the tight end position. Will Bears tight end Colston Loveland turn it around after only recording one catch for three yards during the first two weeks of the season? Will Brock Bowers return this week after a meniscus trim in his left knee? Find out where Loveland, Bowers, and other key tight ends are ranked in our early 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 3 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Trey McBride
|TE
|24
|2
|2
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|49
|3
|3
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|50
|3
|4
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|52
|3
|5
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|54
|3
|6
|George Kittle
|TE
|61
|4
|7
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|62
|5
|8
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|67
|5
|9
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|70
|5
|10
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|75
|5
|11
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|76
|5
|12
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|84
|5
|13
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|86
|5
|14
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|92
|6
|15
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|104
|6
|16
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|105
|6
|17
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|107
|6
|18
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|112
|6
|19
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|114
|6
|20
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|117
|6
|21
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|118
|6
|22
|Darren Waller
|TE
|123
|6
|23
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|134
|6
|24
|AJ Barner
|TE
|138
|6
|25
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|144
|7
|26
|Cade Otton
|TE
|146
|7
|27
|Evan Engram
|TE
|147
|7
|28
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|148
|7
|29
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|163
|7
|30
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|169
|7
|31
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|171
|7
|32
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|174
|7
|33
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|175
|7
|34
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|177
|7
|35
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|191
|8
|36
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|192
|8
|37
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|197
|8
|38
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|199
|8
|39
|Noah Gray
|TE
|205
|8
|40
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|207
|8
|41
|Noah Fant
|TE
|209
|8
|42
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|212
|8
|43
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|213
|8
|44
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|220
|8
|45
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|221
|8
|46
|John Bates
|TE
|226
|8
|47
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|229
|8
|48
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|232
|8
|49
|Drew Sample
|TE
|235
|8
|50
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|236
|8
|51
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|243
|8
|52
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|245
|8
|53
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|246
|8
|54
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|247
|8
|55
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|249
|9
|56
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|250
|9
|57
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|252
|9
|58
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|253
|9
|59
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|257
|9
|60
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|258
|9
|61
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|261
|9
|62
|Brock Wright
|TE
|262
|9
|63
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|263
|9
|64
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|265
|9
|65
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|266
|9
|66
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|268
|10
|67
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|269
|10
|68
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|272
|10
|69
|Davis Allen
|TE
|274
|10
|70
|Cade Stover
|TE
|275
|10
|71
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|277
|10
|72
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|278
|10
|73
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|282
Week 3 Tight End Rankings News
Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson caught six of his nine targets for 54 yards and one touchdown during Monday's win over the New York Giants. He now has a touchdown in three of his last four regular-season games dating back to 2025. Aside from Davante Adams, who had 195 yards, nobody else earned the trust of Matthew Stafford more than Ferguson. It was a much-needed bounce-back game for the second-year tight end after he was held without a catch during last week's season opener.
For months, there was chatter that Ferguson had the makings of a Year 2 breakout candidate. It appears that rise to prominence started on Monday night, as he led the tight end room and operated as the No. 2 target behind Adams. His volume may decline a little if wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) returns next week, but managers should still treat Ferguson as a fringe top-12 fantasy tight end in this high-powered Rams offense.
Isaiah Likely, New York Giants
New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely hauled in five of 10 targets for 33 yards in the 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite lackluster fantasy production, Likely led all receivers with 10 targets and played 69% of snaps, a significant increase from Week 1. However, starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) went down on the team's opening drive, and backup Jameis Winston struggled in relief. Winston completed 40% of his passes for 111 yards with no touchdowns.
If Dart is forced to miss time with his knee injury, Likely, along with the rest of the Giants' playmakers, would be negatively affected if Winston is unable to produce. While he's still a mid-TE1, fantasy managers should be patient with the former Ravens tight end.
Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad on Monday to return to the team that he played for from 2013 to 2021, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Eagles lost starting tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) to an MCL sprain in their win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and he is expected to miss multiple weeks, so Ertz, who helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl, will give the team some depth at the position in the future.
The 35-year-old veteran spent the last two years with the Washington Commanders, catching 116 of his 163 targets for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns in 30 starts. The 13-year veteran tore his ACL in Week 14 and was limited to 13 games a year ago. Depending on how quickly Ertz can get his legs back under him this week, he could be elevated to the 53-man roster for the team's Week 3 contest on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. Grant Calcaterra (back) and rookie Eli Stowers (hamstring) are on Injured Reserve, so in addition to Ertz, the Eagles only have Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins at the position outside of Goedert.
Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden has become a much more interesting Week 3 waiver option after injuries thinned out the position Sunday. David Njoku was carted off with a knee injury and did not return, while Charlie Kolar later left with a forearm injury and also couldn't come back. Gadsden caught both of his targets for 18 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown from Justin Herbert. The volume was still modest, so this is not a must-add situation in every league yet.
The opportunity could change quickly, though. Gadsden caught 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie last season, and he could move into a much larger role if Njoku or Kolar misses time. Through two games, he has caught all four of his targets for 50 yards and a score. Gadsden is a strong add in 12-team leagues, with his Week 3 value depending heavily on the injury updates ahead of him.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Terrance Ferguson, Isaiah Likely, Coltson Loveland, Oronde Gadsden, Tucker Kraft, Tyler Warren, Kyle Pitts Sr., AJ Barner, Brenton Strange, Hunter Henry, and Dalton Schultz. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Terrance Ferguson, Isaiah Likely, Oronde Gadsden, Tucker Kraft, Tyler Warren, Kyle Pitts Sr., AJ Barner, Brenton Strange, Hunter Henry, Colston Loveland, and Dalton Schultz:
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