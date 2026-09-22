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Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends (TE) Week 3 Early Updates

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Oronde Gadsden II - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 3 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 3 Tight End Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

At RotoBaller HQ, we continue to pump out more fantasy football rankings and are on to Week 3. Today, we cover the tight end position. Will Bears tight end Colston Loveland turn it around after only recording one catch for three yards during the first two weeks of the season? Will Brock Bowers return this week after a meniscus trim in his left knee? Find out where Loveland, Bowers, and other key tight ends are ranked in our early 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Trey McBride TE 24
2 2 Dalton Kincaid TE 49
3 3 Sam LaPorta TE 50
3 4 Travis Kelce TE 52
3 5 Brock Bowers TE 54
3 6 George Kittle TE 61
4 7 Dalton Schultz TE 62
5 8 Mark Andrews TE 67
5 9 Tucker Kraft TE 70
5 10 Tyler Warren TE 75
5 11 Juwan Johnson TE 76
5 12 Colston Loveland TE 84
5 13 Hunter Henry TE 86
5 14 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 92
6 15 Oronde Gadsden II TE 104
6 16 Terrance Ferguson TE 105
6 17 Isaiah Likely TE 107
6 18 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 112
6 19 Jake Ferguson TE 114
6 20 Pat Freiermuth TE 117
6 21 T.J. Hockenson TE 118
6 22 Darren Waller TE 123
6 23 Brenton Strange TE 134
6 24 AJ Barner TE 138
6 25 Gunnar Helm TE 144
7 26 Cade Otton TE 146
7 27 Evan Engram TE 147
7 28 Mike Gesicki TE 148
7 29 Michael Mayer TE 163
7 30 Colby Parkinson TE 169
7 31 Greg Dulcich TE 171
7 32 Kenyon Sadiq TE 174
7 33 Dawson Knox TE 175
7 34 Darnell Washington TE 177
7 35 Johnny Mundt TE 191
8 36 Theo Johnson TE 192
8 37 Cole Kmet TE 197
8 38 Foster Moreau TE 199
8 39 Noah Gray TE 205
8 40 Elijah Arroyo TE 207
8 41 Noah Fant TE 209
8 42 Tommy Tremble TE 212
8 43 Josh Oliver TE 213
8 44 Mason Taylor TE 220
8 45 Jonnu Smith TE 221
8 46 John Bates TE 226
8 47 Erick All Jr. TE 229
8 48 Durham Smythe TE 232
8 49 Drew Sample TE 235
8 50 Ben Sinnott TE 236
8 51 Mitchell Evans TE 243
8 52 Blake Whiteheart TE 245
8 53 Daniel Bellinger TE 246
8 54 Tyler Higbee TE 247
8 55 Luke Farrell TE 249
9 56 Eli Raridon TE 250
9 57 Austin Hooper TE 252
9 58 Will Kacmarek TE 253
9 59 Adam Trautman TE 257
9 60 Matthew Hibner TE 258
9 61 Nate Boerkircher TE 261
9 62 Brock Wright TE 262
9 63 Elijah Higgins TE 263
9 64 Marlin Klein TE 265
9 65 Nate Adkins TE 266
9 66 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 268
10 67 Luke Schoonmaker TE 269
10 68 Mo Alie-Cox TE 272
10 69 Davis Allen TE 274
10 70 Cade Stover TE 275
10 71 Tanner Koziol TE 277
10 72 Jackson Hawes TE 278
10 73 Jeremy Ruckert TE 282

 

Week 3 Tight End Rankings News

Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson caught six of his nine targets for 54 yards and one touchdown during Monday's win over the New York Giants. He now has a touchdown in three of his last four regular-season games dating back to 2025. Aside from Davante Adams, who had 195 yards, nobody else earned the trust of Matthew Stafford more than Ferguson. It was a much-needed bounce-back game for the second-year tight end after he was held without a catch during last week's season opener.

For months, there was chatter that Ferguson had the makings of a Year 2 breakout candidate. It appears that rise to prominence started on Monday night, as he led the tight end room and operated as the No. 2 target behind Adams. His volume may decline a little if wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) returns next week, but managers should still treat Ferguson as a fringe top-12 fantasy tight end in this high-powered Rams offense.

 

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely hauled in five of 10 targets for 33 yards in the 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite lackluster fantasy production, Likely led all receivers with 10 targets and played 69% of snaps, a significant increase from Week 1. However, starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) went down on the team's opening drive, and backup Jameis Winston struggled in relief. Winston completed 40% of his passes for 111 yards with no touchdowns.

If Dart is forced to miss time with his knee injury, Likely, along with the rest of the Giants' playmakers, would be negatively affected if Winston is unable to produce. While he's still a mid-TE1, fantasy managers should be patient with the former Ravens tight end.

 

Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad on Monday to return to the team that he played for from 2013 to 2021, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Eagles lost starting tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) to an MCL sprain in their win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and he is expected to miss multiple weeks, so Ertz, who helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl, will give the team some depth at the position in the future.

The 35-year-old veteran spent the last two years with the Washington Commanders, catching 116 of his 163 targets for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns in 30 starts. The 13-year veteran tore his ACL in Week 14 and was limited to 13 games a year ago. Depending on how quickly Ertz can get his legs back under him this week, he could be elevated to the 53-man roster for the team's Week 3 contest on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. Grant Calcaterra (back) and rookie Eli Stowers (hamstring) are on Injured Reserve, so in addition to Ertz, the Eagles only have Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins at the position outside of Goedert.

 

Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden has become a much more interesting Week 3 waiver option after injuries thinned out the position Sunday. David Njoku was carted off with a knee injury and did not return, while Charlie Kolar later left with a forearm injury and also couldn't come back. Gadsden caught both of his targets for 18 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown from Justin Herbert. The volume was still modest, so this is not a must-add situation in every league yet.

The opportunity could change quickly, though. Gadsden caught 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie last season, and he could move into a much larger role if Njoku or Kolar misses time. Through two games, he has caught all four of his targets for 50 yards and a score. Gadsden is a strong add in 12-team leagues, with his Week 3 value depending heavily on the injury updates ahead of him.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Terrance Ferguson, Isaiah Likely, Coltson Loveland, Oronde Gadsden, Tucker Kraft, Tyler Warren, Kyle Pitts Sr., AJ Barner, Brenton Strange, Hunter Henry, and Dalton Schultz. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Terrance Ferguson, Isaiah Likely, Oronde Gadsden, Tucker Kraft, Tyler Warren, Kyle Pitts Sr., AJ Barner, Brenton Strange, Hunter Henry, Colston Loveland, and Dalton Schultz:

Terrance Ferguson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darren Waller
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Darren Waller
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Oronde Gadsden II
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Oronde Gadsden II
vs
Isaiah Likely
Oronde Gadsden II
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Oronde Gadsden II
vs
Jake Ferguson
Oronde Gadsden II
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Oronde Gadsden II
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Oronde Gadsden II
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Oronde Gadsden II
vs
Hunter Henry
Oronde Gadsden II
vs
Darren Waller
Oronde Gadsden II
vs
Trey McBride
Oronde Gadsden II
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Oronde Gadsden II
vs
Sam Laporta
Oronde Gadsden II
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darren Waller
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
AJ Barner
vs
Brenton Strange
AJ Barner
vs
Gunnar Helm
AJ Barner
vs
Cade Otton
AJ Barner
vs
Evan Engram
AJ Barner
vs
Mike Gesicki
AJ Barner
vs
Darren Waller
AJ Barner
vs
T.J. Hockenson
AJ Barner
vs
Pat Freiermuth
AJ Barner
vs
Jake Ferguson
AJ Barner
vs
Trey McBride
AJ Barner
vs
Dalton Kincaid
AJ Barner
vs
Sam Laporta
AJ Barner
vs
Travis Kelce
Brenton Strange
vs
AJ Barner
Brenton Strange
vs
Gunnar Helm
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Brenton Strange
vs
Cade Otton
Brenton Strange
vs
Evan Engram
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Trey McBride
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Brenton Strange
vs
Sam Laporta
Brenton Strange
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Schultz
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Schultz
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Schultz
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Schultz
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Schultz
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Pat Freiermuth

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Early Week 3 Quarterback Rankings
Early Week 3 Rankings: All Positions


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Oklahoma DL David Stone Suffers Knee Injury In Practice
CFB

Oregon WR Jeremiah McClellan Out With Broken Foot
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
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"Going to be OK," Tried to Return on Monday
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Ruled Out with Knee Injury on Monday Night
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Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
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Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
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Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
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Returns in Week 2 After Injury Scare
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Exits Monday's Game with Knee Injury, Questionable to Return
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Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

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Michael Penix Jr.

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Bears Don't Think Caleb Williams Will Practice This Week
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Noah Bennee Still Carries Stash Appeal
Sam Darnold

on Track to Practice on Wednesday
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Terry Bussey Out for the Season
Jadarian Price

Dealing With Shoulder Injury That Isn't Serious
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Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
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Jaleel Skinner Keeps Strengthening His Fantasy Case
Kyler Murray

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Kari Ashley Has Become a Priority Tight End Add
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Justin Bowick's Breakout Looks Built to Last
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Chris Durr Jr. Is Too Involved to Leave on Waivers
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CJ Baxter Climbs the Waiver Priority List
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Keyjuan Brown's Role Is Getting Harder to Ignore
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Jamal Rule Is a Must-Add Where Available
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Terrance Carter Jr. a Game-Time Decision Against Sam Houston
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Noah Fifita Worth a Waiver Claim After Five-Score Night
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Michael Hawkins Jr. Is a Must-Add After Five-Touchdown Day
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Keelon Russell Emerging as Priority Waiver Pickup
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AK Dear, Noah Rogers Available Against South Carolina
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Optimism That J.K. Dobbins Will Play in Week 3
Shane McClanahan

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Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
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Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Mike Conley

Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
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Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Graham Ike

Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
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Eyes Bounce-Back Season with Kings
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Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
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Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
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Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

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Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

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Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
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Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

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Vít Krejčí

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Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
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Dorian Finney-Smith

Could be Headed to Atlanta
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Buddy Hield

Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Dylan Cease

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Kyle Tucker

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Chase Burns

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Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
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Cleared to Open Camp Without Restrictions
Chase Ross

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
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Meechie Johnson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
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Obi Agbim Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

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Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

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Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
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William Byron

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Chase Elliott

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Ty Gibbs

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Won't Pitch This Weekend
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Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
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Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
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Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
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