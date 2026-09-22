Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 3 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.
Week 3 has arrived and kicks off on Thursday with the Atlanta Falcons versus the Green Bay Packers. This past week, we saw some big performances from Jahmyr Gibbs, Kenneth Walker III, and James Cook. There are injuries to monitor at the running back position, with Seahawks running back Jadarian Price dealing with a shoulder injury, while Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks is week-to-week with a groin injury. At RotoBaller HQ, we guide you through the RB rankings with our early 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football running backs for Week 3. Find out where Bijan Robinson, MarShawn Lloyd, Chuba Hubbard, Emanuel Wilson, TreVeyon Henderson, Kaleb Johnson, Jonah Coleman, and Alvin Kamara are listed in our Week 3 running back rankings.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 3 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|1
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|3
|1
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|5
|1
|5
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|6
|1
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|9
|2
|7
|James Cook III
|RB
|10
|2
|8
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|13
|2
|9
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|14
|3
|10
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|18
|3
|11
|Chase Brown
|RB
|19
|3
|12
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|20
|3
|13
|Breece Hall
|RB
|21
|3
|14
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|22
|3
|15
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|25
|3
|16
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|27
|3
|17
|David Montgomery
|RB
|31
|4
|18
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|33
|4
|19
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|35
|4
|20
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|36
|4
|21
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|37
|4
|22
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|39
|5
|23
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|41
|5
|24
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|43
|5
|25
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|47
|5
|26
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|55
|5
|27
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|56
|5
|28
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|58
|5
|29
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|59
|5
|30
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|60
|5
|31
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|64
|5
|32
|Blake Corum
|RB
|80
|5
|33
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|81
|5
|34
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|97
|5
|35
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|100
|6
|36
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|101
|6
|37
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|102
|6
|38
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|110
|6
|39
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|113
|6
|40
|Woody Marks
|RB
|115
|6
|41
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|125
|6
|42
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|129
|6
|43
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|130
|6
|44
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|136
|6
|45
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|140
|7
|46
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|141
|7
|47
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|142
|7
|48
|Rachaad White
|RB
|150
|7
|49
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|151
|7
|50
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|153
|7
|51
|Justice Hill
|RB
|156
|7
|52
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|158
|7
|53
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|164
|7
|54
|George Holani
|RB
|165
|7
|55
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|166
|7
|56
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|167
|7
|57
|Will Shipley
|RB
|180
|7
|58
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|182
|7
|59
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|184
|7
|60
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|186
|8
|61
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|190
|8
|62
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|193
|8
|63
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|195
|8
|64
|Najee Harris
|RB
|202
|8
|65
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|206
|8
|66
|Ray Davis
|RB
|214
|8
|67
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|218
|8
|68
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|227
|8
|69
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|238
|8
|70
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|240
|8
|71
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|241
|8
|72
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|242
|8
|73
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|251
|8
|74
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|256
|8
|75
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|259
|9
|76
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|260
|9
|77
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|270
|9
|78
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|271
|9
|79
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|273
|9
|80
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|279
|9
|81
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|281
Week 3 Running Back News
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo had 12 carries for 36 yards and added four receptions for 19 yards in the 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. With the Giants struggling on offense and trailing for most of the game, Skattebo couldn't contribute at the same level as in Week 1. The second-year back played 34 of 58 snaps (58%), sharing the backfield between Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Najee Harris, who made his debut on Monday.
With Jaxson Dart (knee) injured on the first drive, Jameis Winston came in, and the offense struggled, totaling 182 yards of total offense. If Dart misses time, Skattebo and the entire offense would see their fantasy value take a hit. Moving forward, Skattebo is a low-end RB2, though good matchups against the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals in the coming weeks should help his fantasy value.
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) missed a portion of Sunday's contest against the Tennessee Titans. According to Ian Rapoport, the injury is not believed to be serious, but he will still undergo an MRI on Monday as a precaution. Barkley exited during the first half of the victory, and while he did return later on, the team limited his workload. He finished with just 20 scrimmage yards on five total touches, ceding work to Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley.
So far, it seems like Barkley merely suffered a stinger, which is an uncomfortable but non-serious injury that occurs when a player pinches a nerve. Stingers rarely require players to miss extended time, so if the MRI rules out any structural damage, we'd expect to see Barkley back in his every-down role next week against the Chicago Bears.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara returned from injury and immediately became the team's most involved running back last Sunday. He had an ugly showing on the ground with nine carries for 15 rushing yards, but he made up for it by catching five of his six targets (albeit for just seven total receiving yards). The yardage and efficiency numbers were miserable, but Kamara did what he does best: catch a ton of passes.
As long as he stays healthy, there's nothing stopping him from fetching five-plus targets every week going forward, especially as the Saints continue to show that they're not willing to give Travis Etienne Jr. a large workload. This Saints offense looks quite impressive, so there should be plenty of volume for Kamara and even some scoring opportunities. He has low-end RB3/flex appeal in PPR leagues for Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reminded the world why he's one of the best backs in the NFL with another two-touchdown performance. He rushed 24 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and hauled in all four of his targets for 40 yards. That amounted to 29.2 PPR fantasy points. Taylor was the lone bright spot on an offense that struggled, and is a big reason why the Colts made it a competitive game.
The Chiefs were regularly in the backfield and at the line of scrimmage to meet him -- Taylor averaged just 3.8 yards per carry on the night, but it wasn't his fault. The receiving usage he's had is quite encouraging as well. He was targeted just over 3.2 times per game in 2025, but has eight targets through two games for an average of four. Indy would benefit greatly from getting him the ball a few more times, and he's earned more receiving work. The Houston Texans defense is up next, but Taylor should be locked into starting lineups in all leagues for Week 3 anyway. He can put up big numbers in any week against any defense while healthy.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley, Cam Skattebo, MarShawn Lloyd, Chuba Hubbard, Emanuel Wilson, TreVeyon Henderson, Kaleb Johnson, Jonah Coleman, and Alvin Kamara. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley, Cam Skattebo, MarShawn Lloyd, Chuba Hubbard, Emanuel Wilson, TreVeyon Henderson, Kaleb Johnson, Jonah Coleman, and Alvin Kamara:
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