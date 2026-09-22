👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs (RB) Week 3 Early Updates

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Bijan Robinson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 3 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 3 Running Back News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 3 has arrived and kicks off on Thursday with the Atlanta Falcons versus the Green Bay Packers. This past week, we saw some big performances from Jahmyr Gibbs, Kenneth Walker III, and James Cook. There are injuries to monitor at the running back position, with Seahawks running back Jadarian Price dealing with a shoulder injury, while Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks is week-to-week with a groin injury. At RotoBaller HQ, we guide you through the RB rankings with our early 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football running backs for Week 3. Find out where Bijan Robinson, MarShawn Lloyd, Chuba Hubbard, Emanuel Wilson, TreVeyon Henderson, Kaleb Johnson, Jonah Coleman, and Alvin Kamara are listed in our Week 3 running back rankings.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB 2
1 3 Christian McCaffrey RB 3
1 4 Bijan Robinson RB 5
1 5 Derrick Henry RB 6
1 6 Jonathan Taylor RB 9
2 7 James Cook III RB 10
2 8 Ashton Jeanty RB 13
2 9 Saquon Barkley RB 14
3 10 Javonte Williams RB 18
3 11 Chase Brown RB 19
3 12 Kyren Williams RB 20
3 13 Breece Hall RB 21
3 14 Chuba Hubbard RB 22
3 15 De'Von Achane RB 25
3 16 Jaylen Warren RB 27
3 17 David Montgomery RB 31
4 18 Omarion Hampton RB 33
4 19 Bucky Irving RB 35
4 20 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 36
4 21 D'Andre Swift RB 37
4 22 Bhayshul Tuten RB 39
5 23 Cam Skattebo RB 41
5 24 TreVeyon Henderson RB 43
5 25 Jeremiyah Love RB 47
5 26 Quinshon Judkins RB 55
5 27 Jadarian Price RB 56
5 28 Emanuel Wilson RB 58
5 29 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 59
5 30 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 60
5 31 Tony Pollard RB 64
5 32 Blake Corum RB 80
5 33 J.K. Dobbins RB 81
5 34 Rico Dowdle RB 97
5 35 Kaleb Johnson RB 100
6 36 Tyjae Spears RB 101
6 37 Kyle Monangai RB 102
6 38 Kaelon Black RB 110
6 39 Emmett Johnson RB 113
6 40 Woody Marks RB 115
6 41 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 125
6 42 Jonah Coleman RB 129
6 43 Braelon Allen RB 130
6 44 Tank Bigsby RB 136
6 45 Kenneth Gainwell RB 140
7 46 Alvin Kamara RB 141
7 47 Keaton Mitchell RB 142
7 48 Rachaad White RB 150
7 49 Chris Brooks RB 151
7 50 Tyler Allgeier RB 153
7 51 Justice Hill RB 156
7 52 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 158
7 53 Mike Washington Jr. RB 164
7 54 George Holani RB 165
7 55 MarShawn Lloyd RB 166
7 56 Raheim Sanders RB 167
7 57 Will Shipley RB 180
7 58 Devin Singletary RB 182
7 59 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 184
7 60 Samaje Perine RB 186
8 61 DeeJay Dallas RB 190
8 62 RJ Harvey RB 193
8 63 Kyle Juszczyk RB 195
8 64 Najee Harris RB 202
8 65 Kimani Vidal RB 206
8 66 Ray Davis RB 214
8 67 Sione Vaki RB 218
8 68 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 227
8 69 Emari Demercado RB 238
8 70 Jaylen Wright RB 240
8 71 Demond Claiborne RB 241
8 72 Isaiah Davis RB 242
8 73 Tyler Badie RB 251
8 74 Kaytron Allen RB 256
8 75 Hunter Luepke RB 259
9 76 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 260
9 77 Ollie Gordon II RB 270
9 78 Seth McGowan RB 271
9 79 CJ Donaldson RB 273
9 80 Ameer Abdullah RB 279
9 81 Jacob Saylors RB 281

 

Week 3 Running Back News

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo had 12 carries for 36 yards and added four receptions for 19 yards in the 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. With the Giants struggling on offense and trailing for most of the game, Skattebo couldn't contribute at the same level as in Week 1. The second-year back played 34 of 58 snaps (58%), sharing the backfield between Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Najee Harris, who made his debut on Monday.

With Jaxson Dart (knee) injured on the first drive, Jameis Winston came in, and the offense struggled, totaling 182 yards of total offense. If Dart misses time, Skattebo and the entire offense would see their fantasy value take a hit. Moving forward, Skattebo is a low-end RB2, though good matchups against the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals in the coming weeks should help his fantasy value.

 

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) missed a portion of Sunday's contest against the Tennessee Titans. According to Ian Rapoport, the injury is not believed to be serious, but he will still undergo an MRI on Monday as a precaution. Barkley exited during the first half of the victory, and while he did return later on, the team limited his workload. He finished with just 20 scrimmage yards on five total touches, ceding work to Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley.

So far, it seems like Barkley merely suffered a stinger, which is an uncomfortable but non-serious injury that occurs when a player pinches a nerve. Stingers rarely require players to miss extended time, so if the MRI rules out any structural damage, we'd expect to see Barkley back in his every-down role next week against the Chicago Bears.

 

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara returned from injury and immediately became the team's most involved running back last Sunday. He had an ugly showing on the ground with nine carries for 15 rushing yards, but he made up for it by catching five of his six targets (albeit for just seven total receiving yards). The yardage and efficiency numbers were miserable, but Kamara did what he does best: catch a ton of passes.

As long as he stays healthy, there's nothing stopping him from fetching five-plus targets every week going forward, especially as the Saints continue to show that they're not willing to give Travis Etienne Jr. a large workload. This Saints offense looks quite impressive, so there should be plenty of volume for Kamara and even some scoring opportunities. He has low-end RB3/flex appeal in PPR leagues for Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

 

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reminded the world why he's one of the best backs in the NFL with another two-touchdown performance. He rushed 24 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and hauled in all four of his targets for 40 yards. That amounted to 29.2 PPR fantasy points. Taylor was the lone bright spot on an offense that struggled, and is a big reason why the Colts made it a competitive game.

The Chiefs were regularly in the backfield and at the line of scrimmage to meet him -- Taylor averaged just 3.8 yards per carry on the night, but it wasn't his fault. The receiving usage he's had is quite encouraging as well. He was targeted just over 3.2 times per game in 2025, but has eight targets through two games for an average of four. Indy would benefit greatly from getting him the ball a few more times, and he's earned more receiving work. The Houston Texans defense is up next, but Taylor should be locked into starting lineups in all leagues for Week 3 anyway. He can put up big numbers in any week against any defense while healthy.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley, Cam Skattebo, MarShawn Lloyd, Chuba Hubbard, Emanuel Wilson, TreVeyon Henderson, Kaleb Johnson, Jonah Coleman, and Alvin Kamara. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley, Cam Skattebo, MarShawn Lloyd, Chuba Hubbard, Emanuel Wilson, TreVeyon Henderson, Kaleb Johnson, Jonah Coleman, and Alvin Kamara:

Bijan Robinson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bijan Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bijan Robinson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bijan Robinson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bijan Robinson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bijan Robinson
vs
Derrick Henry
Bijan Robinson
vs
James Cook III
Bijan Robinson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bijan Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bijan Robinson
vs
De'Von Achane
Bijan Robinson
vs
Javonte Williams
Bijan Robinson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bijan Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bijan Robinson
vs
David Montgomery
Bijan Robinson
vs
Chase Brown
Bijan Robinson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bijan Robinson
vs
Chris Olave
Bijan Robinson
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jonathan Taylor
vs
James Cook III
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathan Taylor
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jonathan Taylor
vs
David Montgomery
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chase Brown
Jonathan Taylor
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chris Olave
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Javonte Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Saquon Barkley
vs
De'Von Achane
Saquon Barkley
vs
David Montgomery
Saquon Barkley
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chase Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Saquon Barkley
vs
D'Andre Swift
Saquon Barkley
vs
James Cook III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Olave
Saquon Barkley
vs
Derrick Henry
Saquon Barkley
vs
Omarion Hampton
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justin Jefferson
Saquon Barkley
vs
George Pickens
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bucky Irving
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Davante Adams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Malik Nabers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Luther Burden III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
vs
Parker Washington
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
vs
Devonta Smith
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Roman Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sam Laporta
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DK Metcalf
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Stefon Diggs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Matthew Golden
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jeremiyah Love
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Waddle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
J.K. Dobbins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Coker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quentin Johnston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Drake London
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mark Andrews
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dallas Goedert
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tee Higgins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Khalil Shakir
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ladd McConkey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bryce Lance
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Malik Nabers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian Watson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jameson Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Luther Burden III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Parker Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Evans
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trey McBride
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Devonta Smith
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DJ Moore
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jadarian Price
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rashee Rice
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Breece Hall
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sean Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mitchell Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Hibner
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emari Demercado
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tory Horton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Frank Gore Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tez Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Barion Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jacob Saylors
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jared Wayne
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Hunter Luepke
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Emanuel Wilson
vs
David Njoku
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
KC Concepcion
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Carnell Tate
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
George Kittle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Hunter Henry
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Malik Washington
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Juwan Johnson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Denzel Boston
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Alec Pierce
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Caleb Douglas
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Michael Mayer
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rachaad White
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dalton Schultz
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Kaleb Johnson
vs
CJ Donaldson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Najee Harris
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Efton Chism III
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Travis Hunter
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Zavion Thomas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Marquise Brown
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tahj Brooks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Brenen Thompson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Cyrus Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Will Shipley
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Brashard Smith
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Colbie Young
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justice Hill
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malachi Fields
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Brooks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
AJ Barner
Jonah Coleman
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Holani
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darnell Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Noah Fant
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahan Dotson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keon Coleman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darnell Mooney
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cole Kmet
Alvin Kamara
vs
Joshua Palmer
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Troy Franklin
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darren Waller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demond Claiborne
Alvin Kamara
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Alvin Kamara
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devin Singletary
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ted Hurst
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jack Bech
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Downs

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Early Week 3 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 3 Quarterback Rankings
Early Week 3 Rankings: All Positions
Week 3 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Oklahoma DL David Stone Suffers Knee Injury In Practice
CFB

Oregon WR Jeremiah McClellan Out With Broken Foot
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Jaxson Dart

"Going to be OK," Tried to Return on Monday
Jaxson Dart

Ruled Out with Knee Injury on Monday Night
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Malik Nabers

Returns in Week 2 After Injury Scare
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Malik Nabers

Questionable to Return Against Rams with Shoulder Injury
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Jaxson Dart

Exits Monday's Game with Knee Injury, Questionable to Return
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Dallas Goedert

to Miss a Few Weeks With Sprained MCL
Michael Penix Jr.

Set to Start for Falcons in Week 3
Caleb Williams

Bears Don't Think Caleb Williams Will Practice This Week
Brock Bowers

to Practice This Week
Zay Flowers

has "Good Shot" to Play in Week 3
Marcus Mariota

Expected to Start in Week 3
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
CFB

Noah Bennee Still Carries Stash Appeal
Sam Darnold

on Track to Practice on Wednesday
CFB

Terry Bussey Out for the Season
Jadarian Price

Dealing With Shoulder Injury That Isn't Serious
CFB

Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
CFB

Jaleel Skinner Keeps Strengthening His Fantasy Case
Kyler Murray

Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Return in Week 3
CFB

Kari Ashley Has Become a Priority Tight End Add
CFB

Justin Bowick's Breakout Looks Built to Last
CFB

Chris Durr Jr. Is Too Involved to Leave on Waivers
CFB

Keenan Jackson's Breakout Demands Waiver Attention
CFB

Aiden Flora Looks Like a Long-Term Waiver Find
CFB

Kewan Lacy a Game-Time Decision Against Florida
CFB

Nolan James Jr. Takes Control of Notre Dame Backfield
CFB

CJ Baxter Climbs the Waiver Priority List
CFB

Keyjuan Brown's Role Is Getting Harder to Ignore
CFB

Jamal Rule Is a Must-Add Where Available
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Game-Time Decision Against Sam Houston
CFB

Noah Fifita Worth a Waiver Claim After Five-Score Night
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Is a Must-Add After Five-Touchdown Day
CFB

Keelon Russell Emerging as Priority Waiver Pickup
CFB

AK Dear, Noah Rogers Available Against South Carolina
J.K. Dobbins

Optimism That J.K. Dobbins Will Play in Week 3
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Mike Conley

Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Graham Ike

Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Zach LaVine

Eyes Bounce-Back Season with Kings
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci in the Mix for Portland's Backup Wing Spot
Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Dorian Finney-Smith

Could be Headed to Atlanta
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Buddy Hield

Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Jalen Brunson

Cleared to Open Camp Without Restrictions
Chase Ross

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Meechie Johnson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Golden State Warriors

Obi Agbim Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
San Antonio Spurs

Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Early Week 3 Quarterback Rankings
Early Week 3 Rankings: All Positions
Week 3 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Waiver Wire Express - Week 3 Lightning Round