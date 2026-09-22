Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 3 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.
Hey RotoBallers, Week 3 is here, and it's never too early to begin fantasy football preparations. We continue our rankings series with the wide receiver position to help you get a jump-start on Week 3 with our 2026 early Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings. Below, you will find where key wide receivers such as Davante Adams, Drake London, Jaylen Waddle, Jalen Coker, Emeka Egbuka, DK Metcalf, Adonai Mitchell, Romeo Doubs, Xavier Worthy, Carnell Tate, Tre Tucker, and Denzel Boston rank.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 3 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|4
|1
|2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|7
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|8
|2
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|11
|2
|5
|Chris Olave
|WR
|12
|2
|6
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|15
|2
|7
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|16
|2
|8
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|17
|2
|9
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|23
|3
|10
|Parker Washington
|WR
|26
|3
|11
|Christian Watson
|WR
|28
|3
|12
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|29
|3
|13
|George Pickens
|WR
|30
|3
|14
|Davante Adams
|WR
|32
|3
|15
|Drake London
|WR
|34
|4
|16
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|38
|4
|17
|Mike Evans
|WR
|40
|4
|18
|DJ Moore
|WR
|42
|4
|19
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|44
|4
|20
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|45
|4
|21
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|46
|5
|22
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|48
|5
|23
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|51
|5
|24
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|53
|5
|25
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|57
|5
|26
|Josh Downs
|WR
|63
|5
|27
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|65
|5
|28
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|66
|5
|29
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|68
|5
|30
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|69
|5
|31
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|71
|6
|32
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|72
|6
|33
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|73
|6
|34
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|74
|6
|35
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|77
|7
|36
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|78
|7
|37
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|79
|7
|38
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|82
|8
|39
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|83
|8
|40
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|85
|8
|41
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|87
|8
|42
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|88
|8
|43
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|89
|8
|44
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|90
|8
|45
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|91
|8
|46
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|93
|8
|47
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|94
|8
|48
|Malik Washington
|WR
|95
|8
|49
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|96
|8
|50
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|98
|8
|51
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|99
|8
|52
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|103
|8
|53
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|106
|8
|54
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|108
|8
|55
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|109
|8
|56
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|111
|8
|57
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|116
|8
|58
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|119
|8
|59
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|120
|8
|60
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|121
|9
|61
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|122
|9
|62
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|124
|9
|63
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|126
|9
|64
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|127
|9
|65
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|128
|9
|66
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|131
|9
|67
|Tre Harris
|WR
|132
|9
|68
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|133
|9
|69
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|135
|9
|70
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|137
|9
|71
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|139
|9
|72
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|143
|9
|73
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|145
|9
|74
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|149
|9
|75
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|152
|10
|76
|Jack Bech
|WR
|154
|10
|77
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|155
|10
|78
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|157
|10
|79
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|159
|10
|80
|Chris Bell
|WR
|160
|10
|81
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|161
|10
|82
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|162
|10
|83
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|168
|10
|84
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|170
|10
|85
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|172
|10
|86
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|173
|10
|87
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|176
|10
|88
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|178
|10
|89
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|179
|10
|90
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|181
|11
|91
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|183
|11
|92
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|185
|11
|93
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|187
|11
|94
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|188
|11
|95
|Tory Horton
|WR
|189
|11
|96
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|194
|11
|97
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|196
|11
|98
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|198
|11
|99
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|200
|11
|100
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|201
|11
|101
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|203
|11
|102
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|204
|11
|103
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|208
|11
|104
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|210
|11
|105
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|211
|12
|106
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|215
|12
|107
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|216
|12
|108
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|217
|12
|109
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|219
|12
|110
|Chris Moore
|WR
|222
|12
|111
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|223
|12
|112
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|224
|12
|113
|Tai Felton
|WR
|225
|12
|114
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|228
|12
|115
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|230
|12
|116
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|231
|12
|117
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|233
|12
|118
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|234
|12
|119
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|237
|12
|120
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|239
|13
|121
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|244
|13
|122
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|248
|13
|123
|Barion Brown
|WR
|254
|13
|124
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|255
|13
|125
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|264
|13
|126
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|267
|13
|127
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|276
|13
|128
|Malik Benson
|WR
|280
Week 3 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice caught four passes for 83 yards in the 33-30 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. Rice ended up with the third-most receiving yards on the team, but much of his production came on a meaningless 31-yard reception at the end of regulation. With the Chiefs at their own 46-yard line and only three seconds left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes dumped off a short pass to Rice, who ran for 31 yards as the clock expired. Rice was able to pick up those extra yards because the Colts' defense was sitting back playing prevent defense.
If you remove that catch, Rice's stat line is three catches for 52 yards, which is serviceable but not what you'd expect from a player perceived as a WR1 for fantasy. Rice will aim to boost his production next week against a beatable Miami Dolphins defense. The Dolphins have leaked points to opposing offenses early in the season, and Rice will look to capitalize on that opportunity. He should be viewed as a WR2/3 until his productivity increases.
Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs caught three of his four targets for 96 yards during Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The bulk of his yardage came on one big play, as Doubs hauled in a 63-yard pass from Drake Maye late in the third quarter. Doubs took on a bigger role after A.J. Brown (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.
The 26-year-old didn't have the volume share of a typical alpha receiver, but he certainly improved upon an ugly season opener in which he caught zero passes on three targets. Doubs' position atop the depth chart and his big-play upside should keep him in the high-end WR3 tier for next week's battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Devonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was a disappointment in the season-opening win over the division-rival Washington Commanders, catching three of his six targets for 53 yards. It was his first game as the team's true WR1 in 2026 with A.J. Brown no longer in the picture. But Smith performed much more like a true No. 1 wideout for the Eagles in a near-loss on the road to the Tennessee Titans.
The 27-year-old had team highs across the board in catches (10), targets (13), receiving yards (117), and his first touchdown of the year in the 24-20 victory in Tennessee. It should have fantasy managers much more confident that Smith can reach a higher ceiling in the Eagles' new-look offense this year. In Week 3, Smith and the Eagles will travel to Chicago to take on a Bears team that might have just lost their starting QB for the foreseeable future. The Bears almost allowed a 40 spot to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Smith will be a must-start in fantasy football leagues next weekend.
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reaffirmed his star status against the Washington Commanders by catching eight of his nine targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns in his team's blowout win. The Cowboys crushed their divisional rival 37-20 behind quarterback Dak Prescott's four passing touchdowns. Lamb racked up 35.3 PPR fantasy points and looked a lot more like his old self. Last season, he was clearly hampered by the high-ankle sprain he suffered early in the year.
It was enough to fool many into thinking that WR George Pickens had taken over the de facto WR1 role. But Lamb showed why he'll finish his career as one of the best wideouts in Cowboys history with one of his best performances as a pro. Lamb will yet again be a must-start, elite WR1 in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. They present a tougher defensive challenge, but No. 88 is one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL, and he'll be up to the task.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Davante Adams, CeeDee Lamb, Rashee Rice, DeVonta Smith, Drake London, Jaylen Waddle, Jalen Coker, Emeka Egbuka, DK Metcalf, Adonai Mitchell, Romeo Doubs, Xavier Worthy, Carnell Tate, Tre Tucker, and Denzel Boston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Davante Adams, CeeDee Lamb, Rashee Rice, DeVonta Smith, Drake London, Jaylen Waddle, Jalen Coker, Emeka Egbuka, DK Metcalf, Adonai Mitchell, Romeo Doubs, Xavier Worthy, Carnell Tate, Tre Tucker, and Denzel Boston:
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