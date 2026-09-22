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Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers (WR) Week 3 Early Updates

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CeeDee Lamb - Fantasy Football Rankings, DFS and Betting Picks, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 3 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 3 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers, Week 3 is here, and it's never too early to begin fantasy football preparations. We continue our rankings series with the wide receiver position to help you get a jump-start on Week 3 with our 2026 early Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings. Below, you will find where key wide receivers such as Davante Adams, Drake London, Jaylen Waddle, Jalen Coker, Emeka Egbuka, DK Metcalf, Adonai Mitchell, Romeo Doubs, Xavier Worthy, Carnell Tate, Tre Tucker, and Denzel Boston rank.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 4
1 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 7
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR 8
2 4 Justin Jefferson WR 11
2 5 Chris Olave WR 12
2 6 CeeDee Lamb WR 15
2 7 Zay Flowers WR 16
2 8 Puka Nacua WR 17
2 9 DeVonta Smith WR 23
3 10 Parker Washington WR 26
3 11 Christian Watson WR 28
3 12 Garrett Wilson WR 29
3 13 George Pickens WR 30
3 14 Davante Adams WR 32
3 15 Drake London WR 34
4 16 Jaylen Waddle WR 38
4 17 Mike Evans WR 40
4 18 DJ Moore WR 42
4 19 Tee Higgins WR 44
4 20 Malik Nabers WR 45
4 21 Tetairoa McMillan WR 46
5 22 Matthew Golden WR 48
5 23 Rashee Rice WR 51
5 24 Jalen Coker WR 53
5 25 Jameson Williams WR 57
5 26 Josh Downs WR 63
5 27 Ladd McConkey WR 65
5 28 Emeka Egbuka WR 66
5 29 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 68
5 30 DK Metcalf WR 69
5 31 Michael Wilson WR 71
6 32 Jordan Addison WR 72
6 33 Adonai Mitchell WR 73
6 34 Romeo Doubs WR 74
6 35 Luther Burden III WR 77
7 36 Dontayvion Wicks WR 78
7 37 Terry McLaurin WR 79
7 38 Devaughn Vele WR 82
8 39 Stefon Diggs WR 83
8 40 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 85
8 41 Courtland Sutton WR 87
8 42 Rashod Bateman WR 88
8 43 Khalil Shakir WR 89
8 44 Quentin Johnston WR 90
8 45 Xavier Worthy WR 91
8 46 Denzel Boston WR 93
8 47 Carnell Tate WR 94
8 48 Malik Washington WR 95
8 49 Tre Tucker WR 96
8 50 Rome Odunze WR 98
8 51 KC Concepcion WR 99
8 52 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 103
8 53 Jakobi Meyers WR 106
8 54 Kayshon Boutte WR 108
8 55 Makai Lemon WR 109
8 56 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 111
8 57 Mack Hollins WR 116
8 58 Rashid Shaheed WR 119
8 59 Keenan Allen WR 120
8 60 DeMario Douglas WR 121
9 61 Kalif Raymond WR 122
9 62 Keon Coleman WR 124
9 63 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 126
9 64 Kendrick Bourne WR 127
9 65 Pat Bryant WR 128
9 66 Ryan Flournoy WR 131
9 67 Tre Harris WR 132
9 68 Caleb Douglas WR 133
9 69 Xavier Hutchinson WR 135
9 70 Jalen Nailor WR 137
9 71 Malachi Fields WR 139
9 72 Germie Bernard WR 143
9 73 Cooper Kupp WR 145
9 74 Tyquan Thornton WR 149
9 75 Joshua Palmer WR 152
10 76 Jack Bech WR 154
10 77 Roman Wilson WR 155
10 78 Calvin Ridley WR 157
10 79 Ted Hurst WR 159
10 80 Chris Bell WR 160
10 81 Antonio Williams WR 161
10 82 Jerry Jeudy WR 162
10 83 Darnell Mooney WR 168
10 84 Jaylin Noel WR 170
10 85 Isaac TeSlaa WR 172
10 86 Andrei Iosivas WR 173
10 87 Laquon Treadwell WR 176
10 88 Isaiah Williams WR 178
10 89 Elic Ayomanor WR 179
10 90 Jahan Dotson WR 181
11 91 Xavier Legette WR 183
11 92 Jalen McMillan WR 185
11 93 LaJohntay Wester WR 187
11 94 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 188
11 95 Tory Horton WR 189
11 96 Kyle Williams WR 194
11 97 Darius Cooper WR 196
11 98 Troy Franklin WR 198
11 99 Konata Mumpfield WR 200
11 100 Josh Cameron WR 201
11 101 KaVontae Turpin WR 203
11 102 Jordan Watkins WR 204
11 103 Zachariah Branch WR 208
11 104 Skyy Moore WR 210
11 105 Dyami Brown WR 211
12 106 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 215
12 107 Devontez Walker WR 216
12 108 Bryce Lance WR 217
12 109 Jared Wayne WR 219
12 110 Chris Moore WR 222
12 111 Elijah Sarratt WR 223
12 112 Brenen Thompson WR 224
12 113 Tai Felton WR 225
12 114 Isaiah Bond WR 228
12 115 Chimere Dike WR 230
12 116 Tez Johnson WR 231
12 117 Jacob Cowing WR 233
12 118 Travis Hunter WR 234
12 119 Xavier Smith WR 237
12 120 Jahdae Walker WR 239
13 121 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 244
13 122 Tutu Atwell WR 248
13 123 Barion Brown WR 254
13 124 Efton Chism III WR 255
13 125 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 264
13 126 Jalen Royals WR 267
13 127 Brycen Tremayne WR 276
13 128 Malik Benson WR 280

 

Week 3 Wide Receiver Rankings News

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice caught four passes for 83 yards in the 33-30 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. Rice ended up with the third-most receiving yards on the team, but much of his production came on a meaningless 31-yard reception at the end of regulation. With the Chiefs at their own 46-yard line and only three seconds left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes dumped off a short pass to Rice, who ran for 31 yards as the clock expired. Rice was able to pick up those extra yards because the Colts' defense was sitting back playing prevent defense.

If you remove that catch, Rice's stat line is three catches for 52 yards, which is serviceable but not what you'd expect from a player perceived as a WR1 for fantasy. Rice will aim to boost his production next week against a beatable Miami Dolphins defense. The Dolphins have leaked points to opposing offenses early in the season, and Rice will look to capitalize on that opportunity. He should be viewed as a WR2/3 until his productivity increases.

 

Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs caught three of his four targets for 96 yards during Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The bulk of his yardage came on one big play, as Doubs hauled in a 63-yard pass from Drake Maye late in the third quarter. Doubs took on a bigger role after A.J. Brown (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.

The 26-year-old didn't have the volume share of a typical alpha receiver, but he certainly improved upon an ugly season opener in which he caught zero passes on three targets. Doubs' position atop the depth chart and his big-play upside should keep him in the high-end WR3 tier for next week's battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

 

Devonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was a disappointment in the season-opening win over the division-rival Washington Commanders, catching three of his six targets for 53 yards. It was his first game as the team's true WR1 in 2026 with A.J. Brown no longer in the picture. But Smith performed much more like a true No. 1 wideout for the Eagles in a near-loss on the road to the Tennessee Titans.

The 27-year-old had team highs across the board in catches (10), targets (13), receiving yards (117), and his first touchdown of the year in the 24-20 victory in Tennessee. It should have fantasy managers much more confident that Smith can reach a higher ceiling in the Eagles' new-look offense this year. In Week 3, Smith and the Eagles will travel to Chicago to take on a Bears team that might have just lost their starting QB for the foreseeable future. The Bears almost allowed a 40 spot to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Smith will be a must-start in fantasy football leagues next weekend.

 

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reaffirmed his star status against the Washington Commanders by catching eight of his nine targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns in his team's blowout win. The Cowboys crushed their divisional rival 37-20 behind quarterback Dak Prescott's four passing touchdowns. Lamb racked up 35.3 PPR fantasy points and looked a lot more like his old self. Last season, he was clearly hampered by the high-ankle sprain he suffered early in the year.

It was enough to fool many into thinking that WR George Pickens had taken over the de facto WR1 role. But Lamb showed why he'll finish his career as one of the best wideouts in Cowboys history with one of his best performances as a pro. Lamb will yet again be a must-start, elite WR1 in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. They present a tougher defensive challenge, but No. 88 is one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL, and he'll be up to the task.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Davante Adams, CeeDee Lamb, Rashee Rice, DeVonta Smith, Drake London, Jaylen Waddle, Jalen Coker, Emeka Egbuka, DK Metcalf, Adonai Mitchell, Romeo Doubs, Xavier Worthy, Carnell Tate, Tre Tucker, and Denzel Boston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Davante Adams, CeeDee Lamb, Rashee Rice, DeVonta Smith, Drake London, Jaylen Waddle, Jalen Coker, Emeka Egbuka, DK Metcalf, Adonai Mitchell, Romeo Doubs, Xavier Worthy, Carnell Tate, Tre Tucker, and Denzel Boston:

Davante Adams
vs
David Montgomery
Davante Adams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Davante Adams
vs
George Pickens
Davante Adams
vs
Drake London
Davante Adams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Bucky Irving
Davante Adams
vs
Christian Watson
Davante Adams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Davante Adams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Davante Adams
vs
Parker Washington
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Davante Adams
vs
De'Von Achane
Davante Adams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Davante Adams
vs
Trey McBride
Davante Adams
vs
Mike Evans
Davante Adams
vs
Devonta Smith
Davante Adams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Davante Adams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Davante Adams
vs
DJ Moore
Davante Adams
vs
Breece Hall
Davante Adams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Davante Adams
vs
Kyren Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Davante Adams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Davante Adams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Olave
Davante Adams
vs
Zay Flowers
Davante Adams
vs
Puka Nacua
Davante Adams
vs
Tee Higgins
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Nabers
Davante Adams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Saquon Barkley
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Zay Flowers
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Ashton Jeanty
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Puka Nacua
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chris Olave
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Javonte Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Justin Jefferson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chase Brown
CeeDee Lamb
vs
James Cook III
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Kyren Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jonathan Taylor
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Breece Hall
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chuba Hubbard
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Devonta Smith
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Derrick Henry
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Trey McBride
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Bijan Robinson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
De'Von Achane
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Parker Washington
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Christian McCaffrey
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Christian Watson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Garrett Wilson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
George Pickens
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Mike Evans
CeeDee Lamb
vs
DJ Moore
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Tee Higgins
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Malik Nabers
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Matthew Golden
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Sam Laporta
Rashee Rice
vs
Travis Kelce
Rashee Rice
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rashee Rice
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashee Rice
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashee Rice
vs
Brock Bowers
Rashee Rice
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rashee Rice
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rashee Rice
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashee Rice
vs
Jadarian Price
Rashee Rice
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashee Rice
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashee Rice
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rashee Rice
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rashee Rice
vs
DJ Moore
Rashee Rice
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rashee Rice
vs
George Kittle
Rashee Rice
vs
Mike Evans
Rashee Rice
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rashee Rice
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashee Rice
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashee Rice
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Olave
Rashee Rice
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashee Rice
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashee Rice
vs
Parker Washington
Rashee Rice
vs
Christian Watson
Rashee Rice
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Devonta Smith
vs
Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
vs
Breece Hall
Devonta Smith
vs
De'Von Achane
Devonta Smith
vs
Kyren Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Parker Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
Chase Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
Javonte Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
vs
Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
vs
George Pickens
Devonta Smith
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
vs
David Montgomery
Devonta Smith
vs
Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
vs
Davante Adams
Devonta Smith
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Devonta Smith
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake London
Devonta Smith
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devonta Smith
vs
Mike Evans
Devonta Smith
vs
DJ Moore
Devonta Smith
vs
Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
vs
Jameson Williams
Drake London
vs
Omarion Hampton
Drake London
vs
Bucky Irving
Drake London
vs
Davante Adams
Drake London
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Drake London
vs
David Montgomery
Drake London
vs
D'Andre Swift
Drake London
vs
George Pickens
Drake London
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Drake London
vs
Garrett Wilson
Drake London
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Drake London
vs
Christian Watson
Drake London
vs
Mike Evans
Drake London
vs
Jaylen Warren
Drake London
vs
Cam Skattebo
Drake London
vs
Parker Washington
Drake London
vs
DJ Moore
Drake London
vs
De'Von Achane
Drake London
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Drake London
vs
Trey McBride
Drake London
vs
Tee Higgins
Drake London
vs
Devonta Smith
Drake London
vs
Malik Nabers
Drake London
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Drake London
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Drake London
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Drake London
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Drake London
vs
Justin Jefferson
Drake London
vs
Chris Olave
Drake London
vs
Zay Flowers
Drake London
vs
Puka Nacua
Drake London
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Drake London
vs
Matthew Golden
Drake London
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Brock Bowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
Jadarian Price
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jalen Coker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jalen Coker
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Downs
Jalen Coker
vs
DJ Moore
Jalen Coker
vs
Tony Pollard
Jalen Coker
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Parker Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Christian Watson
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mark Andrews
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tony Pollard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DK Metcalf
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Kittle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jadarian Price
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brock Bowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
Mark Andrews
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Addison
DK Metcalf
vs
Ladd McConkey
DK Metcalf
vs
Adonai Mitchell
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
Romeo Doubs
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Downs
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Dalton Schultz
DK Metcalf
vs
Juwan Johnson
DK Metcalf
vs
George Kittle
DK Metcalf
vs
Luther Burden III
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
DK Metcalf
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DK Metcalf
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DK Metcalf
vs
Emanuel Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Blake Corum
DK Metcalf
vs
Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Jefferson
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Olave
DK Metcalf
vs
Zay Flowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Puka Nacua
DK Metcalf
vs
Parker Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian Watson
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordan Addison
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Michael Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Warren
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tucker Kraft
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Juwan Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
DK Metcalf
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Luther Burden III
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mark Andrews
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Blake Corum
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ladd McConkey
Adonai Mitchell
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tony Pollard
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Josh Downs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Stefon Diggs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dalton Schultz
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Colston Loveland
Adonai Mitchell
vs
George Kittle
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Olave
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Zay Flowers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Puka Nacua
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Parker Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Christian Watson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Garrett Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Warren
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Addison
Romeo Doubs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Luther Burden III
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Romeo Doubs
vs
DK Metcalf
Romeo Doubs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Romeo Doubs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Blake Corum
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mark Andrews
Romeo Doubs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tony Pollard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Colston Loveland
Romeo Doubs
vs
Josh Downs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zay Flowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Puka Nacua
Romeo Doubs
vs
Parker Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Christian Watson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Quentin Johnston
Xavier Worthy
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Xavier Worthy
vs
Denzel Boston
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rashod Bateman
Xavier Worthy
vs
Carnell Tate
Xavier Worthy
vs
Courtland Sutton
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Washington
Xavier Worthy
vs
Hunter Henry
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tre Tucker
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rico Dowdle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Colston Loveland
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rome Odunze
Xavier Worthy
vs
Stefon Diggs
Xavier Worthy
vs
KC Concepcion
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devaughn Vele
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Xavier Worthy
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyjae Spears
Xavier Worthy
vs
Blake Corum
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Monangai
Xavier Worthy
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Worthy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Worthy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Olave
Xavier Worthy
vs
Zay Flowers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Puka Nacua
Xavier Worthy
vs
Parker Washington
Xavier Worthy
vs
Christian Watson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Denzel Boston
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Tucker
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Khalil Shakir
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashod Bateman
Carnell Tate
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyjae Spears
Carnell Tate
vs
Hunter Henry
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Monangai
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Carnell Tate
vs
Devaughn Vele
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tre Tucker
vs
Carnell Tate
Tre Tucker
vs
Rome Odunze
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
KC Concepcion
Tre Tucker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tre Tucker
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tre Tucker
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tre Tucker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tre Tucker
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tre Tucker
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tre Tucker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tre Tucker
vs
Colston Loveland
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Tucker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Olave
Tre Tucker
vs
Zay Flowers
Tre Tucker
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Tucker
vs
Parker Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Christian Watson
Tre Tucker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Quentin Johnston
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Rico Dowdle
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashod Bateman
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyjae Spears
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
Kyle Monangai
Denzel Boston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Denzel Boston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Denzel Boston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Oklahoma DL David Stone Suffers Knee Injury In Practice
CFB

Oregon WR Jeremiah McClellan Out With Broken Foot
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Jaxson Dart

"Going to be OK," Tried to Return on Monday
Jaxson Dart

Ruled Out with Knee Injury on Monday Night
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Malik Nabers

Returns in Week 2 After Injury Scare
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Malik Nabers

Questionable to Return Against Rams with Shoulder Injury
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Jaxson Dart

Exits Monday's Game with Knee Injury, Questionable to Return
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Dallas Goedert

to Miss a Few Weeks With Sprained MCL
Michael Penix Jr.

Set to Start for Falcons in Week 3
Caleb Williams

Bears Don't Think Caleb Williams Will Practice This Week
Brock Bowers

to Practice This Week
Zay Flowers

has "Good Shot" to Play in Week 3
Marcus Mariota

Expected to Start in Week 3
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
CFB

Noah Bennee Still Carries Stash Appeal
Sam Darnold

on Track to Practice on Wednesday
CFB

Terry Bussey Out for the Season
Jadarian Price

Dealing With Shoulder Injury That Isn't Serious
CFB

Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
CFB

Jaleel Skinner Keeps Strengthening His Fantasy Case
Kyler Murray

Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Return in Week 3
CFB

Kari Ashley Has Become a Priority Tight End Add
CFB

Justin Bowick's Breakout Looks Built to Last
CFB

Chris Durr Jr. Is Too Involved to Leave on Waivers
CFB

Keenan Jackson's Breakout Demands Waiver Attention
CFB

Aiden Flora Looks Like a Long-Term Waiver Find
CFB

Kewan Lacy a Game-Time Decision Against Florida
CFB

Nolan James Jr. Takes Control of Notre Dame Backfield
CFB

CJ Baxter Climbs the Waiver Priority List
CFB

Keyjuan Brown's Role Is Getting Harder to Ignore
CFB

Jamal Rule Is a Must-Add Where Available
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Game-Time Decision Against Sam Houston
CFB

Noah Fifita Worth a Waiver Claim After Five-Score Night
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Is a Must-Add After Five-Touchdown Day
CFB

Keelon Russell Emerging as Priority Waiver Pickup
CFB

AK Dear, Noah Rogers Available Against South Carolina
J.K. Dobbins

Optimism That J.K. Dobbins Will Play in Week 3
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Mike Conley

Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Graham Ike

Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Zach LaVine

Eyes Bounce-Back Season with Kings
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci in the Mix for Portland's Backup Wing Spot
Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Dorian Finney-Smith

Could be Headed to Atlanta
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Buddy Hield

Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Jalen Brunson

Cleared to Open Camp Without Restrictions
Chase Ross

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Meechie Johnson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Golden State Warriors

Obi Agbim Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
San Antonio Spurs

Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
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