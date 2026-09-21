Jackson's college fantasy football waiver wire adds for Week 4 of the 2026 CFB season. His top targets and free agent pickups for CFF leagues at RB, WR, TE, QB.
With three weeks of college fantasy football action in the books, depth charts are starting to solidify, but we're still not past the initial wave of Power 4 vs. Group of 6 or FCS matchups, so we can't take every stat line and string of production as fact just yet. Fortunately, the bulk of conference play is set to begin for most teams in Week 4, so data we see over the next few weeks should be more sticky.
To help you make your waiver wire bids, we will identify the top running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback free agents to target ahead of Week 4. Pickups are listed in priority order by position, and their Yahoo rostered percentage is in parentheses. Note that only players under 50% rostered at the time of this writing are considered in this column.
Below, read about key Week 4 waiver wire targets and stashes like Nolan James Jr., Chris Durr Jr., Kari Ashley, Caleb Odom, and Michael Hawkins Jr.Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
Week 4 Running Back CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Fame Ijeboi, Purdue (40%)
Ijeboi has tallied 18.7, 36.6, and 16.7 half-PPR fantasy points through his first three games of the season. Despite his inefficient day against UCLA (47 yards on 17 carries), he found the end zone twice and continued to make a positive impact for fantasy teams.
The matchup against Notre Dame next week is worrying, but he can win on volume alone, even if the Irish defense limits him. He's a must-add in all leagues.
Matt Fuller, South Carolina (9%)
Fuller was on this list last week, but it was tough to be confident in him after producing against Kent State and Towson. No, Mississippi State is not a defensive juggernaut, but Fuller posted 31.3 fantasy points behind 17 carries for 73 yards, seven receptions for 85 yards, and two total touchdowns in the Gamecocks' SEC opener. That's plenty of evidence to suggest he's the workhorse on a much-improved offense.
He can be flexed against an Alabama defense that was just torched by Florida State.
Nolan James, Notre Dame (10%)
Aneyas Williams was viewed as the clear RB1 heading into the season, but James has had a stronger start to the season. He has handled five more total touches and tallied 76 more yards. Both have three touchdowns.
Nolan James Jr. with his THIRD rushing TD of the season! 🍀
📺 Notre Dame Football: Michigan State @ Notre Dame on NBC + Peacock pic.twitter.com/k2XzThsWA6
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 19, 2026
This backfield is likely to remain a committee, but we can't ignore James' 26 carries against Michigan State. With Notre Dame projected to be a heavy favorite in most contests, there is room for two of their backs to consistently produce. James is a top add as part of one of the best teams and offenses in the nation.
Aiden Flora, Iowa State (5%)
Flora scored a touchdown in Week 1, then handled 20 touches in Week 2, which put his name on the fantasy map.
But his Week 3 explosion of 12 carries for 194 yards and two touchdowns puts him in "top target" territory. Iowa State is much better on offense than expected after losing the bulk of its team to Penn State, so Flora could have real value, even in tougher matchups ahead against Utah and West Virginia.
CJ Baxter, Kentucky (21%)
Don't forget that Baxter is a former blue-chip recruit who rushed for 650 yards as a true freshman at Texas. He's always had talent, but staying healthy has been his downfall. In the workhorse role against Texas A&M in Week 3, Baxter tallied 115 total yards and a touchdown on 20 touches.
He's the only Kentucky player with a rushing touchdown through Week 3, and he draws a favorable date with South Alabama in Week 4.
Duke Watson, UCF (39%)
Watson has put together two solid showings this season, but his one game against Power 4 competition ended with him scoring 3.2 fantasy points. He's firmly on the fantasy radar with two games of at least 17 fantasy points, but I prefer the running backs listed ahead of him until he can prove his fantasy worth in Big 12 play, beginning in Week 4 against TCU. Still, he can help an RB-needy team.
Keyjuan Brown, Louisville (31%)
Brown has played second fiddle to Isaac Brown as expected, but he's scored roughly nine more fantasy points this season and is averaging a whopping 12.8 yards per carry on 18 attempts. Against SMU, he rushed 10 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
KEYJUAN BROWN AGAIN 🔥
He's had 2 TD with 50+ YARDS 😱 @LouisvilleFB pic.twitter.com/0cgXoif3L1
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 19, 2026
His efficiency is impossible to sustain, but after flashing big-time upside in an important ACC matchup, don't be surprised if this backfield becomes more of a 1A-1B approach.
Week 4 Wide Receiver CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Chris Durr Jr., Maryland (26%)
Like many of the other players on this list, it was fair to be skeptical of Durr's production in laughably soft Week 1 and Week 2 matchups. But Durr now has 28 receptions, 256 receiving yards, and three touchdowns through three games, and he scored a season-high 28.9 fantasy points in the Week 3 matchup with Virginia Tech.
Available in around 75% of Yahoo leagues, he's a clear must-add and must-start until further notice.
Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State (13%)
There was a lot of hype around the Oklahoma State offense entering 2026, and after an abysmal showing in Week 1 against Tulsa, it has come to life. Wyatt Young was expected to be the team's leading receiver after tallying over 1,200 yards with quarterback Drew Mestemaker last year, but Bowick, a fifth-year senior on his fourth team, has led the way thus far.
Justin Bowick sheds the tackle for the tuddy
📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/r2gVPWfwLo
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 19, 2026
Bowick leads the Cowboys in receptions (16), receiving yards (281), and receiving touchdowns (three). He erupted for 178 yards and two scores against Murray State, and in true Big 12 fashion, he's likely to be a part of a ton of shootouts moving forward, beginning in Week 4 at West Virginia.
Donovan Olugbode, Missouri (42%)
Olugbode had a quiet Week 3 showing compared to his first two games of the season, but he still salvaged his fantasy output with a touchdown against Troy. Through three games with Austin Simmons, he's tallied 17 catches for 268 yards and four touchdowns. He and teammate Caden Lee remain top options for those needing production at WR.
Keenan Jackson, NC State (1%)
Over the last two weeks, Jackson has hauled in 13 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns. NC State's offense has rebounded nicely from the Week 0 disaster against Virginia, and no other NC State receiver has half the receptions, yards, or touchdowns Jackson has. At just 1% rostered, he's being overlooked. Take advantage.
Ed Small, TCU (8%)
While Jordan Dwyer is expected to make his 2026 debut against UCF, Ed Small's start to the season cannot be ignored. In three games, Small has averaged seven catches for 110 yards, and quarterback Jaden Craig has come alive after the rough Week 0 showing against North Carolina. If Dwyer returns, Small is a riskier start. But he's worth stashing to see if he can continue being a target hog for the Horned Frogs.
Week 4 Tight End CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Kari Ashley, TCU (45%)
This is your last chance to snag Ashley, the No. 2 tight end in total fantasy points. The senior has caught 15 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns, which is incredible production at the shallow position. Nothing else needs to be said. Get him!
Caleb Odom, Ole Miss (14%)
Odom missed the Week 2 game against Charlotte before coming back for the "Lane Kiffin Bowl." He was a key piece in the Rebels' win, catching five passes for 88 yards. He has now averaged over 12 fantasy points per game in two matchups with top-25 teams, and any tight end with deep-threat skills in an offense led by one of the best quarterbacks in the country should be rostered.
Mark Bowman, USC (28%)
The comparisons to Brock Bowers might be premature, but Bowman remains the clear TE1 in one of the top passing games in football, and spike weeks like his 23-point performance from Week 2 are in play in most matchups. After what we've seen from Oregon's defense this season, Bowman is a start in Week 4.
Week 4 Quarterback CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia (13%)
Hawkins is averaging just 8.7 completions per game, yet he's the No. 1 quarterback in total fantasy points. Rushing production is a cheat code at QB, and he has plenty of it. The Oklahoma State transfer has tallied a whopping 322 yards and eight touchdowns in three games. He dominated a strong Virginia defense to the tune of 190 passing yards, 123 rushing yards, and five total touchdowns. He is a must-start moving forward.
Michael Hawkins Jr. SHINED vs. no. 25 Virginia in Charlotte
🔺190 Passing Yards
🔺5 TOTAL TDS
🔺123 Rushing Yards
Highlights🎥@WVUfootball pic.twitter.com/knYP9PPkkR
— Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) September 20, 2026
The rest-of-season QB1 might be on your waiver wire now!
Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville (24%)
Kienholz was dethroned as the overall QB1 by Hawkins, but he still had a strong game in the blockbuster ACC matchup with SMU, totaling 25.3 fantasy points. That was his lowest fantasy output of the season, but he has great matchups ahead against Wake Forest, NC State, and Florida State, who all looked rough defensively this weekend.
Ashton Daniels, Florida State (1%)
Daniels hasn't had the most impressive collegiate career and isn't one of the better "real life" quarterbacks in college football, but the Week 3 boom against Alabama warrants attention. He threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns and added two more scores as a rusher. Fire him up against Central Arkansas if you can't find a better option.