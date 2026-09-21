Chris B's college fantasy football players to drop to the waiver wire for Week 2 of the 2026 season. He helps CFB fantasy football managers determine who to drop and cut in Week 2.
Welcome back, fellow fantasy footballers, to the weekly cut list. Week 3 was action-packed and revealed plenty of players we can finally cut cords with.
Last week, John Mateer captained the cut list team. He finished Week 3 outside the top 25 quarterbacks with 17.22 fantasy points; that's a hit. Nyck Harbor and Dylan Wade both had under three fantasy points; both hits. Isaiah Sategna, Gideon Davidson, and Cameron Dickey all had more than 15 fantasy points; three swings and misses.
DJ Vonnahme missed Saturday's game, and Dierre Hill had his best game of the fantasy season, one more hit and a dismissal. After a blazing start, reality checked my ego and brought the season average down to .615. Let's bounce back this week.Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
Quarterbacks to Consider Dropping
CJ Carr, Notre Dame, 66% Rostered
CJ Carr's season perfectly encapsulates the unpredictability of college football. He came into the season as a favorite to win the Heisman on a team that was "guaranteed" to make the playoff. Through the early part of the season, Carr has completed 72% of his 73 pass attempts for 726 yards and six touchdowns, totaling 59.34 fantasy points.
Last season, fourteen of the top sixteen college fantasy quarterbacks rushed for over 500 yards. Through three games, Carr has three rushing yards and is QB58. Let's drop Carr for a quarterback who has rushing upside.
Running Backs to Consider Dropping
Aneyas Williams, Notre Dame, 100% Rostered
Disclaimer: I am not a Notre Dame hater. I felt like I needed to mention that for my credibility.
Aneyas Williams was the lead back on one of the best run-first offenses in college football, with one of the easiest schedules out of all the favorite teams to make the CFP. What could go wrong?
Through three weeks, Williams is the RB96 with 38 carries, 144 yards, three touchdowns, and three catches for 22 yards. In Week 3, sophomore Nolan James Jr. had 26 carries for 121 yards and 1 touchdown; Williams had 9 carries for 25 yards and 1 touchdown.
On Williams' touchdown, he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, which reduced his playing time for the rest of the game and could have further consequences.
Marcus Freeman absolutely livid at Aneyas Williams for the celebration penalty. This isn't the spring game. Just dumb for a player who's fighting for playing time.
To top that off, play is under review to see if Williams actually scored.
— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) September 20, 2026
Isaac Brown, Louisville, 99% Rostered
Last year, Isaac Brown took a step back in production from his first year, and he dropped from RB28 in 2024 to RB78 in 2025. This season, the junior is outside the top-100 running backs in college football.
In previous campaigns, Brown's big-play ability was his calling card, averaging 7.1 yards per carry and 8.8 yards per carry in his first two years; however, this year he is averaging 4.2 yards per carry. This season, Brown has turned 39 carries into 164 yards and one touchdown.
Waymond Jordan and King Miller, USC, 86% Rostered and 60% Rostered
Strength-of-schedule analysis is such an underrated fantasy skill. Unfortunately for Waymond Jordan and King Miller, they are about to enter an absolute gauntlet of defenses.
Here are the next six games for the Trojans and their respective rush yards per game allowed. Week 4 vs #20 Oregon (110), vs Washington (105), at #13 Penn State (110), at Wisconsin (109), vs #7 Ohio State (85), at #5 Indiana (77). That is arguably the toughest stretch of games any run game will see all season. Let's avoid the USC backfield if we can.
Wide Receivers to Consider Dropping
Cooper Barkate, Miami, 79% Rostered
Malachi Toney is destined to be one of Miami's greatest wide receivers of all time whenever he decides to go pro. That leaves little room for his fellow wide receivers to produce in fantasy. Cooper Barkate is suffering from Toney's target-earning ability.
Through three games, the senior wide receiver has 10 catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Barkate was Darian Mensah's most productive receiver last season at Duke, and he finished the year as the WR23. Barkate has only earned 11 targets through the first three games at Miami, and it seems like there is too much competition for Barkate to be fantasy relevant this season.
Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson, 85% Rostered
Spoiler alert: Wesco isn't the only Clemson junior wide receiver to make this list this week. However, he is the only one getting cut this week. Week 3 was Wesco's best performance of the season so far. He hauled in five of his eight targets for 77 yards and 10.2 fantasy points. This season, Wesco has caught only 13 of his 22 targets for 141 yards and no touchdowns.
Looking ahead to Week 4, Clemson faces Cal, which is allowing only 196 passing yards per game. In Week 5, they face #6 Miami, which is allowing only 201 passing yards per game. Wesco's road to fantasy production will be uphill over the next two weeks.
Tight Ends to Consider Dropping
Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech, 98% Rostered
Terrance Carter Jr. has had a rough start to his senior season at Texas Tech. After a top-10 tight end finish as a junior, Carter is outside the top 100 tight ends in 2026. To be fair, he did miss Texas Tech's Week 2 game due to an AC Sprain.
Week 3 was a high-scoring game for Texas Tech against Houston, and Carter had only three targets, catching two for 34 yards. In Week 1, he hauled in three of his four targets for 28 yards. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said Monday that Carter is a game-time decision heading into Saturday's game against Sam Houston. Fantasy owners can find better options on the waiver wire.
Texas Tech TE Terrance Carter Jr. will be a game-time decision this week against Sam Houston State, sources tell @On3.
Returned on Friday against Houston after being sidelined to start 2026 with a foot injury. Red Raiders visit Colorado on Oct. 3.https://t.co/sTOmV8llHG pic.twitter.com/3rWltD0md2
— Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) September 21, 2026
Team Offense to Consider Dropping
Oklahoma Offense And Everybody On It
This suggestion is based strictly on the Boomer Sooners' upcoming schedule. In Week 4, they play #2 Georgia, whose defense is only allowing 211.3 yards per game and 13.3 points per game.
In Week 5, they'll take on #1 Texas, whose defense is only allowing 287 yards per game and 12 points per game. Last season, the Texas defense stifled the Oklahoma offense, holding them to only six points.
The Sooners already struggled mightily this season against an elite defense, scoring only 10 points against Michigan. Fantasy owners realistically won't be starting any Oklahoma players for the next two weeks.
Keep Holding
T.J. Moore, Clemson, 60% Rostered
There is no doubt T.J. Moore will play in the NFL at some point, and his talent is what keeps me hanging on. The Clemson offense finally showed signs of life against UNC in Week 3, winning 28-20. This season, Moore ranks outside the top 100 wide receivers with 32.2 fantasy points.
The junior has turned 21 targets into 18 catches, 172 yards, and one touchdown. He hauled in all seven of his targets in Week 3 for 38 yards. True freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds seemed to develop chemistry with Moore in his first start. I'm willing to bet they can keep growing as a duo, so I'm holding Moore for another week.