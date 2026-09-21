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College Fantasy Football Cut List: Who to Drop After Week 3

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Byrum Brown - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups

Chris B's college fantasy football players to drop to the waiver wire for Week 2 of the 2026 season. He helps CFB fantasy football managers determine who to drop and cut in Week 2.

In This Article hide
Quarterbacks to Consider Dropping
Running Backs to Consider Dropping
Wide Receivers to Consider Dropping
Tight Ends to Consider Dropping
Team Offense to Consider Dropping
Keep Holding

Welcome back, fellow fantasy footballers, to the weekly cut list. Week 3 was action-packed and revealed plenty of players we can finally cut cords with. 

Last week, John Mateer captained the cut list team. He finished Week 3 outside the top 25 quarterbacks with 17.22 fantasy points; that's a hit. Nyck Harbor and Dylan Wade both had under three fantasy points; both hits. Isaiah Sategna, Gideon Davidson, and Cameron Dickey all had more than 15 fantasy points; three swings and misses.

DJ Vonnahme missed Saturday's game, and Dierre Hill had his best game of the fantasy season, one more hit and a dismissal. After a blazing start, reality checked my ego and brought the season average down to .615. Let's bounce back this week.

Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

Quarterbacks to Consider Dropping

CJ Carr, Notre Dame, 66% Rostered

CJ Carr's season perfectly encapsulates the unpredictability of college football. He came into the season as a favorite to win the Heisman on a team that was "guaranteed" to make the playoff. Through the early part of the season, Carr has completed 72% of his 73 pass attempts for 726 yards and six touchdowns, totaling 59.34 fantasy points.

Last season, fourteen of the top sixteen college fantasy quarterbacks rushed for over 500 yards. Through three games, Carr has three rushing yards and is QB58. Let's drop Carr for a quarterback who has rushing upside.

Running Backs to Consider Dropping

Aneyas Williams, Notre Dame, 100% Rostered

Disclaimer: I am not a Notre Dame hater. I felt like I needed to mention that for my credibility. 

Aneyas Williams was the lead back on one of the best run-first offenses in college football, with one of the easiest schedules out of all the favorite teams to make the CFP. What could go wrong?

Through three weeks, Williams is the RB96 with 38 carries, 144 yards, three touchdowns, and three catches for 22 yards. In Week 3, sophomore Nolan James Jr. had 26 carries for 121 yards and 1 touchdown; Williams had 9 carries for 25 yards and 1 touchdown.

On Williams' touchdown, he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, which reduced his playing time for the rest of the game and could have further consequences.

Isaac Brown, Louisville, 99% Rostered

Last year, Isaac Brown took a step back in production from his first year, and he dropped from RB28 in 2024 to RB78 in 2025. This season, the junior is outside the top-100 running backs in college football.

In previous campaigns, Brown's big-play ability was his calling card, averaging 7.1 yards per carry and 8.8 yards per carry in his first two years; however, this year he is averaging 4.2 yards per carry. This season, Brown has turned 39 carries into 164 yards and one touchdown.

 

Waymond Jordan and King Miller, USC, 86% Rostered and 60% Rostered

Strength-of-schedule analysis is such an underrated fantasy skill. Unfortunately for Waymond Jordan and King Miller, they are about to enter an absolute gauntlet of defenses. 

Here are the next six games for the Trojans and their respective rush yards per game allowed. Week 4 vs #20 Oregon (110), vs Washington (105), at #13 Penn State (110), at Wisconsin (109), vs #7 Ohio State (85), at #5 Indiana (77). That is arguably the toughest stretch of games any run game will see all season. Let's avoid the USC backfield if we can.

Wide Receivers to Consider Dropping

Cooper Barkate, Miami, 79% Rostered

Malachi Toney is destined to be one of Miami's greatest wide receivers of all time whenever he decides to go pro. That leaves little room for his fellow wide receivers to produce in fantasy. Cooper Barkate is suffering from Toney's target-earning ability.

Through three games, the senior wide receiver has 10 catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Barkate was Darian Mensah's most productive receiver last season at Duke, and he finished the year as the WR23. Barkate has only earned 11 targets through the first three games at Miami, and it seems like there is too much competition for Barkate to be fantasy relevant this season.

Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson, 85% Rostered

Spoiler alert: Wesco isn't the only Clemson junior wide receiver to make this list this week. However, he is the only one getting cut this week. Week 3 was Wesco's best performance of the season so far. He hauled in five of his eight targets for 77 yards and 10.2 fantasy points. This season, Wesco has caught only 13 of his 22 targets for 141 yards and no touchdowns. 

Looking ahead to Week 4, Clemson faces Cal, which is allowing only 196 passing yards per game. In Week 5, they face #6 Miami, which is allowing only 201 passing yards per game. Wesco's road to fantasy production will be uphill over the next two weeks.

Tight Ends to Consider Dropping

Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech, 98% Rostered

Terrance Carter Jr. has had a rough start to his senior season at Texas Tech. After a top-10 tight end finish as a junior, Carter is outside the top 100 tight ends in 2026. To be fair, he did miss Texas Tech's Week 2 game due to an AC Sprain.

Week 3 was a high-scoring game for Texas Tech against Houston, and Carter had only three targets, catching two for 34 yards. In Week 1, he hauled in three of his four targets for 28 yards. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said Monday that Carter is a game-time decision heading into Saturday's game against Sam Houston. Fantasy owners can find better options on the waiver wire.

Team Offense to Consider Dropping

Oklahoma Offense And Everybody On It

This suggestion is based strictly on the Boomer Sooners' upcoming schedule. In Week 4, they play #2 Georgia, whose defense is only allowing 211.3 yards per game and 13.3 points per game. 

In Week 5, they'll take on #1 Texas, whose defense is only allowing 287 yards per game and 12 points per game. Last season, the Texas defense stifled the Oklahoma offense, holding them to only six points. 

The Sooners already struggled mightily this season against an elite defense, scoring only 10 points against Michigan. Fantasy owners realistically won't be starting any Oklahoma players for the next two weeks.

Keep Holding

T.J. Moore, Clemson, 60% Rostered

There is no doubt T.J. Moore will play in the NFL at some point, and his talent is what keeps me hanging on. The Clemson offense finally showed signs of life against UNC in Week 3, winning 28-20. This season, Moore ranks outside the top 100 wide receivers with 32.2 fantasy points.

The junior has turned 21 targets into 18 catches, 172 yards, and one touchdown. He hauled in all seven of his targets in Week 3 for 38 yards. True freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds seemed to develop chemistry with Moore in his first start. I'm willing to bet they can keep growing as a duo, so I'm holding Moore for another week.

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Dallas Goedert

to Miss a Few Weeks With Sprained MCL
Michael Penix Jr.

Set to Start for Falcons in Week 3
Caleb Williams

Bears Don't Think Caleb Williams Will Practice This Week
Brock Bowers

to Practice This Week
Zay Flowers

has "Good Shot" to Play in Week 3
Marcus Mariota

Expected to Start in Week 3
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
CFB

Noah Bennee Still Carries Stash Appeal
Sam Darnold

on Track to Practice on Wednesday
CFB

Terry Bussey Out for the Season
Jadarian Price

Dealing With Shoulder Injury That Isn't Serious
CFB

Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
CFB

Jaleel Skinner Keeps Strengthening His Fantasy Case
Kyler Murray

Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Return in Week 3
CFB

Kari Ashley Has Become a Priority Tight End Add
CFB

Justin Bowick's Breakout Looks Built to Last
CFB

Chris Durr Jr. Is Too Involved to Leave on Waivers
CFB

Keenan Jackson's Breakout Demands Waiver Attention
CFB

Aiden Flora Looks Like a Long-Term Waiver Find
CFB

Kewan Lacy a Game-Time Decision Against Florida
CFB

Nolan James Jr. Takes Control of Notre Dame Backfield
CFB

CJ Baxter Climbs the Waiver Priority List
CFB

Keyjuan Brown's Role Is Getting Harder to Ignore
CFB

Jamal Rule Is a Must-Add Where Available
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Game-Time Decision Against Sam Houston
CFB

Noah Fifita Worth a Waiver Claim After Five-Score Night
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Is a Must-Add After Five-Touchdown Day
CFB

Keelon Russell Emerging as Priority Waiver Pickup
CFB

AK Dear, Noah Rogers Available Against South Carolina
CFB

DeSean Bishop Expected to Play Against Texas
J.K. Dobbins

Optimism That J.K. Dobbins Will Play in Week 3
Caleb Williams

Avoids Major Injury, Could Play in Week 3
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Saquon Barkley

Likely Avoided a Serious Injury
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Jaylen Waddle

Bounces Back with Breakout Game
Mike Conley

Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
Brock Purdy

Puts on a Show in Week 2
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Graham Ike

Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Zach LaVine

Eyes Bounce-Back Season with Kings
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Jonathan Taylor

Maintains Elite Fantasy RB1 Status In Week 2 Loss
Travis Kelce

Turns Back The Clock In Week 2 Victory
Kenneth Walker

With 178 Total Yards In Week 2 Win
Patrick Mahomes

Explodes For 382 Yards In Overtime Win
George Kittle

Fantasy Performance Carried by Enormous Second Half
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci in the Mix for Portland's Backup Wing Spot
Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Dorian Finney-Smith

Could be Headed to Atlanta
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Buddy Hield

Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Jalen Brunson

Cleared to Open Camp Without Restrictions
Chase Ross

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Meechie Johnson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Golden State Warriors

Obi Agbim Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
CFB

LSU TE Trey'Dez Green On Crutches After Leaving Game vs. Mississippi
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
San Antonio Spurs

Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Golden State Warriors

Elias Ralph Joins Warriors on Training Camp Contract
Nick Boyd

Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Jake Stephens

Bucks Sign Jake Stephens
Los Angeles Lakers

Anton Watson Returns to Lakers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
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