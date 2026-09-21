Joey Pollizze analyzes all 2026 fantasy football Week 3 defenses (DEF) -- streamers, sits/starts, and D/ST waiver wire pickups to add. His Week 3 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL defenses.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our Week 3 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 and break them into tiers along with matchup analysis. This article will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers.
Last week, we had some solid D/ST hits. The San Francisco 49ers were ranked as my No. 1 D/ST, the Seattle Seahawks were my No. 4 D/ST, and the New England Patriots were my No. 9 D/ST. The 49ers scored nine fantasy points, the Seahawks scored eight fantasy points, and the Patriots scored 23 fantasy points.
Here are the defenses fantasy managers should be starting in Week 3 -- our tiered fantasy football D/ST rankings. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|1
|1
|Seattle Seahawks
|at WSH
|99%
|17
|1
|2
|Kansas City Chiefs
|at MIA
|34%
|17.5
|1
|3
|Green Bay Packers
|vs. ATL
|24%
|19
|1
|4
|San Francisco 49ers
|at ARI
|71%
|19.5
|1
|5
|Carolina Panthers
|at CLE
|7%
|19
|1
|6
|New York Giants
|vs. TEN
|4%
|18
|1
|7
|Minnesota Vikings
|at TB
|64%
|20.5
1. Seattle Seahawks D/ST at WSH
SEA favored by 6.5, Total ~40.5
The Seattle Seahawks will come in as the No. 1 fantasy D/ST for Week 3. This Seahawks defense has picked up where it left off last year, with back-to-back strong showings. Seattle totaled three sacks and three interceptions while allowing 10 points on Opening Night against the Patriots and then totaled two sacks and one interception while giving up just seven points to the Cardinals this past Sunday.
These wackos. They don't move. pic.twitter.com/c2oV0Dpgni
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 21, 2026
Now this D/ST will go up against a Commanders offense that will be starting Marcus Mariota in Week 3. The Commanders offensive line struggled to hold up across the first two weeks, which included allowing 19 pressures in their Week 1 loss to the Eagles. Start this Seahawks defense with confidence against a backup quarterback.
2. Kansas City Chiefs D/ST at MIA
KC favored by 10.5, Total ~45.5
Starting defenses playing against the Miami Dolphins offense has been a recipe for success through the first two weeks. The Raiders D/ST scored 15 fantasy points in Week 1 behind a five-sack, two-turnover effort, and the 49ers D/ST scored nine fantasy points behind a four-sack game. That makes this Chiefs D/ST a must-start in Week 3.
Although Kansas City's defense struggled a bit against the Colts on Monday night, look for this unit to have a bounce-back performance this week. The Chiefs had 25 pressures in their opening-week win over the Broncos and should be able to rack up the points against arguably the worst offense in football.
3. Green Bay Packers vs. ATL
GB favored by 6.5, Total ~44.5
The Atlanta Falcons will be starting a different quarterback in Week 3. The Falcons will turn to Michael Penix Jr., who is now fully healthy after tearing his ACL last season. However, this Packers D/ST will have a high fantasy floor against an Atlanta offense that has struggled in all facets. The offensive line allowed four sacks in Week 1, and another three sacks last week.
On the other hand, the Packers have done a good job getting to the quarterback to start the season despite missing Micah Parsons. They totaled three sacks (with an interception) in Week 1 and had another four sacks in last week's overtime win over the Jets. Fantasy managers shouldn't shy away from starting this D/ST because of Penix. Green Bay also ranked third in pressure rate this season.
4. San Francisco 49ers D/ST at ARI
SF favored by 8.5, Total ~47.5
The San Francisco 49ers D/ST has been on another level to begin the season. They held Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense in check in Week 1 and then had an all-around strong performance in Week 2. Through two weeks, this 49ers defense has allowed just 20 points, has totaled four sacks, and has forced two turnovers.
While the Cardinals have some firepower on offense, the 49ers defense has been too good to sit in this plus matchup. This unit ranked in the top-12 in pass rush win rate through two weeks, and Arizona currently ranks 31st in pass block win rate. That's a clear advantage to a 49ers pass rush that features Pro Bowler Nick Bosa.
5. Carolina Panthers at CLE
CAR favored by 2.5, Total ~40.5
The Carolina Panthers took advantage of bad quarterback play in last week's win over the Falcons. The Panthers totaled two sacks, recovered two fumbles, forced three interceptions, and also had a touchdown in that game. This D/ST finished as the top-scoring defense in Week 2 and allowed just three points. That performance should give fantasy managers some confidence to start this D/ST in Week 3.
Devin Lloyd picks it!
The @Panthers defense gets it done again
📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/g52wHUkQWZ
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026
The Panthers should be able to get some pressure on Deshaun Watson in this game. They ranked around league average in pass rush win rate, and the Browns have struggled to score with Watson under center. Last week marked the first time since Week 10 of the 2023 season that Cleveland scored above 20 points with Watson as the quarterback. Start the Panthers.
6. New York Giants vs. TEN
NYG favored by 6.5, Total ~42.5
The New York Giants have faced two juggernaut offenses to start the season. They faced the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. The good news for this defense is that things lighten up over the next few weeks. That easier schedule starts in Week 3 against a Titans offense that hasn't improved much since last year.
Cam Ward has thrown for just 323 yards and one touchdown through two weeks so far. He has been sacked a total of five times, and the Titans have yet to score over 20 points in a game. The Giants D/ST has a ton of potential this week and should be picked up in most leagues for Week 3 and potentially beyond.
7. Minnesota Vikings at TB
MIN favored by 2.5, Total ~43.5
I'm not sure what's more impressive. The Vikings being 2-0 with Carson Wentz under center, or this defense looking better than last year. This Minnesota defense under Brian Flores has been lights out to kick off the season. The Vikings totaled four sacks, forced two fumbles (recovered one), and had an interception against the Packers in Week 1, and totaled four sacks with one forced fumble against the Bears in Week 2.
There's no denying how impressive this unit has been through the first two weeks. They rank second in pressure rate and first in pass rush win rate so far this season. This Minnesota D/ST will now play a Buccaneers offense that is coming off a disappointing showing in Week 2. Given that Baker Mayfield has been sacked seven times already, start this defense with confidence.
Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|2
|8
|Philadelphia Eagles
|at CHI
|97%
|20
|2
|9
|Houston Texans
|at IND
|99%
|21
|2
|10
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at PIT
|6%
|19.5
8. Philadelphia Eagles at CHI
PHI favored by 3.5, Total ~43.5
This Philadelphia Eagles D/ST will likely be facing backup quarterback Tyson Bagent this week after Caleb Williams left last week's game due to a hamstring injury. Bagent would be making his first start since Week 10 of the 2023 season. In his four starts that year, he threw three touchdowns to five interceptions. With Philadelphia having the fourth-best pressure rate through the first two weeks, this D/ST is a strong start.
9. Houston Texans D/ST at IND
HOU favored by 2.5, Total ~44.5
The Houston Texans defense opened up the season against two elite offenses. They played the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Although their Week 1 showing against the Bills wasn't great, this D/ST did sack Joe Burrow five times last week. This is a better matchup for this Houston defense, especially since the Colts offensive line allowed 17 pressures in Week 1.
RUN IT BACK. 9 ➡️ 1.#CINatHOU September 20 at 1:00 PM on CBS/Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/lsJHwpwL1b
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 20, 2026
10. Cincinnati Bengals D/ST at PIT
CIN favored by 3.5, Total ~42.5
The Cincinnati Bengals defense is the No. 1 ranked fantasy D/ST heading into Week 3. This unit totaled 22 fantasy points in Week 1 and another 11 fantasy points in Week 2. With eight sacks and four turnovers through the first two weeks, this D/ST is a top-10 play in Week 3 against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has scored just 23 combined points so far, and Rodgers has been sacked six times.
Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|3
|11
|Los Angeles Rams
|at DEN
|91%
|21
|3
|12
|New Orleans Saints
|vs. LV
|1%
|20.5
|3
|13
|Detroit Lions
|vs. NYJ
|33%
|20
11. Los Angeles Rams at DEN
LAR favored by 2.5, Total ~44.5
The Denver Broncos offense has not looked great to start the season. Denver hasn't scored above 20 points in each of its games, and Bo Nix has thrown an interception in each of those contests. Even though Myles Garrett will be out for this game, the Rams have enough talent on this side of the ball to be a top fantasy option.
12. New Orleans Saints vs. LV
NO favored by 3.5, Total ~43.5
The New Orleans Saints defense had a solid showing last week against the Baltimore Ravens. This group totaled three sacks, forced one interception, and held the dynamic Ravens offense to only 17 points. The Saints D/ST will go up against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. Kirk Cousins has thrown three interceptions in two games to begin the season.
13. Detroit Lions D/ST vs. NYJ
DET favored by 6.5, Total ~47.5
There is definitely some risk in rolling with the Lions D/ST in Week 3. This defense has allowed at least 30 points in back-to-back games and just scored -1 fantasy point last week against the Bills. However, the Lions D/ST gets a favorable matchup in Week 3. Geno Smith was sacked four times last week, and the Jets QB has thrown just one passing touchdown so far. Detroit has also had seven sacks through two weeks.
Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|4
|14
|New England Patriots
|at JAC
|71%
|23.5
|4
|15
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. NE
|60%
|21
|4
|16
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs. CIN
|73%
|23
|4
|17
|Cleveland Browns
|vs. CAR
|2%
|21.5
|4
|18
|Denver Broncos
|vs. LAR
|91%
|23.5
Most of the defenses in this tier should only be started in deeper leagues. Some of these D/ST either have tougher matchups (New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos) or question marks surrounding their defense (Cleveland Browns). Therefore, these defenses should be a last resort for fantasy managers
The Patriots defense is likely your best bet in fantasy if the 13 defenses ranked in front of them are unavailable. This defense has performed well in the first two weeks. They held the Seahawks to only 13 points in Week 1, and the Steelers to three points in Week 2. Given that this New England defense has six combined sacks in those games, this D/ST has some appeal in deeper formats.
As for the Jaguars, Steelers, Browns, and Broncos, these four defenses are a bit riskier to start. This Jacksonville D/ST only scored three fantasy points against the Broncos last week. Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Denver are all facing offenses that could score a lot of points.
Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|5
|19
|Buffalo Bills
|vs. LAC
|14%
|21.75
|5
|20
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. HOU
|1%
|23.5
|5
|21
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. MIN
|71%
|23
|5
|22
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at NO
|5%
|23.5
|6
|23
|Tennessee Titans
|at NYG
|4%
|24.5
|6
|24
|Washington Commanders
|vs. SEA
|1%
|23.5
|6
|25
|Atlanta Falcons
|at GB
|2%
|25.5
|6
|26
|Baltimore Ravens
|at DAL
|78%
|24.75
|6
|27
|New York Jets
|at DET
|1%
|27
|6
|28
|Chicago Bears
|vs. PHI
|11%
|23.5
|6
|29
|Arizona Cardinals
|at SF
|1%
|28
|6
|30
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. BAL
|21%
|27.75
|6
|31
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. KC
|0%
|28
|6
|32
|Los Angeles Chargers
|at BUF
|51%
|28.75
The defenses in both Tier 5 and Tier 6 should be avoided in most cases this week. There is a ton of risk in starting any of these defenses, and there are 18 better fantasy D/ST to roll with in Week 3.
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