RotoBaller's Week 4 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these OFF rankings for the top Power 4 offenses.
The 2026 college fantasy football season is heating up, and many teams are entering the bulk of conference play in Week 4. This means there aren't as many obvious starts among team offenses, so we're here to help you find the right choice. Below are our Week 4 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026.
Where do the Notre Dame, Oregon, Duke, Ohio State, Texas, Tennessee, and more offenses stand among all others? Navigate the rankings below to find out!
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 4 College Fantasy Football Team Offense Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Pos
|1
|Louisville
|vs Wake Forest
|OFF
|2
|Notre Dame
|@ Purdue
|OFF
|3
|Texas Tech
|vs Sam Houston
|OFF
|4
|SMU
|vs Missouri State
|OFF
|5
|Oregon
|@ USC
|OFF
|6
|Miami
|vs Central Michigan
|OFF
|7
|Indiana
|vs Northwestern
|OFF
|8
|Alabama
|vs South Carolina
|OFF
|9
|Oklahoma St
|@ West Virginia
|OFF
|10
|Duke
|vs William & Mary
|OFF
|11
|Ohio State
|vs Illinois
|OFF
|12
|Auburn
|vs Vanderbilt
|OFF
|13
|Virginia
|vs Delaware
|OFF
|14
|Florida St
|vs Central Arkansas
|OFF
|15
|Mississippi St
|vs Missouri
|OFF
|16
|Texas
|@ Tennessee
|OFF
|17
|NC State
|vs App State
|OFF
|18
|Rutgers
|vs Howard
|OFF
|19
|Georgia Tech
|@ Stanford
|OFF
|20
|Washington
|vs Minnesota
|OFF
|21
|Kansas St
|@ Cincinnati
|OFF
|22
|Pitt
|vs Bucknell
|OFF
|23
|Baylor
|vs Colorado
|OFF
|24
|West Virginia
|vs Oklahoma State
|OFF
|25
|Arkansas
|vs Tulsa
|OFF
|26
|Utah
|@ Iowa State
|OFF
|27
|Ole Miss
|@ Florida
|OFF
|28
|Kentucky
|vs South Alabama
|OFF
|29
|Penn State
|vs Wisconsin
|OFF
|30
|Arizona
|@ Washington State
|OFF
|31
|Houston
|@ Georgia Southern
|OFF
|32
|TCU
|@ UCF
|OFF
|33
|LSU
|vs Texas A&M
|OFF
|34
|California
|vs Clemson
|OFF
|35
|Virginia Tech
|@ Boston College
|OFF
|36
|Georgia
|vs Oklahoma
|OFF
|37
|Clemson
|@ California
|OFF
|38
|Florida
|vs Ole Miss
|OFF
|39
|USC
|vs Oregon
|OFF
|40
|UCLA
|@ Maryland
|OFF
|41
|Tennessee
|vs Texas
|OFF
|42
|UCF
|vs TCU
|OFF
|43
|Nebraska
|@ Michigan State
|OFF
|44
|Michigan
|vs Iowa
|OFF
|45
|Missouri
|@ Mississippi State
|OFF
|46
|Iowa State
|vs Utah
|OFF
|47
|Vanderbilt
|@ Auburn
|OFF
|48
|Cincinnati
|vs Kansas State
|OFF
|49
|Texas A&M
|@ LSU
|OFF
|50
|Oklahoma
|@ Georgia
|OFF
|51
|Colorado
|@ Baylor
|OFF
|52
|Maryland
|vs UCLA
|OFF
|53
|Wake Forest
|@ Louisville
|OFF
|54
|Illinois
|@ Ohio State
|OFF
|55
|Boston College
|vs Virginia Tech
|OFF
|56
|Stanford
|vs Georgia Tech
|OFF
|57
|South Carolina
|@ Alabama
|OFF
|58
|Iowa
|@ Michigan
|OFF
|59
|Michigan St
|vs Nebraska
|OFF
|60
|Wisconsin
|@ Penn State
|OFF
|61
|Minnesota
|@ Washington
|OFF
|62
|Purdue
|vs Notre Dame
|OFF
|63
|Northwestern
|@ Indiana
|OFF
Week 4 College Fantasy Football Player News
Mississippi State Offense
After finding the end zone four times through the air during a win over South Carolina, Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor will take on a Missouri defense that allowed Troy quarterback Goose Crowder to put up some quality numbers in Week 3.
The Tigers have allowed opposing passers to average just 171 yards passing through three games this season, but Crowder went for 230 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns on 32 attempts a week ago. Now, Missouri is tasked with slowing down Taylor, who finished a Bulldogs Week 3 victory with 251 yards passing and four scores to go with another 33 yards rushing on eight carries. Taylor is RotoBaller's QB2 and is projected to score 32.5 fantasy points this week.
BYU Offense
It took some time, but BYU running back LJ Martin finally broke out in Week 3, recording 176 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 15 carries. He added one reception for nine yards during a win over Colorado State. Martin has averaged 7.8 yards per carry on 42 total carries this season.
This week, Martin and the Cougars will face a TCU team that has allowed just 79.3 yards rushing per game. During a 31-7 win over Arkansas State on Saturday, the Horned Frogs allowed seven Red Wolves ball carriers to combine for an average of 4.3 yards per carry.
Rutgers Offense
RotoBaller's top-ranked wide receiver entering Week 4 is none other than Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff. Duff has performed exceptionally well for the Scarlet Knights this season, finishing his first two games of the year with a combined 333 yards receiving and five touchdowns before following that up with a seven-reception, 86-yard performance that included a touchdown against USC last week.
Duff and Rutgers will go up against an inferior team in Howard in Week 4, when Duff is projected to score 30.6 fantasy points against the Bison pass defense, which allowed Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker to find the end zone three times during a blowout Hoosiers win this past Saturday.
Ole Miss Offense
Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss helped Ole Miss power past rival LSU last week, finishing the win with 363 yards passing and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) along with an interception. Entering a Week 4 matchup with unbeaten Florida, Chambliss is RotoBaller's QB9 and is projected to score 25.7 fantasy points against the Gators.
Through three games, Florida's pass defense has displayed vulnerability, as it has allowed 231.7 yards passing per game. This past week, Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown recorded 271 yards passing and 65 yards rushing along with four touchdowns. Chambliss has thrown for 336 yards or more in two of three matchups this season and has a great opportunity for another big game this weekend.
Oklahoma State Offense
Following a tough season-opening loss to Tulsa, Oklahoma State has bounced back with two straight wins, due in large part to the performance of quarterback Drew Mestermaker. RotoBaller's QB11 entering Week 4, Mestermaker recorded an explosive performance in his team's third game of the season, finishing a 59-0 win over Murray State with 324 yards passing and five touchdowns while completing over 90% of his passes.
He didn't impact the game with his running ability this past week, but is always a threat to do so, proving as much with a six-carry, 109-yard performance that included a touchdown in Week 2. The Cowboys' gunslinger has a great opportunity in front of him this weekend, when he will face the West Virginia pass defense, which has allowed 246.7 yards passing per game. Mestermaker is projected to score 25.3 fantasy points against the Mountaineers.
Kentucky Offense
After performing well during a tough matchup with Texas A&M last week, Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey will have a much simpler task in Week 4. The Wildcats will face South Alabama on Saturday, a team that has allowed 210.7 yards passing per game.
During a win over Ohio this past week, the Jaguars gave up a combined 234 yards passing and four touchdowns to two different Bobcats quarterbacks, Levi Davis and Matt Vezza. With Minchey coming off a 252-yard passing, two-touchdown effort against the Aggies, he's a strong play as RotoBaller's QB44. He could very well exceed his projected total of 18.4 fantasy points this weekend.
Miami Offense
After beginning the 2026 season red-hot, Miami quarterback Darian Mensah is RotoBaller's sixth-ranked quarterback as he and the Hurricanes square off with a stingy pass defense in Week 4. Miami will take on a Central Michigan team that has allowed just 154.3 yards passing per game and intercepted Wyoming quarterback Tyler Hughes twice last week.
Mensah has recorded no fewer than 220 yards passing and three touchdowns in a game this season, averaging 291 yards passing and 3.6 touchdowns per contest while adding 31 yards rushing on just five carries. He is projected to score 27.5 fantasy points against the Chippewas.
Ohio State Offense
Coming off a quiet performance, at least by his standards, against Kent State, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith hopes to get back on track as the Buckeyes take on Illinois in Week 4. Smith finished this past week's matchup with the Golden Flashes with eight receptions for 85 yards, which was his least productive outing this season.
Each of the previous two games, Smith recorded over 150 yards receiving and at least one touchdown. This week, Smith will face a fairly favorable matchup against a Fighting Illini pass defense that has allowed 217.7 yards passing per game. Smith is RotoBaller's WR11 and is projected to score 16.4 fantasy points this weekend.