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Week 4 College Fantasy Football Team Offense (OFF) Rankings

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Cam Cook - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups

RotoBaller's Week 4 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these OFF rankings for the top Power 4 offenses.

The 2026 college fantasy football season is heating up, and many teams are entering the bulk of conference play in Week 4. This means there aren't as many obvious starts among team offenses, so we're here to help you find the right choice. Below are our Week 4 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026.

Where do the Notre Dame, Oregon, Duke, Ohio State, Texas, Tennessee, and more offenses stand among all others? Navigate the rankings below to find out!

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 4 College Fantasy Football Team Offense Rankings

Rank Team Opp Pos
1 Louisville vs Wake Forest OFF
2 Notre Dame @ Purdue OFF
3 Texas Tech vs Sam Houston OFF
4 SMU vs Missouri State OFF
5 Oregon @ USC OFF
6 Miami vs Central Michigan OFF
7 Indiana vs Northwestern OFF
8 Alabama vs South Carolina OFF
9 Oklahoma St @ West Virginia OFF
10 Duke vs William & Mary OFF
11 Ohio State vs Illinois OFF
12 Auburn vs Vanderbilt OFF
13 Virginia vs Delaware OFF
14 Florida St vs Central Arkansas OFF
15 Mississippi St vs Missouri OFF
16 Texas @ Tennessee OFF
17 NC State vs App State OFF
18 Rutgers vs Howard OFF
19 Georgia Tech @ Stanford OFF
20 Washington vs Minnesota OFF
21 Kansas St @ Cincinnati OFF
22 Pitt vs Bucknell OFF
23 Baylor vs Colorado OFF
24 West Virginia vs Oklahoma State OFF
25 Arkansas vs Tulsa OFF
26 Utah @ Iowa State OFF
27 Ole Miss @ Florida OFF
28 Kentucky vs South Alabama OFF
29 Penn State vs Wisconsin OFF
30 Arizona @ Washington State OFF
31 Houston @ Georgia Southern OFF
32 TCU @ UCF OFF
33 LSU vs Texas A&M OFF
34 California vs Clemson OFF
35 Virginia Tech @ Boston College OFF
36 Georgia vs Oklahoma OFF
37 Clemson @ California OFF
38 Florida vs Ole Miss OFF
39 USC vs Oregon OFF
40 UCLA @ Maryland OFF
41 Tennessee vs Texas OFF
42 UCF vs TCU OFF
43 Nebraska @ Michigan State OFF
44 Michigan vs Iowa OFF
45 Missouri @ Mississippi State OFF
46 Iowa State vs Utah OFF
47 Vanderbilt @ Auburn OFF
48 Cincinnati vs Kansas State OFF
49 Texas A&M @ LSU OFF
50 Oklahoma @ Georgia OFF
51 Colorado @ Baylor OFF
52 Maryland vs UCLA OFF
53 Wake Forest @ Louisville OFF
54 Illinois @ Ohio State OFF
55 Boston College vs Virginia Tech OFF
56 Stanford vs Georgia Tech OFF
57 South Carolina @ Alabama OFF
58 Iowa @ Michigan OFF
59 Michigan St vs Nebraska OFF
60 Wisconsin @ Penn State OFF
61 Minnesota @ Washington OFF
62 Purdue vs Notre Dame OFF
63 Northwestern @ Indiana OFF

 

Week 4 College Fantasy Football Player News

Mississippi State Offense

After finding the end zone four times through the air during a win over South Carolina, Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor will take on a Missouri defense that allowed Troy quarterback Goose Crowder to put up some quality numbers in Week 3.

The Tigers have allowed opposing passers to average just 171 yards passing through three games this season, but Crowder went for 230 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns on 32 attempts a week ago. Now, Missouri is tasked with slowing down Taylor, who finished a Bulldogs Week 3 victory with 251 yards passing and four scores to go with another 33 yards rushing on eight carries. Taylor is RotoBaller's QB2 and is projected to score 32.5 fantasy points this week.

BYU Offense

It took some time, but BYU running back LJ Martin finally broke out in Week 3, recording 176 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 15 carries. He added one reception for nine yards during a win over Colorado State. Martin has averaged 7.8 yards per carry on 42 total carries this season.

This week, Martin and the Cougars will face a TCU team that has allowed just 79.3 yards rushing per game. During a 31-7 win over Arkansas State on Saturday, the Horned Frogs allowed seven Red Wolves ball carriers to combine for an average of 4.3 yards per carry.

Rutgers Offense

RotoBaller's top-ranked wide receiver entering Week 4 is none other than Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff. Duff has performed exceptionally well for the Scarlet Knights this season, finishing his first two games of the year with a combined 333 yards receiving and five touchdowns before following that up with a seven-reception, 86-yard performance that included a touchdown against USC last week.

Duff and Rutgers will go up against an inferior team in Howard in Week 4, when Duff is projected to score 30.6 fantasy points against the Bison pass defense, which allowed Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker to find the end zone three times during a blowout Hoosiers win this past Saturday.

Ole Miss Offense

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss helped Ole Miss power past rival LSU last week, finishing the win with 363 yards passing and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) along with an interception. Entering a Week 4 matchup with unbeaten Florida, Chambliss is RotoBaller's QB9 and is projected to score 25.7 fantasy points against the Gators.

Through three games, Florida's pass defense has displayed vulnerability, as it has allowed 231.7 yards passing per game. This past week, Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown recorded 271 yards passing and 65 yards rushing along with four touchdowns. Chambliss has thrown for 336 yards or more in two of three matchups this season and has a great opportunity for another big game this weekend.

Oklahoma State Offense

Following a tough season-opening loss to Tulsa, Oklahoma State has bounced back with two straight wins, due in large part to the performance of quarterback Drew Mestermaker. RotoBaller's QB11 entering Week 4, Mestermaker recorded an explosive performance in his team's third game of the season, finishing a 59-0 win over Murray State with 324 yards passing and five touchdowns while completing over 90% of his passes.

He didn't impact the game with his running ability this past week, but is always a threat to do so, proving as much with a six-carry, 109-yard performance that included a touchdown in Week 2. The Cowboys' gunslinger has a great opportunity in front of him this weekend, when he will face the West Virginia pass defense, which has allowed 246.7 yards passing per game. Mestermaker is projected to score 25.3 fantasy points against the Mountaineers.

Kentucky Offense

After performing well during a tough matchup with Texas A&M last week, Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey will have a much simpler task in Week 4. The Wildcats will face South Alabama on Saturday, a team that has allowed 210.7 yards passing per game.

During a win over Ohio this past week, the Jaguars gave up a combined 234 yards passing and four touchdowns to two different Bobcats quarterbacks, Levi Davis and Matt Vezza. With Minchey coming off a 252-yard passing, two-touchdown effort against the Aggies, he's a strong play as RotoBaller's QB44. He could very well exceed his projected total of 18.4 fantasy points this weekend.

Miami Offense

After beginning the 2026 season red-hot, Miami quarterback Darian Mensah is RotoBaller's sixth-ranked quarterback as he and the Hurricanes square off with a stingy pass defense in Week 4. Miami will take on a Central Michigan team that has allowed just 154.3 yards passing per game and intercepted Wyoming quarterback Tyler Hughes twice last week.

Mensah has recorded no fewer than 220 yards passing and three touchdowns in a game this season, averaging 291 yards passing and 3.6 touchdowns per contest while adding 31 yards rushing on just five carries. He is projected to score 27.5 fantasy points against the Chippewas.

Ohio State Offense

Coming off a quiet performance, at least by his standards, against Kent State, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith hopes to get back on track as the Buckeyes take on Illinois in Week 4. Smith finished this past week's matchup with the Golden Flashes with eight receptions for 85 yards, which was his least productive outing this season.

Each of the previous two games, Smith recorded over 150 yards receiving and at least one touchdown. This week, Smith will face a fairly favorable matchup against a Fighting Illini pass defense that has allowed 217.7 yards passing per game. Smith is RotoBaller's WR11 and is projected to score 16.4 fantasy points this weekend.

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Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
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Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
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Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
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Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
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Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
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Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
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LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
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KJ Duff Projected to Feast
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Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
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Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
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Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
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Arch Manning Has Tough Matchup in Week 4
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Kenny Minchey Coming Off Strong Performance
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Darian Mensah Faces Stingy Pass Defense in Week 4
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Jeremiah Smith Hopes to Get Back on Track
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Malachi Toney Looks to Keep it Rolling
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Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
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Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
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Benji Blackburn's Volume Keeps Him in the Week 4 Mix
Tyson Bagent

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Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
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Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
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Jeremiah Hasley Draws Favorable Week 4 Spot
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Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
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Isaac McKneely

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Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
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Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Malik Nabers

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Jaxson Dart

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Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

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Jalen Duren

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Henri Veesaar

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Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Will "Have to be Managed This Week"
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

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David Njoku

Headed to Injured Reserve With Fibula Injury
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Shane McClanahan

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Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
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Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

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