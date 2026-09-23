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Week 4 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

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KJ Duff - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups

RotoBaller's Week 4 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these WR rankings for the top Power 4 players.

Hopefully, your college fantasy football team is off to a hot start. But if not, there's no time to panic. The first three weeks of the CFB season saw a ton of power conference teams face lesser opponents, but as conference play begins, tougher matchups will be in play. We're here to help you sort through the deep WR spot with our college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 4.

Below, see where big-name studs and recent breakouts such as KJ Duff, Malachi Toney, Collin Dixon, Chris Durr, Amare Thomas, Ed Small, Gavin Freeman, and more stand for the fourth slate of action.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 4 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 KJ Duff RUTG WR
2 Malachi Toney MIA WR
3 Charlie Becker IU WR
4 Amare Thomas HOU WR
5 Collin Dixon ILL WR
6 Chris Durr MD WR
7 DJ Epps WVU WR
8 Anthony Evans MSST WR
9 Tre Richardson LOU WR
10 Justin Bowick OKST WR
11 Jeremiah Smith OSU WR
12 Carlos Hernandez WAKE WR
13 Kenny Darby UK WR
14 Wyatt Young OKST WR
15 Deuce Alexander MISS WR
16 Koby Howard PSU WR
17 Koby Young HOU WR
18 Braden Pegan UTAH WR
19 Keshaun Singleton AUB WR
20 Jayden McGowan BAY WR
21 Vernell Brown FLA WR
22 Chase Hendricks CAL WR
23 Yannick Smith SMU WR
24 Keenan Jackson NCSU WR
25 Winston Watkins LSU WR
26 Ed Small TCU WR
27 Gavin Freeman BAY WR
28 Dallas Wilson FLA WR
29 Kenny Johnson TTU WR
30 Duce Robinson FSU WR
31 Dakorien Moore ORE WR
32 Cam Coleman TEX WR
33 Yamir Knight SMU WR
34 Xavier Townsend PUR WR
35 Caden High STAN WR
36 Evan Stewart ORE WR
37 Donovan Olugbode MIZ WR
38 Tyrell Henry WIS WR
39 Asaad Waseem PUR WR
40 Nik McMillan KSU WR
41 Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding MD WR
42 Nick Marsh IU WR
43 Jordan Faison ND WR
44 Cataurus Hicks PITT WR
45 Cayden Lee MIZ WR
46 JJ Buchanan MICH WR
47 Dezmen Roebuck WASH WR
48 Jacory Barney NEB WR
49 Cooper Barkate MIA WR
50 Louis Brown BAY WR
51 Tre Spivey ARIZ WR
52 Junior Sherrill VAN WR
53 Ian Strong CAL WR
54 Que'Sean Brown VT WR
55 Chris Marshall ARK WR
56 TJ Moore CLEM WR
57 Mario Craver TA&M WR
58 Marquis Johnson MSST WR
59 Isaiah Sategna OU WR
60 DeAndre Moore Jr. COLO WR
61 Lawayne McCoy LOU WR
62 Ryan Wingo TEX WR
63 Coy Eakin TTU WR
64 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt USC WR
65 Isaiah Horton TA&M WR
66 Jaron Tibbs KSU WR
67 Griffin Wilde NU WR
68 Micahi Danzy FSU WR
69 Chris Brooks Jr. WIS WR
70 Mike Matthews TENN WR
71 Jalen Cooper SMU WR
72 Lotzeir Brooks ALA WR
73 Jeremiah Koger AUB WR
74 Traylon Ray MISS WR
75 Chris Henry Jr. OSU WR
76 Rashid Williams WASH WR
77 Tony Diaz IOWA WR
78 Semaj Morgan UCLA WR
79 Bryant Wesco Jr. CLEM WR
80 Javon Tracy MINN WR
81 Brandon Inniss OSU WR
82 Chas Nimrod AUB WR
83 Atticus Joseph STAN WR
84 Antonio Meeks WAKE WR
85 Rodney Bullard Jr. MSU WR
86 Dalen Penson GT WR
87 Jonah Burton DUKE WR
88 Brian Rowe UCLA WR
89 Andrew Marsh MICH WR
90 Waden Charles UCF WR
91 Zion Ragins MSST WR
92 Sanfrisco Magee MSST WR
93 Censere Lee PITT WR
94 Chase Sowell PSU WR
95 Kwazi Gilmer NEB WR
96 Jack Foley WAKE WR
97 Noah Jennings MINN WR
98 DJ Miller UK WR
99 Joseph Williams COLO WR
100 Corey Simms USC WR
101 Braylon Staley TENN WR
102 Chris Hunter III ARIZ WR
103 Kameron Courtney UVA WR
104 Ty'Lyric Coleman UVA WR
105 Armoni Weaver WVU WR
106 Jackson Harris LSU WR
107 Kaleb Webb MD WR
108 Brett Eskildsen PSU WR
109 TreyShun Hurry LOU WR
110 Ismael Cisse ARK WR

 

Week 4 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News, Outlooks

Malachi Toney, Miami

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney has been one of the top performers in all of college football this season, regardless of position. Entering Week 4, Toney is RotoBaller's third-ranked player and second-ranked wide receiver as he and the Miami Hurricanes prepare to square off against Central Michigan.

Toney has averaged 148 yards receiving per game through Week 3, recording at least 96 yards receiving in each of the Hurricanes' first three games. He is coming off a 12-reception, 114-yard performance against Wake Forest that included a touchdown reception. This week, he will face Central Michigan, whose defense has been pretty solid against the pass, allowing just 154.3 yards passing per game. Still, Toney is projected to score 28.5 fantasy points on Saturday.

Collin Dixon, Illinois

Illinois wide receiver Collin Dixon has set the world on fire with his production over the first three games of the season. The Fighting Illini wide receiver has scored multiple touchdowns in each of his team's first three matchups of the season, including an eight-reception, 131-yard, two-touchdown performance during a win over Southern Illinois in Week 3.

In Week 4, Dixon and Illinois face off with one of the top teams in the Big Ten, Ohio State, which has allowed just 126 yards passing through its first three games, the 10th-fewest in the country. Despite a tough matchup, Dixon is RotoBaller's WR5 and is projected to score 18.5 fantasy points against the Buckeyes this week.

Tyrell Henry, Wisconsin

Wisconsin wide receiver Tyrell Henry put forth his most impressive performance of the season during a Week 3 matchup with Eastern Michigan. The Badgers' top pass catcher finished the win over EMU with a whopping 14 receptions for 160 yards and his first touchdown of the year, becoming the latest wide receiver to run roughshod over the Eagles' lackluster pass defense.

This week, Henry goes up against a much more formidable defensive unit in Penn State, as the Nittany Lions have allowed their opponents to average just 90 yards passing per game, which is the second-best mark in the country. Henry is RotoBaller's WR38 and is projected to score 11 fantasy points in Week 4.

KJ Duff, Rutgers

RotoBaller's top-ranked wide receiver entering Week 4 is none other than Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff. Duff has performed exceptionally well for the Scarlet Knights this season, finishing his first two games of the year with a combined 333 yards receiving and five touchdowns before following that up with a seven-reception, 86-yard performance that included a touchdown against USC last week.

Duff and Rutgers will go up against an inferior team in Howard in Week 4, when Duff is projected to score 30.6 fantasy points against the Bison pass defense, which allowed Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker to find the end zone three times during a blowout Hoosiers win this past Saturday.

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Coming off a quiet performance, at least by his standards, against Kent State, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith hopes to get back on track as the Buckeyes take on Illinois in Week 4. Smith finished this past week's matchup with the Golden Flashes with eight receptions for 85 yards, which was his least productive outing this season.

In each of the previous two games, Smith recorded over 150 yards receiving and at least one touchdown. This week, Smith will face a fairly favorable matchup against a Fighting Illini pass defense that has allowed 217.7 yards passing per game. Smith is RotoBaller's WR11 and is projected to score 16.4 fantasy points this weekend.

Koby Howard, Penn State

Penn State wide receiver Koby Howard's (undisclosed) status is uncertain for Saturday's game against Wisconsin, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Head coach Matt Campbell said Tuesday that Howard got "dinged up" in the win over Buffalo and that Penn State does not yet know where he will be by the end of the week.

No specific injury has been disclosed. Howard caught three passes for 115 yards and a 70-yard touchdown against Buffalo and added a 20-yard rushing score. Through three games, the sophomore has 12 catches for 344 yards and two receiving touchdowns, and he has a reception of at least 30 yards in every game. His 28.67 yards per catch ranks third in the FBS. Penn State hosts Wisconsin at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday in its Big Ten opener.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
Indiana Pacers

James Johnson Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Austin Ekeler

Working Out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks

to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Miami Heat

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
CFB

Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
CFB

Arch Manning Has Tough Matchup in Week 4
CFB

Kenny Minchey Coming Off Strong Performance
CFB

Darian Mensah Faces Stingy Pass Defense in Week 4
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Hopes to Get Back on Track
CFB

Malachi Toney Looks to Keep it Rolling
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
CFB

Benji Blackburn's Volume Keeps Him in the Week 4 Mix
Tyson Bagent

in the Concussion Protocol
CFB

Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
Alec Pierce

"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
CFB

Jeremiah Hasley Draws Favorable Week 4 Spot
CFB

Luke Reynolds Carries Must-Start Status Into Boston College
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains a Must-Start Against Ole Miss
CFB

Savion Hiter Is a Risky Play Against Iowa
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Drake Allen

Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Malik Nabers

Popped His Shoulder in Place on the Sideline
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Will "Have to be Managed This Week"
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
David Njoku

Headed to Injured Reserve With Fibula Injury
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
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