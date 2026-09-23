RotoBaller's Week 4 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these WR rankings for the top Power 4 players.
Hopefully, your college fantasy football team is off to a hot start. But if not, there's no time to panic. The first three weeks of the CFB season saw a ton of power conference teams face lesser opponents, but as conference play begins, tougher matchups will be in play. We're here to help you sort through the deep WR spot with our college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 4.
Below, see where big-name studs and recent breakouts such as KJ Duff, Malachi Toney, Collin Dixon, Chris Durr, Amare Thomas, Ed Small, Gavin Freeman, and more stand for the fourth slate of action.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 4 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|KJ Duff
|RUTG
|WR
|2
|Malachi Toney
|MIA
|WR
|3
|Charlie Becker
|IU
|WR
|4
|Amare Thomas
|HOU
|WR
|5
|Collin Dixon
|ILL
|WR
|6
|Chris Durr
|MD
|WR
|7
|DJ Epps
|WVU
|WR
|8
|Anthony Evans
|MSST
|WR
|9
|Tre Richardson
|LOU
|WR
|10
|Justin Bowick
|OKST
|WR
|11
|Jeremiah Smith
|OSU
|WR
|12
|Carlos Hernandez
|WAKE
|WR
|13
|Kenny Darby
|UK
|WR
|14
|Wyatt Young
|OKST
|WR
|15
|Deuce Alexander
|MISS
|WR
|16
|Koby Howard
|PSU
|WR
|17
|Koby Young
|HOU
|WR
|18
|Braden Pegan
|UTAH
|WR
|19
|Keshaun Singleton
|AUB
|WR
|20
|Jayden McGowan
|BAY
|WR
|21
|Vernell Brown
|FLA
|WR
|22
|Chase Hendricks
|CAL
|WR
|23
|Yannick Smith
|SMU
|WR
|24
|Keenan Jackson
|NCSU
|WR
|25
|Winston Watkins
|LSU
|WR
|26
|Ed Small
|TCU
|WR
|27
|Gavin Freeman
|BAY
|WR
|28
|Dallas Wilson
|FLA
|WR
|29
|Kenny Johnson
|TTU
|WR
|30
|Duce Robinson
|FSU
|WR
|31
|Dakorien Moore
|ORE
|WR
|32
|Cam Coleman
|TEX
|WR
|33
|Yamir Knight
|SMU
|WR
|34
|Xavier Townsend
|PUR
|WR
|35
|Caden High
|STAN
|WR
|36
|Evan Stewart
|ORE
|WR
|37
|Donovan Olugbode
|MIZ
|WR
|38
|Tyrell Henry
|WIS
|WR
|39
|Asaad Waseem
|PUR
|WR
|40
|Nik McMillan
|KSU
|WR
|41
|Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding
|MD
|WR
|42
|Nick Marsh
|IU
|WR
|43
|Jordan Faison
|ND
|WR
|44
|Cataurus Hicks
|PITT
|WR
|45
|Cayden Lee
|MIZ
|WR
|46
|JJ Buchanan
|MICH
|WR
|47
|Dezmen Roebuck
|WASH
|WR
|48
|Jacory Barney
|NEB
|WR
|49
|Cooper Barkate
|MIA
|WR
|50
|Louis Brown
|BAY
|WR
|51
|Tre Spivey
|ARIZ
|WR
|52
|Junior Sherrill
|VAN
|WR
|53
|Ian Strong
|CAL
|WR
|54
|Que'Sean Brown
|VT
|WR
|55
|Chris Marshall
|ARK
|WR
|56
|TJ Moore
|CLEM
|WR
|57
|Mario Craver
|TA&M
|WR
|58
|Marquis Johnson
|MSST
|WR
|59
|Isaiah Sategna
|OU
|WR
|60
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|COLO
|WR
|61
|Lawayne McCoy
|LOU
|WR
|62
|Ryan Wingo
|TEX
|WR
|63
|Coy Eakin
|TTU
|WR
|64
|Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
|USC
|WR
|65
|Isaiah Horton
|TA&M
|WR
|66
|Jaron Tibbs
|KSU
|WR
|67
|Griffin Wilde
|NU
|WR
|68
|Micahi Danzy
|FSU
|WR
|69
|Chris Brooks Jr.
|WIS
|WR
|70
|Mike Matthews
|TENN
|WR
|71
|Jalen Cooper
|SMU
|WR
|72
|Lotzeir Brooks
|ALA
|WR
|73
|Jeremiah Koger
|AUB
|WR
|74
|Traylon Ray
|MISS
|WR
|75
|Chris Henry Jr.
|OSU
|WR
|76
|Rashid Williams
|WASH
|WR
|77
|Tony Diaz
|IOWA
|WR
|78
|Semaj Morgan
|UCLA
|WR
|79
|Bryant Wesco Jr.
|CLEM
|WR
|80
|Javon Tracy
|MINN
|WR
|81
|Brandon Inniss
|OSU
|WR
|82
|Chas Nimrod
|AUB
|WR
|83
|Atticus Joseph
|STAN
|WR
|84
|Antonio Meeks
|WAKE
|WR
|85
|Rodney Bullard Jr.
|MSU
|WR
|86
|Dalen Penson
|GT
|WR
|87
|Jonah Burton
|DUKE
|WR
|88
|Brian Rowe
|UCLA
|WR
|89
|Andrew Marsh
|MICH
|WR
|90
|Waden Charles
|UCF
|WR
|91
|Zion Ragins
|MSST
|WR
|92
|Sanfrisco Magee
|MSST
|WR
|93
|Censere Lee
|PITT
|WR
|94
|Chase Sowell
|PSU
|WR
|95
|Kwazi Gilmer
|NEB
|WR
|96
|Jack Foley
|WAKE
|WR
|97
|Noah Jennings
|MINN
|WR
|98
|DJ Miller
|UK
|WR
|99
|Joseph Williams
|COLO
|WR
|100
|Corey Simms
|USC
|WR
|101
|Braylon Staley
|TENN
|WR
|102
|Chris Hunter III
|ARIZ
|WR
|103
|Kameron Courtney
|UVA
|WR
|104
|Ty'Lyric Coleman
|UVA
|WR
|105
|Armoni Weaver
|WVU
|WR
|106
|Jackson Harris
|LSU
|WR
|107
|Kaleb Webb
|MD
|WR
|108
|Brett Eskildsen
|PSU
|WR
|109
|TreyShun Hurry
|LOU
|WR
|110
|Ismael Cisse
|ARK
|WR
Week 4 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News, Outlooks
Malachi Toney, Miami
Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney has been one of the top performers in all of college football this season, regardless of position. Entering Week 4, Toney is RotoBaller's third-ranked player and second-ranked wide receiver as he and the Miami Hurricanes prepare to square off against Central Michigan.
Toney has averaged 148 yards receiving per game through Week 3, recording at least 96 yards receiving in each of the Hurricanes' first three games. He is coming off a 12-reception, 114-yard performance against Wake Forest that included a touchdown reception. This week, he will face Central Michigan, whose defense has been pretty solid against the pass, allowing just 154.3 yards passing per game. Still, Toney is projected to score 28.5 fantasy points on Saturday.
Collin Dixon, Illinois
Illinois wide receiver Collin Dixon has set the world on fire with his production over the first three games of the season. The Fighting Illini wide receiver has scored multiple touchdowns in each of his team's first three matchups of the season, including an eight-reception, 131-yard, two-touchdown performance during a win over Southern Illinois in Week 3.
In Week 4, Dixon and Illinois face off with one of the top teams in the Big Ten, Ohio State, which has allowed just 126 yards passing through its first three games, the 10th-fewest in the country. Despite a tough matchup, Dixon is RotoBaller's WR5 and is projected to score 18.5 fantasy points against the Buckeyes this week.
Tyrell Henry, Wisconsin
Wisconsin wide receiver Tyrell Henry put forth his most impressive performance of the season during a Week 3 matchup with Eastern Michigan. The Badgers' top pass catcher finished the win over EMU with a whopping 14 receptions for 160 yards and his first touchdown of the year, becoming the latest wide receiver to run roughshod over the Eagles' lackluster pass defense.
This week, Henry goes up against a much more formidable defensive unit in Penn State, as the Nittany Lions have allowed their opponents to average just 90 yards passing per game, which is the second-best mark in the country. Henry is RotoBaller's WR38 and is projected to score 11 fantasy points in Week 4.
KJ Duff, Rutgers
RotoBaller's top-ranked wide receiver entering Week 4 is none other than Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff. Duff has performed exceptionally well for the Scarlet Knights this season, finishing his first two games of the year with a combined 333 yards receiving and five touchdowns before following that up with a seven-reception, 86-yard performance that included a touchdown against USC last week.
Duff and Rutgers will go up against an inferior team in Howard in Week 4, when Duff is projected to score 30.6 fantasy points against the Bison pass defense, which allowed Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker to find the end zone three times during a blowout Hoosiers win this past Saturday.
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Coming off a quiet performance, at least by his standards, against Kent State, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith hopes to get back on track as the Buckeyes take on Illinois in Week 4. Smith finished this past week's matchup with the Golden Flashes with eight receptions for 85 yards, which was his least productive outing this season.
In each of the previous two games, Smith recorded over 150 yards receiving and at least one touchdown. This week, Smith will face a fairly favorable matchup against a Fighting Illini pass defense that has allowed 217.7 yards passing per game. Smith is RotoBaller's WR11 and is projected to score 16.4 fantasy points this weekend.
Koby Howard, Penn State
Penn State wide receiver Koby Howard's (undisclosed) status is uncertain for Saturday's game against Wisconsin, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Head coach Matt Campbell said Tuesday that Howard got "dinged up" in the win over Buffalo and that Penn State does not yet know where he will be by the end of the week.
No specific injury has been disclosed. Howard caught three passes for 115 yards and a 70-yard touchdown against Buffalo and added a 20-yard rushing score. Through three games, the sophomore has 12 catches for 344 yards and two receiving touchdowns, and he has a reception of at least 30 yards in every game. His 28.67 yards per catch ranks third in the FBS. Penn State hosts Wisconsin at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday in its Big Ten opener.