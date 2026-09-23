👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 4 College Fantasy Football Rankings (Top 300) - RB, WR, QB, TE

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jeremiah Smith - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks, NFL Draft

RotoBaller's Week 4 college fantasy football rankings for all positions in 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB, WR, QB, TE rankings for 2026.

The first three weeks of the college fantasy football season are in the books, and many of the top players are in tougher matchups as conference play begins. We're here to help you take home a Week 4 win with our top 300 Week 4 college fantasy football rankings for 2026.

RotoBaller's Week 4 CFB fantasy rankings include the top 300 players at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key players such as Collin Dixon, Jadan Baugh, Kamario Taylor, Luke Reynolds, Cam Cook, and more stand for the Week 4 slate, among others.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 4 College Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Nate Sheppard DUKE RB
2 KJ Duff RUTG WR
3 Malachi Toney MIA WR
4 Jadan Baugh FLA RB
5 Wayne Knight UCLA RB
6 Michael Hawkins Jr. WVU QB
7 Charlie Becker IU WR
8 Justice Haynes GT RB
9 Adam Mohammed CAL RB
10 Luke Reynolds VT TE
11 Amare Thomas HOU WR
12 Collin Dixon ILL WR
13 Chris Durr MD WR
14 DJ Epps WVU WR
15 Kamario Taylor MSST QB
16 Anthony Evans MSST WR
17 Lincoln Kienholz LOU QB
18 Tre Richardson LOU WR
19 Kendrick Raphael SMU RB
20 Justin Bowick OKST WR
21 Cam Cook WVU RB
22 J'Koby Williams TTU RB
23 Jeremiah Smith OSU WR
24 Antwan Raymond RUTG RB
25 Jamal Rule NEB RB
26 Carlos Hernandez WAKE WR
27 CJ Baxter UK RB
28 Ousmane Kromah FSU RB
29 Kenny Darby UK WR
30 Turbo Richard IU RB
31 Wyatt Young OKST WR
32 Deuce Alexander MISS WR
33 Koby Howard PSU WR
34 Wayshawn Parker UTAH RB
35 Koby Young HOU WR
36 Avery Johnson KSU QB
37 Patrick Overmyer HOU TE
38 Braden Pegan UTAH WR
39 Keshaun Singleton AUB WR
40 Damon Ferguson Jr. PITT RB
41 Jayden McGowan BAY WR
42 Kari Ashley TCU TE
43 Sam Leavitt LSU QB
44 Vernell Brown FLA WR
45 Chase Hendricks CAL WR
46 Yannick Smith SMU WR
47 Keenan Jackson NCSU WR
48 Darian Mensah MIA QB
49 Winston Watkins LSU WR
50 Ed Small TCU WR
51 Gavin Freeman BAY WR
52 Dallas Wilson FLA WR
53 Kenny Johnson TTU WR
54 Caleb Hawkins OKST RB
55 Daniel Hill ALA RB
56 Mark Fletcher Jr. MIA RB
57 Fame Ijeboi PUR RB
58 Duce Robinson FSU WR
59 Dakorien Moore ORE WR
60 JC French CIN QB
61 Cam Coleman TEX WR
62 Duke Watson UCF RB
63 Benji Blackburn STAN TE
64 Fluff Bothwell MSST RB
65 Aiden Flora ISU RB
66 Willie Rodriguez UK TE
67 Yamir Knight SMU WR
68 Makhi Hughes HOU RB
69 Marcellous Hawkins VT RB
70 Micah Ford STAN RB
71 Xavier Townsend PUR WR
72 Caden High STAN WR
73 Kewan Lacy MISS RB
74 DeSean Bishop TENN RB
75 Evan Stewart ORE WR
76 Donovan Olugbode MIZ WR
77 Tyrell Henry WIS WR
78 Asaad Waseem PUR WR
79 Bo Jackson OSU RB
80 Nik McMillan KSU WR
81 Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding MD WR
82 Trinidad Chambliss MISS QB
83 Jordon Davison ORE RB
84 Dilin Jones LSU RB
85 Nick Marsh IU WR
86 Jordan Faison ND WR
87 Randy Pittman SMU TE
88 Devon Dampier UTAH QB
89 Jamal Roberts MIZ RB
90 Anthony Woods UCLA RB
91 Cataurus Hicks PITT WR
92 Cayden Lee MIZ WR
93 JJ Buchanan MICH WR
94 Dezmen Roebuck WASH WR
95 Jacory Barney NEB WR
96 Drew Mestemaker OKST QB
97 Kevin Jennings SMU QB
98 Noah Fifita ARIZ QB
99 Cooper Barkate MIA WR
100 Louis Brown BAY WR
101 Tre Spivey ARIZ WR
102 Aneyas Williams ND RB
103 Junior Sherrill VAN WR
104 Faizon Brandon TENN QB
105 Jekail Middlebrook UVA RB
106 Byrum Brown AUB QB
107 Anthony Colandrea NEB QB
108 Giovanni Lopez WAKE QB
109 Keyjuan Brown LOU RB
110 Ian Strong CAL WR
111 Que'Sean Brown VT WR
112 Chris Marshall ARK WR
113 Demond Williams Jr. WASH QB
114 Ethan Grunkemeyer VT QB
115 TJ Moore CLEM WR
116 Joe Jackson KSU RB
117 Jeremiah Cobb AUB RB
118 Jeremy Payne TCU RB
119 Mario Craver TA&M WR
120 Marquis Johnson MSST WR
121 Jeremiah Hasley DUKE TE
122 Noah Bennee UTAH TE
123 Isaiah Sategna OU WR
124 DeAndre Moore Jr. COLO WR
125 Lawayne McCoy LOU WR
126 Ryan Wingo TEX WR
127 Coy Eakin TTU WR
128 Nate Frazier UGA RB
129 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt USC WR
130 Benjamin Brahmer PSU TE
131 Isaiah Horton TA&M WR
132 Mason Heintschel PITT QB
133 Ashton Daniels FSU QB
134 Evan Dickens BC RB
135 Jayden Maiava USC QB
136 Conner Weigman HOU QB
137 Jaron Tibbs KSU WR
138 Cole Tabb CIN RB
139 Javian Mallory MIA RB
140 Griffin Wilde NU WR
141 Cameron Dickey TTU RB
142 Micahi Danzy FSU WR
143 Chris Brooks Jr. WIS WR
144 Mikkel Skinner UK TE
145 EJ Crowell ALA RB
146 Mike Matthews TENN WR
147 Jalen Cooper SMU WR
148 Dawson Pendergrass BAY RB
149 Lotzeir Brooks ALA WR
150 Jeremiah Koger AUB WR
151 Traylon Ray MISS WR
152 Keelon Russell ALA QB
153 Josh Hoover IU QB
154 Mekhi Nelson NEB RB
155 Gi'Bran Payne CIN RB
156 Chris Henry Jr. OSU WR
157 Rashid Williams WASH WR
158 Dante Moore ORE QB
159 Tony Diaz IOWA WR
160 Semaj Morgan UCLA WR
161 Aaron Philo FLA QB
162 Jeffrey Overton Jr. VT RB
163 Nolan James Jr. ND RB
164 Bryant Wesco Jr. CLEM WR
165 Javon Tracy MINN WR
166 Brandon Inniss OSU WR
167 Jaden Craig TCU QB
168 Isaac Brown LOU RB
169 Chas Nimrod AUB WR
170 Atticus Joseph STAN WR
171 Gunner Stockton UGA QB
172 Katin Houser ILL QB
173 Antonio Meeks WAKE WR
174 Rodney Bullard Jr. MSU WR
175 Dalen Penson GT WR
176 Jonah Burton DUKE WR
177 King Miller USC RB
178 DeJuan Williams MD RB
179 La'Vell Wright PITT RB
180 Brian Rowe UCLA WR
181 Sedrick Alexander VAN RB
182 Andrew Marsh MICH WR
183 Waden Charles UCF WR
184 Zion Ragins MSST WR
185 Sanfrisco Magee MSST WR
186 Rocco Becht PSU QB
187 Kamari Moulton IOWA RB
188 Censere Lee PITT WR
189 Chase Sowell PSU WR
190 Kwazi Gilmer NEB WR
191 Jack Foley WAKE WR
192 Noah Jennings MINN WR
193 Dierre Hill Jr. ORE RB
194 DJ Miller UK WR
195 Ryan Browne PUR QB
196 Raleek Brown TEX RB
197 Kedrick Reescano ARIZ RB
198 Joseph Williams COLO WR
199 Darius Taylor MINN RB
200 Corey Simms USC WR
201 Malik Washington MD QB
202 Jaivian Thomas UCLA RB
203 Braylon Staley TENN WR
204 Chris Hunter III ARIZ WR
205 Ja'Kyrian Turner PITT RB
206 Kameron Courtney UVA WR
207 Ty'Lyric Coleman UVA WR
208 Armoni Weaver WVU WR
209 Micah Welch COLO RB
210 Jackson Harris LSU WR
211 Kaleb Webb MD WR
212 Brett Eskildsen PSU WR
213 Jay Harris KSU RB
214 TreyShun Hurry LOU WR
215 Ismael Cisse ARK WR
216 Jordan Marshall MICH RB
217 Caleb Komolafe NU RB
218 Sutton Smith ARK RB
219 Dawson Pough BC WR
220 Jaden Bray WVU WR
221 Isaiah Mizell ARIZ WR
222 Brandon Phelps ARIZ WR
223 Lanorris Sellers SC QB
224 Re'Shaun Sanford II HOU RB
225 Jordan Clay WASH WR
226 Iverson Howard MD RB
227 Tanook Hines USC WR
228 Emmett Mosley TEX WR
229 Malcolm Simmons TTU WR
230 Chauncey Magwood PUR WR
231 Julian Sayin OSU QB
232 Jayden Scott NCSU RB
233 Gideon Davidson CLEM RB
234 Joseph Himon II NU RB
235 TJ Thomas Jr. MINN RB
236 Micah Gilbert ND WR
237 C.J. Carr ND QB
238 Hudson Clement ILL WR
239 Donovan Murph SC WR
240 Malachi Coleman WIS WR
241 Davion Chandler IU WR
242 Craig Dandridge UGA WR
243 Chrishon McCray MSU WR
244 Beau Pribula UVA QB
245 Carson Hansen PSU RB
246 Nathan Mcneil IOWA RB
247 Chris Lawson WASH WR
248 Arch Manning TEX QB
249 Marcel Reed TA&M QB
250 Colton Joseph WIS QB
251 Aidan Chiles NU QB
252 Javarius Green BC WR
253 Tyler Brown CLEM WR
254 Deuce Lawrence WAKE RB
255 Ayden Greene VT WR
256 Austin Simmons MIZ QB
257 Rueben Owens II TA&M RB
258 Ty Clark III WAKE RB
259 Jabree Coleman SC RB
260 Ja'Kobi Jackson OSU RB
261 Nyck Harbor SC WR
262 Bryce Kania WAKE WR
263 Braeden Jackson IOWA RB
264 Abu Sama III WIS RB
265 Charles Taplin MSU WR
266 Savion Hiter MICH RB
267 Ty Robinson ILL WR
268 Dorian Fleming MD TE
269 Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele CAL QB
270 Bryce Underwood MICH QB
271 Waymond Jordan USC RB
272 Kenny Minchey UK QB
273 Isaiah Mozee NEB RB
274 Daniel Bray UTAH RB
275 Mikey Matthews UCLA WR
276 Mark Bowman USC TE
277 Kevin Roche Jr. GT TE
278 Riley Wormley USC RB
279 Jadon Porter BAY WR
280 Tristen Brown VAN WR
281 TK Keys TENN WR
282 Chris Barnes OKST WR
283 Caleb Odom MISS TE
284 Mason McKenzie BC QB
285 Ca'Lil Valentine ILL RB
286 Rodney Fields Jr. KSU RB
287 CJ Bailey NCSU QB
288 Mason Mini CAL TE
289 Rocky Beers OU TE
290 Duke Clark FLA RB
291 Trae'shawn Brown ALA RB
292 Ka'Morreun Pimpton TCU TE
293 Vince Benetti ISU TE
294 Jaylen Raynor ISU QB
295 Nate Bennett BAY QB
296 Xavier Brown UVA RB
297 Chauncey Bowens UGA RB
298 Jared Curtis VAN QB
299 Xai'Shaun Edwards MIZ RB
300 Nico Iamaleava UCLA QB

 

Week 4 College Fantasy Football News, Outlooks

Nate Sheppard, Duke

Duke running back Nate Sheppard has handled 82 carries through three games, and the production has matched the workload -- 528 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, plus three more scores through the air. He just went for 154 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 23 carries against Stanford, his third straight game with at least 147 yards on the ground.

Now William & Mary comes to Durham after allowing 281.3 rushing yards per game, 7.0 yards per carry, and 14 rushing touchdowns through four games. There is blowout risk here, so Sheppard may not need another 20-plus carries. That is the only real concern. With his role and this matchup, he is still a must-start and one of the strongest running back plays of Week 4.

Savion Hiter, Michigan

Michigan running back Savion Hiter finally broke through against UTEP, rushing 11 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns. He also lost a first-half fumble, and the backfield is not his alone. Jordan Marshall carried 12 times for 59 yards and a touchdown in the same game and, despite dealing with a lower-body injury, is expected to play against Iowa barring a setback.

That matters against a Hawkeyes defense allowing only 66 rushing yards per game and 2.2 yards per carry through three weeks. Hiter has earned a larger place in the rotation, but this is a rough spot to bet on another two-score day. He is a risky flex in deeper formats and a bench option in shallower leagues while Marshall remains available.

Wayne Knight, UCLA

UCLA running back Wayne Knight has scored in bunches since arriving from James Madison. After six rushing touchdowns in his first two games, he ran 18 times for 177 yards and two more scores against Purdue, pushing him to 345 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through three weeks.

Maryland is easily his toughest run-defense matchup so far. The Terrapins have allowed only 69.3 rushing yards per game and 2.1 yards per carry, with two rushing touchdowns surrendered through three contests. That is enough to lower the ceiling, not enough to send Knight to the bench. UCLA has given him at least 13 carries in each of the past two games, and his scoring role has been too productive to ignore. He remains a strong Week 4 start on the road in College Park.

Isaac Brown, Louisville

Louisville running back Isaac Brown scored his first touchdown of the season against SMU, finishing with 67 yards on 10 carries and one catch for minus-2 yards. The problem for Week 4 is not Wake Forest. It is the other Brown in Louisville's backfield. Keyjuan Brown also received 10 carries against SMU and exploded for 163 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 231 rushing yards on only 18 attempts this season.

Isaac Brown has 164 yards on 39 carries through three games. Wake Forest has allowed 144.3 rushing yards per game and 3.9 yards per carry, so the matchup at home is playable. The workload is much harder to trust than it was entering September. Brown is a matchup-dependent flex until Louisville shows whether last week's even carry split was a one-game development or the new normal.

Fame Ijeboi, Purdue

Purdue running back Fame Ijeboi was held to 47 yards on 17 carries at UCLA, but two rushing touchdowns kept the fantasy day alive. He has scored six times on the ground through three games and has already shown he can handle volume, including 27 carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns against Wake Forest.

Notre Dame is a different problem. The Irish have allowed only 175 rushing yards all season, 58.3 per game, at 1.9 yards per carry, with one rushing touchdown surrendered. Purdue gets this game at home, and Ijeboi's workload should keep him in the RB2 or flex mix rather than on the bench. Expectations for efficiency need to come down, though. The matchup is brutal. The volume is still good enough to keep him in lineups.

Nolan James, Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Nolan James Jr. should be one of the first names claimed off waivers after his workload exploded against Michigan State. James carried 26 times for 121 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for seven yards in the 27-10 win.

Aneyas Williams received only nine carries for 25 yards, a major shift in a backfield that had been more unsettled entering the season. James is still rostered in just 5% of Yahoo leagues, and Purdue is next on the schedule. With the workload now moving heavily in his direction, James is a must-add who has legitimate long-term starting value rather than a one-week chase.

Malachi Toney, Miami

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney has been one of the top performers in all of college football this season, regardless of position. Entering Week 4, Toney is RotoBaller's third-ranked player and second-ranked wide receiver as he and the Miami Hurricanes prepare to square off against Central Michigan.

Toney has averaged 148 yards receiving per game through Week 3, recording at least 96 yards receiving in each of the Hurricanes' first three games. He is coming off a 12-reception, 114-yard performance against Wake Forest that included a touchdown reception. This week, he will face Central Michigan, whose defense has been pretty solid against the pass, allowing just 154.3 yards passing per game. Still, Toney is projected to score 28.5 fantasy points on Saturday.

Collin Dixon, Illinois

Illinois wide receiver Collin Dixon has set the world on fire with his production over the first three games of the season. The Fighting Illini wide receiver has scored multiple touchdowns in each of his team's first three matchups of the season, including an eight-reception, 131-yard, two-touchdown performance during a win over Southern Illinois in Week 3.

In Week 4, Dixon and Illinois face off with one of the top teams in the Big Ten, Ohio State, which has allowed just 126 yards passing through its first three games, the 10th-fewest in the country. Despite a tough matchup, Dixon is RotoBaller's WR5 and is projected to score 18.5 fantasy points against the Buckeyes this week.

Tyrell Henry, Wisconsin

Wisconsin wide receiver Tyrell Henry put forth his most impressive performance of the season during a Week 3 matchup with Eastern Michigan. The Badgers' top pass catcher finished the win over EMU with a whopping 14 receptions for 160 yards and his first touchdown of the year, becoming the latest wide receiver to run roughshod over the Eagles' lackluster pass defense.

This week, Henry goes up against a much more formidable defensive unit in Penn State, as the Nittany Lions have allowed their opponents to average just 90 yards passing per game, which is the second-best mark in the country. Henry is RotoBaller's WR38 and is projected to score 11 fantasy points in Week 4.

KJ Duff, Rutgers

RotoBaller's top-ranked wide receiver entering Week 4 is none other than Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff. Duff has performed exceptionally well for the Scarlet Knights this season, finishing his first two games of the year with a combined 333 yards receiving and five touchdowns before following that up with a seven-reception, 86-yard performance that included a touchdown against USC last week.

Duff and Rutgers will go up against an inferior team in Howard in Week 4, when Duff is projected to score 30.6 fantasy points against the Bison pass defense, which allowed Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker to find the end zone three times during a blowout Hoosiers win this past Saturday.

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Coming off a quiet performance, at least by his standards, against Kent State, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith hopes to get back on track as the Buckeyes take on Illinois in Week 4. Smith finished this past week's matchup with the Golden Flashes with eight receptions for 85 yards, which was his least productive outing this season.

In each of the previous two games, Smith recorded over 150 yards receiving and at least one touchdown. This week, Smith will face a fairly favorable matchup against a Fighting Illini pass defense that has allowed 217.7 yards passing per game. Smith is RotoBaller's WR11 and is projected to score 16.4 fantasy points this weekend.

Koby Howard, Penn State

Penn State wide receiver Koby Howard's (undisclosed) status is uncertain for Saturday's game against Wisconsin, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Head coach Matt Campbell said Tuesday that Howard got "dinged up" in the win over Buffalo and that Penn State does not yet know where he will be by the end of the week.

No specific injury has been disclosed. Howard caught three passes for 115 yards and a 70-yard touchdown against Buffalo and added a 20-yard rushing score. Through three games, the sophomore has 12 catches for 344 yards and two receiving touchdowns, and he has a reception of at least 30 yards in every game. His 28.67 yards per catch ranks third in the FBS. Penn State hosts Wisconsin at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday in its Big Ten opener.

Benji Blackburn, Stanford

Stanford tight end Benji Blackburn was held to two catches for 28 yards at Duke after opening the season with 12 receptions for 101 yards across his first two games. He still leads Stanford's tight ends with 14 catches and 129 yards, although he has yet to find the end zone.

Georgia Tech has surrendered some production to the position. Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis caught two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown against the Yellow Jackets, while Mercer's Jackson Kostmayer had a 20-yard reception last week. Blackburn gets Georgia Tech at home Saturday night and should remain part of Stanford's regular passing-game rotation. His lack of touchdowns caps the ceiling, but the reception volume keeps him in play as a matchup-dependent Week 4 starter.

Rocky Beers, Oklahoma

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers has been one of the Sooners' best downfield targets through three games, turning 10 catches into 171 yards and a touchdown. He followed his six-catch, 94-yard performance against Michigan with two receptions for 34 yards at New Mexico.

Five of Beers' 10 catches this season have gained at least 15 yards. Georgia is the toughest matchup yet. Arkansas tight end Ty Lockwood caught four passes against the Bulldogs last week, but they went for only 15 yards, with his touchdown coming in the final minute of a 45-17 loss. Oklahoma heads to Athens on Saturday, so another big yardage day is far from automatic. Beers' role and explosiveness still keep him in the starting tight end mix, but this is a week to temper expectations.

Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State

Penn State tight end Benjamin Brahmer came back to earth against Buffalo, catching one pass for 10 yards on three targets. He still enters Week 4 with three touchdowns on seven receptions, including a five-catch, 79-yard, two-score game at Temple.

Wisconsin has already allowed a tight end touchdown this season, with Notre Dame's Cooper Flanagan and James Flanigan combining for four catches, 23 yards and one score in the opener. Brahmer's scoring production keeps him in starting consideration, but the weekly reception volume has been light. He has 12 targets through three games and has topped one catch only once. Penn State hosts Wisconsin on Saturday, and Brahmer remains a viable starter at tight end, albeit with a lower floor if the touchdown does not come.

Jeremiah Hasley, Duke

Duke tight end Jeremiah Hasley is coming off his best game of the season, catching five passes for a career-high 88 yards against Stanford. His receiving line has climbed each week, from two catches for 36 yards against Tulane to three for 53 at Illinois and then five for 88.

William & Mary allowed Fordham tight end John Morris to catch two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown last week. That gives Hasley a workable matchup at home, although Duke may not need heavy passing volume if it controls the game with Nate Sheppard and the ground attack. Hasley has yet to score this season, so the floor is not completely secure. The rising involvement is enough to make him a solid Week 4 starter at a thin position.

Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds has become one of the safest volume plays at the position. He caught all 12 of his targets for 107 yards and a touchdown at Maryland last week, giving him 25 receptions for 265 yards and four scores through three games. Boston College has kept opposing tight ends quiet recently.

Rutgers' Logan Blake managed one catch for five yards, and Maine's Sebastian Ramery followed with three for eight last week. Reynolds is a different assignment. He has at least five receptions and a touchdown in every game, and Virginia Tech has leaned on him more each week. The Hokies open ACC play Saturday at Boston College. Even with a tougher matchup, Reynolds' target volume keeps him firmly in must-start territory.

Noah Bennee, Utah

Utah tight end Noah Bennee remains an interesting waiver stash despite disappearing from the box score against Utah State. Bennee caught one pass for 35 yards and a touchdown in the opener, then broke out with four receptions for 113 yards and another score against Arkansas before going without a catch Saturday.

That leaves him with five receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns through three games, with the big-play ability obvious whenever the ball comes his way. Utah travels to Iowa State next, and the uneven volume makes Bennee difficult to trust as a weekly starter right now. He is better treated as an upside stash in deeper CFF leagues than a priority waiver claim.

Mark Bowman, USC

USC tight end Mark Bowman has not repeated his two-touchdown performance against Louisiana, but his role remains strong enough to keep him firmly on the fantasy radar. The true freshman caught three passes for 32 yards at Rutgers and now has 15 receptions for 160 yards and two scores through four games.

Bowman is also listed first at tight end on USC's current depth chart, giving him a meaningful role in one of the country's more productive passing offenses. Oregon visits Los Angeles next, but Bowman's value is more about the season-long opportunity than chasing one matchup. He should be viewed as a strong waiver addition and long-term hold rather than a touchdown-dependent one-week play.

Jaleel Skinner, Louisville

Louisville tight end Jaleel Skinner followed his breakout against Villanova with another touchdown Saturday, catching three passes for 29 yards in the Cardinals' win over SMU. He now has eight receptions for 166 yards and two scores through three games, with both touchdowns coming over the last two weeks.

The catch volume is not overwhelming, but Skinner has established himself as a vertical and red-zone threat in Louisville's passing game. Wake Forest visits next, giving him another opportunity to keep the run going. Skinner has shown enough over consecutive weeks to move beyond speculative stash territory and should be treated as a priority tight end pickup in leagues where he remains available.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

Week 4 WR Fantasy Rankings
Week 4 TE Fantasy Rankings
Week 4 QB Fantasy Rankings
Week 4 DEF Fantasy Rankings
Week 4 Team Offense Fantasy Rankings
ESPN College Pick'em Picks Week 4 (2026)
CFB Fantasy OFF/DEF Streamers (Week 4)
CFB Fantasy Cut List - Who to Drop

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alec Pierce

Hoping to Return in 4-6 Weeks
CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Austin Ekeler

Working Out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks

to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
CFB

Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
CFB

Arch Manning Has Tough Matchup in Week 4
CFB

Kenny Minchey Coming Off Strong Performance
CFB

Darian Mensah Faces Stingy Pass Defense in Week 4
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Hopes to Get Back on Track
CFB

Malachi Toney Looks to Keep it Rolling
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
CFB

Benji Blackburn's Volume Keeps Him in the Week 4 Mix
Tyson Bagent

in the Concussion Protocol
CFB

Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
Alec Pierce

"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
CFB

Jeremiah Hasley Draws Favorable Week 4 Spot
CFB

Luke Reynolds Carries Must-Start Status Into Boston College
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains a Must-Start Against Ole Miss
CFB

Savion Hiter Is a Risky Play Against Iowa
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Detroit Pistons

Drake Allen Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Malik Nabers

Popped His Shoulder in Place on the Sideline
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Will "Have to be Managed This Week"
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
David Njoku

Headed to Injured Reserve With Fibula Injury
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Running Back Committees With Upside
Dynasty FF Risers and Fallers September 2026
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 3 Matchup Ratings
Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings