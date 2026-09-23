RotoBaller's Week 4 college fantasy football rankings for all positions in 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB, WR, QB, TE rankings for 2026.
The first three weeks of the college fantasy football season are in the books, and many of the top players are in tougher matchups as conference play begins. We're here to help you take home a Week 4 win with our top 300 Week 4 college fantasy football rankings for 2026.
RotoBaller's Week 4 CFB fantasy rankings include the top 300 players at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key players such as Collin Dixon, Jadan Baugh, Kamario Taylor, Luke Reynolds, Cam Cook, and more stand for the Week 4 slate, among others.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 4 College Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Nate Sheppard
|DUKE
|RB
|2
|KJ Duff
|RUTG
|WR
|3
|Malachi Toney
|MIA
|WR
|4
|Jadan Baugh
|FLA
|RB
|5
|Wayne Knight
|UCLA
|RB
|6
|Michael Hawkins Jr.
|WVU
|QB
|7
|Charlie Becker
|IU
|WR
|8
|Justice Haynes
|GT
|RB
|9
|Adam Mohammed
|CAL
|RB
|10
|Luke Reynolds
|VT
|TE
|11
|Amare Thomas
|HOU
|WR
|12
|Collin Dixon
|ILL
|WR
|13
|Chris Durr
|MD
|WR
|14
|DJ Epps
|WVU
|WR
|15
|Kamario Taylor
|MSST
|QB
|16
|Anthony Evans
|MSST
|WR
|17
|Lincoln Kienholz
|LOU
|QB
|18
|Tre Richardson
|LOU
|WR
|19
|Kendrick Raphael
|SMU
|RB
|20
|Justin Bowick
|OKST
|WR
|21
|Cam Cook
|WVU
|RB
|22
|J'Koby Williams
|TTU
|RB
|23
|Jeremiah Smith
|OSU
|WR
|24
|Antwan Raymond
|RUTG
|RB
|25
|Jamal Rule
|NEB
|RB
|26
|Carlos Hernandez
|WAKE
|WR
|27
|CJ Baxter
|UK
|RB
|28
|Ousmane Kromah
|FSU
|RB
|29
|Kenny Darby
|UK
|WR
|30
|Turbo Richard
|IU
|RB
|31
|Wyatt Young
|OKST
|WR
|32
|Deuce Alexander
|MISS
|WR
|33
|Koby Howard
|PSU
|WR
|34
|Wayshawn Parker
|UTAH
|RB
|35
|Koby Young
|HOU
|WR
|36
|Avery Johnson
|KSU
|QB
|37
|Patrick Overmyer
|HOU
|TE
|38
|Braden Pegan
|UTAH
|WR
|39
|Keshaun Singleton
|AUB
|WR
|40
|Damon Ferguson Jr.
|PITT
|RB
|41
|Jayden McGowan
|BAY
|WR
|42
|Kari Ashley
|TCU
|TE
|43
|Sam Leavitt
|LSU
|QB
|44
|Vernell Brown
|FLA
|WR
|45
|Chase Hendricks
|CAL
|WR
|46
|Yannick Smith
|SMU
|WR
|47
|Keenan Jackson
|NCSU
|WR
|48
|Darian Mensah
|MIA
|QB
|49
|Winston Watkins
|LSU
|WR
|50
|Ed Small
|TCU
|WR
|51
|Gavin Freeman
|BAY
|WR
|52
|Dallas Wilson
|FLA
|WR
|53
|Kenny Johnson
|TTU
|WR
|54
|Caleb Hawkins
|OKST
|RB
|55
|Daniel Hill
|ALA
|RB
|56
|Mark Fletcher Jr.
|MIA
|RB
|57
|Fame Ijeboi
|PUR
|RB
|58
|Duce Robinson
|FSU
|WR
|59
|Dakorien Moore
|ORE
|WR
|60
|JC French
|CIN
|QB
|61
|Cam Coleman
|TEX
|WR
|62
|Duke Watson
|UCF
|RB
|63
|Benji Blackburn
|STAN
|TE
|64
|Fluff Bothwell
|MSST
|RB
|65
|Aiden Flora
|ISU
|RB
|66
|Willie Rodriguez
|UK
|TE
|67
|Yamir Knight
|SMU
|WR
|68
|Makhi Hughes
|HOU
|RB
|69
|Marcellous Hawkins
|VT
|RB
|70
|Micah Ford
|STAN
|RB
|71
|Xavier Townsend
|PUR
|WR
|72
|Caden High
|STAN
|WR
|73
|Kewan Lacy
|MISS
|RB
|74
|DeSean Bishop
|TENN
|RB
|75
|Evan Stewart
|ORE
|WR
|76
|Donovan Olugbode
|MIZ
|WR
|77
|Tyrell Henry
|WIS
|WR
|78
|Asaad Waseem
|PUR
|WR
|79
|Bo Jackson
|OSU
|RB
|80
|Nik McMillan
|KSU
|WR
|81
|Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding
|MD
|WR
|82
|Trinidad Chambliss
|MISS
|QB
|83
|Jordon Davison
|ORE
|RB
|84
|Dilin Jones
|LSU
|RB
|85
|Nick Marsh
|IU
|WR
|86
|Jordan Faison
|ND
|WR
|87
|Randy Pittman
|SMU
|TE
|88
|Devon Dampier
|UTAH
|QB
|89
|Jamal Roberts
|MIZ
|RB
|90
|Anthony Woods
|UCLA
|RB
|91
|Cataurus Hicks
|PITT
|WR
|92
|Cayden Lee
|MIZ
|WR
|93
|JJ Buchanan
|MICH
|WR
|94
|Dezmen Roebuck
|WASH
|WR
|95
|Jacory Barney
|NEB
|WR
|96
|Drew Mestemaker
|OKST
|QB
|97
|Kevin Jennings
|SMU
|QB
|98
|Noah Fifita
|ARIZ
|QB
|99
|Cooper Barkate
|MIA
|WR
|100
|Louis Brown
|BAY
|WR
|101
|Tre Spivey
|ARIZ
|WR
|102
|Aneyas Williams
|ND
|RB
|103
|Junior Sherrill
|VAN
|WR
|104
|Faizon Brandon
|TENN
|QB
|105
|Jekail Middlebrook
|UVA
|RB
|106
|Byrum Brown
|AUB
|QB
|107
|Anthony Colandrea
|NEB
|QB
|108
|Giovanni Lopez
|WAKE
|QB
|109
|Keyjuan Brown
|LOU
|RB
|110
|Ian Strong
|CAL
|WR
|111
|Que'Sean Brown
|VT
|WR
|112
|Chris Marshall
|ARK
|WR
|113
|Demond Williams Jr.
|WASH
|QB
|114
|Ethan Grunkemeyer
|VT
|QB
|115
|TJ Moore
|CLEM
|WR
|116
|Joe Jackson
|KSU
|RB
|117
|Jeremiah Cobb
|AUB
|RB
|118
|Jeremy Payne
|TCU
|RB
|119
|Mario Craver
|TA&M
|WR
|120
|Marquis Johnson
|MSST
|WR
|121
|Jeremiah Hasley
|DUKE
|TE
|122
|Noah Bennee
|UTAH
|TE
|123
|Isaiah Sategna
|OU
|WR
|124
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|COLO
|WR
|125
|Lawayne McCoy
|LOU
|WR
|126
|Ryan Wingo
|TEX
|WR
|127
|Coy Eakin
|TTU
|WR
|128
|Nate Frazier
|UGA
|RB
|129
|Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
|USC
|WR
|130
|Benjamin Brahmer
|PSU
|TE
|131
|Isaiah Horton
|TA&M
|WR
|132
|Mason Heintschel
|PITT
|QB
|133
|Ashton Daniels
|FSU
|QB
|134
|Evan Dickens
|BC
|RB
|135
|Jayden Maiava
|USC
|QB
|136
|Conner Weigman
|HOU
|QB
|137
|Jaron Tibbs
|KSU
|WR
|138
|Cole Tabb
|CIN
|RB
|139
|Javian Mallory
|MIA
|RB
|140
|Griffin Wilde
|NU
|WR
|141
|Cameron Dickey
|TTU
|RB
|142
|Micahi Danzy
|FSU
|WR
|143
|Chris Brooks Jr.
|WIS
|WR
|144
|Mikkel Skinner
|UK
|TE
|145
|EJ Crowell
|ALA
|RB
|146
|Mike Matthews
|TENN
|WR
|147
|Jalen Cooper
|SMU
|WR
|148
|Dawson Pendergrass
|BAY
|RB
|149
|Lotzeir Brooks
|ALA
|WR
|150
|Jeremiah Koger
|AUB
|WR
|151
|Traylon Ray
|MISS
|WR
|152
|Keelon Russell
|ALA
|QB
|153
|Josh Hoover
|IU
|QB
|154
|Mekhi Nelson
|NEB
|RB
|155
|Gi'Bran Payne
|CIN
|RB
|156
|Chris Henry Jr.
|OSU
|WR
|157
|Rashid Williams
|WASH
|WR
|158
|Dante Moore
|ORE
|QB
|159
|Tony Diaz
|IOWA
|WR
|160
|Semaj Morgan
|UCLA
|WR
|161
|Aaron Philo
|FLA
|QB
|162
|Jeffrey Overton Jr.
|VT
|RB
|163
|Nolan James Jr.
|ND
|RB
|164
|Bryant Wesco Jr.
|CLEM
|WR
|165
|Javon Tracy
|MINN
|WR
|166
|Brandon Inniss
|OSU
|WR
|167
|Jaden Craig
|TCU
|QB
|168
|Isaac Brown
|LOU
|RB
|169
|Chas Nimrod
|AUB
|WR
|170
|Atticus Joseph
|STAN
|WR
|171
|Gunner Stockton
|UGA
|QB
|172
|Katin Houser
|ILL
|QB
|173
|Antonio Meeks
|WAKE
|WR
|174
|Rodney Bullard Jr.
|MSU
|WR
|175
|Dalen Penson
|GT
|WR
|176
|Jonah Burton
|DUKE
|WR
|177
|King Miller
|USC
|RB
|178
|DeJuan Williams
|MD
|RB
|179
|La'Vell Wright
|PITT
|RB
|180
|Brian Rowe
|UCLA
|WR
|181
|Sedrick Alexander
|VAN
|RB
|182
|Andrew Marsh
|MICH
|WR
|183
|Waden Charles
|UCF
|WR
|184
|Zion Ragins
|MSST
|WR
|185
|Sanfrisco Magee
|MSST
|WR
|186
|Rocco Becht
|PSU
|QB
|187
|Kamari Moulton
|IOWA
|RB
|188
|Censere Lee
|PITT
|WR
|189
|Chase Sowell
|PSU
|WR
|190
|Kwazi Gilmer
|NEB
|WR
|191
|Jack Foley
|WAKE
|WR
|192
|Noah Jennings
|MINN
|WR
|193
|Dierre Hill Jr.
|ORE
|RB
|194
|DJ Miller
|UK
|WR
|195
|Ryan Browne
|PUR
|QB
|196
|Raleek Brown
|TEX
|RB
|197
|Kedrick Reescano
|ARIZ
|RB
|198
|Joseph Williams
|COLO
|WR
|199
|Darius Taylor
|MINN
|RB
|200
|Corey Simms
|USC
|WR
|201
|Malik Washington
|MD
|QB
|202
|Jaivian Thomas
|UCLA
|RB
|203
|Braylon Staley
|TENN
|WR
|204
|Chris Hunter III
|ARIZ
|WR
|205
|Ja'Kyrian Turner
|PITT
|RB
|206
|Kameron Courtney
|UVA
|WR
|207
|Ty'Lyric Coleman
|UVA
|WR
|208
|Armoni Weaver
|WVU
|WR
|209
|Micah Welch
|COLO
|RB
|210
|Jackson Harris
|LSU
|WR
|211
|Kaleb Webb
|MD
|WR
|212
|Brett Eskildsen
|PSU
|WR
|213
|Jay Harris
|KSU
|RB
|214
|TreyShun Hurry
|LOU
|WR
|215
|Ismael Cisse
|ARK
|WR
|216
|Jordan Marshall
|MICH
|RB
|217
|Caleb Komolafe
|NU
|RB
|218
|Sutton Smith
|ARK
|RB
|219
|Dawson Pough
|BC
|WR
|220
|Jaden Bray
|WVU
|WR
|221
|Isaiah Mizell
|ARIZ
|WR
|222
|Brandon Phelps
|ARIZ
|WR
|223
|Lanorris Sellers
|SC
|QB
|224
|Re'Shaun Sanford II
|HOU
|RB
|225
|Jordan Clay
|WASH
|WR
|226
|Iverson Howard
|MD
|RB
|227
|Tanook Hines
|USC
|WR
|228
|Emmett Mosley
|TEX
|WR
|229
|Malcolm Simmons
|TTU
|WR
|230
|Chauncey Magwood
|PUR
|WR
|231
|Julian Sayin
|OSU
|QB
|232
|Jayden Scott
|NCSU
|RB
|233
|Gideon Davidson
|CLEM
|RB
|234
|Joseph Himon II
|NU
|RB
|235
|TJ Thomas Jr.
|MINN
|RB
|236
|Micah Gilbert
|ND
|WR
|237
|C.J. Carr
|ND
|QB
|238
|Hudson Clement
|ILL
|WR
|239
|Donovan Murph
|SC
|WR
|240
|Malachi Coleman
|WIS
|WR
|241
|Davion Chandler
|IU
|WR
|242
|Craig Dandridge
|UGA
|WR
|243
|Chrishon McCray
|MSU
|WR
|244
|Beau Pribula
|UVA
|QB
|245
|Carson Hansen
|PSU
|RB
|246
|Nathan Mcneil
|IOWA
|RB
|247
|Chris Lawson
|WASH
|WR
|248
|Arch Manning
|TEX
|QB
|249
|Marcel Reed
|TA&M
|QB
|250
|Colton Joseph
|WIS
|QB
|251
|Aidan Chiles
|NU
|QB
|252
|Javarius Green
|BC
|WR
|253
|Tyler Brown
|CLEM
|WR
|254
|Deuce Lawrence
|WAKE
|RB
|255
|Ayden Greene
|VT
|WR
|256
|Austin Simmons
|MIZ
|QB
|257
|Rueben Owens II
|TA&M
|RB
|258
|Ty Clark III
|WAKE
|RB
|259
|Jabree Coleman
|SC
|RB
|260
|Ja'Kobi Jackson
|OSU
|RB
|261
|Nyck Harbor
|SC
|WR
|262
|Bryce Kania
|WAKE
|WR
|263
|Braeden Jackson
|IOWA
|RB
|264
|Abu Sama III
|WIS
|RB
|265
|Charles Taplin
|MSU
|WR
|266
|Savion Hiter
|MICH
|RB
|267
|Ty Robinson
|ILL
|WR
|268
|Dorian Fleming
|MD
|TE
|269
|Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
|CAL
|QB
|270
|Bryce Underwood
|MICH
|QB
|271
|Waymond Jordan
|USC
|RB
|272
|Kenny Minchey
|UK
|QB
|273
|Isaiah Mozee
|NEB
|RB
|274
|Daniel Bray
|UTAH
|RB
|275
|Mikey Matthews
|UCLA
|WR
|276
|Mark Bowman
|USC
|TE
|277
|Kevin Roche Jr.
|GT
|TE
|278
|Riley Wormley
|USC
|RB
|279
|Jadon Porter
|BAY
|WR
|280
|Tristen Brown
|VAN
|WR
|281
|TK Keys
|TENN
|WR
|282
|Chris Barnes
|OKST
|WR
|283
|Caleb Odom
|MISS
|TE
|284
|Mason McKenzie
|BC
|QB
|285
|Ca'Lil Valentine
|ILL
|RB
|286
|Rodney Fields Jr.
|KSU
|RB
|287
|CJ Bailey
|NCSU
|QB
|288
|Mason Mini
|CAL
|TE
|289
|Rocky Beers
|OU
|TE
|290
|Duke Clark
|FLA
|RB
|291
|Trae'shawn Brown
|ALA
|RB
|292
|Ka'Morreun Pimpton
|TCU
|TE
|293
|Vince Benetti
|ISU
|TE
|294
|Jaylen Raynor
|ISU
|QB
|295
|Nate Bennett
|BAY
|QB
|296
|Xavier Brown
|UVA
|RB
|297
|Chauncey Bowens
|UGA
|RB
|298
|Jared Curtis
|VAN
|QB
|299
|Xai'Shaun Edwards
|MIZ
|RB
|300
|Nico Iamaleava
|UCLA
|QB
Week 4 College Fantasy Football News, Outlooks
Nate Sheppard, Duke
Duke running back Nate Sheppard has handled 82 carries through three games, and the production has matched the workload -- 528 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, plus three more scores through the air. He just went for 154 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 23 carries against Stanford, his third straight game with at least 147 yards on the ground.
Now William & Mary comes to Durham after allowing 281.3 rushing yards per game, 7.0 yards per carry, and 14 rushing touchdowns through four games. There is blowout risk here, so Sheppard may not need another 20-plus carries. That is the only real concern. With his role and this matchup, he is still a must-start and one of the strongest running back plays of Week 4.
Savion Hiter, Michigan
Michigan running back Savion Hiter finally broke through against UTEP, rushing 11 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns. He also lost a first-half fumble, and the backfield is not his alone. Jordan Marshall carried 12 times for 59 yards and a touchdown in the same game and, despite dealing with a lower-body injury, is expected to play against Iowa barring a setback.
That matters against a Hawkeyes defense allowing only 66 rushing yards per game and 2.2 yards per carry through three weeks. Hiter has earned a larger place in the rotation, but this is a rough spot to bet on another two-score day. He is a risky flex in deeper formats and a bench option in shallower leagues while Marshall remains available.
Wayne Knight, UCLA
UCLA running back Wayne Knight has scored in bunches since arriving from James Madison. After six rushing touchdowns in his first two games, he ran 18 times for 177 yards and two more scores against Purdue, pushing him to 345 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through three weeks.
Maryland is easily his toughest run-defense matchup so far. The Terrapins have allowed only 69.3 rushing yards per game and 2.1 yards per carry, with two rushing touchdowns surrendered through three contests. That is enough to lower the ceiling, not enough to send Knight to the bench. UCLA has given him at least 13 carries in each of the past two games, and his scoring role has been too productive to ignore. He remains a strong Week 4 start on the road in College Park.
Isaac Brown, Louisville
Louisville running back Isaac Brown scored his first touchdown of the season against SMU, finishing with 67 yards on 10 carries and one catch for minus-2 yards. The problem for Week 4 is not Wake Forest. It is the other Brown in Louisville's backfield. Keyjuan Brown also received 10 carries against SMU and exploded for 163 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 231 rushing yards on only 18 attempts this season.
Isaac Brown has 164 yards on 39 carries through three games. Wake Forest has allowed 144.3 rushing yards per game and 3.9 yards per carry, so the matchup at home is playable. The workload is much harder to trust than it was entering September. Brown is a matchup-dependent flex until Louisville shows whether last week's even carry split was a one-game development or the new normal.
Fame Ijeboi, Purdue
Purdue running back Fame Ijeboi was held to 47 yards on 17 carries at UCLA, but two rushing touchdowns kept the fantasy day alive. He has scored six times on the ground through three games and has already shown he can handle volume, including 27 carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns against Wake Forest.
Notre Dame is a different problem. The Irish have allowed only 175 rushing yards all season, 58.3 per game, at 1.9 yards per carry, with one rushing touchdown surrendered. Purdue gets this game at home, and Ijeboi's workload should keep him in the RB2 or flex mix rather than on the bench. Expectations for efficiency need to come down, though. The matchup is brutal. The volume is still good enough to keep him in lineups.
Nolan James, Notre Dame
Notre Dame running back Nolan James Jr. should be one of the first names claimed off waivers after his workload exploded against Michigan State. James carried 26 times for 121 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for seven yards in the 27-10 win.
Aneyas Williams received only nine carries for 25 yards, a major shift in a backfield that had been more unsettled entering the season. James is still rostered in just 5% of Yahoo leagues, and Purdue is next on the schedule. With the workload now moving heavily in his direction, James is a must-add who has legitimate long-term starting value rather than a one-week chase.
Malachi Toney, Miami
Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney has been one of the top performers in all of college football this season, regardless of position. Entering Week 4, Toney is RotoBaller's third-ranked player and second-ranked wide receiver as he and the Miami Hurricanes prepare to square off against Central Michigan.
Toney has averaged 148 yards receiving per game through Week 3, recording at least 96 yards receiving in each of the Hurricanes' first three games. He is coming off a 12-reception, 114-yard performance against Wake Forest that included a touchdown reception. This week, he will face Central Michigan, whose defense has been pretty solid against the pass, allowing just 154.3 yards passing per game. Still, Toney is projected to score 28.5 fantasy points on Saturday.
Collin Dixon, Illinois
Illinois wide receiver Collin Dixon has set the world on fire with his production over the first three games of the season. The Fighting Illini wide receiver has scored multiple touchdowns in each of his team's first three matchups of the season, including an eight-reception, 131-yard, two-touchdown performance during a win over Southern Illinois in Week 3.
In Week 4, Dixon and Illinois face off with one of the top teams in the Big Ten, Ohio State, which has allowed just 126 yards passing through its first three games, the 10th-fewest in the country. Despite a tough matchup, Dixon is RotoBaller's WR5 and is projected to score 18.5 fantasy points against the Buckeyes this week.
Tyrell Henry, Wisconsin
Wisconsin wide receiver Tyrell Henry put forth his most impressive performance of the season during a Week 3 matchup with Eastern Michigan. The Badgers' top pass catcher finished the win over EMU with a whopping 14 receptions for 160 yards and his first touchdown of the year, becoming the latest wide receiver to run roughshod over the Eagles' lackluster pass defense.
This week, Henry goes up against a much more formidable defensive unit in Penn State, as the Nittany Lions have allowed their opponents to average just 90 yards passing per game, which is the second-best mark in the country. Henry is RotoBaller's WR38 and is projected to score 11 fantasy points in Week 4.
KJ Duff, Rutgers
RotoBaller's top-ranked wide receiver entering Week 4 is none other than Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff. Duff has performed exceptionally well for the Scarlet Knights this season, finishing his first two games of the year with a combined 333 yards receiving and five touchdowns before following that up with a seven-reception, 86-yard performance that included a touchdown against USC last week.
Duff and Rutgers will go up against an inferior team in Howard in Week 4, when Duff is projected to score 30.6 fantasy points against the Bison pass defense, which allowed Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker to find the end zone three times during a blowout Hoosiers win this past Saturday.
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Coming off a quiet performance, at least by his standards, against Kent State, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith hopes to get back on track as the Buckeyes take on Illinois in Week 4. Smith finished this past week's matchup with the Golden Flashes with eight receptions for 85 yards, which was his least productive outing this season.
In each of the previous two games, Smith recorded over 150 yards receiving and at least one touchdown. This week, Smith will face a fairly favorable matchup against a Fighting Illini pass defense that has allowed 217.7 yards passing per game. Smith is RotoBaller's WR11 and is projected to score 16.4 fantasy points this weekend.
Koby Howard, Penn State
Penn State wide receiver Koby Howard's (undisclosed) status is uncertain for Saturday's game against Wisconsin, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Head coach Matt Campbell said Tuesday that Howard got "dinged up" in the win over Buffalo and that Penn State does not yet know where he will be by the end of the week.
No specific injury has been disclosed. Howard caught three passes for 115 yards and a 70-yard touchdown against Buffalo and added a 20-yard rushing score. Through three games, the sophomore has 12 catches for 344 yards and two receiving touchdowns, and he has a reception of at least 30 yards in every game. His 28.67 yards per catch ranks third in the FBS. Penn State hosts Wisconsin at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday in its Big Ten opener.
Benji Blackburn, Stanford
Stanford tight end Benji Blackburn was held to two catches for 28 yards at Duke after opening the season with 12 receptions for 101 yards across his first two games. He still leads Stanford's tight ends with 14 catches and 129 yards, although he has yet to find the end zone.
Georgia Tech has surrendered some production to the position. Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis caught two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown against the Yellow Jackets, while Mercer's Jackson Kostmayer had a 20-yard reception last week. Blackburn gets Georgia Tech at home Saturday night and should remain part of Stanford's regular passing-game rotation. His lack of touchdowns caps the ceiling, but the reception volume keeps him in play as a matchup-dependent Week 4 starter.
Rocky Beers, Oklahoma
Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers has been one of the Sooners' best downfield targets through three games, turning 10 catches into 171 yards and a touchdown. He followed his six-catch, 94-yard performance against Michigan with two receptions for 34 yards at New Mexico.
Five of Beers' 10 catches this season have gained at least 15 yards. Georgia is the toughest matchup yet. Arkansas tight end Ty Lockwood caught four passes against the Bulldogs last week, but they went for only 15 yards, with his touchdown coming in the final minute of a 45-17 loss. Oklahoma heads to Athens on Saturday, so another big yardage day is far from automatic. Beers' role and explosiveness still keep him in the starting tight end mix, but this is a week to temper expectations.
Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State
Penn State tight end Benjamin Brahmer came back to earth against Buffalo, catching one pass for 10 yards on three targets. He still enters Week 4 with three touchdowns on seven receptions, including a five-catch, 79-yard, two-score game at Temple.
Wisconsin has already allowed a tight end touchdown this season, with Notre Dame's Cooper Flanagan and James Flanigan combining for four catches, 23 yards and one score in the opener. Brahmer's scoring production keeps him in starting consideration, but the weekly reception volume has been light. He has 12 targets through three games and has topped one catch only once. Penn State hosts Wisconsin on Saturday, and Brahmer remains a viable starter at tight end, albeit with a lower floor if the touchdown does not come.
Jeremiah Hasley, Duke
Duke tight end Jeremiah Hasley is coming off his best game of the season, catching five passes for a career-high 88 yards against Stanford. His receiving line has climbed each week, from two catches for 36 yards against Tulane to three for 53 at Illinois and then five for 88.
William & Mary allowed Fordham tight end John Morris to catch two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown last week. That gives Hasley a workable matchup at home, although Duke may not need heavy passing volume if it controls the game with Nate Sheppard and the ground attack. Hasley has yet to score this season, so the floor is not completely secure. The rising involvement is enough to make him a solid Week 4 starter at a thin position.
Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds has become one of the safest volume plays at the position. He caught all 12 of his targets for 107 yards and a touchdown at Maryland last week, giving him 25 receptions for 265 yards and four scores through three games. Boston College has kept opposing tight ends quiet recently.
Rutgers' Logan Blake managed one catch for five yards, and Maine's Sebastian Ramery followed with three for eight last week. Reynolds is a different assignment. He has at least five receptions and a touchdown in every game, and Virginia Tech has leaned on him more each week. The Hokies open ACC play Saturday at Boston College. Even with a tougher matchup, Reynolds' target volume keeps him firmly in must-start territory.
Noah Bennee, Utah
Utah tight end Noah Bennee remains an interesting waiver stash despite disappearing from the box score against Utah State. Bennee caught one pass for 35 yards and a touchdown in the opener, then broke out with four receptions for 113 yards and another score against Arkansas before going without a catch Saturday.
That leaves him with five receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns through three games, with the big-play ability obvious whenever the ball comes his way. Utah travels to Iowa State next, and the uneven volume makes Bennee difficult to trust as a weekly starter right now. He is better treated as an upside stash in deeper CFF leagues than a priority waiver claim.
Mark Bowman, USC
USC tight end Mark Bowman has not repeated his two-touchdown performance against Louisiana, but his role remains strong enough to keep him firmly on the fantasy radar. The true freshman caught three passes for 32 yards at Rutgers and now has 15 receptions for 160 yards and two scores through four games.
Bowman is also listed first at tight end on USC's current depth chart, giving him a meaningful role in one of the country's more productive passing offenses. Oregon visits Los Angeles next, but Bowman's value is more about the season-long opportunity than chasing one matchup. He should be viewed as a strong waiver addition and long-term hold rather than a touchdown-dependent one-week play.
Jaleel Skinner, Louisville
Louisville tight end Jaleel Skinner followed his breakout against Villanova with another touchdown Saturday, catching three passes for 29 yards in the Cardinals' win over SMU. He now has eight receptions for 166 yards and two scores through three games, with both touchdowns coming over the last two weeks.
The catch volume is not overwhelming, but Skinner has established himself as a vertical and red-zone threat in Louisville's passing game. Wake Forest visits next, giving him another opportunity to keep the run going. Skinner has shown enough over consecutive weeks to move beyond speculative stash territory and should be treated as a priority tight end pickup in leagues where he remains available.