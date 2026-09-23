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Week 4 College Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

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Nate Frazier - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks, NFL Draft

RotoBaller's Week 4 college fantasy football running back rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB rankings for the top Power 4 players.

It's already Week 4, and many of you have had to pivot significantly at the running back position after some hyped-up preseason studs have failed to perform. Hopefully, you have a productive stable of running backs now, and we're here to help you make tough start-sit calls with our college fantasy football running back rankings for 2026.

RotoBaller's Week 4 CFB fantasy running back rankings include the top 100 ball carriers. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key chain-movers such as Nate Sheppard, Jamal Rule, CJ Baxter, Mark Fletcher Jr., Daniel Hill, Kewan Lacy, Bo Jackson, DeSean Bishop, and more stand among all others.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 4 College Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Nate Sheppard DUKE RB
2 Jadan Baugh FLA RB
3 Wayne Knight UCLA RB
4 Justice Haynes GT RB
5 Adam Mohammed CAL RB
6 Kendrick Raphael SMU RB
7 Cam Cook WVU RB
8 J'Koby Williams TTU RB
9 Antwan Raymond RUTG RB
10 Jamal Rule NEB RB
11 CJ Baxter UK RB
12 Ousmane Kromah FSU RB
13 Turbo Richard IU RB
14 Wayshawn Parker UTAH RB
15 Damon Ferguson Jr. PITT RB
16 Caleb Hawkins OKST RB
17 Daniel Hill ALA RB
18 Mark Fletcher Jr. MIA RB
19 Fame Ijeboi PUR RB
20 Duke Watson UCF RB
21 Fluff Bothwell MSST RB
22 Aiden Flora ISU RB
23 Makhi Hughes HOU RB
24 Marcellous Hawkins VT RB
25 Micah Ford STAN RB
26 Kewan Lacy MISS RB
27 DeSean Bishop TENN RB
28 Bo Jackson OSU RB
29 Jordon Davison ORE RB
30 Dilin Jones LSU RB
31 Jamal Roberts MIZ RB
32 Anthony Woods UCLA RB
33 Aneyas Williams ND RB
34 Jekail Middlebrook UVA RB
35 Keyjuan Brown LOU RB
36 Joe Jackson KSU RB
37 Jeremiah Cobb AUB RB
38 Jeremy Payne TCU RB
39 Nate Frazier UGA RB
40 Evan Dickens BC RB
41 Cole Tabb CIN RB
42 Javian Mallory MIA RB
43 Cameron Dickey TTU RB
44 EJ Crowell ALA RB
45 Dawson Pendergrass BAY RB
46 Mekhi Nelson NEB RB
47 Gi'Bran Payne CIN RB
48 Jeffrey Overton Jr. VT RB
49 Nolan James Jr. ND RB
50 Isaac Brown LOU RB
51 King Miller USC RB
52 DeJuan Williams MD RB
53 La'Vell Wright PITT RB
54 Sedrick Alexander VAN RB
55 Kamari Moulton IOWA RB
56 Dierre Hill Jr. ORE RB
57 Raleek Brown TEX RB
58 Kedrick Reescano ARIZ RB
59 Darius Taylor MINN RB
60 Jaivian Thomas UCLA RB
61 Ja'Kyrian Turner PITT RB
62 Micah Welch COLO RB
63 Jay Harris KSU RB
64 Jordan Marshall MICH RB
65 Caleb Komolafe NU RB
66 Sutton Smith ARK RB
67 Re'Shaun Sanford II HOU RB
68 Iverson Howard MD RB
69 Jayden Scott NCSU RB
70 Gideon Davidson CLEM RB
71 Joseph Himon II NU RB
72 TJ Thomas Jr. MINN RB
73 Carson Hansen PSU RB
74 Nathan Mcneil IOWA RB
75 Deuce Lawrence WAKE RB
76 Rueben Owens II TA&M RB
77 Ty Clark III WAKE RB
78 Jabree Coleman SC RB
79 Ja'Kobi Jackson OSU RB
80 Braeden Jackson IOWA RB
81 Abu Sama III WIS RB
82 Savion Hiter MICH RB
83 Waymond Jordan USC RB
84 Isaiah Mozee NEB RB
85 Daniel Bray UTAH RB
86 Riley Wormley USC RB
87 Ca'Lil Valentine ILL RB
88 Rodney Fields Jr. KSU RB
89 Duke Clark FLA RB
90 Trae'shawn Brown ALA RB
91 Xavier Brown UVA RB
92 Chauncey Bowens UGA RB
93 Xai'Shaun Edwards MIZ RB
94 Jason Patterson UK RB
95 Harry Dalton III MD RB
96 Samuel Singleton Jr. FSU RB
97 Isaiah Augustave SC RB
98 Davion Gause NCSU RB
99 Derrick McFall SMU RB
100 Caden Knighten BAY RB

 

Week 4 College Fantasy Football Running Back News, Outlooks

Nate Sheppard, Duke

Duke running back Nate Sheppard has handled 82 carries through three games, and the production has matched the workload -- 528 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, plus three more scores through the air. He just went for 154 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 23 carries against Stanford, his third straight game with at least 147 yards on the ground.

Now William & Mary comes to Durham after allowing 281.3 rushing yards per game, 7.0 yards per carry, and 14 rushing touchdowns through four games. There is blowout risk here, so Sheppard may not need another 20-plus carries. That is the only real concern. With his role and this matchup, he is still a must-start and one of the strongest running back plays of Week 4.

Savion Hiter, Michigan

Michigan running back Savion Hiter finally broke through against UTEP, rushing 11 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns. He also lost a first-half fumble, and the backfield is not his alone. Jordan Marshall carried 12 times for 59 yards and a touchdown in the same game and, despite dealing with a lower-body injury, is expected to play against Iowa barring a setback.

That matters against a Hawkeyes defense allowing only 66 rushing yards per game and 2.2 yards per carry through three weeks. Hiter has earned a larger place in the rotation, but this is a rough spot to bet on another two-score day. He is a risky flex in deeper formats and a bench option in shallower leagues while Marshall remains available.

Wayne Knight, UCLA

UCLA running back Wayne Knight has scored in bunches since arriving from James Madison. After six rushing touchdowns in his first two games, he ran 18 times for 177 yards and two more scores against Purdue, pushing him to 345 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through three weeks.

Maryland is easily his toughest run-defense matchup so far. The Terrapins have allowed only 69.3 rushing yards per game and 2.1 yards per carry, with two rushing touchdowns surrendered through three contests. That is enough to lower the ceiling, not enough to send Knight to the bench. UCLA has given him at least 13 carries in each of the past two games, and his scoring role has been too productive to ignore. He remains a strong Week 4 start on the road in College Park.

Isaac Brown, Louisville

Louisville running back Isaac Brown scored his first touchdown of the season against SMU, finishing with 67 yards on 10 carries and one catch for minus-2 yards. The problem for Week 4 is not Wake Forest. It is the other Brown in Louisville's backfield. Keyjuan Brown also received 10 carries against SMU and exploded for 163 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 231 rushing yards on only 18 attempts this season.

Isaac Brown has 164 yards on 39 carries through three games. Wake Forest has allowed 144.3 rushing yards per game and 3.9 yards per carry, so the matchup at home is playable. The workload is much harder to trust than it was entering September. Brown is a matchup-dependent flex until Louisville shows whether last week's even carry split was a one-game development or the new normal.

Fame Ijeboi, Purdue

Purdue running back Fame Ijeboi was held to 47 yards on 17 carries at UCLA, but two rushing touchdowns kept the fantasy day alive. He has scored six times on the ground through three games and has already shown he can handle volume, including 27 carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns against Wake Forest.

Notre Dame is a different problem. The Irish have allowed only 175 rushing yards all season, 58.3 per game, at 1.9 yards per carry, with one rushing touchdown surrendered. Purdue gets this game at home, and Ijeboi's workload should keep him in the RB2 or flex mix rather than on the bench. Expectations for efficiency need to come down, though. The matchup is brutal. The volume is still good enough to keep him in lineups.

Nolan James, Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Nolan James Jr. should be one of the first names claimed off waivers after his workload exploded against Michigan State. James carried 26 times for 121 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for seven yards in the 27-10 win.

Aneyas Williams received only nine carries for 25 yards, a major shift in a backfield that had been more unsettled entering the season. James is still rostered in just 5% of Yahoo leagues, and Purdue is next on the schedule. With the workload now moving heavily in his direction, James is a must-add who has legitimate long-term starting value rather than a one-week chase.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
Indiana Pacers

James Johnson Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Austin Ekeler

Working Out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks

to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Miami Heat

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
CFB

Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
CFB

Arch Manning Has Tough Matchup in Week 4
CFB

Kenny Minchey Coming Off Strong Performance
CFB

Darian Mensah Faces Stingy Pass Defense in Week 4
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Hopes to Get Back on Track
CFB

Malachi Toney Looks to Keep it Rolling
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
CFB

Benji Blackburn's Volume Keeps Him in the Week 4 Mix
Tyson Bagent

in the Concussion Protocol
CFB

Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
Alec Pierce

"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
CFB

Jeremiah Hasley Draws Favorable Week 4 Spot
CFB

Luke Reynolds Carries Must-Start Status Into Boston College
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains a Must-Start Against Ole Miss
CFB

Savion Hiter Is a Risky Play Against Iowa
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Drake Allen

Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Malik Nabers

Popped His Shoulder in Place on the Sideline
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Will "Have to be Managed This Week"
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
David Njoku

Headed to Injured Reserve With Fibula Injury
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
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