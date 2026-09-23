RotoBaller's Week 4 college fantasy football tight end rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these TE rankings for the top Power 4 players.
Tight end production is always scarce in college football, but after three slates of action, we're beginning to see which TEs are must-starts, which have streaming appeal, and which are off the fantasy football radar after disappointing starts. If you need help at TE in Week 4, you have come to the right place. It's time for our college fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 4.
Where do key tight ends such as Luke Reynolds, Kari Ashley, Noah Bennee, Dorian Fleming, Mark Bowman, and more stand for Week 4? Navigate the table below to find out!
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Week 4 College Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Luke Reynolds
|VT
|TE
|2
|Patrick Overmyer
|HOU
|TE
|3
|Kari Ashley
|TCU
|TE
|4
|Benji Blackburn
|STAN
|TE
|5
|Willie Rodriguez
|UK
|TE
|6
|Randy Pittman
|SMU
|TE
|7
|Jeremiah Hasley
|DUKE
|TE
|8
|Noah Bennee
|UTAH
|TE
|9
|Benjamin Brahmer
|PSU
|TE
|10
|Mikkel Skinner
|UK
|TE
|11
|Dorian Fleming
|MD
|TE
|12
|Mark Bowman
|USC
|TE
|13
|Kevin Roche Jr.
|GT
|TE
|14
|Caleb Odom
|MISS
|TE
|15
|Mason Mini
|CAL
|TE
|16
|Rocky Beers
|OU
|TE
|17
|Ka'Morreun Pimpton
|TCU
|TE
|18
|Vince Benetti
|ISU
|TE
|19
|Jaleel Skinner
|LOU
|TE
|20
|Ty Lockwood
|ARK
|TE
|21
|Elija Lofton
|MIA
|TE
|22
|Henry Boyer
|UK
|TE
|23
|Jamari Johnson
|ORE
|TE
|24
|Kaleb Edwards
|ALA
|TE
|25
|Lawson Luckie
|UGA
|TE
|26
|Jayvontay Conner
|VAN
|TE
|27
|George Burhenn
|PUR
|TE
|28
|Garrett Oakley
|KSU
|TE
|29
|Hunter Andrews
|UTAH
|TE
|30
|Brett Norfleet
|MIZ
|TE
|31
|Christian Bentancur
|CLEM
|TE
|32
|Terrance Carter
|TTU
|TE
|33
|Cole Rusk
|ARIZ
|TE
|34
|Kamrean Johnson
|WAKE
|TE
|35
|Sam West
|MSST
|TE
Week 4 College Fantasy Football Tight End News, Outlooks
Benji Blackburn, Stanford
Stanford tight end Benji Blackburn was held to two catches for 28 yards at Duke after opening the season with 12 receptions for 101 yards across his first two games. He still leads Stanford's tight ends with 14 catches and 129 yards, although he has yet to find the end zone.
Georgia Tech has surrendered some production to the position. Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis caught two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown against the Yellow Jackets, while Mercer's Jackson Kostmayer had a 20-yard reception last week. Blackburn gets Georgia Tech at home Saturday night and should remain part of Stanford's regular passing-game rotation. His lack of touchdowns caps the ceiling, but the reception volume keeps him in play as a matchup-dependent Week 4 starter.
Rocky Beers, Oklahoma
Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers has been one of the Sooners' best downfield targets through three games, turning 10 catches into 171 yards and a touchdown. He followed his six-catch, 94-yard performance against Michigan with two receptions for 34 yards at New Mexico.
Five of Beers' 10 catches this season have gained at least 15 yards. Georgia is the toughest matchup yet. Arkansas tight end Ty Lockwood caught four passes against the Bulldogs last week, but they went for only 15 yards, with his touchdown coming in the final minute of a 45-17 loss. Oklahoma heads to Athens on Saturday, so another big yardage day is far from automatic. Beers' role and explosiveness still keep him in the starting tight end mix, but this is a week to temper expectations.
Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State
Penn State tight end Benjamin Brahmer came back to earth against Buffalo, catching one pass for 10 yards on three targets. He still enters Week 4 with three touchdowns on seven receptions, including a five-catch, 79-yard, two-score game at Temple.
Wisconsin has already allowed a tight end touchdown this season, with Notre Dame's Cooper Flanagan and James Flanigan combining for four catches, 23 yards and one score in the opener. Brahmer's scoring production keeps him in starting consideration, but the weekly reception volume has been light. He has 12 targets through three games and has topped one catch only once. Penn State hosts Wisconsin on Saturday, and Brahmer remains a viable starter at tight end, albeit with a lower floor if the touchdown does not come.
Jeremiah Hasley, Duke
Duke tight end Jeremiah Hasley is coming off his best game of the season, catching five passes for a career-high 88 yards against Stanford. His receiving line has climbed each week, from two catches for 36 yards against Tulane to three for 53 at Illinois and then five for 88.
William & Mary allowed Fordham tight end John Morris to catch two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown last week. That gives Hasley a workable matchup at home, although Duke may not need heavy passing volume if it controls the game with Nate Sheppard and the ground attack. Hasley has yet to score this season, so the floor is not completely secure. The rising involvement is enough to make him a solid Week 4 starter at a thin position.
Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds has become one of the safest volume plays at the position. He caught all 12 of his targets for 107 yards and a touchdown at Maryland last week, giving him 25 receptions for 265 yards and four scores through three games. Boston College has kept opposing tight ends quiet recently.
Rutgers' Logan Blake managed one catch for five yards, and Maine's Sebastian Ramery followed with three for eight last week. Reynolds is a different assignment. He has at least five receptions and a touchdown in every game, and Virginia Tech has leaned on him more each week. The Hokies open ACC play Saturday at Boston College. Even with a tougher matchup, Reynolds' target volume keeps him firmly in must-start territory.
Noah Bennee, Utah
Utah tight end Noah Bennee remains an interesting waiver stash despite disappearing from the box score against Utah State. Bennee caught one pass for 35 yards and a touchdown in the opener, then broke out with four receptions for 113 yards and another score against Arkansas before going without a catch Saturday.
That leaves him with five receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns through three games, with the big-play ability obvious whenever the ball comes his way. Utah travels to Iowa State next, and the uneven volume makes Bennee difficult to trust as a weekly starter right now. He is better treated as an upside stash in deeper CFF leagues than a priority waiver claim.
Mark Bowman, USC
USC tight end Mark Bowman has not repeated his two-touchdown performance against Louisiana, but his role remains strong enough to keep him firmly on the fantasy radar. The true freshman caught three passes for 32 yards at Rutgers and now has 15 receptions for 160 yards and two scores through four games.
Bowman is also listed first at tight end on USC's current depth chart, giving him a meaningful role in one of the country's more productive passing offenses. Oregon visits Los Angeles next, but Bowman's value is more about the season-long opportunity than chasing one matchup. He should be viewed as a strong waiver addition and long-term hold rather than a touchdown-dependent one-week play.
Jaleel Skinner, Louisville
Louisville tight end Jaleel Skinner followed his breakout against Villanova with another touchdown Saturday, catching three passes for 29 yards in the Cardinals' win over SMU. He now has eight receptions for 166 yards and two scores through three games, with both touchdowns coming over the last two weeks.
The catch volume is not overwhelming, but Skinner has established himself as a vertical and red-zone threat in Louisville's passing game. Wake Forest visits next, giving him another opportunity to keep the run going. Skinner has shown enough over consecutive weeks to move beyond speculative stash territory and should be treated as a priority tight end pickup in leagues where he remains available.