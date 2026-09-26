Nathan's wide receiver start 'em, sit 'em picks for fantasy football Week 3 lineups (2026). Read his expert WR start/sit advice for Josh Downs, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, and others.
Injuries are becoming a major factor in the 2026 NFL season, and the Start/Sit list is getting more complicated. With several key players dealing with injuries, Week 3 brings even tougher decisions for fantasy managers.
Last week, I did incredible work on this list. All three of my Start Em receivers had big games, including Jaylen Waddle, Jalen Coker, and Stefon Diggs, while the Sit Em’s had bad days (Drake London, Brian Thomas Jr., and Carnell Tate).
As we look to carry this hot start forward, here are three receivers to start and three to sit in Week 3:Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 3 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has seen usage, but now it’s time for production to follow. Through two games, Downs has hauled in nine of 13 targets for 109 yards, averaging 7.7 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
The fourth-year receiver has played 86% of snaps and participated in 90% of routes through the first two games, the highest among Colts receivers. Now with Alec Pierce (heel) on injured reserve, Downs should see more targets moving forward.
They face a difficult matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 3, but the Texans have struggled to start the season. They’ve given up the most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026, including huge games for DJ Moore, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.
With Pierce out, Downs will see an increased target share. With his elite route running and ability to separate, fantasy managers should invest in him this week.
Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers
Despite the 49ers’ offensive explosion against the Miami Dolphins, Deebo Samuel Sr. was a non-factor. That changes in Week 3, when they face the Arizona Cardinals.
Over two games, Samuel has totaled nine receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown, averaging 10 half-PPR fantasy points per game. The door is opening for the eighth-year receiver, with Mike Evans (hip) not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday, and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) on injured reserve.
The 49ers have been an offensive juggernaut since Brock Purdy took over in 2022, and they’ve started 2026 strong, scoring touchdowns on 42% of their drives. Despite all their injuries, they've remained one of the best offenses in the NFL.
PURDY CONNECTS WITH DEEBO FOR THE TD!!
SFvsLAR on Netflix pic.twitter.com/XKrxUtmLzI
— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2026
The Cardinals have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through two weeks and have lost their top corner, Will Johnson. Along with Johnson, Max Melton (toe) was limited in practice, and Garrett Williams (Achilles) has not returned from his Achilles injury sustained in late December 2025.
Even if Evans suits up in Week 3, this offense is too explosive, and this secondary is too banged up for Samuel not to have a big performance. Samuel is a must-start if Evans can't play and a mid WR3 if Evans does.
Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles may have found a major offensive contributor in former Packers wideout Dontayvion Wicks. Through two games, Wicks has caught seven of 10 targets for 147 yards and a touchdown, averaging 12.1 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
He’s always had the talent, but he’s now seeing more targets and making the most of them. With DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dallas Goedert (knee) not practicing ahead of this week, Wicks could see heavy volume in Week 3.
#Eagles WR DeVonta Smith didn’t practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 24, 2026
He faces a Chicago Bears defense that struggled mightily against the Panthers in Week 1 and was bailed out by a torrential downpour against the Vikings in Week 2. With perfect conditions and minimal wind expected at Soldier Field, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles should be able to produce against a weak Bears secondary.
If Smith misses Monday night’s game, Wicks becomes an automatic starter against the struggling Bears defense. Even if he suits up and plays, Wicks remains a solid FLEX option and a strong deep-league starter in Week 3.
Week 3 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
I was bold last week, saying to sit London, but that could be straight-up silly. Through two games, Malik Nabers has caught seven of 13 targets for 70 yards, averaging just over five half-PPR fantasy points per game.
The Giants lost quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) for the season, an unbelievably bad loss for Nabers and the entire offense.
Jameis Winston will take over as the starter. While he’s been a successful facilitator in his NFL career, this offense under Matt Nagy may become even more run-heavy without Dart. Winston’s struggles in the offense were evident last week, totaling just 111 yards and an interception on 27 pass attempts, while Nabers had just one catch for four yards.
The Titans' secondary isn't great, but weather conditions will be a major factor in East Rutherford in Week 3. Rain and heavy winds are expected on Sunday, which could pivot the Giants to a more run-heavy script, with a backup quarterback in.
Bad weather + turnover prone Jameis Winston = Cam Skattebo time
Giants-Titans Week 3 Blue Rush preview with @NYPost_Schwartz & @BrandonLondonTV --> https://t.co/IMRjotZgwq pic.twitter.com/jXnVVGTRCM
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 24, 2026
Nabers is already dealing with a shoulder injury, plus the major knee injury he suffered in Week 4 of last season on that MetLife turf, which will likely be a slippery surface against the Titans. With rough weather conditions expected, a backup quarterback in, and his injuries, he is a risky option for Week 3.
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
With star quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) not expected to play, wide receiver Rome Odunze should be left out of lineups in Week 3. Through two games, Odunze has hauled in five of seven targets for 95 yards, averaging six half-PPR fantasy points per game.
Over his last seven games, Odunze has caught just 16 of 40 targets for 285 yards and no touchdowns, averaging 5.2 fantasy points per game. His struggles are evident, and with 38-year-old Case Keenum expected to start, Odunze may not see the arm talent his outside role requires.
He also faces Eagles star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who has shut down Terry McLaurin and Tate so far this season. In RotoBaller’s WR/CB Matchup Chart, Odunze has the worst projected matchup of any wide receiver this week.
While fantasy managers may have spent strong draft capital on the former top-10 pick, this is simply not the week to start him. With a third-string quarterback and a brutal matchup against Mitchell, Odunze is a must-sit in Week 3.
Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
After his breakout performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, Browns rookie receiver Denzel Boston feels too risky in Week 3. In his first two games, Boston has caught seven passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, both from 46 and 55 yards, respectively.
Without those two big plays, Boston would have just five receptions for 53 yards. Big plays are great, but they’re hard to predict and can make a player look very volatile if they don’t have production without them.
Despite the Browns' strong Week 2 offense, Deshaun Watson has averaged 177 passing yards and a touchdown per game over 19 career games in Cleveland. With Harold Fannin Jr., KC Concepcion Jr., and Jerry Jeudy all reliable targets, Boston could see a vulnerable target share week to week.
He faces Jaycee Horn in Week 3, who is one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks. He’s done a fantastic job against bigger receivers, including Odunze and London, so far this season and has allowed a 48% completion rate on passes targeting him in 2025.
I get it. Fantasy managers should be excited about a rookie wide receiver who has produced early in his career. However, with Horn’s elite talent and Watson’s struggles in Cleveland, Boston is too risky to trust this week.
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