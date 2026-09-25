September 25, 2026

Andy's fantasy hockey goalie draft targets for Yahoo leagues. His league-winners at goaltender include Jet Greaves, Joel Hoefer, and more.

Hey, RotoBallers! The 2026-27 NHL season kicks off in just under a week, which means fantasy hockey drafts are in full swing. While much of the discussion is always surrounding the high-end scorers and elite playmaking defensemen, let's turn our attention to the crease.

Below, I will discuss my "must-have" goalies over several points in Yahoo drafts. While not all have breakout potential, some are very underpriced and could provide great value over the course of the winter.

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Fantasy Hockey Must-Have Goaltenders - Early Rounds

Logan Thompson (WSH, Yahoo ADP 30.3/G4)

While I am not strongly in favor of drafting goalies in the early rounds, if I were to click the draft button on one, it would be Logan Thompson. Thompson was one of the few bright spots on an inconsistent Capitals team in 2025 but is well-positioned to have a far better environment in 2026.

In the offseason, the Capitals nearly rebuilt their entire roster in hopes of rekindling their 2024 form. They added some size to their forward group, including Alex Tuch and depth center Boone Jenner. They also acquired another top-six scorer in Jordyn Kyrou to pair with the emerging Riley Leonard and future first-ballot Hall of Famer Alexander Ovechkin.

However, despite D.C.'s inconsistency last winter, Thompson was elite. Per MoneyPuck.com, the 29-year-old generated the highest Goals Saved Above Expected (29.3) and a sharp 0.51 GAA Better than Expected, which trailed only Jeremy Swayman and Scott Wedgewood.

Despite these dominant metrics, the Capitals allowed the seventh-most Expected Goals Against in 5-on-5 play per MoneyPuck.com and sat 15th in overall Corsi%, suggesting they are far from a dominant puck-controlling team. While it may take time for this roster to gel, Thompson will have a much better group in front of him, which should put him in far more favorable even-strength situations.

Additionally, in terms of workload, Thompson appeared in 58 games last season (third-most among goalies), and that should not change in 2026 as Charlie Lindgren (.879% SV%) remains the No. 2.

Jakub Dobes (MON, Yahoo ADP 82.2/G13)

The other early-round goalie I am actively targeting is the budding star in Montreal. Dobes appeared in only 16 games back in 2024 but emerged as a frontline option in 2025. In his rookie season, Dobes posted a strong 2.74 GAA with a .909 SV% and maintained similar metrics, despite more than doubling his workload.

Over a season-high 43 games in 2025, Dobes posted a solid 2.78 GAA with a .901 SV%. He posted a sharp 29-10-4 record while playing in front of a playoff team.

However, what keeps him high on my draft radar was his play down the stretch. From February 28 through April 9, Dobes was a league-winner, posting an 11-3 record with a .926% SV%. Under the hood, Dobes led the position in Goals Saved Above Expected (18.9) over his last 20 games and held an elite 0.94 GAA Better than Expected.

The Canadiens didn't make major offseason additions, but they have one of the youngest cores in the sport and should be a Stanley Cup contender for years to come.

While some worry that young Jacob Fowler could eventually take starts from Dobes, he projects to open the season as the team's "1A" and should enjoy similar success to the second half of 2025.

Even if he went a split workload, he is quite underpriced as the No. 13 goalie off the Yahoo draft board, as he should push for 30+ victories while holding solid ratios.

Fantasy Hockey Must-Have Goaltenders - Middle Rounds

Jet Greaves (CBJ, Yahoo ADP 121.3/G18)

After making a few spot starts in the NHL since 2022, Greaves finally took over the Columbus crease in 2025 and did not look back. Over 55 games, Greaves posted a 26-19-9 record with a 2.60 GAA and a .908% SV%. He picked up two shutouts, which matched his total from the 2024 season, where he only appeared in 11 games.

While his metrics were impressive, Greaves played behind an inconsistent defensive unit, which makes his production even more worthy of highlighting. Greaves played behind a Columbus squad that sat near the middle of the pack in Corsi% (in 5-on-5 play) and allowed the 11th-most giveaways, including the league-leading giveaways in defensive zone rate.

The Blue Jackets also allowed the ninth-most total shots on goal last season, which kept Greaves quite busy on most nights.

Despite the high shot total against and consistent defensive miscues, Greaves would generate the ninth-highest Goals Saved Above Expected per MoneyPuck.com and sat third in "Medium" Danger Unblocked Shot Attempt Save% Above Expected.

Greaves should continue to see a massive workload as No. 2 netminder Elvis Merzlikins (shoulder) is without a clear timetable. Greaves should greatly outperform his price tag. If this team takes the next step, Greaves should push for 30 wins.

Jet Greaves was a highlight machine last night! 🎥 Out of 34 saves and 3 stops in this shootout, this one earned the title of @ADS__Inc Save of the Game! pic.twitter.com/5eZEW45ZDY — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 8, 2026

Joel Hofer (STL, ADP 128.9/G22)

The other netminder in the middle rounds to target enjoyed another breakout season in 2025. Joel Hofer was one of the few bright spots in St. Louis last winter but still remains a widely undervalued target. The 26-year-old appeared in 46 games and posted a career-best 2.61 GAA with an impressive six shutouts, putting him alongside Ilya Sorokin at the top of the leaderboard.

Like Greaves, Hofer's situation wasn't the most conducive to his fantasy value, but he was able to enjoy a career year. Per MoneyPuck.com, the Blues generated the eighth-lowest Corsi% and sat 16th in total shots on goal allowed.

However, the Blues made some much-needed offseason shuffling, which should add a spark to the club. They brought in forwards Connor McMichael and Mason McTavish and added defenseman Brandon Carlo to a young blue line that is led by Philip Broberg.

Playing time used to be a concern, but with Jordan Binnington posting a 3.33 GAA in 2025 (after holding a 2.69 GAA the year prior) and making just 41 starts, this crease is leaning Hofer's way for the long term. Managers may be wary of his playing time, but at this price tag, there is little risk for a goaltender who could very well make more than 50 appearances and finish as a top-15 option.

Fantasy Hockey Must-Have Goaltenders - Later Rounds

Dan Vladar (PHI, Yahoo ADP 136.7/G36)

Dan Vladar was almost removed from this piece as he appeared to have suffered a serious injury in the preseason. However, head coach Rick Tocchet said the team may have dodged a bullet and that the No. 1 netminder is "day-to-day." As a result, for the time being, managers should still confidently select Vladar at his price tag.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a post-hype breakout season in 2025, appearing in a season-best 52 games with a 2.42 GAA and a .906% SV%. Operating as Philadelphia's lead option, Vladar posted a 29-14-7 record with 11 wins total, also marking a career-high.

Vladar generated the 10th-most Goals Saved Above Expected per MoneyPuck.com last winter but was nothing short of dominant in the second half. Over his last 18 regular-season games, Vladar posted a 12-5-1 record with a 2.35 GAA. In terms of advanced metrics, the Prague native posted the fifth-highest save percentage on unblocked shots among all netminders (over the last 20 games of the season).

During this stretch, the Flyers' defense played at an elite level, allowing the fifth-fewest total shots on goal, which allowed Vladar to enjoy this late surge.

The Flyers will bring back a very similar defensive unit in 2026 and are well-positioned to take the next step in the Tocchet system. Even if Vladar slightly regresses in 2026, the veteran netminder is quite underpriced for a goalie in a great position to push for 25+ victories.

Sergei Murashov (PIT, Yahoo ADP 135.4/G34)

As of writing, Sergei Murashov's spot on the NHL roster is not guaranteed, but it is trending in his favor. The young Russian netminder is currently competing alongside Joel Blomqvist for the No. 2 job behind Arturs Silovs. However, managers should not be convinced that Silovs will hold the lead job in the Steel City for all of 2025.

In his debut season in Pittsburgh, Silovs appeared in 39 games and held a 19-12-6 record with a 3.07 GAA and an .887 SV%. His season ended on a high note as he nearly led the Penguins to an improbable playoff comeback in relief of Stuart Skinner, but his regular-season play was often quite streaky.

Murashov has appeared in only five NHL games but showed some promise, posting a 2.56 GAA with a 1-1-2 record and a shutout. In the AHL (2025-26), the 22-year-old posted a dominant .919% SV% and took his play to another level in the playoffs, with a .931% SV%.

He is the perfect late-round flier with upside, with a clear path for him to slide into the lead role in this crease, especially if Silovs continues to show his inconsistencies.

When he does take over the lead role, he will be in a position to succeed given the Penguins generated the 13th-highest Corsi% in 5-on-5 play in 2025.

Throwback to this ridiculous glove save from Sergei Murashov vs Cleveland on February 28, 2026. Just calmly skates to the bench after highway robbery on Guillaume Richard late in the 3rd period to keep game tied at 1-1.@InsideAHLHockey pic.twitter.com/7kNwQCBdT6 — Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) August 27, 2026

Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR, Yahoo ADP 138/G37)

Rounding out this list will be my favorite late-round goal to select. Kochetkov missed the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from hip surgery but has a clear path to re-emerging on the fantasy landscape. With Frederik Andersen off the roster, Kochetkov will compete alongside Brandon Bussi for starts in Carolina.

Bussi smashed all expectations in his debut NHL season as a 28-year-old and played a major role in leading this team to the playoffs. Over his first 39 NHL games, Bussi posted a 2.47 GAA with an .898% SV%. However, his play declined down the stretch, and Andersen eventually replaced him at times in the postseason.

Through his first 28 games, Bussi posted a .904% SV% with a 24-3-1 record. However, over his last 11 games, the "rookie" posted a rough .866% SV%. Despite his overall impressive marks, Bussi generated 2.8 Goals Saved Above Expected in 2025, which is quite underwhelming, given the elite defense he played in front of.

With Anderson now in Edmonton, Kochetkov could quickly claim a prominent role in this crease, especially if Bussi sees second-half struggles continue. Back in 2024, Kochetkov posted a 2.60 GAA with an .897% SV% over a season-high 47 games played. In terms of goalies who played in 30 games that season, the Russian placed 23rd in Goals Saved Above Expected per MoneyPuck.com.

Kochetkov will play behind a dominant Hurricanes team that led the sport in Corsi% and allowed the fewest shots on goal. If Bussi were to struggle early, Kochetkov could become the lead goalie for the top team in the Eastern Conference. Bussi's track record of success in the NHL is not long, and savvy managers should take advantage.