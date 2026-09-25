Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 4 Saturday Main Slate (9/26/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's main slate.
We have another 12 games for the main slate this week. Unlike last week, most of the QBs are more affordable. However, they need to be, since RB is loaded with great options in great matchups. Most teams are beginning conference play this week, but not every team in every conference is good.
These gargantuan slates can be tougher to navigate. That's where I come in. I've been playing DFS for around 15 years now, exclusively on DraftKings for the last 10 years. I've been playing college football DFS for as long as it has been available. I will try to help out as much as I can.
In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the Main DraftKings Slate on 9/26/26, starting at noon Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for players at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville ($9K)
Lincoln Kienholz is doing Lincoln Kienholz things and Louisville takes an early lead over SMU ? pic.twitter.com/4q8LLnYn9m
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 19, 2026
Lincoln took a hike (up the salary scale) this week, but we can't say it's not warranted. Kienholz has scored four rushing touchdowns in three games and has gone over 300 passing yards twice. He pushes most of the bonus buttons.
That's going to continue here against Wake. Gone is the slow offense. This Wake offense can score some points to keep up with the Cardinals. Kienholz has 10 total touchdowns and no interceptions. It doesn't get much better than this.
Trinidad Chambliss, Mississippi ($7.7K)
Chambliss still topped 30 DraftKings points on a good LSU defense. I'm not sure why he's this cheap, but I'm not going to ask questions.
There is a good chance that star RB Kewan Lacy is out for this one. Chambliss took over against LSU after Lacy went down, leaving him as the starter of this offense. Chambliss is usually at his best in big games.
It's going to be really hard not to play Chambliss in every lineup. Florida isn't the greatest matchup, but he's cheap, and the usage is going to be off the charts.
Malik Washington, Maryland ($7.2K)
For those of you who were up past your bedtime last weekend, you saw what Ryan Browne did to the UCLA secondary. The line is going to get after Washington, but he can extend plays.
Washington put up 31 DK points on a good Virginia Tech defense last weekend. The sky is the limit against a UCLA team playing on the East Coast. That's usually an issue.
Gio Lopez, Wake Forest ($6.8K)
The reunion between Gio and Rob Ezell has awakened the Wake Forest offense. Lopez is now wearing a questionable tag, but he looked fine last week against Miami. Lopez had a season-low 25.7 DK points last week against a strong Miami defense.
That speaks volumes about the kind of season Lopez has had so far. This is an easier matchup against Louisville in arguably the best game environment on the main slate.
Also consider: Devon Dampier, Utah ($8.8K); Byrum Brown, Auburn ($8.5K); Aaron Philo, Florida ($7.9K); Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt ($6.6K); Ryan Browne, Purdue ($4.9K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Jadan Baugh, Florida ($9.1K)
Jadan Baugh is one of the best PURE RUNNERS the NFL Draft has seen in a while.
Multiple NFL scouts reportedly believe Baugh could “finish” as a Top-15 overall player in the 2027 NFL Draft.
The Gators haven’t had a RB prospect like this in a LONG TIME ?? pic.twitter.com/eTvqB7PwgK
— Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 17, 2026
Baugh has broken 30 tackles in three games this season, which is the most in FBS. The Ole Miss defense has missed 46 tackles, which is second worst amongst Power 4 teams.
Baugh has averaged 4.9 yards after first contact and is averaging 8.1 yards per carry. Overall, Ole Miss hasn't been horrible, but even Charlotte ran for 143 yards on them. Baugh looks to be in for a monster game.
Bo Jackson, Ohio State ($7.7K)
Jackson has been used sparingly aside from the Texas game, but that's going to change here. Illinois is allowing 182 rushing yards per game. Only 39 FBS teams are worse. This is a great matchup for the Ohio State backfield of Jackson and Jackson. I'm passing on Ja'Kobi Jackson. Bo is the one who will roll.
Keyjuan Brown, Louisville ($6.2K)
Isaac Brown is still the starter, but Keyjuan is the guy who is making the explosive plays. Keyjuan leads the Cardinals with 231 rushing yards. He has 10.61 yards after contact, which is a superb number.
Isaac may get more carries, but Keyjuan is going to hit the home run. He is averaging 12.8 yards per carry this season. That number will go down at some point, but maybe not here. Wake is allowing 144 rushing yards per game.
Ty Clark III, Wake Forest ($5.6K)
Kendrick Raphael nuked the Louisville run defense last week. An SMU team that had trouble running the ball ran for 257 yards on the Cardinals. Wake passes more than most teams, but you can bet they saw the same thing that we did. Clark should get plenty of run in this game.
Also consider: Wayne Knight, UCLA ($8.4K); Wayshawn Parker, Utah ($7.2K); Nolan James Jr., Notre Dame ($6.4K); Jeremy Payne, TCU ($6.3K); Micah Welch, Colorado ($4.4K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Deuce Alexander, Mississippi ($7.6K)
With Lacy likely out, Ole Miss is going to run Chambliss more and pass with Chambliss more. Chambliss gets the obvious bump, but if they throw more, who is it going to? The answer is Alexander.
He has caught 20 of 25 targets for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Deuce has at least five receptions in every game, and like the entire offense, has done his best work against better teams. I expect that to continue.
Chris Durr Jr., Maryland ($7.1K)
The Terrapins have no running game with DeJuan Williams out. Maryland is top 10 in FBS, passing on 60.7% of offensive plays. Durr already has 35 targets in three games.
He nuked a solid Virginia Tech defense for 12 receptions and 109 yards last week. This is much the same situation as with Washington. UCLA got torched by Purdue last week. This passing game is even better.
Gavin Freeman, Baylor ($5.5K)
Freeman has been a giant target hog for the Bears no matter who is at quarterback. DJ Lagway returns this week, but I would have to think that the leash is short after what we saw from Nate Bennett.
Freeman has 40 targets and leads FBS with 29 receptions already this year. No one else on Baylor's team, including the running backs, has more than eight receptions. Don't ask why he's this cheap. Just take advantage of it.
Junior Sherrill, Vanderbilt ($5.1K)
Vanderbilt has a new sheriff in town in the form of five-star freshman QB Jared Curtis. He is the highest-ranked Vandy recruit ever. He was solid against North Carolina State last week, which also coincided with Sherrill's best game of the season.
Sherrill had six receptions for 108 yards and two scores. Auburn's defense has picked off some passes, which is why I'm not as high on Curtis. Baylor threw for 333 yards on Auburn, and only completed half of their passes. There is a lot of potential here.
Waden Charles, Central Florida ($3.9K)
The UCF passing game isn't as potent without Alonza Barnett III, but Charles has caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns after not catching a pass in the opener.
Keyone Jenkins doesn't throw much at all, but he seems to like Charles. At this price, Charles is worth a GPP flier if you need the cash to make expensive options work.
Also consider: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State ($8.9K); Tre Richardson, Louisville ($6.3K); Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest ($6K); Xavier Townsend, Purdue ($5.4K); Louis Brown IV, Baylor ($5K); Kaleb Webb, Maryland ($4.2K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Mississippi/Florida Game Stack
Both offenses are explosive, and both defenses have had lapses. On top of that, two affordable quarterbacks make this work. Philo and Chambliss cost a combined $15.6K. With that, you can still easily afford Baugh.
If you use Baugh in a game stack, you'll have a hard time affording all of Alexander, Vernell Brown III, and Dallas Wilson. A Florida stack (not a game stack) of Philo, Baugh, Brown, and Wilson is expensive, but there's enough value to pull it off.
The Mississippi stack is harder to predict if Lacy is out. Makhi Frazier is healthy and should be the backup since JT Lindsey didn't get separation against LSU last week. Frazier is worth a GPP look with Chambliss, Alexander, and Traylon Ray.
Baylor
Colorado's defense got nuked by a Northwestern offense that is middle of the pack at best. QB is the tough spot since Nate Bennett has played well, but Lagway got the money to come to Waco. He's still the starter.
Both Louis Brown IV and Freeman are worth using no matter who the QB is. Dawson Pendergrass is active in the passing game and is worth using as one RB. Caden Knighten is cheap and explosive. I like him in large field GPPs.
Also consider: Ohio State (expensive), Louisville, Maryland (pass game stack, GPP only), Vanderbilt (GPP only)
Favorite mini stacks:
- Maryland (Washington/Durr)
- Vanderbilt (Curtis/Sherrill)
- Wake Forest (Lopez/Clark III, Hernandez)