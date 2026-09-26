September 26, 2026

Andy's updated top 250 fantasy hockey rankings for 2026 fantasy drafts. These NHL rankings are for Yahoo rotisserie (category) leagues and include C, LW, RW, D, and G.

Hey RotoBallers! The 2026-27 NHL season kicks off in just a few days, which means the final fantasy hockey drafts will take place this weekend. Fortunately, RotoBaller HQ has you covered with updated top-250 fantasy hockey rankings.

Below are my updated top-250 rankings for standard Yahoo rotisserie leagues, with tiers. This format utilizes six skater categories (Goals, Assists, Power-Play Points, +/-, Shots on Goal, and Blocked Shots) and four goalie categories (Wins, Save Percentage, Goals Against Average, and Shutouts). Since our last update, we have seen Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck be suspended by the team amid a contract holdout, while Flyers netminder Dan Vladar is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Additionally, be sure to use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Also, check out our full updated top 250 rankings. Let's dive in!

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2026 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings

Tier Rank Player Team Position 1 1 Nathan MacKinnon COL C 1 2 Connor McDavid EDM C 1 3 Nikita Kucherov TB RW 1 4 Leon Draisaitl EDM C 1 5 Macklin Celebrini SJ C 2 6 Jason Robertson DAL LW 2 7 Kirill Kaprizov MIN LW 2 8 David Pastrnak BOS RW 2 9 Andrei Vasilevskiy TB G 2 10 Cale Makar COL D 3 11 Nick Suzuki MTL C 3 12 Matt Boldy MIN LW 3 13 Martin Necas COL RW 3 14 Zach Werenski CBJ D 3 15 Jack Eichel VGK C 3 16 Cole Caufield MTL LW 3 17 Auston Matthews TOR C 3 18 Jack Hughes NJ C 3 19 Quinn Hughes MIN D 4 20 Kyle Connor WPG LW 4 21 Evan Bouchard EDM D 4 22 Logan Thompson WSH G 4 23 Wyatt Johnston DAL C 4 24 Brady Tkachuk FLA LW 4 25 Tage Thompson BUF C 4 26 Mikko Rantanen DAL RW 4 27 Mitch Marner VGK RW 4 28 Lane Hutson MTL D 5 29 Matthew Tkachuk FLA RW 5 30 Cutter Gauthier ANA RW 5 31 Jake Oettinger DAL G 5 32 Jake Guentzel TB LW 5 33 Mark Scheifele WPG C 5 34 Dylan Guenther UTA RW 5 35 Ilya Sorokin NYI G 5 36 Leo Carlsson ANA C 5 37 Matthew Schaefer NYI D 5 38 Rasmus Dahlin BUF D 6 39 Igor Shesterkin NYR G 6 40 Brandon Hagel TB LW 6 41 Clayton Keller UTA LW 6 42 William Nylander TOR RW 6 43 Scott Wedgewood COL G 6 44 Sam Reinhart FLA RW 6 45 Juraj Slafkovsky MTL RW 6 46 Sidney Crosby PIT C 6 47 Alex DeBrincat DET LW 6 48 Adrian Kempe LA RW 6 49 Tim Stutzle OTT C 7 50 Filip Forsberg NSH LW 7 51 Kirill Marchenko CBJ LW 7 52 Artemi Panarin LA LW 7 53 Aleksander Barkov FLA C 7 54 Moritz Seider DET D 7 55 Jakob Chychrun WSH D 7 56 Sebastian Aho CAR C 7 57 Jake Sanderson OTT D 7 58 Pavel Dorofeyev NYR RW 7 59 Darren Raddysh TOR D 7 60 Jesper Bratt NJ LW 7 61 Lucas Raymond DET RW 8 62 Brayden Point TB C 7 63 Mika Zibanejad NYR C 8 64 Porter Martone PHI RW 8 65 Robert Thomas STL C 8 66 Jeremy Swayman BOS G 8 67 Nikolaj Ehlers CAR LW 8 68 Nick Schmaltz UTA C 8 69 Nico Hischier NJ C 8 70 Dylan Holloway STL LW 8 71 Connor Hellebuyck WPG G 8 72 Adam Fantilli CBJ C 8 73 Adam Fox NYR D 9 74 Alex Tuch WSH RW 9 75 Will Smith SJ RW 9 76 John Tavares TOR C 9 77 Jakub Dobes MTL G 8 78 Dylan Larkin DET C 9 79 Drake Batherson OTT RW 9 80 Mark Stone VGK RW 9 81 Bo Horvat NYI C 9 82 Karel Vejmelka UTA G 9 83 Tom Wilson WSH RW 9 84 Logan Cooley UTA C 9 85 Beckett Sennecke ANA RW 9 86 Miro Heiskanen DAL D 9 87 Jesper Wallstedt MIN G 9 88 Zach Hyman EDM RW 9 89 Brandon Bussi CAR G 9 90 Roope Hintz DAL C 9 91 Josh Morrissey WPG D 9 92 Alex Ovechkin WSH LW 10 93 Jackson Lacombe ANA D 10 94 Roman Josi NSH D 10 95 Jet Greaves CBJ G 10 96 Mathew Barzal NYI C 10 97 Brock Faber MIN D 10 98 Timo Meier NJ LW 10 99 Andrei Svechnikov CAR LW 10 100 Connor Bedard CHI C 10 101 John Carlson TB D 10 102 Mikhail Sergachev UTA D 10 103 Ivan Demidov MTL RW 10 104 Jimmy Snuggerud STL RW 10 105 Steven Stamkos NSH LW 10 106 Gabriel Vilardi WPG RW 10 107 Erik Karlsson PIT D 10 108 Matthew Knies TOR LW 10 109 Jacob Markstrom FLA G 10 110 Brock Nelson COL C 10 111 Morgan Geekie BOS RW 10 112 Gavin McKenna TOR C 10 113 Sam Bennett FLA C 10 114 Joel Eriksson Ek MIN C 10 115 Bryan Rust PIT RW 10 116 Quinton Byfield LA C 11 117 Mackenzie Blackwood COL G 11 118 Travis Konecny PHI RW 11 119 Rickard Rakell PIT LW 11 120 J.T. Miller NYR C 11 121 Anton Frondell CHI C 11 122 Brad Marchand FLA RW 11 123 Nazem Kadri COL C 11 124 Jordan Kyrou WSH RW 11 125 Charlie McAvoy BOS D 11 126 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen BUF G 11 127 Trevor Zegras PHI C 11 128 Logan Stankoven CAR C 11 129 Brandt Clarke LA D 11 130 Jackson Blake CAR RW 11 131 Evgeni Malkin PIT RW 11 132 Josh Doan BUF RW 11 133 Linus Ullmark OTT G 11 134 Dylan Strome WSH C 12 135 Bowen Byram CHI D 12 136 Ryan O'Reilly NSH C 12 137 Vincent Trocheck UTA C 12 138 Owen Tippett PHI LW 12 139 Noah Dobson MTL D 12 140 Kevin Fiala LA LW 12 141 Alexis Lafreniere NYR RW 12 142 Pavel Zacha BOS C 15 143 Joel Hofer STL G 12 144 Dylan Cozens OTT C 12 145 Shayne Gostisbehere CAR D 12 146 Mason Marchment SJ LW 12 147 Elias Pettersson VAN C 12 148 JJ Peterka BOS LW 13 149 Victor Hedman TB D 12 150 Aliaksei Protas WSH LW 12 151 William Eklund OTT LW 12 152 Dan Vladar PHI G 12 153 Valeri Nichushkin CBJ RW 13 154 Jared McCann SEA LW 13 155 Cole Hutson WSH D 13 156 Carter Hart VGK G 13 157 Gabriel Landeskog COL LW 13 158 Shea Theodore VGK D 13 159 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins EDM LW 13 160 Thomas Chabot OTT D 13 161 Ryan Leonard WSH RW 13 162 Thomas Harley DAL D 13 163 Carter Verhaeghe FLA LW 13 164 Mackenzie Weegar UTA D 13 165 Patrick Kane CHI RW 14 166 Tomas Hertl VGK C 13 167 Mats Zuccarello LA RW 13 168 Dougie Hamilton NJ D 13 169 Seth Jones FLA D 14 170 Anthony Cirelli TB C 14 171 Matty Beniers SEA C 14 172 Rasmus Andersson VGK D 14 173 Juuse Saros NSH G 14 174 Mattias Samuelsson BUF D 14 175 Philip Broberg STL D 14 176 Frank Nazar CHI C 14 177 Viktor Arvidsson DET RW 14 178 Luke Hughes NJ D 14 179 Anthony Mantha NJ RW 14 180 John Gibson DET G 14 181 Anders Lee UTA LW 14 182 Jake Allen NJ G 14 183 Sergei Bobrovsky TOR G 14 184 Mason McTavish STL LW 14 185 Michael Misa SJ C 14 186 Esa Lindell DAL D 14 187 Vince Dunn SEA D 14 188 Zach Benson BUF LW 14 189 Matt Duchene DAL C 14 190 Mikael Granlund ANA C 14 191 Alex Laferriere LA RW 15 192 Lukas Dostal ANA G 15 193 Darcy Kuemper LA G 15 194 Matvei Michkov PHI RW 15 195 Artturi Lehkonen NJ LW 15 196 Luke Evangelista NSH RW 15 197 Mavrik Bourque NSH RW 15 198 Anton Lundell FLA C 15 199 Spencer Knight CHI G 15 200 Ivan Barbashev VGK LW 16 201 Seth Jarvis CAR RW 15 202 Bobby McMann SEA LW 15 203 Ilya Protas WSH C 15 204 Blake Coleman MIN LW 15 205 Jake DeBrusk VAN LW 15 206 Connor McMichael STL LW 15 207 Ryan Hartman MIN RW 15 208 Filip Hronek VAN D 15 209 Elias Lindholm BOS C 15 210 Shane Pinto OTT C 15 211 Pierre-Luc Dubois WSH C 15 212 Charlie Coyle CBJ C 15 213 Darnell Nurse SJ D 16 214 Marco Rossi VAN C 16 215 Sam Malinski COL D 16 216 Troy Terry ANA RW 16 217 Cole Perfetti WPG LW 16 218 Brock Boeser VAN RW 16 219 Jacob Fowler MTL G 16 220 Colton Parayko STL D 16 221 Collin Graf SJ LW 16 222 James Hagens BOS C 16 223 Tyson Foerster PHI LW 16 224 Jake McCabe TOR D 16 225 Jacob Trouba SJ D 16 226 Chris Kreider ANA LW 16 227 Mattias Ekholm EDM D 16 228 Noah Hanifin VGK D 16 229 Ivar Stenberg SJ LW 16 230 Tyler Bertuzzi CHI RW 16 231 Joey Daccord SEA G 16 232 Simon Nemec CGY D 16 233 Alexander Nikishin CAR D 17 234 Kiefer Sherwood SJ RW 17 235 Taylor Hall CAR LW 17 236 Gabe Perreault NYR LW 17 237 Jack Quinn BUF RW 17 238 Ivan Provorov CBJ D 17 239 Matt Coronato CGY RW 17 240 K'Andre Miller CAR D 17 241 Will Cuylle NYR LW 17 242 Dustin Wolf CGY G 17 243 Brayden McNabb VGK D 17 244 Justin Faulk DET D 17 245 Josh Norris BUF C 17 246 Igor Chernyshov SJ LW 17 247 Mike Matheson MTL D 17 248 William Karlsson VGK C 17 249 Sam Rinzel CHI D 17 250 Neal Pionk WPG D

2026 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Latest News

Dan Vladar, G, Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (upper body) is day-to-day after being hurt in Tuesday's preseason game against the Boston Bruins. The Czech shot-stopper was injured in the first period when he collided with Bruins forward Tanner Jeannot. He appeared to have had an issue with his right arm or shoulder.

Fortunately, Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said Wednesday that the team "dodged a bullet," suggesting Vladar's injury is less severe than first thought. Vladar has until Sept. 30 to get healthy for the regular-season opener. Philadelphia will begin the campaign with a back-to-back, so Joseph Woll should also see action in the first week.

Brady Tkachuk, LW, Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers forward Brady Tkachuk (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day. The four-time All-Star left Tuesday's preseason game against Carolina early due to an undisclosed injury. While it's concerning that Tkachuk has sustained an injury during the preseason, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice expects the power forward to be available for the regular-season opener next week.

Florida starts its campaign in Raleigh against the Hurricanes on Sept. 29. Tkachuk nearly managed a point per game last season, setting a high bar for his first season as a Panther.

Adam Fantilli, C, Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli signed a six-year, $82.5 million contract extension Thursday. He will earn $13.75 million annually, making Fantilli Columbus' highest-paid player. The 21-year-old was a restricted free agent and didn't participate in training camp because of his contract status. He will now join the team and begin preparing for his fourth NHL campaign.

Fantilli posted a career-high 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games last season. He became only the third player in franchise history to record multiple 20-goal seasons before turning 22. Given his age, Fantilli should still have significant upside and is a player fantasy managers should value highly.