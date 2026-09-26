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Updated Top 250 Fantasy Hockey Rankings for 2026 Drafts

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Nick Suzuki - Fantasy Hockey Rankings, NHL DFS Picks, DFS Hockey

Andy's updated top 250 fantasy hockey rankings for 2026 fantasy drafts. These NHL rankings are for Yahoo rotisserie (category) leagues and include C, LW, RW, D, and G.

Hey RotoBallers! The 2026-27 NHL season kicks off in just a few days, which means the final fantasy hockey drafts will take place this weekend. Fortunately, RotoBaller HQ has you covered with updated top-250 fantasy hockey rankings.

Below are my updated top-250 rankings for standard Yahoo rotisserie leagues, with tiers. This format utilizes six skater categories (Goals, Assists, Power-Play Points, +/-, Shots on Goal, and Blocked Shots) and four goalie categories (Wins, Save Percentage, Goals Against Average, and Shutouts). Since our last update, we have seen Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck be suspended by the team amid a contract holdout, while Flyers netminder Dan Vladar is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Additionally, be sure to use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Also, check out our full updated top 250 rankings. Let's dive in!

Upgrade To VIP: Save 50% on any NHL Premium Pass using discount code CHAMP. Win more with our NHL DFS Premium Pass, get expert tools and advice from proven winners! Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) anchors the team with his exclusive DFS Heat Map, lineup picks and projections. Gain VIP access to our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, DFS Cheat Sheets and VIP Chat Rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

 

2026 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings

Tier Rank Player Team Position
1 1 Nathan MacKinnon COL C
1 2 Connor McDavid EDM C
1 3 Nikita Kucherov TB RW
1 4 Leon Draisaitl EDM C
1 5 Macklin Celebrini SJ C
2 6 Jason Robertson DAL LW
2 7 Kirill Kaprizov MIN LW
2 8 David Pastrnak BOS RW
2 9 Andrei Vasilevskiy TB G
2 10 Cale Makar COL D
3 11 Nick Suzuki MTL C
3 12 Matt Boldy MIN LW
3 13 Martin Necas COL RW
3 14 Zach Werenski CBJ D
3 15 Jack Eichel VGK C
3 16 Cole Caufield MTL LW
3 17 Auston Matthews TOR C
3 18 Jack Hughes NJ C
3 19 Quinn Hughes MIN D
4 20 Kyle Connor WPG LW
4 21 Evan Bouchard EDM D
4 22 Logan Thompson WSH G
4 23 Wyatt Johnston DAL C
4 24 Brady Tkachuk FLA LW
4 25 Tage Thompson BUF C
4 26 Mikko Rantanen DAL RW
4 27 Mitch Marner VGK RW
4 28 Lane Hutson MTL D
5 29 Matthew Tkachuk FLA RW
5 30 Cutter Gauthier ANA RW
5 31 Jake Oettinger DAL G
5 32 Jake Guentzel TB LW
5 33 Mark Scheifele WPG C
5 34 Dylan Guenther UTA RW
5 35 Ilya Sorokin NYI G
5 36 Leo Carlsson ANA C
5 37 Matthew Schaefer NYI D
5 38 Rasmus Dahlin BUF D
6 39 Igor Shesterkin NYR G
6 40 Brandon Hagel TB LW
6 41 Clayton Keller UTA LW
6 42 William Nylander TOR RW
6 43 Scott Wedgewood COL G
6 44 Sam Reinhart FLA RW
6 45 Juraj Slafkovsky MTL RW
6 46 Sidney Crosby PIT C
6 47 Alex DeBrincat DET LW
6 48 Adrian Kempe LA RW
6 49 Tim Stutzle OTT C
7 50 Filip Forsberg NSH LW
7 51 Kirill Marchenko CBJ LW
7 52 Artemi Panarin LA LW
7 53 Aleksander Barkov FLA C
7 54 Moritz Seider DET D
7 55 Jakob Chychrun WSH D
7 56 Sebastian Aho CAR C
7 57 Jake Sanderson OTT D
7 58 Pavel Dorofeyev NYR RW
7 59 Darren Raddysh TOR D
7 60 Jesper Bratt NJ LW
7 61 Lucas Raymond DET RW
8 62 Brayden Point TB C
7 63 Mika Zibanejad NYR C
8 64 Porter Martone PHI RW
8 65 Robert Thomas STL C
8 66 Jeremy Swayman BOS G
8 67 Nikolaj Ehlers CAR LW
8 68 Nick Schmaltz UTA C
8 69 Nico Hischier NJ C
8 70 Dylan Holloway STL LW
8 71 Connor Hellebuyck WPG G
8 72 Adam Fantilli CBJ C
8 73 Adam Fox NYR D
9 74 Alex Tuch WSH RW
9 75 Will Smith SJ RW
9 76 John Tavares TOR C
9 77 Jakub Dobes MTL G
8 78 Dylan Larkin DET C
9 79 Drake Batherson OTT RW
9 80 Mark Stone VGK RW
9 81 Bo Horvat NYI C
9 82 Karel Vejmelka UTA G
9 83 Tom Wilson WSH RW
9 84 Logan Cooley UTA C
9 85 Beckett Sennecke ANA RW
9 86 Miro Heiskanen DAL D
9 87 Jesper Wallstedt MIN G
9 88 Zach Hyman EDM RW
9 89 Brandon Bussi CAR G
9 90 Roope Hintz DAL C
9 91 Josh Morrissey WPG D
9 92 Alex Ovechkin WSH LW
10 93 Jackson Lacombe ANA D
10 94 Roman Josi NSH D
10 95 Jet Greaves CBJ G
10 96 Mathew Barzal NYI C
10 97 Brock Faber MIN D
10 98 Timo Meier NJ LW
10 99 Andrei Svechnikov CAR LW
10 100 Connor Bedard CHI C
10 101 John Carlson TB D
10 102 Mikhail Sergachev UTA D
10 103 Ivan Demidov MTL RW
10 104 Jimmy Snuggerud STL RW
10 105 Steven Stamkos NSH LW
10 106 Gabriel Vilardi WPG RW
10 107 Erik Karlsson PIT D
10 108 Matthew Knies TOR LW
10 109 Jacob Markstrom FLA G
10 110 Brock Nelson COL C
10 111 Morgan Geekie BOS RW
10 112 Gavin McKenna TOR C
10 113 Sam Bennett FLA C
10 114 Joel Eriksson Ek MIN C
10 115 Bryan Rust PIT RW
10 116 Quinton Byfield LA C
11 117 Mackenzie Blackwood COL G
11 118 Travis Konecny PHI RW
11 119 Rickard Rakell PIT LW
11 120 J.T. Miller NYR C
11 121 Anton Frondell CHI C
11 122 Brad Marchand FLA RW
11 123 Nazem Kadri COL C
11 124 Jordan Kyrou WSH RW
11 125 Charlie McAvoy BOS D
11 126 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen BUF G
11 127 Trevor Zegras PHI C
11 128 Logan Stankoven CAR C
11 129 Brandt Clarke LA D
11 130 Jackson Blake CAR RW
11 131 Evgeni Malkin PIT RW
11 132 Josh Doan BUF RW
11 133 Linus Ullmark OTT G
11 134 Dylan Strome WSH C
12 135 Bowen Byram CHI D
12 136 Ryan O'Reilly NSH C
12 137 Vincent Trocheck UTA C
12 138 Owen Tippett PHI LW
12 139 Noah Dobson MTL D
12 140 Kevin Fiala LA LW
12 141 Alexis Lafreniere NYR RW
12 142 Pavel Zacha BOS C
15 143 Joel Hofer STL G
12 144 Dylan Cozens OTT C
12 145 Shayne Gostisbehere CAR D
12 146 Mason Marchment SJ LW
12 147 Elias Pettersson VAN C
12 148 JJ Peterka BOS LW
13 149 Victor Hedman TB D
12 150 Aliaksei Protas WSH LW
12 151 William Eklund OTT LW
12 152 Dan Vladar PHI G
12 153 Valeri Nichushkin CBJ RW
13 154 Jared McCann SEA LW
13 155 Cole Hutson WSH D
13 156 Carter Hart VGK G
13 157 Gabriel Landeskog COL LW
13 158 Shea Theodore VGK D
13 159 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins EDM LW
13 160 Thomas Chabot OTT D
13 161 Ryan Leonard WSH RW
13 162 Thomas Harley DAL D
13 163 Carter Verhaeghe FLA LW
13 164 Mackenzie Weegar UTA D
13 165 Patrick Kane CHI RW
14 166 Tomas Hertl VGK C
13 167 Mats Zuccarello LA RW
13 168 Dougie Hamilton NJ D
13 169 Seth Jones FLA D
14 170 Anthony Cirelli TB C
14 171 Matty Beniers SEA C
14 172 Rasmus Andersson VGK D
14 173 Juuse Saros NSH G
14 174 Mattias Samuelsson BUF D
14 175 Philip Broberg STL D
14 176 Frank Nazar CHI C
14 177 Viktor Arvidsson DET RW
14 178 Luke Hughes NJ D
14 179 Anthony Mantha NJ RW
14 180 John Gibson DET G
14 181 Anders Lee UTA LW
14 182 Jake Allen NJ G
14 183 Sergei Bobrovsky TOR G
14 184 Mason McTavish STL LW
14 185 Michael Misa SJ C
14 186 Esa Lindell DAL D
14 187 Vince Dunn SEA D
14 188 Zach Benson BUF LW
14 189 Matt Duchene DAL C
14 190 Mikael Granlund ANA C
14 191 Alex Laferriere LA RW
15 192 Lukas Dostal ANA G
15 193 Darcy Kuemper LA G
15 194 Matvei Michkov PHI RW
15 195 Artturi Lehkonen NJ LW
15 196 Luke Evangelista NSH RW
15 197 Mavrik Bourque NSH RW
15 198 Anton Lundell FLA C
15 199 Spencer Knight CHI G
15 200 Ivan Barbashev VGK LW
16 201 Seth Jarvis CAR RW
15 202 Bobby McMann SEA LW
15 203 Ilya Protas WSH C
15 204 Blake Coleman MIN LW
15 205 Jake DeBrusk VAN LW
15 206 Connor McMichael STL LW
15 207 Ryan Hartman MIN RW
15 208 Filip Hronek VAN D
15 209 Elias Lindholm BOS C
15 210 Shane Pinto OTT C
15 211 Pierre-Luc Dubois WSH C
15 212 Charlie Coyle CBJ C
15 213 Darnell Nurse SJ D
16 214 Marco Rossi VAN C
16 215 Sam Malinski COL D
16 216 Troy Terry ANA RW
16 217 Cole Perfetti WPG LW
16 218 Brock Boeser VAN RW
16 219 Jacob Fowler MTL G
16 220 Colton Parayko STL D
16 221 Collin Graf SJ LW
16 222 James Hagens BOS C
16 223 Tyson Foerster PHI LW
16 224 Jake McCabe TOR D
16 225 Jacob Trouba SJ D
16 226 Chris Kreider ANA LW
16 227 Mattias Ekholm EDM D
16 228 Noah Hanifin VGK D
16 229 Ivar Stenberg SJ LW
16 230 Tyler Bertuzzi CHI RW
16 231 Joey Daccord SEA G
16 232 Simon Nemec CGY D
16 233 Alexander Nikishin CAR D
17 234 Kiefer Sherwood SJ RW
17 235 Taylor Hall CAR LW
17 236 Gabe Perreault NYR LW
17 237 Jack Quinn BUF RW
17 238 Ivan Provorov CBJ D
17 239 Matt Coronato CGY RW
17 240 K'Andre Miller CAR D
17 241 Will Cuylle NYR LW
17 242 Dustin Wolf CGY G
17 243 Brayden McNabb VGK D
17 244 Justin Faulk DET D
17 245 Josh Norris BUF C
17 246 Igor Chernyshov SJ LW
17 247 Mike Matheson MTL D
17 248 William Karlsson VGK C
17 249 Sam Rinzel CHI D
17 250 Neal Pionk WPG D

 

2026 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Latest News

Dan Vladar, G, Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (upper body) is day-to-day after being hurt in Tuesday's preseason game against the Boston Bruins. The Czech shot-stopper was injured in the first period when he collided with Bruins forward Tanner Jeannot. He appeared to have had an issue with his right arm or shoulder.

Fortunately, Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said Wednesday that the team "dodged a bullet," suggesting Vladar's injury is less severe than first thought. Vladar has until Sept. 30 to get healthy for the regular-season opener. Philadelphia will begin the campaign with a back-to-back, so Joseph Woll should also see action in the first week.

Brady Tkachuk, LW, Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers forward Brady Tkachuk (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day. The four-time All-Star left Tuesday's preseason game against Carolina early due to an undisclosed injury. While it's concerning that Tkachuk has sustained an injury during the preseason, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice expects the power forward to be available for the regular-season opener next week.

Florida starts its campaign in Raleigh against the Hurricanes on Sept. 29. Tkachuk nearly managed a point per game last season, setting a high bar for his first season as a Panther.

Adam Fantilli, C, Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli signed a six-year, $82.5 million contract extension Thursday. He will earn $13.75 million annually, making Fantilli Columbus' highest-paid player. The 21-year-old was a restricted free agent and didn't participate in training camp because of his contract status. He will now join the team and begin preparing for his fourth NHL campaign.

Fantilli posted a career-high 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games last season. He became only the third player in franchise history to record multiple 20-goal seasons before turning 22. Given his age, Fantilli should still have significant upside and is a player fantasy managers should value highly.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Minnesota Timberwolves

Drew Timme Lands Training Camp Deal with Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Timberwolves on Training Camp Deal
Grant Williams

Suffers Right-Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Kon Knueppel

to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
D'Angelo Russell

Waived by Grizzlies
Zach Charbonnet

Could Return to Practice Next Week
DeVonta Smith

Returns to Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

to Wear Neck Collar on Monday Night
Sam Darnold

Set to Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Questionable for Week 3
Jadarian Price

a "Full Go" for Week 3
Malik Nabers

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Zay Flowers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Jaylen Warren

Questionable With Shoulder Injury
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Nico Collins

Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Rico Dowdle

Ruled Out for Week 3
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 3
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Brock Bowers

Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Active in Week 3
Travis Etienne Jr.

Good to Go for Week 3
DJ Moore

Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Puka Nacua

Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Jayden Daniels

Considered Week-to-Week After Meeting with Specialists
Jalen Coker

Expected to Play on Sunday
Nick Bosa

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Nico Collins

"Very Much in Doubt" to Play Sunday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
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