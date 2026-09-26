Andy's updated top 250 fantasy hockey rankings for 2026 fantasy drafts. These NHL rankings are for Yahoo rotisserie (category) leagues and include C, LW, RW, D, and G.
Hey RotoBallers! The 2026-27 NHL season kicks off in just a few days, which means the final fantasy hockey drafts will take place this weekend. Fortunately, RotoBaller HQ has you covered with updated top-250 fantasy hockey rankings.
Below are my updated top-250 rankings for standard Yahoo rotisserie leagues, with tiers. This format utilizes six skater categories (Goals, Assists, Power-Play Points, +/-, Shots on Goal, and Blocked Shots) and four goalie categories (Wins, Save Percentage, Goals Against Average, and Shutouts). Since our last update, we have seen Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck be suspended by the team amid a contract holdout, while Flyers netminder Dan Vladar is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
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2026 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Position
|1
|1
|Nathan MacKinnon
|COL
|C
|1
|2
|Connor McDavid
|EDM
|C
|1
|3
|Nikita Kucherov
|TB
|RW
|1
|4
|Leon Draisaitl
|EDM
|C
|1
|5
|Macklin Celebrini
|SJ
|C
|2
|6
|Jason Robertson
|DAL
|LW
|2
|7
|Kirill Kaprizov
|MIN
|LW
|2
|8
|David Pastrnak
|BOS
|RW
|2
|9
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|TB
|G
|2
|10
|Cale Makar
|COL
|D
|3
|11
|Nick Suzuki
|MTL
|C
|3
|12
|Matt Boldy
|MIN
|LW
|3
|13
|Martin Necas
|COL
|RW
|3
|14
|Zach Werenski
|CBJ
|D
|3
|15
|Jack Eichel
|VGK
|C
|3
|16
|Cole Caufield
|MTL
|LW
|3
|17
|Auston Matthews
|TOR
|C
|3
|18
|Jack Hughes
|NJ
|C
|3
|19
|Quinn Hughes
|MIN
|D
|4
|20
|Kyle Connor
|WPG
|LW
|4
|21
|Evan Bouchard
|EDM
|D
|4
|22
|Logan Thompson
|WSH
|G
|4
|23
|Wyatt Johnston
|DAL
|C
|4
|24
|Brady Tkachuk
|FLA
|LW
|4
|25
|Tage Thompson
|BUF
|C
|4
|26
|Mikko Rantanen
|DAL
|RW
|4
|27
|Mitch Marner
|VGK
|RW
|4
|28
|Lane Hutson
|MTL
|D
|5
|29
|Matthew Tkachuk
|FLA
|RW
|5
|30
|Cutter Gauthier
|ANA
|RW
|5
|31
|Jake Oettinger
|DAL
|G
|5
|32
|Jake Guentzel
|TB
|LW
|5
|33
|Mark Scheifele
|WPG
|C
|5
|34
|Dylan Guenther
|UTA
|RW
|5
|35
|Ilya Sorokin
|NYI
|G
|5
|36
|Leo Carlsson
|ANA
|C
|5
|37
|Matthew Schaefer
|NYI
|D
|5
|38
|Rasmus Dahlin
|BUF
|D
|6
|39
|Igor Shesterkin
|NYR
|G
|6
|40
|Brandon Hagel
|TB
|LW
|6
|41
|Clayton Keller
|UTA
|LW
|6
|42
|William Nylander
|TOR
|RW
|6
|43
|Scott Wedgewood
|COL
|G
|6
|44
|Sam Reinhart
|FLA
|RW
|6
|45
|Juraj Slafkovsky
|MTL
|RW
|6
|46
|Sidney Crosby
|PIT
|C
|6
|47
|Alex DeBrincat
|DET
|LW
|6
|48
|Adrian Kempe
|LA
|RW
|6
|49
|Tim Stutzle
|OTT
|C
|7
|50
|Filip Forsberg
|NSH
|LW
|7
|51
|Kirill Marchenko
|CBJ
|LW
|7
|52
|Artemi Panarin
|LA
|LW
|7
|53
|Aleksander Barkov
|FLA
|C
|7
|54
|Moritz Seider
|DET
|D
|7
|55
|Jakob Chychrun
|WSH
|D
|7
|56
|Sebastian Aho
|CAR
|C
|7
|57
|Jake Sanderson
|OTT
|D
|7
|58
|Pavel Dorofeyev
|NYR
|RW
|7
|59
|Darren Raddysh
|TOR
|D
|7
|60
|Jesper Bratt
|NJ
|LW
|7
|61
|Lucas Raymond
|DET
|RW
|8
|62
|Brayden Point
|TB
|C
|7
|63
|Mika Zibanejad
|NYR
|C
|8
|64
|Porter Martone
|PHI
|RW
|8
|65
|Robert Thomas
|STL
|C
|8
|66
|Jeremy Swayman
|BOS
|G
|8
|67
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|CAR
|LW
|8
|68
|Nick Schmaltz
|UTA
|C
|8
|69
|Nico Hischier
|NJ
|C
|8
|70
|Dylan Holloway
|STL
|LW
|8
|71
|Connor Hellebuyck
|WPG
|G
|8
|72
|Adam Fantilli
|CBJ
|C
|8
|73
|Adam Fox
|NYR
|D
|9
|74
|Alex Tuch
|WSH
|RW
|9
|75
|Will Smith
|SJ
|RW
|9
|76
|John Tavares
|TOR
|C
|9
|77
|Jakub Dobes
|MTL
|G
|8
|78
|Dylan Larkin
|DET
|C
|9
|79
|Drake Batherson
|OTT
|RW
|9
|80
|Mark Stone
|VGK
|RW
|9
|81
|Bo Horvat
|NYI
|C
|9
|82
|Karel Vejmelka
|UTA
|G
|9
|83
|Tom Wilson
|WSH
|RW
|9
|84
|Logan Cooley
|UTA
|C
|9
|85
|Beckett Sennecke
|ANA
|RW
|9
|86
|Miro Heiskanen
|DAL
|D
|9
|87
|Jesper Wallstedt
|MIN
|G
|9
|88
|Zach Hyman
|EDM
|RW
|9
|89
|Brandon Bussi
|CAR
|G
|9
|90
|Roope Hintz
|DAL
|C
|9
|91
|Josh Morrissey
|WPG
|D
|9
|92
|Alex Ovechkin
|WSH
|LW
|10
|93
|Jackson Lacombe
|ANA
|D
|10
|94
|Roman Josi
|NSH
|D
|10
|95
|Jet Greaves
|CBJ
|G
|10
|96
|Mathew Barzal
|NYI
|C
|10
|97
|Brock Faber
|MIN
|D
|10
|98
|Timo Meier
|NJ
|LW
|10
|99
|Andrei Svechnikov
|CAR
|LW
|10
|100
|Connor Bedard
|CHI
|C
|10
|101
|John Carlson
|TB
|D
|10
|102
|Mikhail Sergachev
|UTA
|D
|10
|103
|Ivan Demidov
|MTL
|RW
|10
|104
|Jimmy Snuggerud
|STL
|RW
|10
|105
|Steven Stamkos
|NSH
|LW
|10
|106
|Gabriel Vilardi
|WPG
|RW
|10
|107
|Erik Karlsson
|PIT
|D
|10
|108
|Matthew Knies
|TOR
|LW
|10
|109
|Jacob Markstrom
|FLA
|G
|10
|110
|Brock Nelson
|COL
|C
|10
|111
|Morgan Geekie
|BOS
|RW
|10
|112
|Gavin McKenna
|TOR
|C
|10
|113
|Sam Bennett
|FLA
|C
|10
|114
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|MIN
|C
|10
|115
|Bryan Rust
|PIT
|RW
|10
|116
|Quinton Byfield
|LA
|C
|11
|117
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|COL
|G
|11
|118
|Travis Konecny
|PHI
|RW
|11
|119
|Rickard Rakell
|PIT
|LW
|11
|120
|J.T. Miller
|NYR
|C
|11
|121
|Anton Frondell
|CHI
|C
|11
|122
|Brad Marchand
|FLA
|RW
|11
|123
|Nazem Kadri
|COL
|C
|11
|124
|Jordan Kyrou
|WSH
|RW
|11
|125
|Charlie McAvoy
|BOS
|D
|11
|126
|Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|BUF
|G
|11
|127
|Trevor Zegras
|PHI
|C
|11
|128
|Logan Stankoven
|CAR
|C
|11
|129
|Brandt Clarke
|LA
|D
|11
|130
|Jackson Blake
|CAR
|RW
|11
|131
|Evgeni Malkin
|PIT
|RW
|11
|132
|Josh Doan
|BUF
|RW
|11
|133
|Linus Ullmark
|OTT
|G
|11
|134
|Dylan Strome
|WSH
|C
|12
|135
|Bowen Byram
|CHI
|D
|12
|136
|Ryan O'Reilly
|NSH
|C
|12
|137
|Vincent Trocheck
|UTA
|C
|12
|138
|Owen Tippett
|PHI
|LW
|12
|139
|Noah Dobson
|MTL
|D
|12
|140
|Kevin Fiala
|LA
|LW
|12
|141
|Alexis Lafreniere
|NYR
|RW
|12
|142
|Pavel Zacha
|BOS
|C
|15
|143
|Joel Hofer
|STL
|G
|12
|144
|Dylan Cozens
|OTT
|C
|12
|145
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|CAR
|D
|12
|146
|Mason Marchment
|SJ
|LW
|12
|147
|Elias Pettersson
|VAN
|C
|12
|148
|JJ Peterka
|BOS
|LW
|13
|149
|Victor Hedman
|TB
|D
|12
|150
|Aliaksei Protas
|WSH
|LW
|12
|151
|William Eklund
|OTT
|LW
|12
|152
|Dan Vladar
|PHI
|G
|12
|153
|Valeri Nichushkin
|CBJ
|RW
|13
|154
|Jared McCann
|SEA
|LW
|13
|155
|Cole Hutson
|WSH
|D
|13
|156
|Carter Hart
|VGK
|G
|13
|157
|Gabriel Landeskog
|COL
|LW
|13
|158
|Shea Theodore
|VGK
|D
|13
|159
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|EDM
|LW
|13
|160
|Thomas Chabot
|OTT
|D
|13
|161
|Ryan Leonard
|WSH
|RW
|13
|162
|Thomas Harley
|DAL
|D
|13
|163
|Carter Verhaeghe
|FLA
|LW
|13
|164
|Mackenzie Weegar
|UTA
|D
|13
|165
|Patrick Kane
|CHI
|RW
|14
|166
|Tomas Hertl
|VGK
|C
|13
|167
|Mats Zuccarello
|LA
|RW
|13
|168
|Dougie Hamilton
|NJ
|D
|13
|169
|Seth Jones
|FLA
|D
|14
|170
|Anthony Cirelli
|TB
|C
|14
|171
|Matty Beniers
|SEA
|C
|14
|172
|Rasmus Andersson
|VGK
|D
|14
|173
|Juuse Saros
|NSH
|G
|14
|174
|Mattias Samuelsson
|BUF
|D
|14
|175
|Philip Broberg
|STL
|D
|14
|176
|Frank Nazar
|CHI
|C
|14
|177
|Viktor Arvidsson
|DET
|RW
|14
|178
|Luke Hughes
|NJ
|D
|14
|179
|Anthony Mantha
|NJ
|RW
|14
|180
|John Gibson
|DET
|G
|14
|181
|Anders Lee
|UTA
|LW
|14
|182
|Jake Allen
|NJ
|G
|14
|183
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|TOR
|G
|14
|184
|Mason McTavish
|STL
|LW
|14
|185
|Michael Misa
|SJ
|C
|14
|186
|Esa Lindell
|DAL
|D
|14
|187
|Vince Dunn
|SEA
|D
|14
|188
|Zach Benson
|BUF
|LW
|14
|189
|Matt Duchene
|DAL
|C
|14
|190
|Mikael Granlund
|ANA
|C
|14
|191
|Alex Laferriere
|LA
|RW
|15
|192
|Lukas Dostal
|ANA
|G
|15
|193
|Darcy Kuemper
|LA
|G
|15
|194
|Matvei Michkov
|PHI
|RW
|15
|195
|Artturi Lehkonen
|NJ
|LW
|15
|196
|Luke Evangelista
|NSH
|RW
|15
|197
|Mavrik Bourque
|NSH
|RW
|15
|198
|Anton Lundell
|FLA
|C
|15
|199
|Spencer Knight
|CHI
|G
|15
|200
|Ivan Barbashev
|VGK
|LW
|16
|201
|Seth Jarvis
|CAR
|RW
|15
|202
|Bobby McMann
|SEA
|LW
|15
|203
|Ilya Protas
|WSH
|C
|15
|204
|Blake Coleman
|MIN
|LW
|15
|205
|Jake DeBrusk
|VAN
|LW
|15
|206
|Connor McMichael
|STL
|LW
|15
|207
|Ryan Hartman
|MIN
|RW
|15
|208
|Filip Hronek
|VAN
|D
|15
|209
|Elias Lindholm
|BOS
|C
|15
|210
|Shane Pinto
|OTT
|C
|15
|211
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|WSH
|C
|15
|212
|Charlie Coyle
|CBJ
|C
|15
|213
|Darnell Nurse
|SJ
|D
|16
|214
|Marco Rossi
|VAN
|C
|16
|215
|Sam Malinski
|COL
|D
|16
|216
|Troy Terry
|ANA
|RW
|16
|217
|Cole Perfetti
|WPG
|LW
|16
|218
|Brock Boeser
|VAN
|RW
|16
|219
|Jacob Fowler
|MTL
|G
|16
|220
|Colton Parayko
|STL
|D
|16
|221
|Collin Graf
|SJ
|LW
|16
|222
|James Hagens
|BOS
|C
|16
|223
|Tyson Foerster
|PHI
|LW
|16
|224
|Jake McCabe
|TOR
|D
|16
|225
|Jacob Trouba
|SJ
|D
|16
|226
|Chris Kreider
|ANA
|LW
|16
|227
|Mattias Ekholm
|EDM
|D
|16
|228
|Noah Hanifin
|VGK
|D
|16
|229
|Ivar Stenberg
|SJ
|LW
|16
|230
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|CHI
|RW
|16
|231
|Joey Daccord
|SEA
|G
|16
|232
|Simon Nemec
|CGY
|D
|16
|233
|Alexander Nikishin
|CAR
|D
|17
|234
|Kiefer Sherwood
|SJ
|RW
|17
|235
|Taylor Hall
|CAR
|LW
|17
|236
|Gabe Perreault
|NYR
|LW
|17
|237
|Jack Quinn
|BUF
|RW
|17
|238
|Ivan Provorov
|CBJ
|D
|17
|239
|Matt Coronato
|CGY
|RW
|17
|240
|K'Andre Miller
|CAR
|D
|17
|241
|Will Cuylle
|NYR
|LW
|17
|242
|Dustin Wolf
|CGY
|G
|17
|243
|Brayden McNabb
|VGK
|D
|17
|244
|Justin Faulk
|DET
|D
|17
|245
|Josh Norris
|BUF
|C
|17
|246
|Igor Chernyshov
|SJ
|LW
|17
|247
|Mike Matheson
|MTL
|D
|17
|248
|William Karlsson
|VGK
|C
|17
|249
|Sam Rinzel
|CHI
|D
|17
|250
|Neal Pionk
|WPG
|D
2026 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Latest News
Dan Vladar, G, Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (upper body) is day-to-day after being hurt in Tuesday's preseason game against the Boston Bruins. The Czech shot-stopper was injured in the first period when he collided with Bruins forward Tanner Jeannot. He appeared to have had an issue with his right arm or shoulder.
Fortunately, Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said Wednesday that the team "dodged a bullet," suggesting Vladar's injury is less severe than first thought. Vladar has until Sept. 30 to get healthy for the regular-season opener. Philadelphia will begin the campaign with a back-to-back, so Joseph Woll should also see action in the first week.
Brady Tkachuk, LW, Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers forward Brady Tkachuk (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day. The four-time All-Star left Tuesday's preseason game against Carolina early due to an undisclosed injury. While it's concerning that Tkachuk has sustained an injury during the preseason, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice expects the power forward to be available for the regular-season opener next week.
Florida starts its campaign in Raleigh against the Hurricanes on Sept. 29. Tkachuk nearly managed a point per game last season, setting a high bar for his first season as a Panther.
Adam Fantilli, C, Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli signed a six-year, $82.5 million contract extension Thursday. He will earn $13.75 million annually, making Fantilli Columbus' highest-paid player. The 21-year-old was a restricted free agent and didn't participate in training camp because of his contract status. He will now join the team and begin preparing for his fourth NHL campaign.
Fantilli posted a career-high 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games last season. He became only the third player in franchise history to record multiple 20-goal seasons before turning 22. Given his age, Fantilli should still have significant upside and is a player fantasy managers should value highly.
More Fantasy Hockey and Analysis