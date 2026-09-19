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Start/Sit Chart - Week 2 Fantasy Football Matchups for Sunday Night Football

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Xavier Worthy - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football starts/sits for SNF, expert advice for all Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 2 matchups on Sunday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Xavier Worthy, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and more.

Hey RotoBallers! We're back with another Sunday Night Football slate for Week 2 of the NFL season! With several viable fantasy stars in this matchup, let's lock in your lineups with our Week 2 SNF start-sit chart.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, Tyler Warren, Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and more. Which Colts or Chiefs players should you start or sit in Week 2?

Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 2, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 2, RotoBallers!

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Indianapolis Colts Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos.
Jonathan Taylor Start 115.4 RB
Tyler Warren Start 110.3 TE
Alec Pierce Start 104.2 WR
Josh Downs Risky Start 103.8 WR
Keenan Allen Risky Start 103.6 WR
Daniel Jones Risky Start 102.1 QB
Seth McGowan Sit 99.7 RB
Ashton Dulin Sit 98 WR
Indianapolis Colts Sit 96.8 DEF
Riley Leonard Sit 96.8 QB
Mo Alie-Cox Sit 96.5 TE
Spencer Shrader Sit 94.9 K
DJ Giddens Sit 94.7 RB
Drew Ogletree Sit 94.1 TE
Laquon Treadwell Sit 91.8 WR
Anthony Richardson Sr. Sit 90.9 QB

Josh Downs, WR, Colts

As he has done throughout his four-year career, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs worked primarily from the slot in a Week 1 loss to the Ravens, and although he led the team in pass-play snaps, he earned only three targets, finishing with two receptions for 37 yards.

With fellow wideout Alec Pierce seemingly being eased back toward a full workload and running only 22 total routes after missing most of training camp while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, Downs had the opportunity to seize a more impactful role, but he was unable to capitalize.

After missing practice on Thursday with a heel injury, Pierce returned to the field on Friday, and there is an expectation that his involvement will continue to ramp up, so Downs' usage will need to be monitored moving forward, but a similar role in the team's Week 2 matchup with the Chiefs could lead to him becoming an early-season drop candidate.

Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) practiced in full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into his team's Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 26-year-old was held out of practice on Thursday due to a heel issue, but it appears the injury is not serious enough to keep him off the field on Sunday.

In the Colts' Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Pierce recorded four catches for 61 yards on six targets. The talented wideout is expected to play a larger role in his team's offense in 2026. However, Indianapolis has other capable target-earners in wide receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, as well as tight end Tyler Warren. The Colts also face a tough matchup against the Chiefs defense, which dominated the Denver Broncos' passing game in Week 1.

All in all, Pierce profiles as a borderline flex option for fantasy managers in Week 2.

 

Kansas City Chiefs Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos.
Rashee Rice Start 119.6 WR
Patrick Mahomes Start 113 QB
Kenneth Walker Start 112.5 RB
Travis Kelce Start 111.3 TE
Xavier Worthy Start 104.5 WR
Harrison Butker Risky Start 102.5 K
Emmett Johnson Sit 101.8 RB
Noah Gray Sit 100.7 TE
Cyrus Allen Sit 100.1 WR
Tyquan Thornton Sit 99.7 WR
Brashard Smith Sit 97.7 RB
Nikko Remigio Sit 97.6 WR
Justin Fields Sit 96 QB
Jalen Royals Sit 94.8 WR
Jared Wiley Sit 94.6 TE
Kansas City Chiefs Sit 94.6 DEF

Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in Week 2. Worthy, like fellow receiver Rashee Rice, had a down game as the Chiefs offense was centered around running back Kenneth Walker. Walker exploded for 191 total yards, leaving Worthy with just three catches for 18 yards.

The encouraging news is that Worthy was tied with Walker for the most targets on the team in Week 1, so maybe the second-year wideout can convert those opportunities into big plays against the Colts. The Colts defense was just trounced by the Baltimore Ravens to the tune of 41 points in Week 1.

If Kansas City can marry the pass game with the run game in Week 2, Worthy may be able to make some things happen as the defense is focused on stopping Walker. Worthy is ranked WR54 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a deep league WR3 option with a low floor heading into Sunday.

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught three passes for 71 yards in the 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Most of those yards came on the back of one big play that went for 59 yards. The veteran tight end caught the ball in the middle of the field with blockers ahead of him and he was off to the races. Despite the long catch-and-run, Kelce was unable to find the end zone.

While he did lead the team in receptions and receiving yards, the passing volume for Kansas City was low due to the excellent performance of running back Kenneth Walker. Walker and the run game carried the offense and the pass catchers did not have to do much in the blowout win. If this is the recipe for Chiefs success moving forward, Kelce will have to score touchdowns to be considered a viable fantasy option.

It could happen against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, since the Colts defense just surrendered 41 points to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Kelce is ranked TE11 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a low-end TE1 option this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, Tyler Warren, Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Xavier Worthy
vs
Keenan Allen
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rashod Bateman
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rachaad White
Xavier Worthy
vs
Denzel Boston
Xavier Worthy
vs
Carnell Tate
Xavier Worthy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mack Hollins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Hunter Henry
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Kittle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Demario Douglas
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jake Ferguson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brenton Strange
Xavier Worthy
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tre Tucker
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Xavier Worthy
vs
KC Concepcion
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Xavier Worthy
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Xavier Worthy
vs
Alec Pierce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Washington
Xavier Worthy
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mike Gesicki
Xavier Worthy
vs
RJ Harvey
Xavier Worthy
vs
Pat Bryant
Xavier Worthy
vs
Juwan Johnson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Cade Otton
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaylin Noel
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Mayer
Xavier Worthy
vs
Antonio Williams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Xavier Worthy
vs
Blake Corum
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Xavier Worthy
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tony Pollard
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Xavier Worthy
vs
Woody Marks
Xavier Worthy
vs
David Njoku
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rico Dowdle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Evan Engram
Xavier Worthy
vs
Courtland Sutton
Xavier Worthy
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Puka Nacua
Xavier Worthy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Worthy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Xavier Worthy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Pickens
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Olave
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mike Evans
Xavier Worthy
vs
DJ Moore
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devonta Smith
Xavier Worthy
vs
Garrett Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Parker Washington
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Nabers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Christian Watson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jameson Williams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Xavier Worthy
vs
Luther Burden III
Xavier Worthy
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Xavier Worthy
vs
Davante Adams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tee Higgins
Travis Kelce
vs
Caleb Douglas
Travis Kelce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Travis Kelce
vs
Jordan Addison
Travis Kelce
vs
Rico Dowdle
Travis Kelce
vs
Devaughn Vele
Travis Kelce
vs
Woody Marks
Travis Kelce
vs
Kyle Monangai
Travis Kelce
vs
Tony Pollard
Travis Kelce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Travis Kelce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Travis Kelce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Travis Kelce
vs
Blake Corum
Travis Kelce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Travis Kelce
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Kaelon Black
Travis Kelce
vs
Michael Mayer
Travis Kelce
vs
Quentin Johnston
Travis Kelce
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Travis Kelce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Travis Kelce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Travis Kelce
vs
Josh Downs
Travis Kelce
vs
RJ Harvey
Travis Kelce
vs
Michael Wilson
Travis Kelce
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Travis Kelce
vs
Alec Pierce
Travis Kelce
vs
Rome Odunze
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Travis Kelce
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Travis Kelce
vs
KC Concepcion
Travis Kelce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Travis Kelce
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Travis Kelce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Jayden Reed
Travis Kelce
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Kelce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
DK Metcalf
Travis Kelce
vs
George Kittle
Travis Kelce
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Travis Kelce
vs
Hunter Henry
Travis Kelce
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Travis Kelce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Travis Kelce
vs
Matthew Golden
Travis Kelce
vs
Carnell Tate
Travis Kelce
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Travis Kelce
vs
Rachaad White
Travis Kelce
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Keenan Allen
Travis Kelce
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Travis Kelce
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Kelce
vs
Mark Andrews
Travis Kelce
vs
Sam Laporta
Travis Kelce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Brenton Strange
Travis Kelce
vs
Mike Gesicki
Travis Kelce
vs
Cade Otton
Travis Kelce
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Travis Kelce
vs
David Njoku
Travis Kelce
vs
Evan Engram
Travis Kelce
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
AJ Barner
Travis Kelce
vs
Greg Dulcich
Travis Kelce
vs
Colby Parkinson
Travis Kelce
vs
Gunnar Helm
Travis Kelce
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Travis Kelce
vs
Darren Waller
Travis Kelce
vs
Cole Kmet
Travis Kelce
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Warren
vs
Jayden Reed
Tyler Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Warren
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Tyler Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Warren
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Warren
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Warren
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyler Warren
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tyler Warren
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Warren
vs
Drake London
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyler Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tyler Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Warren
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Warren
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Tyler Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Tyler Warren
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Warren
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Warren
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
vs
David Njoku
Tyler Warren
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Warren
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Warren
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Warren
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Warren
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jaxson Dart
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jayden Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalen Hurts
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Carson Wentz
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Will Shipley
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Daniel Jones
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bam Knight
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drew Lock
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tahj Brooks
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Geno Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Rasheen Ali
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalen Royals
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Deshaun Watson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brashard Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cooper Rush
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cam Ward
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Isaiah Davis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Seth McGowan
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Zay Flowers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Myles Price
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonathan Taylor
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jonathan Taylor
vs
James Cook III
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Puka Nacua
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chase Brown
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonathan Taylor
vs
George Pickens
Jonathan Taylor
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonathan Taylor
vs
David Montgomery
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chris Olave
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Breece Hall
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Mike Evans
Jonathan Taylor
vs
DJ Moore
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Devonta Smith
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Parker Washington
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Malik Nabers
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Christian Watson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Trey McBride
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Luther Burden III
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Davante Adams
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tee Higgins
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Rashee Rice
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonathan Taylor
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonathan Taylor
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Woody Marks
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Blake Corum
Jonathan Taylor
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonathan Taylor
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Rachaad White
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonathan Taylor
vs
George Holani
Alec Pierce
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alec Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Alec Pierce
vs
KC Concepcion
Alec Pierce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alec Pierce
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Alec Pierce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Mayer
Alec Pierce
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Alec Pierce
vs
Blake Corum
Alec Pierce
vs
George Kittle
Alec Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alec Pierce
vs
Hunter Henry
Alec Pierce
vs
Tony Pollard
Alec Pierce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Alec Pierce
vs
Woody Marks
Alec Pierce
vs
Carnell Tate
Alec Pierce
vs
Rico Dowdle
Alec Pierce
vs
Rachaad White
Alec Pierce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Alec Pierce
vs
Keenan Allen
Alec Pierce
vs
Travis Kelce
Alec Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alec Pierce
vs
Caleb Douglas
Alec Pierce
vs
Rashod Bateman
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Addison
Alec Pierce
vs
Denzel Boston
Alec Pierce
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alec Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyle Monangai
Alec Pierce
vs
Mack Hollins
Alec Pierce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alec Pierce
vs
Demario Douglas
Alec Pierce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Alec Pierce
vs
Brenton Strange
Alec Pierce
vs
Kaelon Black
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Quentin Johnston
Alec Pierce
vs
Tre Tucker
Alec Pierce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Alec Pierce
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Alec Pierce
vs
Josh Downs
Alec Pierce
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Wilson
Alec Pierce
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Alec Pierce
vs
Puka Nacua
Alec Pierce
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Alec Pierce
vs
Justin Jefferson
Alec Pierce
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Alec Pierce
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Alec Pierce
vs
George Pickens
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Olave
Alec Pierce
vs
Mike Evans
Alec Pierce
vs
DJ Moore
Alec Pierce
vs
Devonta Smith
Alec Pierce
vs
Garrett Wilson
Alec Pierce
vs
Parker Washington
Alec Pierce
vs
Malik Nabers
Alec Pierce
vs
Christian Watson
Alec Pierce
vs
Jameson Williams
Alec Pierce
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Alec Pierce
vs
Luther Burden III
Alec Pierce
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Alec Pierce
vs
Davante Adams
Alec Pierce
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Josh Downs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Kaelon Black
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Downs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
vs
Jayden Reed
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Josh Downs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Mayer
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Josh Downs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Downs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Alec Pierce
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
George Kittle

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
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Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

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Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

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CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

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JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

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Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Jackson Koivun

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Rasmus Hojgaard

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Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

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Austin Cindric

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Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
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Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

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Ryan Blaney

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