Fantasy football starts/sits for SNF, expert advice for all Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 2 matchups on Sunday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Xavier Worthy, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! We're back with another Sunday Night Football slate for Week 2 of the NFL season! With several viable fantasy stars in this matchup, let's lock in your lineups with our Week 2 SNF start-sit chart.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, Tyler Warren, Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and more. Which Colts or Chiefs players should you start or sit in Week 2?
Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 2, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 2, RotoBallers!Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Indianapolis Colts Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Jonathan Taylor
|Start
|115.4
|RB
|Tyler Warren
|Start
|110.3
|TE
|Alec Pierce
|Start
|104.2
|WR
|Josh Downs
|Risky Start
|103.8
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|Risky Start
|103.6
|WR
|Daniel Jones
|Risky Start
|102.1
|QB
|Seth McGowan
|Sit
|99.7
|RB
|Ashton Dulin
|Sit
|98
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|Sit
|96.8
|DEF
|Riley Leonard
|Sit
|96.8
|QB
|Mo Alie-Cox
|Sit
|96.5
|TE
|Spencer Shrader
|Sit
|94.9
|K
|DJ Giddens
|Sit
|94.7
|RB
|Drew Ogletree
|Sit
|94.1
|TE
|Laquon Treadwell
|Sit
|91.8
|WR
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|Sit
|90.9
|QB
Josh Downs, WR, Colts
As he has done throughout his four-year career, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs worked primarily from the slot in a Week 1 loss to the Ravens, and although he led the team in pass-play snaps, he earned only three targets, finishing with two receptions for 37 yards.
With fellow wideout Alec Pierce seemingly being eased back toward a full workload and running only 22 total routes after missing most of training camp while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, Downs had the opportunity to seize a more impactful role, but he was unable to capitalize.
After missing practice on Thursday with a heel injury, Pierce returned to the field on Friday, and there is an expectation that his involvement will continue to ramp up, so Downs' usage will need to be monitored moving forward, but a similar role in the team's Week 2 matchup with the Chiefs could lead to him becoming an early-season drop candidate.
Alec Pierce, WR, Colts
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) practiced in full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into his team's Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 26-year-old was held out of practice on Thursday due to a heel issue, but it appears the injury is not serious enough to keep him off the field on Sunday.
In the Colts' Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Pierce recorded four catches for 61 yards on six targets. The talented wideout is expected to play a larger role in his team's offense in 2026. However, Indianapolis has other capable target-earners in wide receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, as well as tight end Tyler Warren. The Colts also face a tough matchup against the Chiefs defense, which dominated the Denver Broncos' passing game in Week 1.
All in all, Pierce profiles as a borderline flex option for fantasy managers in Week 2.
Kansas City Chiefs Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Rashee Rice
|Start
|119.6
|WR
|Patrick Mahomes
|Start
|113
|QB
|Kenneth Walker
|Start
|112.5
|RB
|Travis Kelce
|Start
|111.3
|TE
|Xavier Worthy
|Start
|104.5
|WR
|Harrison Butker
|Risky Start
|102.5
|K
|Emmett Johnson
|Sit
|101.8
|RB
|Noah Gray
|Sit
|100.7
|TE
|Cyrus Allen
|Sit
|100.1
|WR
|Tyquan Thornton
|Sit
|99.7
|WR
|Brashard Smith
|Sit
|97.7
|RB
|Nikko Remigio
|Sit
|97.6
|WR
|Justin Fields
|Sit
|96
|QB
|Jalen Royals
|Sit
|94.8
|WR
|Jared Wiley
|Sit
|94.6
|TE
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Sit
|94.6
|DEF
Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in Week 2. Worthy, like fellow receiver Rashee Rice, had a down game as the Chiefs offense was centered around running back Kenneth Walker. Walker exploded for 191 total yards, leaving Worthy with just three catches for 18 yards.
The encouraging news is that Worthy was tied with Walker for the most targets on the team in Week 1, so maybe the second-year wideout can convert those opportunities into big plays against the Colts. The Colts defense was just trounced by the Baltimore Ravens to the tune of 41 points in Week 1.
If Kansas City can marry the pass game with the run game in Week 2, Worthy may be able to make some things happen as the defense is focused on stopping Walker. Worthy is ranked WR54 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a deep league WR3 option with a low floor heading into Sunday.
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught three passes for 71 yards in the 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Most of those yards came on the back of one big play that went for 59 yards. The veteran tight end caught the ball in the middle of the field with blockers ahead of him and he was off to the races. Despite the long catch-and-run, Kelce was unable to find the end zone.
While he did lead the team in receptions and receiving yards, the passing volume for Kansas City was low due to the excellent performance of running back Kenneth Walker. Walker and the run game carried the offense and the pass catchers did not have to do much in the blowout win. If this is the recipe for Chiefs success moving forward, Kelce will have to score touchdowns to be considered a viable fantasy option.
It could happen against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, since the Colts defense just surrendered 41 points to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Kelce is ranked TE11 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a low-end TE1 option this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, Tyler Warren, Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2.
Week 2 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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