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Should I Drop Carnell Tate? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 3 (2026)

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Carnell Tate - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I drop Carnell Tate for fantasy football Week 3? Is Carnell Tate a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Carnell Tate in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate entered the league with expectations that he would be a solid fantasy football scorer. He was drafted between the sixth and ninth rounds in many fantasy football leagues as a result.

He had an excellent final season in college and showed an excellent ability to slam on the brakes and vary his speed quickly during routes, meaning he could run horizontal and vertical routes proficiently with enough salesmanship to trick cornerbacks into biting on fakes and the like.

But through two games, a high-volume role as the No. 1 target for Titans quarterback Cam Ward hasn't materialized. Instead, the offense has been completely dysfunctional, struggling to move the ball down the field on the ground or through the air. So should you drop Tate in fantasy football? Let's dive in.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Should I Drop Carnell Tate in Fantasy Football?

Tate has played well on film. But the stat sheet doesn't show it, because Ward has been such a poor passer so far. Through two games, Ward averages barely over 160 passing yards per game. Tate has 11 targets in those two contests, which he's turned into seven receptions for 65 yards and no touchdowns.

It's hard for Tate to catch touchdowns when Ward has thrown just one so far. And the film reveals several problems in the offense. One of Ward's worst tendencies is that he likes bailing out of the pocket. This results in throwaways and other negative plays even when receivers are open.

Tate should be stashed on benches for now. He's too talented to simply drop. But his floor is too low to start him right now. Bench him in the hopes that Ward improves as the season progresses.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is a player I've been pounding the table for for some time now. He's gotten off to a slow start this season, but will get his starting quarterback, Sam Darnold (glute), back from a Week 1 injury.

Shaheed is a highly talented receiver that doesn't belong on waivers or as a free agent in most leagues. He's a good route runner, an excellent speedster, and a serious threat. He challenged WR Chris Olave for the team lead in receptions, yards, and targets in 2024, before he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wideout Ted Hurst III is another good bench stash to make. The Buccaneers drafted him to play X receiver, the role that WR Mike Evans (hip) played in for so many years with the Bucs. Hurst was targeted seven times by quarterback Baker Mayfield last game.

With WRs Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin struggling, Hurst could step up and get a surprising amount of usage in a wide-open WR room.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Rashid Shaheed, Ted Hurst, Rashod Bateman, Adonai Mitchell. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Rashid Shaheed, Ted Hurst, Rashod Bateman, Adonai Mitchell. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Rashid Shaheed, Ted Hurst, Rashod Bateman, Adonai Mitchell:

Rashid Shaheed
vs
Malik Washington
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brian Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Keon Coleman
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mack Hollins
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Makai Lemon
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Darren Waller
Rashid Shaheed
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rashod Bateman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kaelon Black
Rashod Bateman
vs
Braelon Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rashod Bateman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaelon Black
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyjae Spears
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Braelon Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kayshon Boutte

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