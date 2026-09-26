Sep 26, 2026, 12:16 PM ET

Per The Ringer's Tom Pelissero, Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (knee) is hopeful that he will be available to help the Lions "down the stretch." Joseph remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list and has been dealing with a cartilage issue in his knee. The 25-year-old defensive back also missed time in training camp this summer with a personal issue, which set back his rehab timeline. Joseph initially injured his knee in Week 6 of last year. While on the PUP list, Joseph will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the 2026 season, but his absence is going to stretch much deeper into the year. Brian Branch (Achilles) is also on the PUP list for Detroit, which has thinned their secondary and forced both Avonte Maddox and Chuck Clark into bigger roles. Joseph, a former third-rounder in 2022 from Illinois, only played in six games last year and finished with 18 combined tackles after having 80-plus combined tackles in each of his first three years in the NFL with Detroit.