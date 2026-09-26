Sep 26, 2026, 12:13 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers wideout Tre Harris is coming off his best NFL performance after leading the team in receiving yards last week. The 24-year-old produced a 53-yard play on a critical third down, putting the team in the red zone and giving fantasy managers a glimpse of his upside if he can take his game to the next level. Harris enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's WR68 in an intriguing matchup. The Bills defense has allowed the 3rd-most 20-plus-yard passes (9) and the 5th-most passing yards. In addition, the Bills defense ranks near the bottom of the league in EPA and has given up too many high-value plays. Harris has an opportunity for back-to-back solid outings, which could lead to a permanent expanded role. The Ole Miss product should remain out of fantasy lineups for now, but could become a reliable flex option in deep leagues this season.