Sep 26, 2026, 10:07 AM ET

The New England Patriots D/ST has enjoyed a very strong start to the 2026 season, but a tougher test awaits them in the form of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. On one hand, momentum is on their side after recording four sacks, two turnovers, and one touchdown last Sunday against the Steelers. On the other hand, the Jaguars have been quite disciplined so far this season, allowing just three sacks and one interception while averaging 23.5 points per game. The Patriots D/ST is too strong to drop to waivers, so managers rostering the unit should start New England with the understanding that their upside is likely capped this week. As it stands, the Patriots rank #12 among D/ST units in RotoBaller's Week 3 fantasy football rankings.