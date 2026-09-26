Could Jacob Cowing Be in for Larger Role for 49ers against Cardinals?
Sep 26, 2026, 11:47 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing could be in line for an increased role against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 due to injuries within the team's wide receiver unit. Cowing has played 29 offensive snaps over two weeks and is yet to record an offensive statistic. However, with fellow wideouts Demarcus Robinson (ankle) ruled out, Mike Evans (hip) questionable, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) on injured reserve, and Ricky Pearsall (knee) out for the season, the 49ers may be forced to rely on Cowing more in the passing game. If Evans isn't available, Cowing, Deebo Samuel, and KhaDarel Hodge, along with tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey, could all see upticks in usage. The Cardinals are giving up 203 passing yards per game. Cowing is currently way off the radar for Week 3, checking in as RotoBaller's No. 117 wideout. He is projected to score just 2.9 fantasy points. Cowing is not a recommended start this week, but could be a stash option if the 49ers continue to get decimated by injuries in the wide receiver corps.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
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Bhayshul Tuten a Reliable RB2 Against Patriots
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 26, 2026, 11:36 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has been the clear top back to start the year, and that should continue in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. The Jaguars had a rough overall offensive output against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, but that was not because of Tuten. The former combine standout finished Week 2 with 65 rushing yards and a touchdown. The only thing limiting Tuten's fantasy upside has been his lack of involvement in the passing game (just three receptions through two games). After an offensive struggle, the Jaguars could look to change their approach a bit and throw more short passes to overcome another top defense. That could mean more involvement in the passing game for Tuten. However, until he shows that, he will remain a solid RB2. Given his rushing volume in a high-powered offense, fantasy managers should feel confident starting Tuten in Week 3.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Bhayshul Tuten RotoBaller
Mike Evans' availability is Cloudy for Week 3 Matchup with Cardinals
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 26, 2026, 11:32 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) is officially questionable heading into a divisional matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 due to a hip issue. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday before logging a limited session on Friday. Evans suffered the hip injury in the fourth quarter of a 35-13 Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Following that game, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said he believed Evans was "fine," but Evans' practice availability this week illustrates that the team is being cautious with its veteran wide receiver. San Francisco is dealing with multiple injuries within its wide receiver corps, so Evans could be in for a large role against a decent Arizona defense that allows 203 passing yards per game over two weeks. Evans has seen 10 targets through two games and has recorded nine receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. He is RotoBaller's No. 15 wide receiver for Week 3 and is projected to score 10.9 fantasy points. His status is worth monitoring before any lineup decisions can be made.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Pittman Jr. a Shaky Flex Option Due to Foot Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 26, 2026, 11:16 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) heads into a Week 3 matchup with the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals with a questionable designation due to a foot injury. He has logged three straight limited practices this week, and his status is cloudy for Sunday. Pittman missed a Week 2 game against the New England Patriots, a 20-3 loss for the Steelers, due to the injury. In a 20-13 Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Pittman recorded three receptions for 58 yards (19.3 yards per catch) and played 59 offensive snaps. The Bengals are currently allowing 253.5 passing yards per game, ranking 26th in the NFL, so it could potentially be a strong matchup for Pittman if he is active. RotoBaller ranks Pittman as its No. 51 wideout for Week 3 and projects him to score 7.7 points. If healthy, Pittman is a streaming option worthy of flex consideration, but given Pittsburgh's offensive woes, he is not a must-start player.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Dak Prescott Set Up For Success In Week 3 vs Ravens
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 11:09 AM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got back on track in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders after a dismal upset loss on the road to the divisional rival New York Giants in Week 1. In the Cowboys home opener, Prescott threw for 279 yards and four passing touchdowns -- two to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and two to tight end Jake Ferguson. The Commanders didn't put up much of a fight defensively -- that likely won't be the case in Week 3, with the Baltimore Ravens coming to Dallas coming off an upset loss to the New Orleans Saints. Baltimore's pass defense is solid, and have allowed just 231 passing yards and one passing TD per game through the first two weeks. Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, in combination with Lamb and Ferguson, form one of the best pass-catching trios in the NFL. Prescott may not rack up four touchdowns against them, but he should check in at low-end QB1/high-end QB2 range for fantasy football.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jaylen Warren Looks Like Strong Play vs. Bengals
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 10:54 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is questionable for Week 3's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but if he can suit up, he is in a strong spot with fellow running back Rico Dowdle (toe) already ruled out for the Steelers. Warren was a limited participant in Friday's practice, so that is a good sign for his participation. For the season, Warren has 21 carries for 89 yards, which is good for 4.2 yards per attempt. He also has seven receptions for 61 receiving yards. Warren has always been a good pass-catching back, and he should continue to be involved with Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers' passing game. With Dowdle missing, Warren is in line for a big contest with the potential for a few big catches and more involvement in the rushing attack. The Bengals defense is good, but Warren has a positive matchup heading into Week 3.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Trevor Lawrence Looking to Bounce Back in Week 3
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 26, 2026, 10:48 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a rough Week 2 against the elite Denver Broncos defense, finishing with just six fantasy points. He will be looking to bounce back against the New England Patriots, another top-flight defense. The Patriots defense has only given up 16 points through two games, but that was against Drew Lock and Aaron Rodgers. Lawrence will serve as a much harder opponent for them, so it will be interesting to see whether he comes out motivated or falters once again. The Patriots defense is highlighted by top corner Christian Gonzalez, but versatile receiver Parker Washington, Lawrence's favorite target, will likely spend more time in the slot away from where Gonzalez will be. If the Jaguars are able to run the ball well and rely heavily on Washington again, then Lawrence should serve as a fine QB1 start against the Patriots.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Trevor Lawrence RotoBaller
Kyren Williams Carries a Short Touchdown Streak Into Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 10:33 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has seen his rushing volume get scaled back early this season, but he still ranks as a high-end RB2 with his touchdown frequency. Williams has now scored a touchdown in back-to-back games. With that being said, he has yet to log more than 12 carries or 14 touches in a single contest this year. He also lost a fumble in Week 2. Williams' role reduction has led to significantly higher volume for Blake Corum, who has played fewer snaps than Williams but has nearly as many touches. This backfield split is likely designed to keep Williams healthy, so while it might limit his ceiling, managers can appreciate that he's more likely to stay on the field for all 17 games this year. Matchup-wise, Williams now faces off against a Broncos defense that has struggled against the run. Denver has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points, fifth-most rushing touchdowns, and fourth-most rushing yards to opposing running backs in 2026. Williams will have another chance to feast, checking in as the overall RB12 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford Looks to Overcome a Tougher Week 3 Matchup
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 10:27 AM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a much-needed standout performance, bouncing back from Week 1 with 327 passing yards and four touchdowns in Week 2. He achieved those impressive numbers despite not having Puka Nacua (hip) at his disposal, and Nacua is expected to miss Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, too. This week's matchup is certainly tougher than last week's for Stafford, as Patrick Surtain II and the Broncos have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2026. Nevertheless, Stafford has the top-tier passing skills needed to overcome a tougher matchup like this one and remain in low-end QB1 consideration. After all, he's coming off an MVP season in which he tallied 46 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. RotoBaller's experts have Stafford ranked as the QB15 for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Giants Making Calls On QBs After Injury To Jaxson Dart
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 10:25 AM ETThe New York Giants are making inquiries into starting quarterbacks following the season-ending knee injury to Jaxson Dart, The Ringer's Tom Pelissero reports. Jameis Winston has been filling in for Dart in the short term, but the Giants could acquire a new quarterback by as soon as Monday and it's "a matter of when not if they acquire one" according to Pelissero. The injury to Dart is devastating for the Giants and hurts the fantasy values of their offensive pieces like Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers. Winston did not seem too capable when he filled in for the Giants against the Rams in Week 2, so the team will look to upgrade. With multiple teams' dealing with quarterback injuries it will be interesting to see what the Giants can find on the market.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Tom Pelissero
Davante Adams Looks to Remain Scorching Hot as Top Receiver
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 10:23 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams put up an otherworldly performance in Week 2, and he'll look to keep that momentum going into Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. Adams was Matthew Stafford's No. 1 target last week with Puka Nacua (hip) sidelined, and it resulted in an elite stat line that included eight catches, 195 yards, and two touchdowns against the Giants. The good news for Adams is that he'll likely lead the receiving corps again in Week 3, as Nacua is listed as doubtful. The bad news is that this week's matchup is much tougher, as Patrick Surtain II and the Broncos have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers in 2026. Last week's performance has a low probability of happening again, and a tougher matchup is certainly on tap. Nevertheless, as long as Adams is atop the depth chart, he's a must-start WR1 in fantasy football. As it stands, he ranks #12 among wide receivers in RotoBaller's Week 3 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DeMario Douglas' Role Remains Unsteady
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 10:12 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas is off to a slow start to the 2026 season, and even with the injury to A.J. Brown, Douglas remains third in line in production among Patriots receivers behind Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs, even though he has more targets than the pair of receivers (nine to seven). Douglas has caught six of his nine targets for 29 receiving yards, which is good for 4.8 yards per reception. Douglas is involved in the underneath game but has not seen many aerial targets. He is being outperformed by the duo of Hollins and Doubs at the moment, and with Brown eventually returning from injury, he has little long-term value. In Week 3 against the Jaguars, Douglas faces a solid defense that should limit his explosive plays and keep him to an underneath receiver. Look elsewhere for a fantasy starting option at wide receiver.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Andy Borregales a Riskier Play Despite High-Scoring Potential
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 10:10 AM ETNew England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales has delivered two relatively lackluster fantasy performances so far this season, and fantasy managers should be prepared for that trend to continue against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. Borregales went 2-for-2 on extra points and 2-for-3 on field goals (including one made from 40+ yards) last week, with the missed kick holding him back from achieving one of the stronger fantasy finishes last week. Now, he heads into a matchup against the Jaguars, who have allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to kickers in 2026. There is shootout potential in this game, so perhaps Borregales benefits from the high-scoring nature, but he's still a significant risk. Fantasy managers can find other kickers with higher and more reliable upside for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Patriots D/ST a Borderline Fantasy Option in Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 10:07 AM ETThe New England Patriots D/ST has enjoyed a very strong start to the 2026 season, but a tougher test awaits them in the form of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. On one hand, momentum is on their side after recording four sacks, two turnovers, and one touchdown last Sunday against the Steelers. On the other hand, the Jaguars have been quite disciplined so far this season, allowing just three sacks and one interception while averaging 23.5 points per game. The Patriots D/ST is too strong to drop to waivers, so managers rostering the unit should start New England with the understanding that their upside is likely capped this week. As it stands, the Patriots rank #12 among D/ST units in RotoBaller's Week 3 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers Will "Likely Be on a Pitch Count" if Active for Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 10:06 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) will "likely be on a pitch count" if he gets cleared to play in his team's Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Flowers suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 that sidelined him in Week 2, and he's officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Per Fowler, the star wideout is expected to test out his hamstring pregame before the Ravens make a final call on his status against the Cowboys. When healthy, Flowers profiles as a clear must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers, especially in a favorable matchup against Dallas. His production could suffer if he's unable to play his normal snap share, and fantasy managers may have to decide whether or not to start Flowers before knowing his status. Still, Flowers' high-end production upside could be worth the risk.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
New York Jets D/ST Faces a Difficult Week 3 Assignment
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 10:04 AM ETThe New York Jets D/ST played well in the overtime loss to Green Bay, holding the Packers to 199 total yards while recording three sacks and one takeaway. That followed another strong defensive showing in Week 1, but Detroit presents a much different problem. Jared Goff has thrown six touchdown passes without an interception through two games, and the Lions have scored 31 points in both contests. New York will also be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker Kiko Mauigoa, while edge rusher Joseph Ossai is questionable despite returning to a full practice Friday. RotoBaller ranks the Jets D/ST 32nd for Week 3. The defense has played very well through two weeks, but this is still a spot where fantasy managers should look elsewhere.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jason Sanders a Borderline Streaming Kicker
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 10:01 AM ETNew York Jets kicker Jason Sanders has made four of five field-goal attempts and all four extra points through two games. He connected from 33, 51 and 52 yards in the opener, then made his only attempt from 32 yards against Green Bay. The Jets have shown enough offensive life to keep giving him chances, and Detroit has allowed 30 or more points in each of its first two games. There is still a roster detail to watch before Sunday. Sanders remains on the practice squad as of Friday after being elevated for each of the first two games, so New York would need to elevate him again for the matchup with Detroit. RotoBaller ranks Sanders as the K13 for Week 3. Assuming he handles the job again, his range and the indoor setting make him a reasonable streaming option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jayden Daniels Could Undergo Surgery After the 2026 Season
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 10:00 AM ET"Surgery remains a strong possibility" for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) at the end of the 2026 season, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Daniels dislocated his left elbow during his team's Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the same injury he suffered in Week 9 of the 2025 season. While Daniels will not play in Washington's Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, he has not been placed on Injured Reserve and could make a relatively quick return to the field. Pelissero reports that Daniels was "determined" to avoid immediate surgery, meaning that he will wear a brace and attempt to play through the injury. When healthy, the 25-year-old remains a high-upside fantasy quarterback thanks to his ability to produce as both a passer and a rusher. However, Daniels' shaky health outlook makes it difficult for fantasy managers to trust him going forward.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Kenyon Sadiq Gets a Bigger Opportunity in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:58 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq caught two of three targets for 17 yards against Green Bay after recording three receptions for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown in his NFL debut. His Week 3 opportunity is more interesting now that Mason Taylor has officially been ruled out with a thumb injury. Taylor did not practice at all this week, leaving Sadiq and Jeremy Ruckert to handle the available tight-end work. Detroit gave up seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown to Dalton Kincaid last Thursday, although Sadiq has not shown anything close to that kind of receiving role yet. RotoBaller ranks him as the TE32 for Week 3. He remains a risky play in normal leagues, but Taylor's absence gives Sadiq his clearest path yet to additional routes and targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen Remains a Touchdown-Dependent Bench Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:57 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen only carried five times against Green Bay, gaining seven yards, but one of those attempts went for a five-yard touchdown. He also caught his only target for eight yards. The score helped his fantasy line, but the workload was much more important. Breece Hall handled 16 carries and all five running back targets after Allen received 10 carries in the opener. Detroit was hit hard by James Cook III last week, but Allen does not have enough volume to chase the matchup by itself. RotoBaller ranks him as the RB42 for Week 3. He remains an important bench stash because of the role he could inherit if Hall misses time, but last week's touchdown does not suddenly make Allen a dependable weekly flex.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell Offers Real Flex Upside if Active
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:55 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) made a major jump in Week 2, catching six passes for 63 yards on a team-high 12 targets against Green Bay. He saw only three targets in the opener, so the increased workload was the biggest takeaway. Mitchell now has nine catches for 123 yards through two games and has become a much more important part of the Jets' passing attack. His status needs to be monitored after he injured a finger during Thursday's practice. Mitchell was limited Thursday and Friday and is officially questionable. The matchup is appealing, with Detroit already allowing six passing touchdowns through two games. RotoBaller ranks Mitchell as the WR32 for Week 3. If active, he has moved into legitimate flex consideration rather than simply being a deep-ball gamble.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller