Jake Ferguson Looks To Extend Touchdown Streak vs Ravens
Sep 26, 2026, 12:44 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson had a monster game in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, catching all four of his targets for 43 yards and two touchdowns. It was a welcome surprise for his fantasy managers after a two-catch, six-yard game in his season debut. Ferguson is a good red zone weapon for Dallas, but it's hard to imagine him being consistent moving forward. Dallas' duo of starting wideouts, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, are target hogs that leave little left on the plate for the rest of the Cowboys' pass-catchers. And even starting running back Javonte Williams has seen more passes thrown his way than Ferguson through two games. The Ravens are a much stronger defense than that of the Commanders -- Washington's aging linebacker corps hasn't had much success slowing down tight ends in recent seasons. Ferguson is a boom-or-bust low-end TE1 with a very low floor and very high ceiling. Given the strength of the upcoming matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, he's a risky player to start in fantasy football leagues in Week 3.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
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Javonte Williams A Touchdown-Dependent RB2 For Week 3
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 12:38 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams is averaging under 3.0 yards per carry through two games so far in 2026. The Cowboys' offensive line has struggled in the absence of star left guard Tyler Smith (thumb), who's currently on injured reserve, meaning he won't return until Week 5 at the earliest. Williams thus will likely derive most of his fantasy football value with touchdowns, which are difficult to predict on a game-to-game basis. The Ravens are stiffer against the run than Dallas' previous two opponents, with defensive end Nnamdi Madubuike -- who makes his return from a neck injury this week -- and linebacker Roquan Smith among the NFL's highest tier of run stoppers. Williams averages -0.054 Expected Points Added per rush, largely because he's constantly being hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on his carries. He's still a startable fantasy RB2, but his production is almost completely dependent on reception PPR points and touchdowns right now.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
George Pickens Looking To Score His First Touchdown of 2026 in Week 3
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 12:28 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is looking to find the end zone for the first time in his 2026 NFL season after being held scoreless in his first two contests. He was expected to bust out the gates immediately with big performances in Week 1 and 2, but was held to just 68 yards receiving across those two games. It's been WR CeeDee Lamb that had a monster breakout game, in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys face the Baltimore Ravens at home this week, who have a tougher pass defense than both the Cowboys' previous opponents. Pickens had good games last season against quality defenses, though, such as the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, against whom he caught all nine of his targets for 146 yards and one touchdown. While the former Pittsburgh Steeler might not live up to his ADP in fantasy football , he should still be started in all leagues for Week 3 as a WR2 with WR1 upside.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Cameron Dicker Out of Starting Range for Week 3 vs. Bills
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 12:17 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker has been the victim of a lackluster Chargers offense. The team has failed to live up to lofty expectations so far this season. As a result, Dicker is the K32 overall in fantasy scoring. Through two weeks, he averages 2 fantasy points per week and has 4 total points. The 26-year-old is RotoBaller's K17 heading into Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills defense has allowed the 5th-most passing yards and ranks near the bottom of the league in EPA. They could be exactly what the doctor ordered to jump-start a lifeless Chargers offense. Dicker should remain out of fantasy lineups until the team can produce at a higher level on offense.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Kerby Joseph Hopeful he Will Return Later This Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 26, 2026, 12:16 PM ETPer The Ringer's Tom Pelissero, Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (knee) is hopeful that he will be available to help the Lions "down the stretch." Joseph remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list and has been dealing with a cartilage issue in his knee. The 25-year-old defensive back also missed time in training camp this summer with a personal issue, which set back his rehab timeline. Joseph initially injured his knee in Week 6 of last year. While on the PUP list, Joseph will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the 2026 season, but his absence is going to stretch much deeper into the year. Brian Branch (Achilles) is also on the PUP list for Detroit, which has thinned their secondary and forced both Avonte Maddox and Chuck Clark into bigger roles. Joseph, a former third-rounder in 2022 from Illinois, only played in six games last year and finished with 18 combined tackles after having 80-plus combined tackles in each of his first three years in the NFL with Detroit.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Oronde Gadsden Expects to See More Work in Week 3 vs. Bills
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 12:15 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden enters Week 3 as the team's TE1. The Chargers will be without Charlie Kolar (forearm) and David Njoku (leg) in Buffalo on Sunday. Gadsden had a promising rookie season, catching 49 of his 69 targets for 664 yards and three touchdowns. The 23-year-old is RotoBaller's PPR TE16 in an interesting matchup against the Bills defense. They have allowed the 5th-most passing yards and rank near the bottom of the league in EPA. The Bills defense is still adjusting to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard while defending pass-heavy offenses and trying to keep up with the Bills' high-powered offense. Gadsden is a viable tight end option for managers in a barren tight end landscape heading into Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Tre' Harris Hopes to Expand His Role in Week 3 vs. Bills
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 12:13 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Tre' Harris is coming off his best NFL performance after leading the team in receiving yards last week. The 24-year-old produced a 53-yard play on a critical third down, putting the team in the red zone and giving fantasy managers a glimpse of his upside if he can take his game to the next level. Harris enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's WR68 in an intriguing matchup. The Bills defense has allowed the 3rd-most 20-plus-yard passes (9) and the 5th-most passing yards. In addition, the Bills defense ranks near the bottom of the league in EPA and has given up too many high-value plays. Harris has an opportunity for back-to-back solid outings, which could lead to a permanent expanded role. The Ole Miss product should remain out of fantasy lineups for now, but could become a reliable flex option in deep leagues this season.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Quentin Johnston Off Flex Radars in Week 3 vs. Bills
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 12:11 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston is coming off a disappointing Week 2 performance. The 25-year-old translated one catch into 2.5 PPR points despite Ladd McConkey battling through a rib injury. This week, McConkey was a full participant in every practice and is off the injury report heading into Sunday. Johnston enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's PPR WR44 in an intriguing matchup. The Bills defense has allowed the 3rd-most 20-plus-yard passes (9) and the 5th-most passing yards. In addition, the Bills defense ranks near the bottom of the league in EPA and has given up too many highly valuable plays. These stats favor a vertical receiver like Johnston, but he has become too risky to plug into fantasy lineups. Johnston should remain out of fantasy lineups until he shows fantasy managers he can produce at a higher level with some consistency.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Ladd McConkey Off the Injury Report Heading into Week 3 vs. Bills
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 12:10 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey was a full participant in every practice and is off the injury report heading into his Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. McConkey has been the centerpiece of the offense so far this season. When he is on the field, the Chargers offense has the seventh-best EPA (0.12), but when he's off the field, they have the second-worst EPA (-0.41), per JJ Zachariason of Late Round Fantasy Football. McConkey enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's PPR WR25 in an intriguing matchup. The Bills defense has allowed the 3rd-most 20-plus-yard passes (9) and the 5th-most passing yards. In addition, the Bills defense ranks near the bottom of the league in EPA and has given up too many highly valuable plays. McConkey should be viewed as a WR2 with upside as he travels across the country in Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Omarion Hampton Viewed as RB2 in Week 3 vs. Bills
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 12:07 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton is coming off his best performance as he enters Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. The 23-year-old was the PPR RB7 in Week 2 with 18.5 fantasy points. However, Hampton has lost a fumble each week and could start losing the coach's trust if he loses another one this week. Hampton enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's PPR RB18 in a tough matchup. The Bills defense has allowed the sixth-fewest yards per carry and the 11th-fewest rushing yards this season. This game has the second-highest over/under total of the week (50.5). The Chargers will attempt to keep pace with the high-powered Josh Allen-led offense. If they can't, the Chargers will have to play catch-up and could abandon the run game early. In a tough matchup, Hampton should remain in fantasy lineups as an RB2.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Is Justin Herbert Only Startable in Superflex Leagues in Week 3 vs. Bills?
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 12:04 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is off to the slowest start of his NFL career as he travels to Buffalo to face the Bills in Week 3. Herbert and the Chargers were expected to be one of the league's most explosive offenses in 2026, but have the ninth-fewest passing yards and the third-fewest 20-plus-yard passes (3). The 28-year-old enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's QB16 in an intriguing matchup. The Bills defense has allowed the 3rd-most 20-plus-yard passes (9) and the 5th-most passing yards. In addition, the Bills defense ranks near the bottom of the league in EPA and has given up too many highly valuable plays. The Chargers offense and the Bills defense both rank near the bottom of their league in their respective categories. We'll see on Sunday which side gives and can get right. Herbert should be viewed only as a start in superflex league formats as he travels across the country in Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Brock Bowers a Must-Start if He's Active in Week 3
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 26, 2026, 12:02 PM ETIs this the week that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) makes his 2026 debut? He was considered "day-to-day" throughout the week and logged limited practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday's practice. He is officially questionable for a Week 3 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. It's unclear if Bowers' "DNP" practice status on Friday was due to precaution or because there was some sort of setback. Las Vegas head coach Klint Kubiak previously said that Bowers was "very close" to playing in Week 2, and the outlook for his Week 3 availability for a game in New Orleans has generally been optimistic. Bowers missed the first two games of the 2026 season after he underwent a meniscus trim in his left knee on Sept. 8. If Bowers is active, there is also the possibility that he is on some sort of pitch count, but that remains unclear. He currently ranks as RotoBaller's No. 5 tight end and faces a defense in New Orleans that is giving up 205 passing yards per game. If healthy and not limited, expect Bowers to immediately slot back into a premier option in the passing game. He is projected to score 10.4 fantasy points in Week 3.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Parker Washington a WR1 Despite Tough Matchup
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 26, 2026, 11:56 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington should be a huge part of the offense in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. With top corner Christian Gonzalez spending more time on the perimeter, Washington should be busy out of the slot. The breakout star has been electric to start the year, proving to be Jacksonville's clear top receiving target. He currently has 12 catches on 18 targets, 181 yards, and a touchdown after two games. He isn't among the top-tier fantasy options at the position just yet, but if he continues to perform like this against a top defense, then he should already be considered a draft-day steal. Washington will look to prove he is matchup-proof the rest of the season in Week 3 against the Patriots.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Parker Washington RotBaller
Could Jacob Cowing Be in for Larger Role for 49ers against Cardinals?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 26, 2026, 11:47 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing could be in line for an increased role against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 due to injuries within the team's wide receiver unit. Cowing has played 29 offensive snaps over two weeks and is yet to record an offensive statistic. However, with fellow wideouts Demarcus Robinson (ankle) ruled out, Mike Evans (hip) questionable, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) on injured reserve, and Ricky Pearsall (knee) out for the season, the 49ers may be forced to rely on Cowing more in the passing game. If Evans isn't available, Cowing, Deebo Samuel, and KhaDarel Hodge, along with tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey, could all see upticks in usage. The Cardinals are giving up 203 passing yards per game. Cowing is currently way off the radar for Week 3, checking in as RotoBaller's No. 117 wideout. He is projected to score just 2.9 fantasy points. Cowing is not a recommended start this week, but could be a stash option if the 49ers continue to get decimated by injuries in the wide receiver corps.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Bhayshul Tuten a Reliable RB2 Against Patriots
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 26, 2026, 11:36 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has been the clear top back to start the year, and that should continue in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. The Jaguars had a rough overall offensive output against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, but that was not because of Tuten. The former combine standout finished Week 2 with 65 rushing yards and a touchdown. The only thing limiting Tuten's fantasy upside has been his lack of involvement in the passing game (just three receptions through two games). After an offensive struggle, the Jaguars could look to change their approach a bit and throw more short passes to overcome another top defense. That could mean more involvement in the passing game for Tuten. However, until he shows that, he will remain a solid RB2. Given his rushing volume in a high-powered offense, fantasy managers should feel confident starting Tuten in Week 3.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Bhayshul Tuten RotoBaller
Mike Evans' availability is Cloudy for Week 3 Matchup with Cardinals
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 26, 2026, 11:32 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) is officially questionable heading into a divisional matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 due to a hip issue. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday before logging a limited session on Friday. Evans suffered the hip injury in the fourth quarter of a 35-13 Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Following that game, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said he believed Evans was "fine," but Evans' practice availability this week illustrates that the team is being cautious with its veteran wide receiver. San Francisco is dealing with multiple injuries within its wide receiver corps, so Evans could be in for a large role against a decent Arizona defense that allows 203 passing yards per game over two weeks. Evans has seen 10 targets through two games and has recorded nine receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. He is RotoBaller's No. 15 wide receiver for Week 3 and is projected to score 10.9 fantasy points. His status is worth monitoring before any lineup decisions can be made.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Pittman Jr. a Shaky Flex Option Due to Foot Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 26, 2026, 11:16 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) heads into a Week 3 matchup with the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals with a questionable designation due to a foot injury. He has logged three straight limited practices this week, and his status is cloudy for Sunday. Pittman missed a Week 2 game against the New England Patriots, a 20-3 loss for the Steelers, due to the injury. In a 20-13 Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Pittman recorded three receptions for 58 yards (19.3 yards per catch) and played 59 offensive snaps. The Bengals are currently allowing 253.5 passing yards per game, ranking 26th in the NFL, so it could potentially be a strong matchup for Pittman if he is active. RotoBaller ranks Pittman as its No. 51 wideout for Week 3 and projects him to score 7.7 points. If healthy, Pittman is a streaming option worthy of flex consideration, but given Pittsburgh's offensive woes, he is not a must-start player.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Dak Prescott Set Up For Success In Week 3 vs Ravens
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 11:09 AM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got back on track in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders after a dismal upset loss on the road to the divisional rival New York Giants in Week 1. In the Cowboys home opener, Prescott threw for 279 yards and four passing touchdowns -- two to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and two to tight end Jake Ferguson. The Commanders didn't put up much of a fight defensively -- that likely won't be the case in Week 3, with the Baltimore Ravens coming to Dallas coming off an upset loss to the New Orleans Saints. Baltimore's pass defense is solid, and have allowed just 231 passing yards and one passing TD per game through the first two weeks. Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, in combination with Lamb and Ferguson, form one of the best pass-catching trios in the NFL. Prescott may not rack up four touchdowns against them, but he should check in at low-end QB1/high-end QB2 range for fantasy football.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jaylen Warren Looks Like Strong Play vs. Bengals
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 10:54 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is questionable for Week 3's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but if he can suit up, he is in a strong spot with fellow running back Rico Dowdle (toe) already ruled out for the Steelers. Warren was a limited participant in Friday's practice, so that is a good sign for his participation. For the season, Warren has 21 carries for 89 yards, which is good for 4.2 yards per attempt. He also has seven receptions for 61 receiving yards. Warren has always been a good pass-catching back, and he should continue to be involved with Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers' passing game. With Dowdle missing, Warren is in line for a big contest with the potential for a few big catches and more involvement in the rushing attack. The Bengals defense is good, but Warren has a positive matchup heading into Week 3.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Trevor Lawrence Looking to Bounce Back in Week 3
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 26, 2026, 10:48 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a rough Week 2 against the elite Denver Broncos defense, finishing with just six fantasy points. He will be looking to bounce back against the New England Patriots, another top-flight defense. The Patriots defense has only given up 16 points through two games, but that was against Drew Lock and Aaron Rodgers. Lawrence will serve as a much harder opponent for them, so it will be interesting to see whether he comes out motivated or falters once again. The Patriots defense is highlighted by top corner Christian Gonzalez, but versatile receiver Parker Washington, Lawrence's favorite target, will likely spend more time in the slot away from where Gonzalez will be. If the Jaguars are able to run the ball well and rely heavily on Washington again, then Lawrence should serve as a fine QB1 start against the Patriots.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Trevor Lawrence RotoBaller
Kyren Williams Carries a Short Touchdown Streak Into Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 10:33 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has seen his rushing volume get scaled back early this season, but he still ranks as a high-end RB2 with his touchdown frequency. Williams has now scored a touchdown in back-to-back games. With that being said, he has yet to log more than 12 carries or 14 touches in a single contest this year. He also lost a fumble in Week 2. Williams' role reduction has led to significantly higher volume for Blake Corum, who has played fewer snaps than Williams but has nearly as many touches. This backfield split is likely designed to keep Williams healthy, so while it might limit his ceiling, managers can appreciate that he's more likely to stay on the field for all 17 games this year. Matchup-wise, Williams now faces off against a Broncos defense that has struggled against the run. Denver has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points, fifth-most rushing touchdowns, and fourth-most rushing yards to opposing running backs in 2026. Williams will have another chance to feast, checking in as the overall RB12 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller