Tyson Bagent Clears the Concussion Protocol
Sep 26, 2026, 12:58 PM ETChicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that quarterback Tyson Bagent (concussion) has been cleared from the league's concussion protocol, according to Phillip Thompson of The Chicago Tribune. Bagent will be back at practice on Saturday for the first time this week, but it remains to be seen if he will get the green light to start on Monday night in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Bagent was forced into action in the fourth quarter of the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings after Caleb Williams injured his hamstring. Williams will not practice at all this week and is expected to be ruled out for Monday's game on Saturday, so if Bagent is not cleared, it will be third-stringer Case Keenum making the start against Philadelphia. The 26-year-old Bagent only went 5-for-9 for 54 yards without a touchdown or interception in Week 2. If he makes the start against the Eagles, it will be only his fifth NFL start, with his first four starts coming in his rookie campaign in 2023 in Chicago. Even fantasy managers who are desperate in two-QB superflex leagues can probably avoid either Bagent or Keenum on Monday night.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Phillip Thompson
More Recent News
Ryan Flournoy Still Looking For 2026 Breakout Game
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 12:55 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy flashed a respectable degree of talent in multiple games in 2025. While it seemed like he might carve out a bigger role in his team's offense, there's just too much target competition -- wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson earn enough looks in the passing game to make Flournoy simply an ancillary piece of the offense. Without an injury to Lamb or Pickens, it's unlikely the third-year pro will have multiple big games any time soon. In dynasty fantasy football leagues, he should be stashed on 100 percent of rosters, but in all but the deepest redraft leagues, he's simply a handcuff with upside in case of injury. He's seen 10 targets through two games, catching seven of them for 45 receiving yards. In 29 career games, he has just three outings with double-digit PPR fantasy points, making him better suited for the bench in very deep redraft leagues and unrostered in the rest.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Blake Corum on the Flex Radar for Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 12:53 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has maintained a sizable role through the first two weeks of the season, and he remains on the RB3/flex radar for Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. The 25-year-old now has 10+ carries in each of the first two games so far, and he's averaging an impressive 6.1 yards per carry. Corum lacks receiving upside, but his dominance on the ground should make him a worthwhile fantasy option against a Broncos defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points, fifth-most rushing touchdowns, and fourth-most rushing yards to opposing running backs in 2026. Corum has jumped all the way up to RB31 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brenton Strange a Touchdown-Dependent TE2 in Week 3
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 26, 2026, 12:51 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has been quiet to start the year, and that could continue against the New England Patriots in Week 3. He has just four catches for 40 yards on five targets through two weeks, but did salvage his Week 1 with a touchdown. With all the target competition he has in Jacksonville, it's hard to imagine Strange becoming more of an option in the passing game anytime soon. Wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers have dealt with some minor injuries to start the season, but unless some passing options are fully ruled out, Strange should continue to be an afterthought for Trevor Lawrence. Barring any significant changes, Strange should be viewed as nothing more than a low-end TE2 against the Patriots.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Brenton Strange RotoBaller
Jacory Croskey-Merritt A Risky Option in Week 3 Against Seattle
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Sep 26, 2026, 12:49 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt was bottled up for only 48 yards on 13 touches in Week 2's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. And after leading Rachaad White in touches, 17 to 9, in Week 1, the two each saw 13 touches apiece in Week 2. White looked good and produced 83 total yards against Dallas and could see more work going forward. Among qualified rushers per NFL Pro, Croskey-Merritt's -25 rushing yards over expected ranks third worst. The second-year back will also be without the team's top QB in Jayden Daniels (elbow) as they face the vaunted Seattle Seahawks defense in Week 3, who are allowing 3,7 yards per carry so far this season, which is tied for seventh-best in the league. Croskey-Merritt projects as a low-end flex option in Week 3, coming in as RB40 in RotoBaller's Week 3 PPR rankings.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Marcus Mariota Set to Make First Start Against Seahawks
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Sep 26, 2026, 12:48 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota is in line to make his first start of the 2026 season in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks after Jayden Daniels (elbow) suffered a second elbow dislocation in Washington's Week 2 loss to the Cowboys. Mariota was efficient in the second half after Daniels left, completing 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. In 11 games (8 starts) last season, Mariota averaged 154.1 passing yards per game with 10 touchdowns to 7 interceptions while adding 27 rushing yards per game and one score on the ground last season. The former No. 2 overall pick averaged just 12.3 fantasy points per game last season and faces a daunting matchup in Washington's home opener against the reigning Super Bowl champs and Mike Macdonald's defense. Mariota profiles as a low-end QB2 in Week 3, ranking as RotoBaller's QB24.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Ferguson Looks To Extend Touchdown Streak vs Ravens
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 12:44 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson had a monster game in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, catching all four of his targets for 43 yards and two touchdowns. It was a welcome surprise for his fantasy managers after a two-catch, six-yard game in his season debut. Ferguson is a good red zone weapon for Dallas, but it's hard to imagine him being consistent moving forward. Dallas' duo of starting wideouts, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, are target hogs that leave little left on the plate for the rest of the Cowboys' pass-catchers. And even starting running back Javonte Williams has seen more passes thrown his way than Ferguson through two games. The Ravens are a much stronger defense than that of the Commanders -- Washington's aging linebacker corps hasn't had much success slowing down tight ends in recent seasons. Ferguson is a boom-or-bust low-end TE1 with a very low floor and very high ceiling. Given the strength of the upcoming matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, he's a risky player to start in fantasy football leagues in Week 3.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Brian Thomas Jr. a Risky Flex Against Patriots
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 26, 2026, 12:43 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is a risky start in a Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots. Given the nature of the Jaguars offense, BTJ will likely be covered by elite corner Christian Gonzalez for most of the game. He caught three passes for 40 yards on nine targets last week, with the inefficiency due to the combination of drops and being covered by Patrick Surtain. The higher target amount is promising, but BTJ only played 54% of snaps. That may have been because he left Week 1's game with a shoulder injury, but nonetheless, that is concerning if the pattern persists. Things could improve in the near future for BTJ, but for now he is best left on fantasy benches against the Patriots.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Brian Thomas Jr. RotoBaller
Javonte Williams A Touchdown-Dependent RB2 For Week 3
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 12:38 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams is averaging under 3.0 yards per carry through two games so far in 2026. The Cowboys' offensive line has struggled in the absence of star left guard Tyler Smith (thumb), who's currently on injured reserve, meaning he won't return until Week 5 at the earliest. Williams thus will likely derive most of his fantasy football value with touchdowns, which are difficult to predict on a game-to-game basis. The Ravens are stiffer against the run than Dallas' previous two opponents, with defensive end Nnamdi Madubuike -- who makes his return from a neck injury this week -- and linebacker Roquan Smith among the NFL's highest tier of run stoppers. Williams averages -0.054 Expected Points Added per rush, largely because he's constantly being hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on his carries. He's still a startable fantasy RB2, but his production is almost completely dependent on reception PPR points and touchdowns right now.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jakobi Meyers a Deep-League Flex Against Patriots
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 26, 2026, 12:30 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thumb) practiced fully on Friday and is good to go for a Week 3 matchup with the New England Patriots. Meyers has been busy in terms of playing time to start the year but has been out-produced by both Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. He did manage to score in Week 1, but he has only had three catches through two games. The veteran receiver played 90% of the snaps in Week 2, which is promising, but playing time doesn't matter if you aren't earning targets. There is the narrative of Meyers facing one of his former teams, but that isn't enough of a boost for him to be viewed as a reliable fantasy starter. Meyers has a chance to produce more given his performance at the end of last season, but for now he shouldn't be trusted beyond deeper leagues in Week 3.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Jakobi Meyers RotoBaller
George Pickens Looking To Score His First Touchdown of 2026 in Week 3
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 12:28 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is looking to find the end zone for the first time in his 2026 NFL season after being held scoreless in his first two contests. He was expected to bust out the gates immediately with big performances in Week 1 and 2, but was held to just 68 yards receiving across those two games. It's been WR CeeDee Lamb that had a monster breakout game, in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys face the Baltimore Ravens at home this week, who have a tougher pass defense than both the Cowboys' previous opponents. Pickens had good games last season against quality defenses, though, such as the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, against whom he caught all nine of his targets for 146 yards and one touchdown. While the former Pittsburgh Steeler might not live up to his ADP in fantasy football , he should still be started in all leagues for Week 3 as a WR2 with WR1 upside.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Cameron Dicker Out of Starting Range for Week 3 vs. Bills
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 12:17 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker has been the victim of a lackluster Chargers offense. The team has failed to live up to lofty expectations so far this season. As a result, Dicker is the K32 overall in fantasy scoring. Through two weeks, he averages 2 fantasy points per week and has 4 total points. The 26-year-old is RotoBaller's K17 heading into Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills defense has allowed the 5th-most passing yards and ranks near the bottom of the league in EPA. They could be exactly what the doctor ordered to jump-start a lifeless Chargers offense. Dicker should remain out of fantasy lineups until the team can produce at a higher level on offense.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Kerby Joseph Hopeful he Will Return Later This Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 26, 2026, 12:16 PM ETPer The Ringer's Tom Pelissero, Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (knee) is hopeful that he will be available to help the Lions "down the stretch." Joseph remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list and has been dealing with a cartilage issue in his knee. The 25-year-old defensive back also missed time in training camp this summer with a personal issue, which set back his rehab timeline. Joseph initially injured his knee in Week 6 of last year. While on the PUP list, Joseph will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the 2026 season, but his absence is going to stretch much deeper into the year. Brian Branch (Achilles) is also on the PUP list for Detroit, which has thinned their secondary and forced both Avonte Maddox and Chuck Clark into bigger roles. Joseph, a former third-rounder in 2022 from Illinois, only played in six games last year and finished with 18 combined tackles after having 80-plus combined tackles in each of his first three years in the NFL with Detroit.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Oronde Gadsden Expects to See More Work in Week 3 vs. Bills
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 12:15 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden enters Week 3 as the team's TE1. The Chargers will be without Charlie Kolar (forearm) and David Njoku (leg) in Buffalo on Sunday. Gadsden had a promising rookie season, catching 49 of his 69 targets for 664 yards and three touchdowns. The 23-year-old is RotoBaller's PPR TE16 in an interesting matchup against the Bills defense. They have allowed the 5th-most passing yards and rank near the bottom of the league in EPA. The Bills defense is still adjusting to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard while defending pass-heavy offenses and trying to keep up with the Bills' high-powered offense. Gadsden is a viable tight end option for managers in a barren tight end landscape heading into Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Tre' Harris Hopes to Expand His Role in Week 3 vs. Bills
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 12:13 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Tre' Harris is coming off his best NFL performance after leading the team in receiving yards last week. The 24-year-old produced a 53-yard play on a critical third down, putting the team in the red zone and giving fantasy managers a glimpse of his upside if he can take his game to the next level. Harris enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's WR68 in an intriguing matchup. The Bills defense has allowed the 3rd-most 20-plus-yard passes (9) and the 5th-most passing yards. In addition, the Bills defense ranks near the bottom of the league in EPA and has given up too many high-value plays. Harris has an opportunity for back-to-back solid outings, which could lead to a permanent expanded role. The Ole Miss product should remain out of fantasy lineups for now, but could become a reliable flex option in deep leagues this season.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Quentin Johnston Off Flex Radars in Week 3 vs. Bills
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 12:11 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston is coming off a disappointing Week 2 performance. The 25-year-old translated one catch into 2.5 PPR points despite Ladd McConkey battling through a rib injury. This week, McConkey was a full participant in every practice and is off the injury report heading into Sunday. Johnston enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's PPR WR44 in an intriguing matchup. The Bills defense has allowed the 3rd-most 20-plus-yard passes (9) and the 5th-most passing yards. In addition, the Bills defense ranks near the bottom of the league in EPA and has given up too many highly valuable plays. These stats favor a vertical receiver like Johnston, but he has become too risky to plug into fantasy lineups. Johnston should remain out of fantasy lineups until he shows fantasy managers he can produce at a higher level with some consistency.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Ladd McConkey Off the Injury Report Heading into Week 3 vs. Bills
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 12:10 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey was a full participant in every practice and is off the injury report heading into his Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. McConkey has been the centerpiece of the offense so far this season. When he is on the field, the Chargers offense has the seventh-best EPA (0.12), but when he's off the field, they have the second-worst EPA (-0.41), per JJ Zachariason of Late Round Fantasy Football. McConkey enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's PPR WR25 in an intriguing matchup. The Bills defense has allowed the 3rd-most 20-plus-yard passes (9) and the 5th-most passing yards. In addition, the Bills defense ranks near the bottom of the league in EPA and has given up too many highly valuable plays. McConkey should be viewed as a WR2 with upside as he travels across the country in Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Omarion Hampton Viewed as RB2 in Week 3 vs. Bills
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 12:07 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton is coming off his best performance as he enters Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. The 23-year-old was the PPR RB7 in Week 2 with 18.5 fantasy points. However, Hampton has lost a fumble each week and could start losing the coach's trust if he loses another one this week. Hampton enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's PPR RB18 in a tough matchup. The Bills defense has allowed the sixth-fewest yards per carry and the 11th-fewest rushing yards this season. This game has the second-highest over/under total of the week (50.5). The Chargers will attempt to keep pace with the high-powered Josh Allen-led offense. If they can't, the Chargers will have to play catch-up and could abandon the run game early. In a tough matchup, Hampton should remain in fantasy lineups as an RB2.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Is Justin Herbert Only Startable in Superflex Leagues in Week 3 vs. Bills?
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 26, 2026, 12:04 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is off to the slowest start of his NFL career as he travels to Buffalo to face the Bills in Week 3. Herbert and the Chargers were expected to be one of the league's most explosive offenses in 2026, but have the ninth-fewest passing yards and the third-fewest 20-plus-yard passes (3). The 28-year-old enters Week 3 as RotoBaller's QB16 in an intriguing matchup. The Bills defense has allowed the 3rd-most 20-plus-yard passes (9) and the 5th-most passing yards. In addition, the Bills defense ranks near the bottom of the league in EPA and has given up too many highly valuable plays. The Chargers offense and the Bills defense both rank near the bottom of their league in their respective categories. We'll see on Sunday which side gives and can get right. Herbert should be viewed only as a start in superflex league formats as he travels across the country in Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Brock Bowers a Must-Start if He's Active in Week 3
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 26, 2026, 12:02 PM ETIs this the week that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) makes his 2026 debut? He was considered "day-to-day" throughout the week and logged limited practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday's practice. He is officially questionable for a Week 3 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. It's unclear if Bowers' "DNP" practice status on Friday was due to precaution or because there was some sort of setback. Las Vegas head coach Klint Kubiak previously said that Bowers was "very close" to playing in Week 2, and the outlook for his Week 3 availability for a game in New Orleans has generally been optimistic. Bowers missed the first two games of the 2026 season after he underwent a meniscus trim in his left knee on Sept. 8. If Bowers is active, there is also the possibility that he is on some sort of pitch count, but that remains unclear. He currently ranks as RotoBaller's No. 5 tight end and faces a defense in New Orleans that is giving up 205 passing yards per game. If healthy and not limited, expect Bowers to immediately slot back into a premier option in the passing game. He is projected to score 10.4 fantasy points in Week 3.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Parker Washington a WR1 Despite Tough Matchup
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 26, 2026, 11:56 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington should be a huge part of the offense in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. With top corner Christian Gonzalez spending more time on the perimeter, Washington should be busy out of the slot. The breakout star has been electric to start the year, proving to be Jacksonville's clear top receiving target. He currently has 12 catches on 18 targets, 181 yards, and a touchdown after two games. He isn't among the top-tier fantasy options at the position just yet, but if he continues to perform like this against a top defense, then he should already be considered a draft-day steal. Washington will look to prove he is matchup-proof the rest of the season in Week 3 against the Patriots.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Parker Washington RotBaller