Kenneth Walker Will Try To Sustain Workhorse Role In Week 2
Sep 18, 2026, 4:53 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker was the heart and soul of the offense on Monday night in Week 1. Walker handled 23 carries for 173 yards and a touchdown as well as three catches for 18 yards and another score. The 25-year-old looked unstoppable facing one of the toughest defenses in the league, which bodes well for him continuing to have impressive performances this season. His 23 carries and six targets equated to 29 total opportunities in his Chiefs debut, which is gold for fantasy. Walker will look to stay as involved and efficient in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts defense was just gashed by Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who rushed 24 times for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Walker proved in Week 1 that he is capable of having ceiling performances like Henry, so the Colts defense might have to prepare for another rushing barrage this week. Walker looks like everything the Chiefs offense has been missing and it looks like they will rely on him to set the tone offensively. Walker is ranked RB4 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a rock-solid RB1 option heading into Sunday night.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Joe Burrow Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 4:50 PM ETCincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor "made clear" that quarterback Joe Burrow (back) is "good to go" for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Burrow is officially listed as questionable to play, but it appears as though he will be on the field against Houston. In Cincinnati's Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 29-year-old completed 25 of 35 pass attempts for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. While he faces a difficult matchup on paper in Week 2 against the Texans' defense, Burrow is always a threat to provide high-end fantasy production as long as he's on the field. Assuming he's active, Burrow profiles as a low-end fantasy QB1 on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Paul Dehner Jr.
Patrick Mahomes Not On Injury Report For Colts Matchup
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 4:48 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was once again listed on the injury report with a knee injury, but was a full participant in every Kansas City practice heading into Week 2. This injury report listing will likely remain throughout the season as the Chiefs manage Mahomes ' return from his ACL injury. That said, he was practicing fully and should be considered ready to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. Mahomes had an encouraging season debut in the 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs superstar completed 15 of 27 pass attempts (56%) for 184 yards and two touchdowns, but most encouraging was the fact that he scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown in the middle of the field. The fear surrounding Mahomes coming off the scary knee injury was that his mobility would suffer, but it appears he put those worries to rest. Mahomes should have an easier time passing the ball against a Colts defense that just allowed 41 points to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Mahomes is ranked QB12 in our RotoBaller Week 2 rankings, making him a justifiable QB1 for fantasy managers.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Demond Claiborne Ready To Break Out In Week 2?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 18, 2026, 4:46 PM ETMostly limited to deep sleeper consideration during the offseason, Minnesota Vikings running back Demond Claiborne could have an elevated role sooner than expected ahead of the Vikings' Week 2 trip to Chicago. The Minnesota backfield is in need of assistance now that Jordan Mason (thumb) will miss at least a month, vacating his rushing-first role and opening the door for the rookie to earn his first carries. Claiborne showed some pop in training camp, but he was inactive in Week 1 in favor of journeyman DeeJay Dallas. Aaron Jones Sr. will lead the Minnesota backfield, but at this stage of his career, he's unlikely to be an every-down workhorse again. It warrants mentioning that neither Jones nor Mason is currently under contract for next season, so Claiborne could change the team's plans if he capitalizes on his opportunities as a rookie. As RotoBaller's No. 58 running back this week, he might not be ready for starting lineups just yet, but forward-thinking managers might consider stashing him in case he breaks loose in Mason's absence.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Bengals Defense Will Try To Capitalize Against Hobbled Texans
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 4:44 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals defense looked like one of the most improved units in the league against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. The Cincinnati defensive unit swarmed quarterback Baker Mayfield and sacked him four times while also recovering four fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown. This Bengals defense was arguably the worst squad in 2025, but they no longer look like a pushover matchup. Cincinnati will try to keep this momentum heading into their matchup against the Texans in Houston. The Texans offense is hobbled heading into the weekend with wide receiver Nico Collins ruled out with a hamstring injury. With the focal point of the Texans' passing game out with injury, the Bengals defense can focus their attention on stopping David Montgomery in the run game. This defense is not without its own injuries, though, most notably defensive tackle B.J. Hill, who is listed as questionable. Still, the Bengals should be ready to take on a Texans offense that is far from 100%. The Bengals defense is ranked 15th in our RotoBaller Week 2 rankings, making them a middle-of-the-pack unit to consider for Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: Bengals.com
Enticing Matchup For Justin Jefferson In Week 2
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 18, 2026, 4:42 PM ETWide receiver Justin Jefferson is once again a WR1 option as the Minnesota Vikings prepare to take on the struggling Chicago Bears defense. The superstar receiver's stat line last week (eight catches, 92 yards, and two touchdowns) didn't show any signs of struggle despite the Vikings playing the majority of the game without starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion). The Vikings already ruled out Murray this week in favor of backup Carson Wentz, with whom Jefferson connected for both of his touchdowns in the comeback victory against Green Bay. Now, however, the LSU alum faces a Bears defense that allowed 156 yards after the catch last week and ranks 29th in air yards allowed. With running back Jordan Mason (thumb) on injured reserve, Jefferson surely will be an integral part of the Minnesota game plan. He should be locked into lineups in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Addison Brings Risk, But Opportunity, To Week 2 Lineups
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 18, 2026, 4:41 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison should be considered a volatile WR4 option in Week 2, albeit one facing an excellent matchup against the Chicago Bears. Despite the Vikings scoring 39 points in Week 1, the fourth-year receiver didn't record a catch on just two targets. The Vikings also will be starting backup quarterback Carson Wentz again, as Minnesota already ruled out starter Kyler Murray (concussion). The Bears' defense, however, ranks 29th in air yards allowed and surrendered 351 yards passing to Carolina last week. While Addison is always in fellow receiver Justin Jefferson's shadow, the circumstances suggest a few high-value targets could be coming Addison's way this week. Managers who played Addison in Week 1 can't be faulted for feeling like Charlie Brown lining up to kick the football again, but the matchup is favorable enough that Addison is at least worthy of consideration for a flex spot, especially in deeper formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Kimani Vidal Facing Uphill Battle for Playing Time in Los Angeles
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 4:38 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal emerged as a useful contributor for fantasy managers at points during the 2025 season, recording 779 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns on 171 touches across 13 games. However, much of Vidal's production came in games where Chargers RB1 Omarion Hampton was sidelined by an ankle injury. With Hampton back to lead the Los Angeles backfield in 2026, Vidal played just four snaps and failed to earn a single touch in the Chargers' Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. In addition to Hampton, Vidal also appears to be behind Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell on the team's depth chart at the position. Barring an injury to either Hampton or Mitchell, Vidal should likely remain off the radar of fantasy managers in redraft leagues.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Evan McPherson Looking To Remain Perfect On Sunday
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 4:36 PM ETCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had himself a game in the 33-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. McPherson nailed all seven of his kicks in the contest, four of which were field goals. Of the four field goals he knocked through, two of them were 55 yards or longer with a long of 58 yards in the game. The Bengals kicker accounted for 15 of the 33 points scored by Cincinnati. McPherson will look to keep his streak heading into the Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans were one of the toughest defensive units in 2025, but the Buffalo Bills just hung 36 points on them in Week 1 so they're not quite infallible. If the Bengals offense can find their groove on Sunday, McPherson could be quite involved again. McPherson is ranked K12 in our RotoBaller Week 2 rankings, making him worth a start at the kicker position this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Lineup Potential For T.J. Hockenson In Week 2
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 18, 2026, 4:34 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings will once again turn to quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, which could improve the fantasy prospects of tight end T.J. Hockenson. With the backup QB at the helm, the Iowa product played well in Week 1, logging four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown that spurred the Vikings' comeback against Green Bay. More importantly, he was second on the team in targets, trailing only star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Hockenson was a top-five player at his position before his knee injury late in 2023, and while he might not return to those heights, he seems to have a decent spot among fantasy tight ends early in 2026. Facing a Bears secondary that struggled in Week 1, Hockenson is a solid TE2/flex option who could offer even more if targeted in the red zone.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Gesicki Looking To Keep Momentum Rolling In Houston
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 4:34 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki had an impressive performance last week in the 33-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he will look to keep it going this week against the Houston Texans. Gesicki led all Bengals pass catchers with five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. It was a surprising effort to say the least considering Gesicki outgained both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the win. The veteran TE has had good games in the past but hasn't shown any consistency. Another good game this week would go a long way towards considering him a reliable option at the tight end position. Gesicki will have to perform against a Houston Texans defense that was just gashed for 36 points by the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Gesicki is ranked TE21 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a low-end TE2 with some opportunity for upside this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: NFL - Twitter
Ladd McConkey Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 4:32 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (ribs) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. McConkey was forced to exit early from his team's Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals after absorbing a big hit while trying to make a catch over the middle. The 24-year-old did not practice on either Wednesday or Thursday of this week, but he was able to get back out on the practice field on Friday. McConkey was having an encouraging game against Arizona before getting injured, recording five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. It seems possible that McConkey's status may not be determined until Sunday, so fantasy managers will need to check back as more updates are released. If McConkey is unable to play, Chargers wideouts Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris could both be in line for an increase in target share.--Will Brady
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Samaje Perine Ready For Sunday After Dealing With An Illness
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 4:30 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine was listed on the team's injury report this week with an illness. The illness prevented Perine from practicing Thursday and Friday, but his absence from the final injury report suggests he's ready for the game. The veteran rusher manned the RB2 role in the Bengals offense against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Perine handled five carries for 20 yards and caught three passes for 30 yards in the 33-27 win. Perine's role as the understudy to RB1 Chase Brown is valuable in its own right, but it will only be truly noteworthy if something prevents Brown from taking the field. For now, it seems like Perine is not in danger of missing Sunday's contest. Perine is ranked RB50 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him nothing more than a desperation flex option if he is active in Week 2.--Joshua Costello
Source: Bengals.com
Chase Brown Could Be In Line For Even More Work Against Texans
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 4:29 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown will face the Houston Texans on the road in Week 2. Brown put together a great fantasy performance last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, racking up 78 total yards, five receptions, and a touchdown. Brown's real-life contributions were fairly inefficient, but they equated to 18.8 PPR fantasy points. Brown should have the opportunity to build on last week's success against the Texans. Houston's defense just gave up 36 points to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 and now Brown is set to play without fellow back Samaje Perine. Perine popped up as a DNP on the injury report Thursday and Friday with an illness, but is not on the injury report ahead of the game on Sunday. Brown could also stand to benefit from a diminished Joe Burrow heading into the weekend. Burrow was a limited participant in practice earlier this week with back tightness. If Burrow is not 100% and cannot push the ball downfield, Brown should be in line for a ton of receptions closer to the line of scrimmage. Brown has the benefit of being a capable rusher and an excellent pass catcher, giving him multiple avenues to fantasy success any given week. Brown is ranked RB11 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a solid RB1. Fantasy managers should be excited to plug Brown into their lineups again this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: Bengals.com
Will Reichard In Middle Of The Pack For Week 2
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 18, 2026, 4:25 PM ETComing off a solid but unremarkable Week 1, Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard is a mid-range fantasy option as his team prepares to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Bears' defense allowed 37 points at Carolina last week, though Minnesota faces some uncertainty at quarterback as backup Carson Wentz prepares to start with Kyler Murray (concussion) already ruled out for Week 2. For his part, Reichard played well in Week 1, connecting on all four of his extra points and a 38-yard field goal in the Vikings' comeback win against Green Bay. An All-Pro last season, the Alabama alum has turned into one of the NFL's top kickers, so he warrants consideration in almost every game, but managers patrolling the waiver wire might be able to find a stronger play elsewhere this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Quinshon Judkins' Production Upside Limited by Shaky Quarterback Play
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 4:19 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins had a rough game in his team's 34-10 Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording 12 carries for 33 yards and two catches for 17 yards on two targets. Judkins remains Cleveland's undisputed RB1 and should dominate early-down touches in the Browns backfield. However, Cleveland appears likely to lean on backup running back Raheim Sanders in obvious passing situations. Unfortunately for Judkins and his fantasy managers, Cleveland's highly questionable offensive environment with Deshaun Watson at quarterback makes it likely that the Browns will be chasing points early and often in 2026. Judkins should see a larger workload in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and beyond, but his production upside currently appears to be limited by his team situation.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Tee Higgins Poised For A Big Game In Week 2
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 4:15 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will take on the Houston Texans on the road this Sunday. Higgins had a mediocre performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, catching three passes for 59 yards. Higgins connected with quarterback Joe Burrow a few times, notably on a 29-yard reception, but couldn't find the end zone, finishing with just 8.9 points in PPR formats. While the performance was not a complete dud, it was not the type of game that fantasy managers expect from Higgins in a high-scoring game. In Higgins' career, he's been completely healthy for 76 games and in that span he's scored 45 touchdowns. That's good for 0.59 touchdowns per game when healthy, for context, future Hall of Fame WR Mike Evans has a career rate of 0.61 touchdowns per game. Higgins is among the best receivers in the league at finding pay dirt and he has a high chance to do so this Sunday in a game against the Texans with an over/under set at 46.5 points. The Texans just allowed the Bills to score 36 points against them in Week 1, so the Bengals should be able to score on them as well. Higgins is ranked WR22 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, placing him firmly in the WR2 discussion. Fantasy managers should expect a much better performance from Higgins in Week 2.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Zachariah Branch Seeing Minimal Role in Falcons Passing Game
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 4:12 PM ETAtlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch had a quiet day in his team's Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, failing to earn a single target. The 22-year-old saw most of his action on special teams, returning a kick and three punts but playing just 30% of Atlanta's offensive snaps. A third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Branch may eventually work his way into a more consistent role in a Falcons' passing game that has little high-end talent at wide receiver outside of WR1 Drake London. However, Branch appears to be behind veteran wideouts Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus to begin his rookie season. Atlanta's passing game also currently has a major question mark at quarterback, with career backup Cooper Rush looking likely to get his second straight start in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. Branch remains an intriguing dynasty wideout, but he should be off the radar of redraft fantasy managers for the time being.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins Ruled Out Against Bengals
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 4:10 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, according to Ari Meirov. Collins hurt his hamstring during Wednesday's practice and was limited before sitting out Thursday. He wasn't on the field Friday either. Testing reportedly showed a Grade 1 strain. Collins led Houston with seven catches on 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in the opener against Buffalo, so there is plenty of work to replace. Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, and Jaylin Noel are all candidates for more opportunities. Noel had two catches for 53 yards last week, while Boutte caught one pass for 21 yards in his Texans debut. There isn't an obvious one-for-one replacement for Collins in this offense.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ari Meirov
Ja'Marr Chase Ready To Bounce Back Against Houston
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 4:07 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will face the Houston Texans in Week 2. Chase had an underwhelming performance in the Bengals season opener, catching two passes for just 12 yards in the team's 33-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The superstar receiver was basically a non-factor in a game where Cincinnati scored over 30 points, so fantasy managers are likely disappointed in their early first-round pick. Chase will have the opportunity to bounce back in a big way against a Texans defense that just allowed 36 points to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Chase was listed on the injury report in Week 1 but was absent from the report in Week 2, signaling that he's put any injury issues to rest heading into the weekend. Chase is ranked WR6 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a strong start. Another piece of news to mention is that quarterback Joe Burrow has been dealing with back tightness all week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup. His questionable tag is concerning, but Burrow practiced fully on Friday so all signs point to him playing this week. Despite his troubling Week 1 performance and quarterback questions, fantasy managers should feel confident starting Chase as their WR1 once again in Week 2.--Joshua Costello
Source: Bengals - Twitter
Jayden Daniels' Stock Dips After Uneven Return
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 4:01 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels got to a decent fantasy line in Week 1, but the passing numbers were rough. Daniels completed 18 of 34 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-22 loss to Philadelphia, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. He added 31 yards on five carries. Both touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter after Washington spent much of the game stuck in neutral, managing only 50 yards on its seven non-scoring drives. Daniels was pressured on 19 of 38 dropbacks, and six of his incompletions were intentional throwaways, so the stat line needs some context. It was also his first regular-season game since Dec. 7 after an elbow injury ended his 2025 season early. The rushing still gives Daniels plenty of fantasy insulation, and RotoBaller has him ranked as the QB6 for Week 2. Still, 164 passing yards on 34 attempts wasn't the return fantasy managers were hoping to see. His stock takes a small step back after the opener.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller