Updated weekend fantasy football cut list rankings for Week 11 of 2026. The top fantasy football players to drop and cut from rosters include Jalen Coker, DeMario Douglas, and more.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. We are nearing the stretch run, which means managers should consider cutting underperforming assets to increase their chances of landing lottery tickets for the fantasy playoffs.
Below are our updated cut rankings ahead of Week 11, spotlighting injured players and underperformers on the hot seat.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 11 of the NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 11?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|39
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|New York Giants
|DEF
|9
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Trey Smack
|K
|13
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Matt Gay
|K
|23
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Baltimore Ravens
|DEF
|52
|Drop in All Leagues
|6
|Green Bay Packers
|DEF
|33
|Drop in Most Leagues
|7
|New England Patriots
|DEF
|33
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|19
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|11
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|Audric Estime
|RB
|16
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|42
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|31
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Cleveland Browns
|DEF
|14
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Jason Myers
|K
|51
|Drop in Most Leagues
|15
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|44
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|16
|Darren Waller
|TE
|23
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|17
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|29
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|18
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|54
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|19
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|42
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|20
|Tank Dell
|WR
|48
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|21
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|43
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|22
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|31
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|23
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|23
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|24
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|29
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|25
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|48
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|26
|Woody Marks
|RB
|72
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|27
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|63
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|28
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|81
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|29
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|86
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|30
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|84
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|31
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|70
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|32
|Drake Maye
|QB
|80
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|33
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|52
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|34
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|49
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|35
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|51
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|36
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|74
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|37
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|66
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|38
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|87
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|39
|Los Angeles Rams
|DEF
|74
|Hold in All Leagues
|40
|Seattle Seahawks
|DEF
|85
|Hold in All Leagues
|41
|Rachaad White
|RB
|73
|Hold in All Leagues
|42
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|73
|Hold in All Leagues
|43
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|91
|Hold in All Leagues
|44
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|76
|Hold in All Leagues
|45
|Davante Adams
|WR
|86
|Injury Stash in All Leagues
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Tennessee Titans (Cut List Ranking No. 1)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle), who was placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday, will miss the rest of the 2026 season, according to PaulKuharsky.com. Robinson suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday's Week 10 blowout loss to the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars. The 25-year-old was mostly a disappointment in nine games in his first year in Tennessee in 2026 after posting his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025 in his final year with the New York Giants.
In nine games this year, Robinson caught 38 of his 54 targets for 272 yards (career-low 7.2 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. Rookie first-rounder Carnell Tate (shoulder) has missed each of the last two games due to injury, but he is trending in the right direction to return in Week 11 for a juicy matchup against the Dallas Cowboys' defense.
Now that Robinson is done for the rest of the year, both Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike will have expanded roles in a Titans passing game that is starting to finally find its footing under second-year quarterback Cam Ward. Ayomanor is the better waiver-wire target heading into Week 11, but both he and Dike have big-play abilities in the passing game with Robinson sidelined until 2027. In redraft fantasy leagues, Robinson can officially be dropped everywhere.
Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers (Cut List Ranking No. 38)
Third-year wide receiver Jalen Coker and the entire Carolina Panthers offense began the season as one of fantasy's biggest surprises, and while running back Chuba Hubbard continues to look like one of the best picks from 2026 drafts, Coker and the frequently maligned passing game have fallen off a cliff in recent weeks.
Since recording 97 receiving yards on a season-high 11 targets in a Week 6 win over the Eagles, Coker has totaled just 74 yards in his four games since, most recently being held without a catch in a Week 10 divisional win over the Saints. Quarterback Bryce Young has averaged only 212 passing yards per game over that stretch after leading the league in yards per game through the opening six weeks of the season.
After flirting with WR1 status early in the year, Coker has become a victim of Carolina's offensive regression, and he is RotoBaller's WR29 ahead of a Week 11 matchup with the Ravens.
Audric Estime, RB, New Orleans Saints (Cut List Ranking No. 10)
New Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime is expected to see a reduced role in the offense going forward. Fellow back Travis Etienne Jr. made his return on Sunday following a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury. He'll now take over as the lead back, which will push Estime to the third-string role. On Sunday, Estime carried the ball seven times for six yards in the loss to the Carolina Panthers.
The 23-year-old will probably remain in the mix, but he'll see a reduced role with Etienne and Alvin Kamara both healthy. Estime could be worth holding in dynasty formats, but he's safe to drop in most redraft leagues ahead of the Week 11 matchup versus the Chicago Bears.
Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (Cut List Ranking No. 34)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy failed to make an impact during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Worthy gave fantasy managers a dud when he failed to haul in any of his three targets in the victory over Atlanta. The three targets were the fewest Worthy has seen since the Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins. Newcomer Josh Downs made his team debut this past weekend after being acquired at the trade deadline.
He hauled in four receptions for 53 yards in the win over Atlanta. It appears that Downs is going to be the No. 2 option, which drops Worthy down in the pecking order. Fantasy managers in 12-team redraft formats should consider moving on with Downs in town now.
Week 11 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 11 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 11 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 11 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 11 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 11 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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