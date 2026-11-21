Nathan's wide receiver start 'em, sit 'em picks for fantasy football Week 11 lineups (2026). Read his expert WR start/sit advice for Carnell Tate, Antonio Williams, and D.K. Metcalf, and others.
We are entering the home stretch of the 2026 fantasy football season as Week 11 commences. Unfortunately for most managers, this week will include arguably the worst bye weeks of the season, with the Falcons, Rams, Patriots, Seahawks, Browns, and Packers off in Week 11.
That means six of the top 10 receivers in half-PPR formats are out this week, and fantasy managers are likely scrambling to fill in for their star players. However, all hope is not lost, as several low-end receivers should produce and help managers replace the elite production their star wideouts have provided.
As managers prepare for a tough Week 11, here are three receivers to start and three to bench:Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 11 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
After missing the last three weeks with a shoulder injury, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate appears ready to return this week.
In seven games this season, Tate has hauled in 34 of 51 targets for 413 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.2 half-PPR fantasy points per game. While he struggled early, Tate has totaled 70 or more yards in three of his last four active games.
Carnell Tate's first NFL TD ties it!
TENvsIND on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Dbvm9z4Htt
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
The Titans’ offense was nonexistent with Tate active, averaging 15 points per game in Weeks 1-7. In the last two games, they’ve scored 30 points per game, totaled over 750 yards, and averaged 40 pass attempts per game.
Additionally, veteran wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) is out for the rest of the season. Robinson has a 20% target share and 10 designed targets, which ranks seventh in the NFL.
Just to add more fuel to the fire, Tate faces the Dallas Cowboys defense, which has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Everything is lining up for a massive late-season breakout for the fourth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Make sure Tate is in your starting lineup in Week 11 if he’s active.
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka should be fully healthy following the team’s Week 10 bye. Egbuka was dealing with a foot injury that cost him multiple games, but he should be back to full strength as the Bucs look to win the NFC South.
It’s been a disappointing second season for the 2025 first-round pick. He’s hauled in 31 of 54 targets for 278 yards and two touchdowns in seven games, averaging 7.9 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
However, the Buccaneers continue to advocate for getting Egbuka “more involved,” saying he’s a focal point in their offense. The Bucs have just been too run-heavy for their passing game to produce any receiver, but moving forward, expect this offense to pivot to a more pass-heavy approach, which will benefit Egbuka.
#Bucs rookie QB Jalon Daniels was in awe of WR Emeka Egbuka the first time he saw him in camp:
“Wow, that’s my introduction to the NFL. … That’s insane.” 🤯🤯 https://t.co/zZD4KYTfgX
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 19, 2026
He faces a Detroit Lions defense that has already allowed huge games to Chris Olave, Tetairoa McMillan, and Garrett Wilson this season. While they’ve improved considerably after their slow start, their top cornerback, D.J. Reed (hamstring), has not played in six weeks and doesn’t appear likely to return against the Bucs.
The Tampa Bay-Detroit matchup should be a high-scoring affair, and with Egbuka healthy, look for the sophomore wideout to get going in Week 11.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams hasn’t fully emerged as the lead receiver since Terry McLaurin’s injury, but Week 11 could kick-start his run. In nine games, Williams has hauled in 28 of 41 targets for 326 yards and two touchdowns, ranking second among Commanders receivers.
Since McLaurin’s injury in Week 6, Williams has had 13 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown over four games, averaging 7.4 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
ANTONIO WILLIAMS TO THE PYLON.
COMMANDERS RESPOND.
WASvsNYG on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/6dLcWP6Mos
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026
His role has improved since the injury: He has played 81% of snaps and run 82% of routes, both team highs at the position. Williams is also separating at a fairly high level, ranking 18th in target separation (1.76) and 31st in separation against man coverage (1.36).
He faces a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has allowed double-digit fantasy points to its opponents’ top receiver in each of its last four games. Most importantly, this could be a shootout, with the Bengals’ offense averaging over 30 points per game and the 52.5-point total for their matchup ranking as the highest in the NFL this week.
When you’re digging deep for options, target high-scoring games, so look for Williams to be a viable replacement for your top receiver while they’re on bye.
Week 11 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has found a bit of a groove as he enters the back half of his season. However, he simply hasn’t done enough to live up to either his fantasy value or the high draft capital the Bears spent on him in 2024.
In nine games, Odunze has hauled in 32 of 51 targets for 528 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.3 half-PPR fantasy points per game. In Chicago, Odunze has fallen down the pecking order, with Luther Burden III fully breaking out and tight end Colston Loveland being the team’s most consistent receiver.
He faces a New Orleans Saints defense that has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Windy conditions are expected in Chicago, as is typical for this time of year, and the Bears should have a healthy backfield with Kyle Monangai this week.
The Bears have a great opportunity to get their rushing attack going against a Saints defense that ranks towards the bottom of the league in stopping the run.
"The Saints are really bad," says @ruthiepolinsky. https://t.co/n5RYB1LumL
— 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) November 17, 2026
The Saints have the worst run defense in the NFL, so expect Chicago to rely on its elite run game in Week 11. Along with their elite weapons ahead of Odunze, expect the third-year receiver to be touchdown-or-bust this week.
D.K. Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was on this sit ’em list last week and got bailed out by a garbage-time touchdown in Week 10. Now, despite an ideal matchup, fantasy managers should once again fade Metcalf in Week 11.
In nine games, Metcalf has hauled in 35 of 70 targets for 432 yards and two touchdowns, averaging a career-low 8.4 half-PPR fantasy points per game. His 48 yards per game and 50% catch percentage are the lowest of his career, as his struggles with quarterback Aaron Rodgers continue.
This is the closest I’ve heard Aaron Rodgers come to criticizing DK Metcalf this season. Says the wide receivers couldnt beat press man coverage “at all”. He’s not lying. https://t.co/yL7cdUIFQW
— Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 16, 2026
Now, wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (thumb) appear on track to return Sunday. In three games with both receivers healthy, Metcalf caught just five passes on 18 targets.
He faces the Philadelphia Eagles, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game this season. However, they rank 18th against receivers lined up on the outside, and their top cornerback, Quinyon Mitchell, has been one of the best in the NFL since entering the league.
Everything is trending down for Metcalf, with Pittman and Wilson returning and a matchup against one of the league’s best.
Keenan Allen, San Francisco 49ers
Newly acquired San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen had a great debut with the team, but is way too risky to trust in Week 11. Allen caught five of seven targets for 61 yards in the 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys last week.
In his first game action with the 49ers, Allen played 49% of the snaps and ran 58% of the routes, despite star receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) being inactive. With Evans practicing ahead of their game in Mexico this week, there’s a chance Allen’s role doesn’t grow significantly moving forward.
Mike Evans is practicing today. First time he’s gone through a practice since injuring himself in Week 7. https://t.co/aqhSaaq2Mr
— Matt Lively (@mattblively) November 19, 2026
He also faced one of the worst defenses in the NFL last week and now faces the league’s best defense: the Minnesota Vikings. They have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Earlier in the season, Allen had three catches for 31 yards against this defense.
Allen’s season-long outlook has improved following his trade away from the Indianapolis Colts, but with a tough matchup incoming, avoid the veteran receiver in Week 11.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!