Bruno Mulé identifies six second-half fantasy football targets for 2026 (Week 11). His list includes players like Cam Ward, Josh Downs, Cam Skattebo, and more.
Cam Skattebo scored twice and gained 122 scrimmage yards in his first game back from a hamstring injury. The New York Giants played him on 58 of 65 offensive snaps against the Washington Commanders. With his bye week behind him, Skattebo can also cover a Week 13 opening for managers with Jonathan Taylor or Breece Hall.
Harold Fannin Jr. put up at least 91 receiving yards in three of his last four games. Zach Charbonnet is coming off his first 20-carry game of the season. The Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks are both on bye, giving managers with enough depth a chance to trade for either player before Week 12.
These are trade and waiver targets for 12-team PPR redraft leagues. Chase Brown and Skattebo can go straight into lineups. Josh Downs is a bench buy after his Kansas City Chiefs debut, and Cam Ward has more value in superflex than in a league that starts one quarterback.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants
Skattebo turned a short pass from J.J. McCarthy into a 34-yard gain on third-and-seven against Washington. He also scored from the one in the second quarter and from the 13 in the third.
Cam Skattebo scores his second touchdown against Washington on a 13-yard run.
— @Giants November 13, 2026
That was his second straight appearance with at least 120 scrimmage yards. He got there primarily on the ground against the Houston Texans, rushing for 124 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Against Washington, his longest run gained 14 yards. He still reached 122 with three catches for 44 yards.
Skattebo practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of this week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was listed as a full participant on the final report before the Washington game and handled 21 touches in his return.
I'd offer RB2 value for Skattebo. Jacksonville has allowed 48 catches to running backs in nine games, giving him a useful PPR matchup before the trip to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Cleveland Browns
On Cleveland's winning drive against Houston, Deshaun Watson hit Fannin for 30 yards to the five, and Quinshon Judkins scored on the next play. Earlier in the fourth quarter, Fannin converted a third-and-11 with a 14-yard catch. He finished with seven catches for 91 yards on a team-high nine targets.
Fannin has 25 catches for 378 yards in his last four games after totaling five for 40 in the previous three. He drew 12 targets at the Pittsburgh Steelers and nine apiece at the Tennessee Titans and against Houston. The New Orleans Saints held him to two targets in the other game, when a 39-yard touchdown salvaged his fantasy day.
I would ask about a Sam LaPorta swap if I already have a tight end for Week 11. Fannin is two spots behind LaPorta overall in RotoBaller's Week 11 rest-of-season full-PPR rankings. Cleveland comes out of its bye with three home games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Atlanta Falcons.
Fannin scored 23.4 PPR points at Pittsburgh despite losing a fumble and 16.1 against Houston. Neither total included a touchdown.
Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Jadarian Price led Charbonnet 10 to six in carries when both backs returned against the Chicago Bears. Charbonnet led 16 to nine against the Arizona Cardinals the following week and 20 to nine at Las Vegas. Price's total stayed near 10 as Charbonnet took over the lead role.
Charbonnet gained 94 yards on 41 offensive snaps against the Raiders. Price played 16 snaps and scored from 12 yards out on Seattle's opening drive of the second half. Charbonnet has caught one pass in the last two games and scored 9.6 and 9.4 PPR points on those rushing workloads.
Seattle rushed for 120 yards against Arizona and 150 against Las Vegas. Charbonnet accounted for 171 yards in those two wins. His growing share makes him a flex option in December, especially if the other manager will take a reserve receiver during the bye.
I'd wait if I needed a starter next week. Seattle visits the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, and they allowed 3.4 yards per carry through Week 10.
Josh Downs, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes II found Downs for 21 yards in the first quarter at Atlanta and hit him again for an 18-yard touchdown before halftime. Downs caught four passes for 53 yards on five targets in just 11 offensive snaps. The Chiefs acquired him from Indianapolis four days before the game.
Patrick Mahomes finds Josh Downs for an 18-yard touchdown against Atlanta.
— @NFL November 15, 2026
Xavier Worthy played 57 snaps and went without a catch on three targets. Rashee Rice led the receivers with six targets and caught five for 82 yards. I'd look for Downs to chip away at Worthy's playing time first.
Downs had gone five straight games with 47 yards or fewer before the trade. He caught three passes for 24 yards against the Dallas Cowboys in his last game as a Colt, and his first Kansas City catch nearly matched that yardage.
Kansas City plays Arizona and the Buffalo Bills four days apart. Those two games give managers a quick read on whether the Chiefs will expand Downs' role. I'd pay a bench receiver's price and leave him out of my Week 11 lineup.
Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow found Brown for touchdowns from the two and the four against Pittsburgh. Brown's eight catches for 39 yards were worth 11.9 PPR points on their own. His two touchdowns and 44 rushing yards took him to 28.3.
Samaje Perine also caught four passes and ran in a touchdown from the one after replay overturned Brown's apparent score. Even with Perine getting a goal-line carry, Brown led Cincinnati's backs in carries and targets in a 20-point win.
Brown has gained 195 rushing yards on 42 attempts and caught 23 passes in four games since Cincinnati's bye. He has no rushing touchdowns in that span. Against Tennessee, he still scored 16.1 PPR points with eight catches for 46 yards and a two-point deduction for a lost fumble.
I'd offer a touchdown-dependent RB2 for Brown in full PPR. Cincinnati visits the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 and Indianapolis in Week 16. Through Week 10, the Colts had allowed 428 receiving yards to running backs in 10 games. I'd want Brown's receiving role for that matchup even if Perine keeps getting carries from the one.
Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans
Ward's two busiest passing games came on either side of the Tennessee Titans' bye. He attempted 40 passes for 304 yards at Cincinnati and 39 for 231 yards against Jacksonville. He threw two touchdown passes in each game after throwing five over his first seven starts.
Ward also rushed for 80 yards in those two games, more than his 71 through the first seven starts. Against Jacksonville, all three carries were scrambles. The longest gained 26 yards. I'd use the higher pass volume as the stronger reason to pick him up for a game in which Tennessee could trail.
The Dallas defense allowed 19 passing touchdowns through Week 10. I'd consider Ward there if I need a Week 11 bye replacement. Las Vegas had given up 22 passing touchdowns through Week 10, making it another spot to use him in Week 16. Indianapolis comes first in Week 15, and Ward threw for only 102 yards in their first meeting.
I'd check waivers in a one-QB league. In superflex, I'd trade a bench piece for Ward if I needed a second quarterback this week and had another option for the Indianapolis rematch.
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