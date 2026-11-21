John Johnson's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Pat Bryant, Adonai Mitchell, Caleb Douglas, Jordyn Tyson, and Jalen Coker.
We're just a bit past midseason for the 2026 NFL year and there have already been plenty of surprises. A few unexpected players have had huge games, like Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson in Week 10.
Predicting him to have another big game in Week 11 against one of the worst defenses in the NFL if Chiefs RB1 Kenneth Walker III (groin) can't play isn't exactly bold anymore, though.
Targeting players who haven't done many impressive things yet this season is more reasonable for making bold predictions, though obviously it can be difficult not to get fried for bad takes afterward. Who cares, though? Let's dive into five wild prognostications for Week 11 of 2026!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Pat Bryant Scores 20+ PPR Fantasy Points
Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant is fresh off a bye week after spending four weeks on injured reserve and playing well in his first game back in Week 9. Against the Carolina Panthers, he caught four of his five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown.
A Bryant breakout has been brewing for a while now. With Broncos WR1 Courtland Sutton's severe decline in production and a lack of a true No. 1 pass-catcher in Denver, Bryant should step into the role of top target soon. He's shown plenty of promise so far.
Bo Nix's 2nd TD pass of the game goes to Pat Bryant!
DENvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/wYsZP7pChU
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
He's made great strides as a route-runner and has solid hands, and uses his 6-foot-2, 204-pound frame effectively to make tough catches. Interestingly, he has a similar build to Sutton, and could have been drafted as his eventual replacement.
The Broncos made a splash free agent acquisition by signing wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion), but through nine games this season, he has just two games with five or more catches. Things just aren't working out for him.
1st round pick
3rd round pick
4th round pick https://t.co/XfeykBy1aw
— Michael🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) October 12, 2026
Denver has not made a major attempt to make him the clear No. 1 wideout, and with Sutton's athleticism fading as he's past the age of 30 now, there's a target vacuum in which the talented Bryant can step into.
The Broncos will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. It's the perfect opportunity for a breakout game, as they have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. They allow 7.9 yards per pass attempt to opposing offenses and the eighth-most PPR fantasy points to opposing wideouts this year.
HUGE pickup from PB13
📺: @SNFonNBC https://t.co/HjyS6zKjIW
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 28, 2026
With Broncos head coach Sean Payton back to calling the plays, starting quarterback Bo Nix has done a much better job, and should be able to carve up the Raiders porous defense. Bryant should be a beneficiary.
Adonai Mitchell Catches 50+-Yard Touchdown
New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has returned to action after a four-game absence with a finger injury. He's set to have a bigger role in the offense alongside WR1 Garrett Wilson with rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) not expected to play in Week 11.
Though Mitchell struggled with the Indianapolis Colts, he's seen a career resurgence with his new team, even if he hasn't been massively productive with them. He's been incredibly efficient with his targets and made multiple big plays.
Adonai Mitchell set a new career high with 142 receiving yards, topping his previous best of 102.
7 REC, 142 REC YDS, 1 TD vs Raiders
Acquired in the Sauce Gardner trade, Mitchell is showing serious potential in New York. https://t.co/djWO4vT8Ik
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 1, 2026
Mitchell's huge game with the raiders was followed by a goose egg against the Kansas City Chiefs, unfortunately, but he was targeted seven times in that contest and eight times in Week 10, catching three of those passes for 59 yards.
The target volume has been impressive, even if the production hasn't. He still needs to build more chemistry with quarterback Geno Smith (ankle), who practiced in full on Friday and should be ready to go for Week 11.
https://t.co/KEitVpbxAS
— Performances (@NotPerformances) November 30, 2025
Mitchell may not truly break out until next season, but you should target players that see so many passes thrown their way, as the potential for explosive fantasy outings is much higher.
Caleb Douglas Goes Over 100 Yards Against Bills
Perhaps the biggest consequence of the Bills' firing of their former head coach, Sean McDermott, has been a big dip in defensive efficiency against the pass in 2026. Their run defense was horrific in many prior seasons due to their defensive scheme, but it helped them be effective against quarterbacks.
Not so this season, as Buffalo is middling efficiency-wise against both receivers and running backs. But the rookie Douglas (shoulder) has been a big surprise this season. He's established himself as the clear No. 1 wideout for Miami despite being in his first year as a pro.
Caleb Douglas real deal https://t.co/lcXUbnTCu3
— Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 15, 2026
Douglas is a tall, long wideout who has surprising route-running skills and can turn and stop on a dime. He also uses his size effectively to make tough contested catches on jump balls, and has an impressive catch radius, as you can see in the above play.
He's also played well through contact and has been a genuine asset after the catch, which you don't see often for 6-foot-4 receivers. His frame is on the slighter size, but we've seen players like him "play bigger than their size" before, so it's not a huge issue.
3 snags for Caleb Douglas today (so far). Strong, strong hands. https://t.co/vwSHexBBUB
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 15, 2026
He's made multiple plays he just has no business making for a third-round pick that was seen as a potential starter at some point in the next few seasons.
Caleb Douglas took this one all the way.
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hb8mEQrB80
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
It's anecdotal, but you really should pay attention when someone that big is that good after the catch.
Jordyn Tyson Scores 25+ PPR Fantasy Points
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest) has only played in one full game so far this season -- we're not counting Week 9, as he played in less than a quarter of his team's offensive snaps. But just a week later, he caught 11 of his 13 targets for 80 yards and rushed for another five yards.
Tyson seems to have already established himself as the Saints' No. 1 receiver. He has high-end short-area quickness, is playing heavily from the slot, and has run a route tree that's very conducive to being spammed with targets early and often.
Jordyn Tyson every route from his NFL debut https://t.co/xvi7pLNklr
— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) November 9, 2026
He's a great fit for Saints head coach Kellen Moore's offense. Moore loves scheming around his slot receiver, and Tyson is getting much easier matchups by avoiding playing on the outside and facing the defenses' more athletic and more talented cornerbacks.
It's coming at the expense of WR Chris Olave's fantasy production -- he looked like a sure-fire league-winner early in the season, but has faded to being a questionable starter since. Tyson's target volume is ridiculous, and could be a precursor to a massive game.
The Saints will face the Chicago Bears, who have a much-maligned defense that regularly gets shredded by opposing quarterbacks. It's a great game for Tyson to detonate.
Jalen Coker Outscores Tetairoa McMillan
McMillan was preemptively crowned as a breakout top-5 receiver in the NFL for his 2026 season, but we haven't seen that come to pass. Aside from one contest in which he scored 38.2 PPR fantasy points against the worst pass defense in the NFL, he's been largely a disappointment.
And that game was one in which Coker couldn't play due to injury. He's returned, and McMillan has averaged just 11.3 PPR fantasy points per game in the five weeks since the bye. Coker has been even worse, though he's dealt with quad injuries for much of his career.
Bryce Young goes long to Jalen Coker!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One https://t.co/y4dv1AgdzS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
In his two games before getting injured, Coker scored 33.8 and 14.6 PPR fantasy points, just under McMillan's total in Week 2 and absolutely crushing it in Week 1. Though T-Mac has been the bigger target earner, when the two have played together, his upside has been heavily capped.
Coker may need some more time to get back to 100 percent, but it looks like he's more efficient and capable of creating more explosive plays than McMillan when healthy. If the undrafted free agent can get back to full health, he could challenge for the No. 1 receiver spot on this team.
The offense as a whole has been less productive, though that can be blamed on the knee injury that starting quarterback Bryce Young is playing through right now.
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