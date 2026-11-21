Zach Thompson's favorite WR vs. CB matchups to exploit for Week 11 of 2026 - DFS wide receivers to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These WR/CB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.
With injuries and bye weeks, Week 11 is a challenging one for fantasy football managers in season-long leagues. For DFS, though, another 10-game main slate is lined up for Sunday, so even though some key offenses are missing, there are still plenty of options to choose from. With 20 teams in the player pool, several strong wide receiver matchups stand out. Getting the right receiver at the right DFS salary is key to fantasy football success. Typically, wide receivers bring some of the highest ceilings each week due to PPR scoring. Diving into the matchups, the players in this post are expected to get plenty of work and should find room to operate during Week 11.
For Week 11, I'll break down the top five WR/CB matchups using Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, along with key metrics that indicate a major advantage for the receiver. We always have to factor in usage and game script, too, but these are the top spots on the board, and if things break just right for these receivers, they could easily end up in the optimal lineup.
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DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Matchup: Jalen Ramsey/Asante Samuel Jr. (PIT)
Pricing: $6.5K DK, $7.3K FD
Smith is coming back from a hamstring injury that has limited him to just four games this season, so he's a high-risk play in his return against the Steelers. However, he has a very high ceiling from a matchup perspective, which is the focus of the plays listed here.
Smith had 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns in his four games, logging the third-highest target share in the NFL behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua. He caught seven of his 14 targets in Week 6 against the Panthers, when he finished with 75 yards, a touchdown, and over 20 DraftKings points. He also aggravated his hamstring injury in that contest, though, which has kept him sidelined since then.
He looks ready to return in Week 11, though, after practicing all week and not getting an injury designation.
DeVonta Smith Seen at Practice Again Friday https://t.co/MLkt2LZDfv
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) November 20, 2026
Smith has the fifth-highest grade of all wide receivers this season on PFF, and the Steelers rank 20th of 32 teams in PFF coverage grades. He'll be matched up against Jalen Ramsey, who ranks 30th of 101 graded safeties in coverage, and Smith gets an even better matchup when he's on the outside against Asante Samuel Jr., who has the 83rd-highest coverage grade of 108 graded CBs.
Adding another layer of risk and complexity, Smith will be working with a new QB in his return, since Joe Milton III is now starting under center. Milton is known for his arm strength, though, and he and Smith have the potential to be a great combination.
Smith is a high-risk play in his return, but his upside is extremely high based on his potential volume and this favorable matchup.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Matchup: Dru Phillips (NYG)
Pricing: $6.7K DK, $7.2K FD
Washington has emerged as a regular in these WR-CB matchup breakdowns this season and has become one of the top emerging receivers for fantasy football managers. The rising star had another monster game last week against the Titans, drawing superhero comparisons from the official NFL X account.
Parker Washington or Peter Parker?
JAXvsTEN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/l02kcfOngG
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Washington had 31.2 DraftKings points with a career-high 152 receiving yards last week, hauling in seven of his nine targets. He doesn't have quite as consistent a target share as the elite options, but he makes the most of his chances when Trevor Lawrence throws the ball his way.
He is averaging 17.9 yards per catch, which is the highest of all receivers with at least 20 catches this season, and he's averaging 71.7 receiving yards per game. PFF grades him as the No. 9 WR of the 119 graded WRs this season, and he'll be in a great matchup this week against the Giants.
He's projected to line up across from Dru Phillips for most of Sunday's snaps, and Phillips ranks 75th of the 108 graded CBs, which sets Washington up for another big game. He has played almost 50% of his snaps this season out of the slot, and that's where Phillips usually patrols for the Giants.
Jacksonville's offense has been excellent and has them looking like one of the best teams in the AFC, and Washington's emergence as the go-to option in the passing game has been a big part of their success.
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Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Matchup: Quincy Riley/Kool-Aid McKinstry (NO)
Pricing: $6.3K DK, $6.4K FD
Burden and the Bears are back from their bye week with a home matchup against the Saints. Burden has emerged as the top receiver for Caleb Williams in Ben Johnson's scheme, and he has racked up over 17 DraftKings points in four straight games.
Just before the bye, Burden had seven catches for 97 yards and a touchdown against the Bucs in a 27-24 win for Chicago.
Caleb Williams to Luther Burden III for a 56-yard touchdown 🙌
TBvsCHI on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/zXsKY9tZ2H
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026
He sustained a concussion in that game, but he was able to get cleared from the NFL Concussion Protocol and has no injury designation this week.
Burden has found the end zone in three straight games and brings a unique blend of size and speed that makes him a target who can excel in the red zone and on long passing plays, as highlighted above.
He has averaged 7.2 targets per game this season, but he has had at least eight targets in three of his last four games, indicating his workload is on the rise. Burden ranks 15th of the 119 WRs graded by PFF this season, and he'll be lined up against Quincy Riley (graded 66th out of 108 CBs) and Kool-Aid McKinstry (graded 71st). Burden has spent just over half his snaps in the slot this season, and the Saints have struggled against that position this season.
Burden's injury may make some managers hesitate, but play him with confidence in DFS contests this Sunday.
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Matchup: Maxwell Hairston/Davison Igbinosun (BUF)
Pricing: $4.4K DK, $5.4K FD
The Dolphins are in Buffalo for a Week 11 divisional matchup. Douglas was limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury, but he's good to go for Sunday's favorable matchup with the Bills.
Douglas has emerged as the Dolphins' No. 1 receiver since returning from injury in Week 7 after the bye week. The rookie hauled in two touchdowns in the team's win over the Jets, and has continued to be very involved in the three games since then.
Caleb Douglas has shown FLASHES of STAR WR1 potential through just 6 career games.
The Dolphins rookie WR is drawing comps to some ELITE names for a reason 😳🔥 https://t.co/Ao32saFTHX
— Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) November 17, 2026
He has eight targets in each of the last two games, and showed that he has the trust of new QB Kyle McCord last week with three catches for 71 yards on a team-high eight targets, and he has 70+ receiving yards in three of his last four since returning from the IR.
Of the 119 WRs with a grade, Douglas checks in at No. 27, and he gets a great matchup against Maxwell Hairston, who has the 105th-highest coverage grade among 108 graded CBs. His teammate Davison Igbinosun could also try to contain Douglas on Sunday, but he only ranks 84th out of 108 graded CBs.
Douglas has a high floor since he's established himself as the team's go-to option, but his ceiling is somewhat limited by the effectiveness of the rest of the offense. Still, there's such a grade disparity that he makes sense as a value play for DFS or a FLEX option for season-long leagues.
Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos
Matchup: Hezekiah Masses/Eric Stokes (LV)
Pricing: $4.2K DK, $5.7K FD
Bryant is especially affordable on DraftKings, where he's barely over $4K. He doesn't grade out quite as highly as the other receivers in this post, but he does have an excellent matchup against the Raiders, who have the lowest coverage grade of all secondaries as a team this season.
Bryant grades out as the No. 52 WR of the 119 graded WRs, but he'll still have a big advantage against Hezekiah Masses, who is graded as the 100th of the 108 CBs, and Eric Stokes, who is graded as the 93rd CB.
In Week 9, before the bye week, Bryant returned from IR and made an immediate impact against the Panthers. He caught four of his five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown on his way to a season-high 15.6 DraftKings points. His touchdown turned out to be the game-winning score
Bo Nix's 2nd TD pass of the game goes to Pat Bryant!
DENvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/wYsZP7pChU
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
He will likely play behind Jaylen Waddle (who does not have an injury designation after clearing NFL Concussion Protocol) and Courtland Sutton, but he has a chance to lock in his spot as the key third receiver. Bo Nix has shown good chemistry with him when both are healthy, and coach Sean Payton finds ways to get him involved in the offense.
Bryant has shown a high ceiling and big-play ability, and after the bye week, he should be ready to take on even more work. The second-year wideout is a nice value play for DFS contests and can be a starter as a FLEX option in season-long leagues.
Thanks for reading, and good luck with your DFS contests!
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