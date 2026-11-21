Aidin looks at fantasy football landmines, busts, and avoids for Week 11 of 2026. Given these Week 11 fantasy situations, consider benching these players.
It's Week 11, and we now have a pretty clear picture of who's going to make the playoffs in most fantasy football leagues. Teams with under four wins are doomed, and teams with seven or more wins are already thinking about the playoffs. Five- or six-win teams are the only ones with some uncertainty, having a 30-85 percent chance, per Yahoo Fantasy.
In this weekly series, I'll highlight five players who could disappoint due to several factors, such as their matchup, team situation, or whether their current run of form is unsustainable. Benching these star names will be tough, but you have to take risks to win. Last week didn't go nearly as well as the few weeks before. Drake London and Garrett Wilson both put up around 15 PPR points, which I am not going to take as a win. C.J. Stroud played well, though that might not matter as he couldn't close the game out in what could very well be the defining loss of the Texans' season. Chase Brown finally silenced me, one of his biggest critics, with a 28.3 PPR-point performance against a very good Steelers team. Tucker Kraft was our only win of the week, as he was stopped by the dominant Vikings defense. Let's bounce back and go for some big wins this week!
Without further ado, let's look at five fantasy football landmines you should bench ahead of Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Trey McBride, TE, at Kansas City Chiefs
Trey McBride entered 2026 as a "set and forget" tight end after two consecutive seasons of averaging over 70.0 receiving yards per game. That number has dropped slightly to 63.5 yards per game this season, but he's still a fantasy stud.
"He's a stud."
Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride was impressed by Carson Beck in his debut and says they need to step up for the rookie QB. https://t.co/po1gsaLUyI
— PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) November 18, 2026
He's currently averaging the third-most PPR points per game amongst tight ends (17.2), behind Isaiah Likely and Brock Bowers, two players whom plenty of fans don't even consider to be "real" tight ends because they line up on the outside more.
However, one must wonder how much better McBride's stats could get with a legitimately great quarterback, and how much worse they'll get now that he's gone from a average veteran like Jacoby Brissett to an inexperienced rookie like Carson Beck.
Beck made his NFL debut last week, putting up 108 yards and throwing two interceptions with a disgusting 38.4 passer rating against the Rams. Perhaps he will look better once he faces an easier defense, which obviously won't happen in Week 11.
The Kansas City Chiefs are on a roll following two dominant wins over the Jets and Falcons and shouldn't face too much trouble against a similarly inferior Cardinals side. KC's defense has allowed seven passing touchdowns (second-fewest mark in the league) while taking away seven interceptions this season.
Apart from Bowers and Michael Mayer, no TE has put up more than 55 yards against the Chiefs this year.
With Brissett, Gardner Minshew II, or any other average veteran at quarterback, I would have expected McBride to have a solid 50- to 80-yard game, especially with Michael Wilson out.
But with Beck at quarterback, nothing is guaranteed. Maybe McBride can do just enough to put up a decent stat line, but I don't expect him to do too much better than the 8.7 PPR-point showing he had last week.
Jayden Daniels, QB, vs. Cincinnati Bengals
During Jayden Daniels' electric rookie season, he went toe-to-toe with Joe Burrow on Monday Night Football, tearing the Bengals' terrible defense apart and completing 21 of his 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns to earn an upset win.
A lot of people (wrongly) like to refer to Daniels as a "one-season wonder", but he has been just as good, if not better, as his rookie season this year.
Daniels is putting up career-highs in passing yards per game (214.1), adjusted net yards per pass attempt (6.5), and rushing yards per carry (6.7).
However, the fortunes of the Bengals' and Commanders' overall rosters have changed dramatically since then. Cincinnati's once-terrible defense has become a quite formidable unit that ranks 11th in fewest passing yards per game allowed (216.2).
They're also getting hot at the right time, allowing 141.0 net passing yards per game in their last two games. I don't expect Daniels to have a standout performance against a much-improved and white-hot defense this week.
Chris Olave, WR, at Chicago Bears
Chris Olave started the 2026 season on fire, putting up 491 yards and a touchdown in the first four weeks of the year. However, an injury to quarterback Tyler Shough's hand has hampered the team's passing game.
Shough’s pass is tipped and picked by Devin Lloyd!
CARvsNO on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qk2YTor0QA
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
In Olave's first 12 games with Shough, he averaged 95.9 yards per game and scored seven touchdowns. When these two are healthy, they'll put up big numbers, but that injury is way worse than what we initially anticipated.
Olave has put up just 273 yards in the five games following his hot start (and following Shough's injury), and things won't get much easier for him this week, as the Saints will face a Bears team coming off their bye week and a four-game winning streak.
The Bears have allowed the seventh-fewest PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers over the last five weeks (26.2), and their high pressure rate (27.0%) won't make it easy for the already-injured Shough to put the ball in Olave's hands.
Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Bears and Bengals have above-average defenses that can give Jayden Daniels and Chris Olave trouble, but the 2026 Minnesota Vikings have a truly legendary defense.
They have stopped everyone in dominant fashion this season, as no single WR has topped 70 receiving yards against them since Week 1 (and only four have put up more than 60).
With Mike Evans' status for this week uncertain, Deebo Samuel Sr. will likely be the 49ers' top wideout against the Vikings this week. Samuel had a vintage performance in Week 10, putting up 109 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage against the Cowboys.
Doing that against a bottom-three defense is one thing, but temper your expectations as he faces one of the league's most fearless defensive units in years.
Saquon Barkley, RB, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles are having a season from hell. In the three games since returning from a hamstring injury, he has averaged just 38.0 rushing yards per game, though he has scored a touchdown in each game.
RB Saquon Barkley sprinting at practice, as the Eagles hope to get a healthier version of their star player back on Sunday vs. the Steelers. https://t.co/9gP26XMJMY
— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 18, 2026
Barkley is also dealing with a back injury, but he's gearing up to play this week against the Steelers, despite the Eagles essentially punting this season away. Pittsburgh has allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game (83.2) so far this season.
Barkley has never been particularly successful against the Steelers in his career, rushing for 71 yards on 34 carries (2.1 yards per carry) in two games against them.
If he couldn't do much against the Steelers during his magical 2024 season, there's no reason to believe he'll change the narrative this time around.
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Trey McBride, Jayden Daniels, Chris Olave, Deebo Samuel Sr., Saquon Barkley. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Trey McBride, Jayden Daniels, Chris Olave, Deebo Samuel Sr., Saquon Barkley:
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