John discusses five must-have fantasy football rookies for the second half of 2026 (Week 11). Get trade and waiver advice for Caleb Douglas, Fernando Mendoza, and more.
The second half of the season is a fantastic time to start targeting first-year players in the NFL and add them to your fantasy football rosters. After more than two months of regular season NFL action, rookies have had time to settle in and get used to playing in the pros.
Even some of the best players in the NFL didn't have a lot of production very early in their careers. Many such offensive players saw minimal production before the halfway point.
It simply takes time to learn NFL playbooks, build chemistry with other players on offense, get accustomed to the faster pace of the game, and the like. So who are five rookies you should try to pick up or trade for ahead of Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins
Douglas may not have the best quarterback play in the league. What he has is far from it. But if he had an elite quarterback in the situation he was in he'd be much more difficult to get, and probably would have already had multiple massive games.
It can take longer for young players to break out when the guy throwing to him is struggling. And Dolphins starting quarterback Malik Willis (groin/core) is set to miss at least a few more weeks due to his injuries.
Part of Kyle McCord’s game is a pretty, accurate, and catchable deep ball. A big 38-yard play to Caleb Douglas on a beautiful reception for a 1st down. https://t.co/TC6JmAmMEf
— Jason Sarney - Dolphins Wire (@Jason_Sarney) November 15, 2026
Douglas has rare athleticism for his size, and it translates in ways other than simply being fast at running in a straight line. That's a problem we've seen many wideouts have, as the position is much more complicated than raw speed and acceleration.
The freshman has shown good ball-tracking ability, excellent concentration at the catch point, good strength when going up for passes despite his slighter frame, and nice start-stop quickness, which helps him get open on his routes and after the catch.
Caleb Douglas oh my 😮
MIAvsWAS
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/21vkGuMeTb
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
Hype built around him during training camp, and he made the above extremely impressive catch in the preseason. Typically, it's fine to completely exclude preseason plays from your analysis of players in fantasy football, but it's hard not to be inspired by the wild play.
Perhaps the quarterback turmoil the Dolphins are dealing with will be enough to hold him back from truly breaking out this season. Then again that's what other fantasy football managers are thinking, which makes his price much more reasonable.
Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints
Tyson already looks like the No. 1 wideout for the Saints and it's only been two games since he's returned from an injured reserve stint. He played just 24 percent of his team's offensive snaps in Week 9, too, so it was one full contest with him on the field that caused such a seismic shift.
Tyson plays mainly in the slot, and got 13 targets in Week 10 while Saints WR1 Chris Olave saw just four passes thrown his way. It's probably not reasonable to expect this to continue -- Olave is better than his target total would suggest -- but we could see Tyson as the WR1 moving forward.
Jordyn Tyson cut. https://t.co/hHHdojMqxY
— Jay (@CH3FEDJAY) November 16, 2026
Tyson's ability to change direction on a dime and very quickly snap his routes from vertical to horizontal has helped him separate very well in his short time playing in the league so far. He's an easy target to throw to as a result.
The Carolina Panthers don't have the NFL's greatest defense, so we should see more difficult matchups in the future. But Tyson's floor feels very safe in PPR leagues. It looks like Saints head coach Kellen Moore is eager to feed him the ball as much as possible, which changes the complexion of the offense.
Jordyn Tyson coulda had one https://t.co/7g7rjYQAv3
— wok (@wokdior) November 8, 2026
He was also close to having his first touchdown catch in Week 9, but wasn't targeted on a play in which he was wide open in the end zone, as you can see in the video above. Tyson was a great red zone weapon in college and likely can be in the NFL as well.
Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos
Maybe it's too late to get Coleman for a reasonable price in fantasy football leagues, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't at least try. He's quickly taken over the lead back position for Denver as RB J.K. Dobbins, a veteran, has effectively been benched.
There may be some dialing back of his workload in subsequent weeks with running back RJ Harvey (knee) bound to return from injured reserve at some point. But Coleman appears to have a grip on the primary rushing role for the Broncos, which is a duty that Harvey never had anyway.
JONAH COLEMAN DOWN TO THE 4
KCvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/nRd1e0xIhC
— NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2026
Coleman is a hard runner with impressive explosive play potential. Dobbins lacks major speed and doesn't have much pass-catching upside at all. The one concerning thing is that Harvey was excellent as a pass-catcher in his first season in the league, and probably maintains much of that role.
The rookie should get the nod in goal line scenarios moving forward, though, as he has been in the past two games, with one rushing touchdown in each. The concern here is his efficiency -- he's averaging just over 4.0 yards per carry on the season.
Jonah Coleman gets the @Broncos back in the end zone!
DENvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/E9pCf15J6A
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
And that's with Coleman seeing lighter boxes than both Harvey and Dobbins this season. Perhaps waiting until Harvey returns is the right move, though we could see the rookie's overall play impress Broncos head coach Sean Payton enough to let him hang on to his bigger role.
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
Mendoza is officially the starting quarterback for the Raiders after the departure of former starting QB Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings. It may have been better if the first-year pro had more time to get reps in as the starter, but he looked solid in his debut as QB1.
There isn't a lot of hype around the No. 1 overall pick yet, but it's important to remember how good Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is at scheming offenses that lead to a ton of production for his starting signal-caller.
Rattler to Kendre to Rattler to Foster.
TOUCHDOWN‼️
📺 FOX https://t.co/ZZBlQVDnW5
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 29, 2024
Kubiak's track record speaks for himself. He elevated the Seattle Seahawks offense to be one of the best in the league last season, which ended with them winning the Super Bowl. This season, Seattle's offense has struggled aside from the greatness of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
He also helped the Saints far exceed their expectations two seasons ago as their offensive coordinator, despite their severe lack of quarterback talent, and especially before the offensive line suffered injuries and started playing line one of the worst in the league.
Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders
Williams might not have the huge breakout we were hoping for, but he's still at least worth stashing as the clear WR2 for the Commanders right now. Stefon Diggs still appears to be the most talented wideout on the roster.
The rookie, meanwhile, was on the field for 86 percent of his team's offensive snaps in Week 10, but saw just two targets despite being targeted 13 times total in his previous two games. He caught both those passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.
ANTONIO WILLIAMS TO THE PYLON.
COMMANDERS RESPOND.
WASvsNYG on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/6dLcWP6Mos
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026
Since returning from his elbow injury, Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels has averaged 247.8 passing yards per game and thrown seven touchdown passes. The production is pretty solid, but the Commanders fed the ball heavily to tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo in Week 10.
Williams may have more work to do to establish himself as consistent target, and Okonkwo's emergence isn't helping with that. Still, as far as readily available rookies (think free agents), Williams is one that's shown clear upside, and we'll have to hope his role grows and stays consistent.
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