Ryan's six bold fantasy football predictions for the second half of 2026, including calls on DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Josh Downs, Bo Nix, Carnell Tate, Tony Pollard, and Jordyn Tyson.
Fantasy football is all about calling your shot. Planting the flag on a few guys you believe can carry you to the mountaintop.
We now have 10 weeks of data to inform our decisions for the rest of the year, and there have been some truly awesome, out-of-nowhere stars to break through so far in 2026. If someone had told you before the season that Matthew Golden and Chuba Hubbard would both be top-5 at their respective positions through 10 weeks, they might've been shamed Cersei Lannister-style instantly. That's the beauty of this game. Sometimes the most unlikely predictions turn out to be right.
With roughly 40% of the fantasy season remaining, here are a few bold predictions for the rest of 2026.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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DJ Moore will be a Top-7 WR the rest of the season
My original take here was that Moore would be a top-15 WR ROS, but when I looked at the numbers, I knew I needed to turn up the heat a bit.
The newly acquired Bills wide receiver has been on and off the field this season with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 2, when he finished with -0.1 points after recording only 1 rush for -1 yards and 0 catches. He also left Week 4's matchup against New England with a re-aggravation of that same shoulder injury.
Moore missed Week 5 and 6 as well, as the Bills opted to hold him out until after their Week 7 bye to fully heal. Since then, he's produced as the WR11 over the past three weeks, averaging about 66 yards per game and scoring twice.
He's the WR40 on the season due to those missed games, but when you take out the games he's left early or missed, Moore is the WR15 in points per game, averaging about 13 half-PPR points. Tight end Dalton Kincaid's hot start had many believing he was poised to emerge as Josh Allen's top weapon in the passing game. But since Week 2, he's topped 38 receiving yards just twice and scored only one touchdown.
It's clear that Moore is Allen's top weapon when he's been healthy, commanding over a quarter of the former MVP's targets in full games. The pushback here would be that the Bills schedule is not the easiest to close, especially for wide receivers, but Allen is a superhuman and directs an offense that is as matchup-proof as it gets. I'm buying heavy into Moore the rest of the way.
Rome Odunze and Josh Downs will both be Top-15 WRs to close out the year
Both of these talented WRs have been disappointing so far, but there are multiple reasons why they should have a strong finish to the year.
The Caleb Williams hamstring tear in Week 2 kind of threw the Bears' offense into a tailspin for a few weeks - minus that glorious Case Keenum return in primetime - and Odunze suffered as a result. He was the WR43 during that stretch, catching passes mostly from Tyson Bagent, who was simply not getting the job done.
Over the past three weeks, Williams has done more than just stabilize this offense. He's taken it to another level. The Bears have captured four straight wins since Williams' return and have the Bears averaging almost 31 points per game. In the past three weeks, Odunze has quietly been a solid fantasy option, with at least 60 yards or a touchdown before the bye.
It's no secret that he's dealt with his fair share of drops, and he definitely needs to clean that up, but hopefully the time off can help him reset and get out of his own head. He's still an uber-talented wide receiver on a top-five offense in the NFL that has been coming on strong of late.
Throw in the fact that he plays the Lions twice (20th against WRs), Bills (23rd), and Packers (24th) for four of his next seven games, and you have a wonderful combination of factors that will lead to fantasy success.
The route work from Rome Odunze on the TD catch! 😮💨
(via @NFL) https://t.co/2ATIbV5HPZ
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 9, 2026
Downs, on the other hand, finds himself in a much improved offensive environment after being dealt from the hapless Colts to the 7-2 Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs right before the trade deadline. Usually it takes a new player at least a week to produce as they acclimate to a completely different playbook and scheme, but not in Downs' case.
The shifty slot receiver played just 11 offensive snaps (18%) and ran eight routes, but was targeted on five of them, hauling in all four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown against Atlanta in Week 10.
The Chiefs have been desperate for a difference-maker at WR, with Tyquan Thornton dislocating his ankle, Rashee Rice battling injuries and generally looking like he's lost a step, and Xavier Worthy being, well, not that guy, pal.
Enter Downs, who has consistently been near the top of the league in separation score, and will immediately be a trusted target for Patrick Mahomes, who looks to be playing at near MVP-caliber form right now. Because Downs operates as a short area target more often than not, he'll hold slightly more value in PPR leagues.
However, if he's getting 8-10 targets per week in this offense, you can almost guarantee he will finish in the top 15-20 WRs the rest of the season. It's tough to acquire him right now because of what he showed in such limited action, but he may just be worth it.
Bo Nix will be A Top-10 Quarterback from Weeks 11-17
Before I make the case for Nix, I have to call out how bad he's been. And he's been bad. After finishing as the QB7 in back-to-back seasons, Nix has been one of the least efficient passers in football this season, ranking 28th in yards per attempt (6.0), 32nd in passing success rate, and 23rd in EPA per play. He's also 42nd out of 42 qualifying passers in average depth of target.
However, Nix has literally faced the toughest schedule of opposing pass defenses in the entire league through Week 10 of 2026. Going forward, he has the sixth easiest remaining schedule in the NFL for quarterbacks, and it starts this week against the Raiders at home, who rank 29th. Their receiving corps is also nearing full strength with Jaylen Waddle cleared to return and Pat Bryant coming back last week.
Nix has also been using his legs a lot less this year, which isn't too surprising after fracturing his ankle in the playoffs, but it's possible we may start to see that change a bit after the Week 10 bye. He already showed us that he's still capable of producing big games on the ground with 73 yards and a score against Arizona in Week 7.
With the easy schedule on the horizon and a healthier team coming out of the bye, I believe Nix can produce as a top-10 fantasy QB for the remainder of 2026.
Bo Nix is really heating up
Bo Week 1-6:
60.3%
174.8 passing yards/game
5.6 yards/attempt
6 passing TDs
3 INTs
79.4 passer rating
6 rushing yards/game
1 total rushing TD
Bo Week 7-9:
61.2%
227 passing yards/game
6.9 yards/attempt
5 passing TDs
1 INTs
94.8 passer rating
26.3 rushing yards/game
1 total rushing TD
— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) November 11, 2026
Carnell Tate Wins Offensive Rookie of the Year
This one might not seem like too bold a prediction, but with Tate missing the last few games due to a shoulder injury and Fernando Mendoza taking over in Las Vegas, the former's odds have dropped to +750 to take him the award. The #4 overall pick is expected back this week, and he is stepping into the juiciest matchup possible against Dallas in his return, which has routinely been carved up like a Thanksgiving turkey all season.
Before Tate went down with the injury, he was first among rookies in yards and receptions, despite playing in a horribly inconsistent, bottom-tier Titans offense. Since embracing a no-huddle approach over the last month, Tennessee has surprisingly emerged as one of the league's better units, averaging nearly 28 points and 363 yards per game. A complete 180 from their early season struggles.
With the Titans seemingly finding their identity on offense, paired with some cake matchups for WRs down the stretch — including Dallas, Washington, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Las Vegas — Tate is primed to reclaim the Offensive Rookie of the Year mantle and potentially become a league winner.
Tony Pollard Will Continue to Cook and Finish as a Top-10 RB
Yeah, yeah. I know. Two positive bold predictions about the Titans feels a bit yucky, but sometimes you gotta go out a limb. Or a few.
This new offense for Tennessee seems to have really benefited their RB1 as well, as Pollard has skyrocketed to the RB4 since Week 6, and now finds himself as the RB15 on the season.
With Tyjae Spears hurt/ineffective most games, Pollard's snap share is among the league's highest, hovering around 80% in the past month. He also hauled in a career-high eight receptions last week against Jacksonville, reminding us that he still possesses the dual-threat ability that's so valuable in fantasy football.
Pollard, of course, faces the aforementioned defenses above, which, along with wide receivers, are also generous to opposing backs. He has the second-easiest fantasy playoff schedule among running backs, and has one of the most solidified roles in an ascending offense. There's little reason to believe his heavy workload won't continue down the stretch.
Jordyn Tyson Outscores Chris Olave from Weeks 11-17
I'm choosing to buy into the hype of the rookie Tyson, who had 11 catches on 13 targets in his first full game last week against Carolina.
Per Ian Hartiz, the only players to catch at least 10 passes in a single game in their first two career games are Puka Nacua, A.J. Green, Anquan Boldin, Malik Nabers, and Keke Coutee. Given Tyson's draft capital, scouting, and simply watching him move, I'm going to believe he's more like the first four guys on that list instead of the last.
While Tyson's heavy involvement so early on is a great sign for his outlook, the same cannot be said of Olave, who has fallen off a bit in recent weeks. Olave started off the season scorching hot, gliding to the WR4 over the first month of the season and eclipsing 100 yards in three of his first four games.
October & November have been a bit of a different story for the Ohio State product, who has been serviceable, but has not posted week-winning numbers in quite a while. He's the WR27 since Week 5.
Both of these guys are lineup locks moving forward, but based on Tyson's rapid emergence, don't be shocked if he outscores his more established veteran counterpart to close out 2026.
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