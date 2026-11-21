Bruno's fantasy football busts, fallers, trade candidates to sell for the second half of 2026 (Week 11). These players are set to regress over the next few weeks and should be traded away in fantasy football leagues.
Kyren Williams and Blake Corum played 39 snaps apiece against the Arizona Cardinals, with Corum ahead in carries by halftime. Managers can shop Williams during the Los Angeles Rams' bye before seeing how Sean McVay splits the work against the Green Bay Packers.
Deebo Samuel Sr. scored twice against the Dallas Cowboys in his return from a hamstring injury. In the same game, Keenan Allen drew seven targets in his San Francisco 49ers debut to Samuel's three. Alvin Kamara also scored twice, while two other New Orleans Saints backs each played more snaps than he did.
These are trade calls for 12-team PPR redraft leagues through Week 17. Williams and Jonathan Taylor can still start through December. I'd ask for an every-week starter in return for either back and use Samuel or Kamara as a secondary piece in a deal.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
By halftime in Arizona, Corum had eight carries for 46 yards, and Williams had five for nine. Ronnie Rivers got all 15 of his carries in the fourth quarter. Corum was ahead before the Rams started closing out a 28-point win.
Williams retained a slight edge in receiving work, with five targets to Corum's four. He caught 10 passes for 67 yards and added two rushing scores against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. He's caught more than three passes just once in six games since that trip.
Over their last four games, Williams has 59 carries to Corum's 56. Williams has scored twice on the ground, while Corum has scored in all four games. I value Williams as an RB2 with the rushing work divided this evenly.
RotoBaller's Week 11 full-PPR rest-of-season rankings have Williams one spot ahead of Chase Brown overall. I'd make that swap if I needed points through the Rams' bye. Brown's receiving work gives the swap more appeal in full PPR. If Williams only offers value as a flex, I'd keep him for Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
The Houston Texans held Taylor to 21 yards on 11 carries Thursday. He caught four passes for six yards and finished with 6.7 PPR points. Seth McGowan left with a hamstring injury late in the second quarter, so Taylor had most of the game without the back who had been taking some of his carries.
McGowan scored on a four-yard run against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 and gained 77 yards on 12 carries. Taylor still led Indianapolis with 83. McGowan had only four attempts in the first Houston meeting in Week 3, when Taylor got 23. The competition for carries grew between those games, even if McGowan's availability is now uncertain.
Taylor has caught 11 passes across his last three games and averaged 9.5 PPR points with no touchdowns, including a two-point deduction for a lost fumble. His best line in that stretch was 12.3 points against Miami.
I'd still start Taylor. If another manager values him as an RB1, I'd ask for a comparable starter without the Week 13 bye. Taylor ran for 94 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 57 yards in the first meeting with the Tennessee Titans. That Week 15 rematch gives me a reason to hold out for a strong offer.
Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns against the New England Patriots. LaPorta caught one pass for 16 yards on four targets. Detroit kept him on the field for 56 snaps and went to him from the three-yard line just before halftime, where the pass fell incomplete.
The bigger concern is the drop in receiving production since the Detroit Lions' bye. LaPorta had 27 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns in his first five games. Over four games since the bye, he's caught nine passes for 99 yards without a score. His longest gain went for 19 yards.
Against New England, Jahmyr Gibbs drew eight targets and gained 99 receiving yards. Goff sent two of his touchdown passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown and the other to Isaac TeSlaa. LaPorta was still in the red-zone plan, but Detroit had plenty of other answers on one of its better passing days.
I would consider an offer for Harold Fannin Jr. in a one-tight-end league if I could cover the Cleveland Browns' bye. The two are separated by two overall spots in RotoBaller's Week 11 full-PPR rest-of-season rankings. LaPorta drew five targets and finished with three catches for 33 yards in the first meeting with the Minnesota Vikings, who are back on his schedule in Week 15.
Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, San Francisco 49ers
Samuel scored on an 11-yard reception against Dallas. His other touchdown came on a 70-yard run, which supplied 13 of his 25.9 PPR points. The 49ers used him for two other carries, both for four yards.
Deebo Samuel Sr. takes a reverse 70 yards for a touchdown against Dallas.
— @NFL November 15, 2026
Samuel played 44 snaps, the same as Jordan Watkins. Allen drew seven targets on 31 snaps and caught five passes for 61 yards. Samuel caught all three of his targets. That split came while Mike Evans was sidelined, so I'd be careful about paying for more receiving work on the strength of the two touchdowns.
Evans (Achilles) missed Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday and Friday. I'd use Samuel if I needed a third receiver this week and Evans sits, then explore a package for someone with a steadier target share.
Minnesota had allowed six passing touchdowns through Week 10. The Seattle Seahawks already held Samuel to 25 scrimmage yards on four touches in their first meeting, before he left with a hamstring injury. The rematch comes with Allen in the rotation, which is another reason I'd listen to offers after the Dallas game.
Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers
Coker played 56 of Carolina's 70 offensive snaps against New Orleans and caught none of his four targets. A three-yard carry was his only contribution to a PPR lineup. Tetairoa McMillan drew seven targets on 30 Bryce Young attempts.
Coker drew 13 targets and gained 97 yards at Philadelphia in Week 6. He's had four or five targets in every game since, with seven catches for 74 yards across four weeks. His 26-yard touchdown against Green Bay produced his only game above seven PPR points in that span.
Carolina visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. Coker caught one pass for nine yards on four targets in the first meeting, even though a 30-point loss gave the Panthers plenty of reason to throw. Carolina also gets Seattle in Week 17, and the Seahawks allowed 5.4 yards per pass attempt through Week 10.
I'd keep Coker as a reserve in leagues that start three receivers. In shallower formats, I'd include him in a package if the other manager still values him on the two nine-target games he opened with.
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
Kamara needed a three-yard rushing touchdown and a four-yard receiving score to get to 16.4 PPR points against the Carolina Panthers. He finished with 14 yards on five touches. His 16 offensive snaps trailed Audric Estime's 27 and Travis Etienne Jr.'s 21.
Alvin Kamara scores against Carolina.
— @Saints November 15, 2026
Kamara had seven catches against the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by four targets in each of his next two games. Etienne drew five targets and led the backs with eight carries in his first game back from a hamstring injury. He also caught 11 passes in the three games before he was hurt.
Estimé took 15 carries against Cleveland, including the go-ahead touchdown from the two. He still had seven carries against Carolina with Etienne back. I'd keep Kamara out of my flex for the Week 14 rematch if the Saints are still giving both backs more snaps.
I'd ask for a depth receiver or make Kamara the second piece in a deal while the two-touchdown game is fresh.
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