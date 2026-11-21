Nick's top 2026 fantasy football playoff schedules for Weeks 15, 16, 17 entering Week 11. See which players have soft or difficult matchups and strength of schedules for the fantasy playoffs.
With another week in the books, it's time to take another glance ahead at the fantasy football playoff schedule and how various moving targets are aligning. There are so many unsettled questions and unknowable phenomena at this juncture, but there's still plenty to make preliminary judgments! Some of you are cruising towards that top seed and can take liberties with looking ahead.
We will do our best not to repeat the same intel as the season progresses, because the sands are shifting. And we could never cover everything in any one week anyway. I'd still encourage you to check out last week's edition, of course.
Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football needs. Where do you stand with more than a month to go before our FF playoffs kick up? Here is another batch of players with the best and worst schedules for the 2026 fantasy football playoffs.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Strong Quarterback Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
- W15: at Texans
- W16: at Cowboys
- W17: Commanders
The Jags run away with games too often, which has limited T-Law’s ability to rack up big numbers for us. Suffering from success, just like DJ Khaled famously said, and so we are limited to 19.9 fantasy points per game.
Still a top-10 figure, but he’s not pouring it on like others do. Through nine games, he has 157 pass attempts and 13 pass TDs in the first half versus 102 attempts and eight TDs in the second.
A road game against the Texans isn’t dreamy, but Houston has vastly underperformed compared to last year. This works for us, especially in tandem with a more potent passing attack that can put up a fight. Week 16 at Dallas is a clear green light, and Lawrence could be a top-10 player in W17 just by throwing at Washington’s Mike Sainristil alone.
Anthony Richardson Sr., Indianapolis Colts
- W15: at Titans
- W16: Bengals
- W17: at Browns
We finally discovered just how much Shane Steichen and company were willing to tolerate out of Daniel Jones. Thursday night’s game was another layer of rock bottom, but now we finally get to see what ARich can provide.
Per Shane Steichen, Anthony Richardson Sr. will be the starting quarterback. https://t.co/V4JOYzO7SU
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 20, 2026
He hasn’t started a game since 2024, when 11 games turned into a gnarly 8:12 TD:INT ratio with a lowly 47.7% completion rate. Do not fool yourself about the low floor, especially given the stripped-down roster around him.
Alas, fantasy often detaches itself from reality with rushing QBs, and his 15 starts have yielded 111 carries for 535 yards and 10 TDs. The aggressive style led to a concussion and then season-ending shoulder surgery in ‘23, with ‘24 plagued by oblique and lower back issues before 2025’s freak eye injury.
Tennessee and Cincinnati have both been above-average matchups, especially the Bengals. Cincy allowed Malik Willis to put up an 8-74-1 line, with Cam Ward rushing for 41 yards and Michael Penix Jr. even reaching a 50-spot. We can pivot before Week 17 against the Browns.
Last Week's Group: Kirk Cousins, J.J. McCarthy, Fernando Mendoza
Poor Quarterback Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Joe Milton III, Philadelphia Eagles
- W15: Seahawks
- W16: Texans
- W17: at 49ers
Last week we covered Jayden Daniels and Matthew Stafford here, and both of those still hold quite true! Stafford’s outlook took on even more water with the news that Puka Nacua underwent knee surgery. So, let’s pivot to what could be a popular waiver pickup.
Working with a group of backup receivers, Milton completed 18-of-34 passes for 169 yards while taking seven sacks and losing a fumble against the Giants. But he did turn nine carries into 64 yards, and now he’ll get DeVonta Smith downfield.
If events come to pass and Milton stands out with favorable games against the Cowboys, Cardinals, and Colts in Weeks 12-14, just don’t lose sight of Seattle in the playoff opener. Things will get dicey!
Last Week's Group: Jayden Daniels, Matthew Stafford, C.J. Stroud
Strong Running Back Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
- W15: Colts
- W16: at Raiders
- W17: Steelers
The Titans are cruising on elevated play volume thanks to going no-huddle at a league-high clip, and Pollard is right there at the heart of it. But he’s been more than a simple workhorse coasting on workload alone, averaging an absurd 27.4 points per game (half-PPR) in Weeks 7-10, trailing only Christian McCaffrey in that window.
Will he add to that mark in a revenge game against a wayward Dallas defense in Week 11? Either way, he’s shown us enough here to provide hope with plus matchups ahead. The Steelers are in the middle of the road for RBs, but the Colts and Raiders both allow top-five RB numbers. Bon apetit!
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
- W15: at Raiders
- W16: Bills
- W17: at Patriots
Coleman turned 21 touches into 88 total yards and a score in Week 9 before the bye, easily outworking J.K. Dobbins (five touches) with RJ Harvey (knee) still on the IR. Are we getting one of those fiery second-half explosions out of a rookie who has earned more work?
The Raiders are a generous opening playoff game (that we’ll get to preview in Week 11), Buffalo can better handle rushing but struggles to limit their receiving production from the backfield, and the Patriots are allowing 4.3 yards per carry and may be rolled over with the injuries mounting.
Broncos have a great opportunity to get their ground game going this week with Jonah Coleman and J.K. Dobbins.
Raiders have the second-worst rush defense in the NFL, allowing 151.1 rushing yards/game.
— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) November 19, 2026
Last Week's Group: Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight, Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, Ollie Gordon II
Poor Running Back Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Travis Etienne Jr. & Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
- W15: at Buccaneers
- W16: Cardinals
- W17: at Falcons
We’ve been sitting here stashing Etienne away in hopes that New Orleans would wake up and remember they gave him a four-year, $48 million contract upon his activation. The hamstring injury set things back, as are the injuries to C Erik McCoy (biceps) and T Taliese Fuaga (knee).
Not only do we have to deal with a split backfield, but Tampa Bay’s elite front awaits them in our first round. Even if ETN restores some faith and trust down the stretch, overcoming the Bucs is effectively an impossible ask of him.
Last Week's Group: Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Javonte Williams, Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks
Strong Wide Receiver Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Rashee Rice & Josh Downs, Kansas City Chiefs
- W15: Patriots
- W16: 49ers
- W17: at Chargers
Yes, the Xavier Worthy omission was intentional. Maybe it’ll inspire him to prove me wrong. Rice and Downs will have their chance to pile on Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III, with the Packers and Lions WRs recently combining for 527 yards and six TDs against the NE secondary.
Kansas City may enjoy leaning on its running back duo, but Patrick Mahomes just tossed five touchdowns against the Falcons and remains happy to air it out. The 49ers are far more stout against the run, which forces action to the air. And the Chargers just get steamrolled.
Downs only ran eight routes in his Kansas City debut, yet still enjoyed five targets for a 4-53-1 line. Now free from Indianapolis, Downs should join Rice as a clear advantageous option for us as he gets further integrated.
Mahomes steps up and drops a dime to Josh Downs for a TD!
KCvsATL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/dwTMy1qZYC
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Last Week's Group: Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers
Poor Wide Receiver Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Davante Adams & Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams
- W15: 49ers
- W16: at Dolphins
- W17: Chiefs
I know, I know. Ferguson is a TE, yadda yadda, but that’s not how the Rams use him, so here we are. And frankly, few of you would find a recommendation to possibly play Konata Mumpfield as actionable.
With Nacua’s season all but over thanks to his knee operation, the spotlight will shift to Adams and Ferg. The star WR may return by Week 13, with a return for our playoffs in the cards. We will enjoy a home matchup with the Cowboys, but then road games against the Seahawks and Bucs could slam on the brakes.
Zay Flowers, Ja'Kobi Lane & Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens
- W15: at Steelers
- W16: Browns
- W17: at Bengals
Recent optimism has materialized around Lamar Jackson potentially returning from his right thumb fracture/dislocation by Week 16. And Jacoby Brissett threw for 340 yards in his Baltimore debut against the Chargers, so hope around Ravens pass-catchers is creeping back up.
While they’ll face the Panthers and Texans before a late Week 13 bye, Baltimore will not only deal with the Buccaneers in Week 14, but then go against three teams who are 20th or lower in terms of WR fantasy friendliness. Flowers is a great player, and Lane was a couple of drops away from a monstrous game against the Chargers, but this is a steep hill to climb.
TIPPED INT 🚨 Del'Shawn Phillips secures it for the Chargers!
LACvsBAL on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/jSIKPYLldr
— NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2026
Last Week's Group: Ladd McConkey, Tre' Harris, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams
Strong Tight End Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Brock Bowers & Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
- W15: Broncos
- W16: Titans
- W17: at Cardinals
The Raiders have a subpar wide receiver group and no rushing attack, which should leave Fernando Mendoza leaning on his TE playmakers. Bowers is a unicorn and plays split out often, so you can consider this an enhanced endorsement of Mayer.
Even with Bowers missing much of Week 10 against Seattle with an ankle injury, Mayer only saw three targets. But Mendoza entering the fray against the Seahawks is a wildly unfair standard to establish.
Dealing with Denver’s altitude and then the Dawg Pound in Cleveland could be tricky, though the matchups themselves are still positive for TEs. Denver has allowed the third-most fantasy points to the position thus far, and Las Vegas gets its dome rather than the altitude in the Week 15 rematch. Arizona allows the fourth-most points, and Tennessee is simply so-so. Do you dare?
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
- W15: at Texans
- W16: at Cowboys
- W17: Commanders
There was a stretch in October where Strange saw seven or more targets in three straight games, but now he’s seen just seven combined targets in his last three games. We can’t sit here and simply manifest volume. Rather, we want to put this on your radar, because we’ll want to pounce with some extra pep in our step should Strange’s usage rebound.
What you lose against a Houston defense that has historically limited the TE position to the second-fewest points thus far, you gain by a title-round matchup with Washington. The Commanders are only superseded by the Lions in points against vs. TE, and then you get a healthy Dallas helping in the semis.
Last Week's Group: T.J. Hockenson, Isaiah Likely
Poor Tight End Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
- W15: at Vikings
- W16: Giants
- W17: at Bears
Detroit’s TE sits at 98% rostered as we all grit our teeth through this brutal four-game stretch following the bye week (and that podcast appearance). He’s had nine catches for 99 yards and zero TDs during this downturn, which falls short of his individual fantasy output in each of Weeks 4 and 5.
Alas, the state at the position means we don’t have several options lining up at the door to replace his potential. Riding this out is one thing, but he must motivate us before trusting our first-round matchups to him with a road trip to Minnesota. The Giants and Bears also deal with TEs well, so where will we stand here?
Last Week's Group: Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert
Strong D/ST Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Last week, we discussed how the Browns (NYG, BAL, IND), 49ers (LAC, KC, PHI), and Bengals (CAR, IND, BAL) are intriguing options.
This time around, we’ll look at some accessible pairings for our crucial three-week window.
The luxury combination would be the 49ers and Ravens, as San Francisco draws the Chargers in Week 15 before the Eagles come to Cali in Week 17. Baltimore hosts Cleveland, who they held to 13 points with a season-high five sacks back in Week 6.
The Packers would also be a fine team to sandwich the Ravens with, as you’d scoop up a pair of Lambeau tilts against the Dolphins and Texans.
If you are in the half of Yahoo leagues where Baltimore is spoken for, then you’ll be flirting with the Saints (16%, vs. ARI), Chargers (31%, at MIA), Bucs (30%, at ATL), or perhaps the Raiders?
Yes, the team that has given up at least 30 points in six of its last seven games. But after that Week 13 bye, they’ll be rested up for a stretch against the Chargers, Broncos (meh), Titans, and Cardinals. Is Cam Ward still slinging it by December? Who will Arizona be starting by Week 17?
-It is possible to simply triple stream against the Colts with TEN, CIN, and CLE.
-You can do the same against the Cardinals with NYJ, NO, and LV.
Last Week's Poor DST Group (Still All Suboptimal): CHI, JAX, HOU
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!