Bruno's Week 11 fantasy football RB start/sit picks for 2026. Get lineup advice for Tony Pollard, Javonte Williams, Kenny Gainwell, and more.
The Kansas City Chiefs gave Emmett Johnson 28 touches against the Atlanta Falcons with Kenneth Walker III (groin) out. Johnson turned them into 171 scrimmage yards. Walker will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, giving Johnson another week as the lead back.
Tony Pollard gets the Dallas Cowboys a week after catching eight passes in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Javonte Williams has handled at least 16 carries in four straight games for Dallas. Both belong in 12-team PPR lineups.
Six teams are on bye. Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) is set to return for the Chicago Bears after five missed games, and D'Andre Swift has scored seven rushing touchdowns in that span. Monangai, Saquon Barkley, and Kenny Gainwell are the three backs to move down your lineup this week.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Emmett Johnson - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals
Johnson played 57 of Kansas City's 65 offensive snaps against Atlanta. He took 22 of the 24 carries that went to Chiefs running backs and led the team with seven targets. Patrick Mahomes found him for a 12-yard touchdown on the opening drive and a six-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
In Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, Johnson caught five passes for 128 yards and a touchdown on a day when he carried the ball just once.
Patrick Mahomes finds Emmett Johnson for a six-yard touchdown against Atlanta.
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 15, 2026
Arizona is allowing 129.9 rushing yards per game. The Los Angeles Rams ran 46 times for 202 yards there last week, with a long of 16. Johnson gained 101 rushing yards against Atlanta at 4.6 per carry, with a long of 18.
Walker missed all three practices and is out. Right guard Trey Smith (concussion) and right tackle Jaylon Moore (ankle) also missed practice all week and are out. Moore missed Atlanta as well, and Smith played only 14 snaps before leaving.
Start Johnson as an RB1. Kansas City was already up 18 when Mahomes threw him the six-yard touchdown. He handled the lead rushing job and still got the ball near the goal line as a receiver.
Tony Pollard - Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans used Pollard for a fourth-and-one conversion in the third quarter against Jacksonville. In the fourth, he took a short pass from Cam Ward 32 yards for a touchdown. Pollard finished with a career-high eight catches for 66 yards.
The San Francisco 49ers' running backs gained 115 yards on 24 carries and scored twice against Dallas last week. The Cowboys enter Week 11 allowing a league-high 154.1 rushing yards per game.
Tony Pollard turns a short pass from Cam Ward into a 32-yard touchdown against Jacksonville.
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Pollard's nine carries against Jacksonville were a sharp drop from 25 against the Cleveland Browns and 21 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tennessee lost both games by seven or fewer, and Pollard rushed for 246 yards and five touchdowns across the two.
Tyjae Spears (knee) is questionable after missing practice Wednesday, logging limited work Thursday, and practicing fully Friday. He had four carries and one target against Jacksonville. Pollard rested Thursday, practiced fully Friday, and has no game designation.
Start Pollard as an RB2 with RB1 upside. He caught three passes in each of his two previous games and drew nine of the 10 running back targets against Jacksonville, so I'm counting on receiving work even if his carries stay down.
Javonte Williams - Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans
Bhayshul Tuten carried 26 times for 88 yards against Tennessee. He averaged 3.4 yards per carry and scored from the six. Williams has handled at least 20 carries in three of his last four games, including 24 against the Arizona Cardinals at 2.3 yards per attempt. Dallas kept giving him the ball on a day when his longest run went for six yards.
Williams carried 16 times for 63 yards against San Francisco while Dak Prescott threw five touchdown passes. Against the Indianapolis Colts a week earlier, Williams ran for 101 yards and scored the winning touchdown from the one with 68 seconds left.
Javonte Williams scores the go-ahead touchdown from the one against Indianapolis.
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 8, 2026
Williams caught four passes against Indianapolis and one apiece against San Francisco and Arizona. His PPR value in this matchup comes mainly from the carries and scoring chances. He has nine rushing touchdowns on the season.
Guard Tyler Booker (ankle) missed all three practices and is out. I'd still start Williams as an RB1. The San Francisco game was his fewest carries in four games, and he still got 16 carries while Dallas threw 51 times.
Week 11 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Kyle Monangai - Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints
New Orleans is allowing 129.8 rushing yards per game. Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard scored from the two and the one against the Saints last week and added 80 yards on five catches.
Monangai caught five passes in four games before hurting his toe and thumb. Half of his 60 carries came against the New York Jets, when the Bears ran 89 offensive plays and Monangai rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He had exactly 10 carries in each of his other three games.
Monangai was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated report, practiced fully Thursday and Friday, and has no game designation. Swift had 15 carries on the day Monangai took 30, then handled another 86 over the next five games.
Monangai scored on fourth-and-one against the Jets. Swift scored three times from five yards or closer against the Seattle Seahawks while Monangai was out.
Sit Monangai in a typical 12-team PPR league. He reached 100 yards on 10 carries against Carolina in Week 1, but a 61-yard run did most of the work. He gained 47 and 31 yards on the same workload in the next two games and finished below eight PPR points both times.
Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Barkley's three-yard run against the New York Giants was the Philadelphia Eagles' only touchdown in their last game before the bye. His other 12 carries gained 19 yards, and he finished without a catch.
Against the Washington Commanders the week before, Barkley also had 13 carries and a score. His only catch, a 24-yarder, accounted for nearly half of his scrimmage yards.
Barkley (hamstring) practiced fully all three days and has no game designation. In the three games leading into the bye, he caught a total of three passes and never got more than 13 carries.
Pittsburgh is allowing 83.2 rushing yards per game, third fewest in the league. Cincinnati managed 78 last week. Chase Brown got his two touchdowns on catches from the two and the four, part of an eight-catch game. Barkley hasn't caught more than two passes in a game this season.
Play Johnson, Pollard, or Williams over Barkley. His two touchdowns accounted for 12 of his 20.6 PPR points against Washington and the Giants. With six teams off, I'd still use him as a low-end RB2 ahead of Monangai or Gainwell.
Kenny Gainwell - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
Kenny Gainwell's 44-yard catch on third-and-nine against the Chicago Bears took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Chicago 20. He finished with 60 receiving yards on three catches and took five carries. Bucky Irving scored twice on 20 carries, including a six-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Bucky Irving scores his second rushing touchdown against Chicago from six yards out.
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026
Gainwell's two busiest rushing games came in wins by 16 and 30 points. He gained 140 yards on 25 carries against Atlanta and 88 on 14 against Carolina. In the three-point loss at Chicago, Irving played 47 snaps to Gainwell's 26 and out-targeted him five to three.
The Detroit Lions lost Aidan Hutchinson (knee) in the first quarter in Munich and have since placed him on injured reserve. Detroit still held the New England Patriots' running backs to 31 yards on 17 carries, with a long of seven.
Sit Gainwell in a typical 12-team PPR league. Head coach Todd Bowles said Tampa Bay would use the bye to consider easing Irving's workload after he averaged 23.7 carries in the last three games. Gainwell's Chicago usage is a better starting point for Detroit than his carry totals from the two lopsided wins.
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
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