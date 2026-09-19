Rashod Bateman - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 2 (2026)

Rashod Bateman start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 2 of 2026. Should you start or sit Rashod Bateman for fantasy football lineups in Week 2?
BALLER MOVE: Start in 14-Team Leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: WR4
ANALYSIS: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is about to get a lot more targets, according to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Bateman looked solid in training camp, though then again, so do players like WR Elijah Moore, and they end up not doing much in real games.
Bateman previously popped as a good separator and was a yearly potential breakout candidate until he didn't break out in any of those years. This year was set to be Flowers' year, and it looked like he was on the verge of a Jaxon Smith-Njigba type of season in terms of team yardage market share.
Ravens OC Declan Doyle on Rashod Bateman: pic.twitter.com/krqFx9VyMx
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 17, 2026
The staff and Jackson have spoken glowingly about him. I want to trust offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. He's done a great job with the offense, at least with what we've seen so far. But outside of deep leagues, it's probably best to avoid Bateman. This team can win even if he doesn't have a big day thanks to their elite run game and strong defense.
The New Orleans Saints defense isn't an elite unit, but they've been solid the past few seasons. Bateman had just one game with double-digit PPR fantasy points last season, though he was much better the year before. It's tough to make accurate predictions this early, as we just don't have a lot of film on No. 7.
But in 12-team leagues, you should hope you have someone better to start.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Rashod Bateman. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Rashod Bateman. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Rashod Bateman compared to others:
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