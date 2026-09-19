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Rashod Bateman - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 2 (2026)

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Rashod Bateman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Rashod Bateman start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 2 of 2026. Should you start or sit Rashod Bateman for fantasy football lineups in Week 2?

BALLER MOVE: Start in 14-Team Leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: WR4

ANALYSIS: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is about to get a lot more targets, according to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Bateman looked solid in training camp, though then again, so do players like WR Elijah Moore, and they end up not doing much in real games.

Bateman previously popped as a good separator and was a yearly potential breakout candidate until he didn't break out in any of those years. This year was set to be Flowers' year, and it looked like he was on the verge of a Jaxon Smith-Njigba type of season in terms of team yardage market share.

The staff and Jackson have spoken glowingly about him. I want to trust offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. He's done a great job with the offense, at least with what we've seen so far. But outside of deep leagues, it's probably best to avoid Bateman. This team can win even if he doesn't have a big day thanks to their elite run game and strong defense.

The New Orleans Saints defense isn't an elite unit, but they've been solid the past few seasons. Bateman had just one game with double-digit PPR fantasy points last season, though he was much better the year before. It's tough to make accurate predictions this early, as we just don't have a lot of film on No. 7.

But in 12-team leagues, you should hope you have someone better to start.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Rashod Bateman. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Rashod Bateman. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Rashod Bateman compared to others:

Rashod Bateman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashod Bateman
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Keenan Allen
Rashod Bateman
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Wan'dale Robinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rachaad White
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mack Hollins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Carnell Tate
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Demario Douglas
Rashod Bateman
vs
Hunter Henry
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
vs
George Kittle
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashod Bateman
vs
Malik Washington
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rashod Bateman
vs
Alec Pierce
Rashod Bateman
vs
Pat Bryant
Rashod Bateman
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Cade Otton
Rashod Bateman
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RJ Harvey
Rashod Bateman
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Jaylin Noel
Rashod Bateman
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rashod Bateman
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Antonio Williams
Rashod Bateman
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Kayshon Boutte
Rashod Bateman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rashod Bateman
vs
Michael Mayer
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rashod Bateman
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Blake Corum
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rashod Bateman
vs
David Njoku
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tony Pollard
Rashod Bateman
vs
Evan Engram
Rashod Bateman
vs
Woody Marks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre Harris
Rashod Bateman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rashod Bateman
vs
Travis Kelce
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rashod Bateman
vs
Makai Lemon
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jordan Addison
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rashod Bateman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rashod Bateman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rashod Bateman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rashod Bateman
vs
George Holani
Rashod Bateman
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rashod Bateman
vs
Malachi Fields
Rashod Bateman
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Kaelon Black
Rashod Bateman
vs
AJ Barner
Rashod Bateman
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rashod Bateman
vs
Greg Dulcich
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chris Brooks
Rashod Bateman
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Josh Downs
Rashod Bateman
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Cooper Kupp
Rashod Bateman
vs
Michael Wilson
Rashod Bateman
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Emmett Johnson
Rashod Bateman
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Dalton Schultz
Rashod Bateman
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Samaje Perine
Rashod Bateman
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Rome Odunze
Rashod Bateman
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Justice Hill
Rashod Bateman
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Quinshon Judkins
Rashod Bateman
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Colby Parkinson
Rashod Bateman
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Khalil Shakir
Rashod Bateman
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Braelon Allen
Rashod Bateman
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Dallas Goedert
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jayden Reed
Rashod Bateman
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyler Warren
Rashod Bateman
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Gunnar Helm
Rashod Bateman
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DK Metcalf
Rashod Bateman
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Kenyon Sadiq
Rashod Bateman
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rashod Bateman
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Bryce Lance
Rashod Bateman
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J.K. Dobbins
Rashod Bateman
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Chris Bell
Rashod Bateman
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Matthew Golden
Rashod Bateman
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Ted Hurst
Rashod Bateman
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MarShawn Lloyd
Rashod Bateman
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Jerry Jeudy
Rashod Bateman
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Devin Singletary
Rashod Bateman
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Sam Laporta
Rashod Bateman
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Roman Wilson
Rashod Bateman
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Stefon Diggs
Rashod Bateman
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Jack Bech
Rashod Bateman
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Jaylen Waddle
Rashod Bateman
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Darren Waller
Rashod Bateman
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Jalen Coker
Rashod Bateman
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Keon Coleman
Rashod Bateman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Rashod Bateman
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Drake London
Rashod Bateman
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Cole Kmet
Rashod Bateman
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Jeremiyah Love
Rashod Bateman
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Joshua Palmer
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mark Andrews
Rashod Bateman
vs
Devontez Walker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashod Bateman
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Rashod Bateman
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Jaylen Warren
Rashod Bateman
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Jahdae Walker
Rashod Bateman
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Colston Loveland
Rashod Bateman
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Noah Fant
Rashod Bateman
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Dalton Kincaid
Rashod Bateman
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Darnell Washington
Rashod Bateman
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Bhayshul Tuten
Rashod Bateman
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Tyquan Thornton
Rashod Bateman
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Rashee Rice
Rashod Bateman
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Tank Bigsby
Rashod Bateman
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Tee Higgins
Rashod Bateman
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Oronde Gadsden II
Rashod Bateman
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Jadarian Price
Rashod Bateman
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Darnell Mooney
Rashod Bateman
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Davante Adams
Rashod Bateman
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Andrei Iosivas
Rashod Bateman
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashod Bateman
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Tai Felton
Rashod Bateman
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Terry Mclaurin
Rashod Bateman
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Troy Franklin
Rashod Bateman
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Luther Burden III
Rashod Bateman
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Kendre Miller
Rashod Bateman
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Trey McBride
Rashod Bateman
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LaJohntay Wester
Rashod Bateman
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Rashod Bateman
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Elic Ayomanor
Rashod Bateman
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Emeka Egbuka
Rashod Bateman
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Chris Moore
Rashod Bateman
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Jameson Williams
Rashod Bateman
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Demond Claiborne
Rashod Bateman
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Cam Skattebo
Rashod Bateman
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Xavier Legette
Rashod Bateman
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Christian Watson
Rashod Bateman
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Ben Sinnott
Rashod Bateman
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Chuba Hubbard
Rashod Bateman
vs
Isaiah Williams
Rashod Bateman
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Malik Nabers
Rashod Bateman
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Sione Vaki
Rashod Bateman
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kaytron Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Parker Washington
Rashod Bateman
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Raheim Sanders
Rashod Bateman
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Kyren Williams
Rashod Bateman
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Dawson Knox
Rashod Bateman
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Garrett Wilson
Rashod Bateman
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Calvin Ridley
Rashod Bateman
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Devonta Smith
Rashod Bateman
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Mason Taylor
Rashod Bateman
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DJ Moore
Rashod Bateman
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Olamide Zaccheaus
Rashod Bateman
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Mike Evans
Rashod Bateman
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Malik Benson
Rashod Bateman
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Breece Hall
Rashod Bateman
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Tyler Higbee
Rashod Bateman
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Bucky Irving
Rashod Bateman
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Dyami Brown
Rashod Bateman
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Chris Olave
Rashod Bateman
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Germie Bernard
Rashod Bateman
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David Montgomery
Rashod Bateman
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Jonnu Smith
Rashod Bateman
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D'Andre Swift
Rashod Bateman
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Zachariah Branch
Rashod Bateman
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George Pickens
Rashod Bateman
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Travis Hunter
Rashod Bateman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rashod Bateman
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Alvin Kamara
Rashod Bateman
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Ja'Marr Chase
Rashod Bateman
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Theo Johnson
Rashod Bateman
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Saquon Barkley
Rashod Bateman
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Tommy Tremble
Rashod Bateman
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Chase Brown
Rashod Bateman
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Charlie Kolar
Rashod Bateman
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Javonte Williams
Rashod Bateman
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Ray Davis
Rashod Bateman
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CeeDee Lamb
Rashod Bateman
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KaVontae Turpin
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rashod Bateman
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Rashod Bateman
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James Cook III
Rashod Bateman
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Jahan Dotson
Rashod Bateman
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De'Von Achane
Rashod Bateman
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Marvin Mims Jr.
Rashod Bateman
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Derrick Henry
Rashod Bateman
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Kyle Williams
Rashod Bateman
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Justin Jefferson
Rashod Bateman
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Elijah Arroyo
Rashod Bateman
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Jonathan Taylor
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jordan Whittington
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tez Johnson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rashod Bateman
vs
Eli Raridon
Rashod Bateman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ian Thomas
Rashod Bateman
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashod Bateman
vs
John Bates
Rashod Bateman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rashod Bateman
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Matthew Hibner
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rashod Bateman
vs
Josh Oliver
Rashod Bateman
vs
Erick All Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tory Horton
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rashod Bateman
vs
Colbie Young
Rashod Bateman
vs
Luke Farrell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Emari Demercado
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mitchell Evans
Rashod Bateman
vs
Efton Chism III
Rashod Bateman
vs
Zavion Thomas
Rashod Bateman
vs
Xavier Smith
Rashod Bateman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jared Wayne
Rashod Bateman
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Brenen Thompson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Josh Cameron
Rashod Bateman
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Konata Mumpfield
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Rashod Bateman
vs
Cyrus Allen
Rashod Bateman
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Jaylen Wright
Rashod Bateman
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Chimere Dike
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Rashod Bateman
vs
Treylon Burks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Frank Gore Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Najee Harris
Rashod Bateman
vs
Marquise Brown
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tom Kennedy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Barion Brown
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ashton Dulin
Rashod Bateman
vs
Isaiah Bond
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jacob Saylors
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Hunter Luepke
Rashod Bateman
vs
Myles Price
Rashod Bateman
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Seth McGowan
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Isaiah Davis
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brashard Smith
Rashod Bateman
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen Royals
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rasheen Ali
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tahj Brooks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Bam Knight
Rashod Bateman
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Brycen Tremayne
Rashod Bateman
vs
Will Shipley
Rashod Bateman
vs
Josh Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Caleb Williams
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dak Prescott
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brock Purdy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Justin Herbert
Rashod Bateman
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jared Goff
Rashod Bateman
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rashod Bateman
vs
Drake Maye
Rashod Bateman
vs
Joe Burrow
Rashod Bateman
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jordan Love
Rashod Bateman
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rashod Bateman
vs
Bryce Young
Rashod Bateman
vs
Bo Nix
Rashod Bateman
vs
C.J. Stroud
Rashod Bateman
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Malik Willis
Rashod Bateman
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Tyler Shough
Rashod Bateman
vs
Carson Wentz
Rashod Bateman
vs
Daniel Jones
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Rashod Bateman
vs
Drew Lock
Rashod Bateman
vs
Geno Smith
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kirk Cousins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Deshaun Watson
Rashod Bateman
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Cooper Rush
Rashod Bateman
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Cam Ward
Rashod Bateman
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rashod Bateman
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Philadelphia Eagles
Rashod Bateman
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San Francisco 49ers
Rashod Bateman
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Seattle Seahawks
Rashod Bateman
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Los Angeles Chargers
Rashod Bateman
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Baltimore Ravens
Rashod Bateman
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Green Bay Packers
Rashod Bateman
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Los Angeles Rams
Rashod Bateman
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Houston Texans
Rashod Bateman
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Kansas City Chiefs
Rashod Bateman
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New England Patriots
Rashod Bateman
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Denver Broncos
Rashod Bateman
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Rashod Bateman
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Rashod Bateman
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Rashod Bateman
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Carolina Panthers
Rashod Bateman
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Dallas Cowboys
Rashod Bateman
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Minnesota Vikings
Rashod Bateman
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Atlanta Falcons
Rashod Bateman
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Las Vegas Raiders
Rashod Bateman
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New York Jets
Rashod Bateman
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Chicago Bears
Rashod Bateman
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Cleveland Browns
Rashod Bateman
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Buffalo Bills
Rashod Bateman
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Arizona Cardinals
Rashod Bateman
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Tennessee Titans
Rashod Bateman
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Indianapolis Colts
Rashod Bateman
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Washington Commanders
Rashod Bateman
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New Orleans Saints
Rashod Bateman
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Detroit Lions
Rashod Bateman
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New York Giants
Rashod Bateman
vs
Miami Dolphins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Rashod Bateman
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyler Bass
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyler Loop
Rashod Bateman
vs
Cairo Santos
Rashod Bateman
vs
Cameron Dicker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Cam Little
Rashod Bateman
vs
Harrison Butker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jason Myers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Harrison Mevis
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Rashod Bateman
vs
Evan McPherson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jake Bates
Rashod Bateman
vs
Trey Smack
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jake Elliott
Rashod Bateman
vs
Will Reichard
Rashod Bateman
vs
Wil Lutz
Rashod Bateman
vs
Andy Borregales
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Rashod Bateman
vs
Nick Folk
Rashod Bateman
vs
Drew Stevens
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chris Boswell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jason Sanders
Rashod Bateman
vs
Spencer Shrader
Rashod Bateman
vs
Matt Gay
Rashod Bateman
vs
Daniel Carlson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dominic Zvada
Rashod Bateman
vs
Joey Slye
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chad Ryland
Rashod Bateman
vs
Riley Patterson

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Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
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