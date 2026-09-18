Tre Tucker Has Flex Appeal in Week 2 vs. Chargers
Sep 18, 2026, 5:46 PM ETThe door is open for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker to be a more active participant in Week 2 as his team travels to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Tucker could see an increase in targets now that tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is doubtful to play on Sunday, though Tucker also has to overcome a very quiet season-opening performance. The 25-year-old was expected to be a top target for Kirk Cousins in the home opener against the Miami Dolphins, especially since Bowers was sidelined. However, Tucker finished Week 1 with just two catches for 27 yards and no touchdowns. The fourth-year wideout played all 17 regular-season games in 2025, logging 57 receptions for 696 yards and five touchdowns. He has 14 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns over six career games against the Chargers, tallying both of those TDs when the Raiders last beat the division rival in 2023. Tucker has the potential to add receiver depth on the road and has flex upside in Week 2.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
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Marvin Mims Jr. Ruled Out for Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 5:45 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) missed practice all week and has been ruled out for Week 2 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the team. Mims' fantasy stock continues to fall early in 2026, which should not be a surprise after the Broncos added speedy receiver Jaylen Waddle in a blockbuster offseason trade. The 24-year-old played only nine snaps on offense in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night and was not targeted at all on a night in which the Broncos' offense was punchless. At this point, Mims is not going to have much of a role on offense unless a player or two ahead of him on the depth chart miss time with injury. Where Denver will feel Mims' absence the most on Sunday against Jacksonville will be on special teams in the return game. In Monday night's loss, Waddle, Courtland Sutton, and Pat Bryant operated as the team's top three wideouts. With Mims out, Troy Franklin will be the clear WR4 in Week 2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Jack Bech Aims to Boost Fantasy Stock in Week 2 vs. Chargers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 18, 2026, 5:30 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech is looking for more sneaky production in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The WR3 on the Raiders depth chart stood out in a rather quiet receiving corps in Week 1 against the Dolphins, connecting with veteran QB Kirk Cousins for a 15-yard touchdown pass to open up the game. Cousins has to do a better job working with the receivers in Week 2 against a Chargers pass rush that allowed just 179.9 yards per game in 2025, so it's unclear how often Bech will be targeted on Sunday. However, his chances at another impressive week have increased now that star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is doubtful to be on the field in Week 2. The second-year receiver out of TCU hasn't shown consistent production yet to start in standard fantasy leagues, but he's a viable deep-league stash while his repertoire takes shape.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Kaelon Black Questionable for Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 5:25 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black (groin) is listed as questionable to play in the team's Week 2 contest on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Black popped up on the team's injury report on Thursday and was listed as limited, the first sign that he might be in danger of missing this weekend's home opener. The 24-year-old third-rounder from Indiana has become the handcuff option for fantasy managers who have Christian McCaffrey rostered after he was impressive with 14 carries for 65 yards in the season-opening win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Australia last week. If Black is unavailable to play in what would be his second NFL game, Jordan James would see a much bigger role as the change-of-pace option behind CMC, who the 49ers might be looking to monitor in terms of his workload all season long.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Matt Maiocco
Kirk Cousins Has Uphill Battle But Deep-League Potential vs. Chargers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 18, 2026, 5:24 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins will be challenged to keep the winning momentum going as he faces a sturdy Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 2. The veteran play caller was solid in his debut with the Silver and Black, completing 21 of 30 passes for 160 yards with three touchdowns in a 27-13 win against the Miami Dolphins, though he also threw two interceptions. The Chargers allowed 277 passing yards in a Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but ranked fifth in the league in 2025 with just 179.9 passing yards allowed per game. Cousins got away with making a lot of short passes to running back Ashton Jeanty against Miami, but will need to utilize Vegas' young receiving corps to succeed on the road against the Bolts. The four-time Pro Bowl selection remains too risky to start in standard redraft leagues but has deep-league fantasy potential, and a strong performance against a good Chargers defense could raise his value.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Jaylen Waddle "Going to Have his Touches"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 5:22 PM ETWhen asked about getting wide receiver Jaylen Waddle more involved after his quiet debut with the team in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said, "Our intentions a week ago were that. And so we just gotta be more deliberate, maybe, and yet, without forcing it. But he's going to have his touches." The 27-year-old was one of the biggest busts of the week for fantasy football managers, as he caught just one of his three targets for two yards on a night in which the Broncos' offense just looked out of sorts aside from one touchdown drive. Waddle had a key third-down drop on one of his three targets, and he did not seem to gel with quarterback Bo Nix. That was not the sentiment at all during training camp, so fantasy managers should hope for Payton and offensive coordinator Davis Webb to grease Waddle's squeaky wheel in a Week 2 home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After his quiet Week 1 performance, Waddle could quickly bounce back for fantasy managers as a WR2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nick Kosmider
Chiefs Defense Banged Up Heading Into Week 2
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 5:21 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in Week 2. The Chiefs defense played a remarkable game in Week 1, holding the Denver Broncos offense to just 10 points while sacking Bo Nix four times and intercepting him once. Despite the positive vibes around this squad following that performance, there are some negatives to discuss heading into Sunday. The Kansas City unit is dealing with injuries to some of their key players. Chris Jones and Mansoor Delane are listed as questionable, and Chamarri Conner has already been ruled out. These players are a big part of the Chiefs' defensive game plan, and their absence downgrades the strength of this unit. That said, the Chiefs offense will likely do their part to take some pressure off the defense by slowing the pace of the game. With a more run-heavy approach on offense, Kansas City can extend drives and keep opposing offenses off the field. The Chiefs defense will have to contend with a Colts offense that scored 23 points against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, but the key to stopping them lies with Jonathan Taylor. It is no secret that Jonathan Taylor is the engine of the Colts offense, and with aging Keenan Allen and Alec Pierce still working their way back from injury, the Chiefs defense can win by stopping Taylor. This is easier said than done, but this unit did just hold the Broncos rushers to 61 yards on 15 rushes. The Chiefs defense is ranked 10th in our RotoBaller Week 2 rankings, making it a unit worthy of starting lineups this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Ashton Jeanty Poised to Continue RB1 Campaign on Sunday vs. Chargers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 18, 2026, 5:19 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is set for another huge week as the Silver and Black travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers. The former Heisman Trophy finalist has been nursing an ankle injury but hasn't missed any practice or game time. The ailment clearly hasn't hindered his game, as Jeanty logged 23 carries for 102 rushing yards and added six receptions for 45 yards and two receiving touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. The Raiders haven't defeated the Chargers since 2023 and haven't won at SoFi Stadium since 2020, and Jeanty's well-rounded play will have to be top-notch against an LA rush defense that allowed just 116 yards in Week 1. The second-year back is an RB1 across fantasy formats, even against a tough opponent like LA, as the Raiders aim to start the season 2-0.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Harrison Butker Looking To Keep Streak Alive Against Colts
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 5:17 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in Week 2. Butker was perfect on his kicks in Week 1, nailing all five of them. He accounted for seven of the Chiefs 31 points in last week's blowout win over the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs offense was rolling so Butker only had one field goal attempt for 28 yards away and he made it with ease. His four other kicks in the contest were extra-point attempts that he drained. Butker will look to continue his streak of perfection against the Colts. The Baltimore Ravens just scored 41 points against the Colts in Week 1, so if the Chiefs match that performance, Butker will be a busy man on Sunday. Butker is ranked K8 in our RotoBaller Week 2 rankings, making him a kicker worth starting this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Travis Kelce Will Try To Find Pay Dirt In Week 2
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 5:15 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught three passes for 71 yards in the 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Most of those yards came on the back of one big play that went for 59 yards. The veteran tight end caught the ball in the middle of the field with blockers ahead of him and he was off to the races. Despite the long catch-and-run, Kelce was unable to find the end zone. While he did lead the team in receptions and receiving yards, the passing volume for Kansas City was low due to the excellent performance of running back Kenneth Walker. Walker and the run game carried the offense and the pass catchers did not have to do much in the blowout win. If this is the recipe for Chiefs success moving forward, Kelce will have to score touchdowns to be considered a viable fantasy option. It could happen against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, since the Colts defense just surrendered 41 points to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Kelce is ranked TE11 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a low-end TE1 option this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: NFL - Twitter
Puka Nacua Misses Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 5:15 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (undisclosed) is not practicing on Friday afternoon, according to Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register. It is unclear why Nacua is not practicing in the team's second practice of the week as they prepare to take on the New York Giants in Week 2 on Monday night. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Friday to see the official reasoning for Nacua's absence, but they will be keeping their fingers crossed that it is nothing serious. The 25-year-old did not appear to get injured at all in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers last Thursday in Australia, when he put up five receptions on nine targets for 74 yards and no touchdowns. The former fifth-rounder from BYU is a must-start in all fantasy leagues when he is healthy, but if his reason for missing practice on Friday is serious enough to keep him out in Week 2, Davante Adams would be the new WR1 for the Rams in a perfect bounce-back spot after his quiet season opener.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Orange County Register - Benjamin Royer
Xavier Worthy Hoping To Break Off Big Plays Against Colts
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 5:12 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in Week 2. Worthy, like fellow receiver Rashee Rice, had a down game as the Chiefs offense was centered around running back Kenneth Walker. Walker exploded for 191 total yards, leaving Worthy with just three catches for 18 yards. The encouraging news is that Worthy was tied with Walker for the most targets on the team in Week 1, so maybe the second-year wideout can convert those opportunities into big plays against the Colts. The Colts defense was just trounced by the Baltimore Ravens to the tune of 41 points in Week 1. If Kansas City can marry the pass game with the run game in Week 2, Worthy may be able to make some things happen as the defense is focused on stopping Walker. Worthy is ranked WR54 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a deep league WR3 option with a low floor heading into Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Alec Pierce Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 5:03 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) practiced in full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into his team's Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 26-year-old was held out of practice on Thursday due to a heel issue, but it appears the injury is not serious enough to keep him off the field on Sunday. In the Colts' Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Pierce recorded four catches for 61 yards on six targets. The talented wideout is expected to play a larger role in his team's offense in 2026. However, Indianapolis has other capable target-earners in wide receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, as well as tight end Tyler Warren. The Colts also face a tough matchup against the Chiefs defense, which dominated the Denver Broncos' passing game in Week 1. All in all, Pierce profiles as a borderline flex option for fantasy managers in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Rashee Rice Off Injury Report, Looking To Increase Production In Week 2
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 4:59 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was listed on the injury report with the knee injury that he's been rehabbing since last season, but had no issues practicing fully all week and is no longer listed on the report heading into the weekend. Rice had a disappointing Week 1 performance in the win over the Denver Broncos. Rice had just two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown in last week's contest. The touchdown came on a bit of a broken play where two Broncos defenders missed their tackles and Rice had a free run to the end zone. It was encouraging to see the wideout score, but his usage in the passing game was underwhelming. Kansas City leaned on running back Kenneth Walker heavily, and it paid off big time as the Chiefs ended up winning by 21 points. While the identity of the offense may have shifted to run-heavy, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will still need to pass the ball to keep defenses honest, and Rice should be the primary target. Rice will look to get things right this Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts defense looked lost as the Baltimore Ravens scored 41 points on them in Week 1. The Chiefs offense should be capable of putting up similar production against a beatable defensive unit. Rice is ranked WR23 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a low-end WR2 heading into this week's matchup.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Carson Wentz In Superflex Territory Against Bears
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 18, 2026, 4:59 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz is a playable option with a favorable matchup Sunday at Chicago now that Minnesota has ruled out starter Kyler Murray (concussion) from returning in Week 2. The veteran backup played well in relief last week against Green Bay, recovering from a few poor throws early to connect on three touchdowns as the Vikings rallied to beat Green Bay. Now, Wentz will face a Bears defense that ranks 29th in air yards allowed and surrendered 156 yards after the catch last week. The journeyman naturally comes with the risk of turnovers and the inability to avoid sacks that have plagued him most of his career, but he's still facing a shaky defense and throwing to a corps of pass catchers led by receiver Justin Jefferson. As one of RotoBaller's top 24 QB options this week, Wentz is startable in formats that play more than one quarterback.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Emmett Johnson Will Look To Expand His Role Sunday Night
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 4:56 PM ETKansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson displayed his elusiveness and pass-catching ability in Week 1. Johnson rushed eight times for 24 yards and caught two passes for 44 yards. Both of his catches led to explosive plays, one for 19 yards and the other for 25 yards. The rookie showed that the Chiefs really found something in the back out of Nebraska and his role may increase if he continues to impress. Johnson's next opportunity to show off will be against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. The Colts just gave up 202 rushing yards to the Baltimore Ravens, so even if fellow back Kenneth Walker goes off there should still be enough chances for Johnson to perform. The 22-year-old's upside will be capped running behind Walker, but he should be more and more involved if he continues to do well with his limited touches. Johnson is ranked RB49 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a desperation flex option in deep leagues. Johnson remains a better bench stash than an option to plug into lineups for Week 2.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Potential For Aaron Jones Sr. As Backfield Leader At Bears
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 18, 2026, 4:55 PM ETNow that Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (finger) will miss at least four games on injured reserve, fellow running back Aaron Jones Sr. is a solid RB2 option as the Vikings prepare to play Chicago in Week 2. What certainly looked to be a backfield split that slightly favored Mason is now a backfield that features Jones, journeyman DeeJay Dallas, and rookie Demond Claiborne, who was inactive in Week 1. While Jones may not be a workhorse any longer, his fantasy prospects have certainly improved in time to face a shaky Bears defense that ranks 29th in yards per carry allowed, 29th in air yards allowed, and missed nine tackles last week. Even without starting quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion), Jones' receiving ability and control of the backfield are appealing. As RotoBaller's No. 20 running back this week, Jones should draw serious consideration in most formats against Chicago.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Kenneth Walker Will Try To Sustain Workhorse Role In Week 2
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 4:53 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker was the heart and soul of the offense on Monday night in Week 1. Walker handled 23 carries for 173 yards and a touchdown as well as three catches for 18 yards and another score. The 25-year-old looked unstoppable facing one of the toughest defenses in the league, which bodes well for him continuing to have impressive performances this season. His 23 carries and six targets equated to 29 total opportunities in his Chiefs debut, which is gold for fantasy. Walker will look to stay as involved and efficient in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts defense was just gashed by Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who rushed 24 times for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Walker proved in Week 1 that he is capable of having ceiling performances like Henry, so the Colts defense might have to prepare for another rushing barrage this week. Walker looks like everything the Chiefs offense has been missing and it looks like they will rely on him to set the tone offensively. Walker is ranked RB4 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a rock-solid RB1 option heading into Sunday night.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Joe Burrow Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 4:50 PM ETCincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor "made clear" that quarterback Joe Burrow (back) is "good to go" for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Burrow is officially listed as questionable to play, but it appears as though he will be on the field against Houston. In Cincinnati's Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 29-year-old completed 25 of 35 pass attempts for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. While he faces a difficult matchup on paper in Week 2 against the Texans' defense, Burrow is always a threat to provide high-end fantasy production as long as he's on the field. Assuming he's active, Burrow profiles as a low-end fantasy QB1 on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Paul Dehner Jr.
Patrick Mahomes Not On Final Injury Report For Colts Matchup
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 4:48 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was once again listed on the injury report with a knee injury, but was a full participant in every Kansas City practice heading into Week 2. This injury report listing will likely remain throughout the season as the Chiefs manage Mahomes ' return from his ACL injury. That said, he was practicing fully and should be considered ready to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. Mahomes had an encouraging season debut in the 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs superstar completed 15 of 27 pass attempts (56%) for 184 yards and two touchdowns, but most encouraging was the fact that he scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown in the middle of the field. The fear surrounding Mahomes coming off the scary knee injury was that his mobility would suffer, but it appears he put those worries to rest. Mahomes should have an easier time passing the ball against a Colts defense that just allowed 41 points to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Mahomes is ranked QB12 in our RotoBaller Week 2 rankings, making him a justifiable QB1 for fantasy managers.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Demond Claiborne Ready To Break Out In Week 2?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 18, 2026, 4:46 PM ETMostly limited to deep sleeper consideration during the offseason, Minnesota Vikings running back Demond Claiborne could have an elevated role sooner than expected ahead of the Vikings' Week 2 trip to Chicago. The Minnesota backfield is in need of assistance now that Jordan Mason (thumb) will miss at least a month, vacating his rushing-first role and opening the door for the rookie to earn his first carries. Claiborne showed some pop in training camp, but he was inactive in Week 1 in favor of journeyman DeeJay Dallas. Aaron Jones Sr. will lead the Minnesota backfield, but at this stage of his career, he's unlikely to be an every-down workhorse again. It warrants mentioning that neither Jones nor Mason is currently under contract for next season, so Claiborne could change the team's plans if he capitalizes on his opportunities as a rookie. As RotoBaller's No. 58 running back this week, he might not be ready for starting lineups just yet, but forward-thinking managers might consider stashing him in case he breaks loose in Mason's absence.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller