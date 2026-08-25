Bhayshul Tuten - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

Bhayshul Tuten start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Bhayshul Tuten for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?
BALLER MOVE: Start in all leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: RB2
ANALYSIS: Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten had a disappointing rookie season. The fourth-round pick out of Virginia Tech spent his debut campaign operating as the clear No. 2 option in the offense behind workhorse Travis Etienne Jr.
In his limited work, Tuten ran for just 307 yards (on 83 attempts) while punching in five scores. His modest 3.7 YPC did not provide him with much fantasy upside, and he only caught 10 passes as a receiver, but did score on two of them.
However, his 2026 outlook is far brighter. With Etienne now in New Orleans, Tuten stands as the top of a potential running back committee in Duval. He is slated to share the load with Chris Rodriguez Jr., who joined the team in free agency.
During training camp, Tuten has looked quite comfortable as the lead option and has shown upside as a pass catcher with LeQuint Allen Jr. sidelined with an undisclosed injury.
While his upside may be capped due to Rodriguez, Tuten still has the potential to operate as a mid-end RB2 in the early going of the season. Facing the Browns in a game they are projected to lead, Tuten should see an ample workload in the season opener.
Bhayshul Tuten More Involved in Passing Game in Jacksonville https://t.co/skv3h7lQef
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 24, 2026
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Bhayshul Tuten. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Bhayshul Tuten. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
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Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
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