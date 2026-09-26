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When Is Jayden Reed Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Jayden Reed - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is Jayden Reed coming back? Will Jayden Reed play again this season? Read about Jayden Reed's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Jayden Reed Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Jayden Reed Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) suffered a scary injury in Week 2 against the New York Jets. A defender attempted to tackle him and his shoulder pad collided with the front of Reed's helmet, causing a massive blow that appeared to knock Reed out cold.

The Packers medical staff then situated him on a backboard and carted him off the field. He was subsequently ruled out for his team's Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that his injury was "contained" to only his neck area, and he was able to return to Green Bay. But when will he return to play, and what's his fantasy football outlook? Let's dive in.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Jayden Reed Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Right now, LaFleur won't commit to a timetable for Reed's return. In an interview, he wouldn't even commit to Reed returning to play this season. However, he hasn't been placed on injured reserve or officially declared out for the season.

We don't have further details on his injury or health status right now. Those may come in the coming weeks. The backboard and cart are precautionary in nature, because after certain cervical injuries, further movement of the neck can be dangerous.

We just don't know much at this point. Stay tuned for more updates about Reed's injury in the coming days and weeks.

 

Jayden Reed Fantasy Football Outlook

Reed's only full game of the 2026 season saw him on the field for 57 percent of his team's offensive snaps. He had a respectable seven targets, which he turned into three catches for 20 yards. Reed is the primary slot receiver for the Packers, meaning he plays mostly in 3WR sets.

It's WRs Matthew Golden and Christian Watson who primarily play on the outside, meaning they're on the field for 2WR sets, which gives them higher upside through more routes and targets. Reed is the third option in this passing game if he returns, and potentially the fourth after tight end Tucker Kraft returns to full health.

Reed's smaller size and blocking struggles keep him out of those outside roles, though he can sometimes execute as a blocker. Still, even if he returns to full health, he's not a great asset for your fantasy football roster. This is a pass-heavy offense, but most of the looks are going to Watson and Golden.

He's a solid player to stash in your IR spots, but there isn't major upside in his role in the offense. He isn't the late-2023 and early-2024 version of himself in his current situation, and very few slot receivers have such runs as he did during those stretches. He checks in as a low-end WR3.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Downs, Chuba Hubbard, Mike Evans. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Josh Downs, Chuba Hubbard, Mike Evans:

Josh Downs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
Jadarian Price
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Brock Bowers
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Downs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Downs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Josh Downs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Josh Downs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Downs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Downs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
David Montgomery
Josh Downs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Hunter Henry
Josh Downs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Downs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Tucker
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Washington
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Makai Lemon
Josh Downs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Mack Hollins
Josh Downs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Josh Downs
vs
Demario Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Josh Downs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Keon Coleman
Josh Downs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Josh Downs
vs
Pat Bryant
Josh Downs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Harris
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Parker Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian Watson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trey McBride
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Pickens
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Devonta Smith
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Davante Adams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Drake London
Chuba Hubbard
vs
De'Von Achane
Chuba Hubbard
vs
David Montgomery
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Breece Hall
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bucky Irving
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Evans
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Olave
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tee Higgins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Malik Nabers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DJ Moore
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Matthew Golden
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sam Laporta
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rashee Rice
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Kelce
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jalen Coker
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brock Bowers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jameson Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jadarian Price
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Downs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Kittle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mark Andrews
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tony Pollard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DK Metcalf
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rashod Bateman
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Blake Corum
Chuba Hubbard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Woody Marks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kaelon Black
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chuba Hubbard
vs
RJ Harvey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Braelon Allen
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rachaad White
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tank Bigsby
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Brooks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Justice Hill
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Holani
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Raheim Sanders
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Devin Singletary
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ty Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Samaje Perine
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Evans
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
De'Von Achane
Mike Evans
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Chase Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Evans
vs
George Kittle
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Evans
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
James Cook III
Mike Evans
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Evans
vs
Tony Pollard
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Evans
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Bijan Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mike Evans
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Evans
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Evans
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Evans
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Evans
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Evans
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Evans
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mike Evans
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Evans
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Mack Hollins
Mike Evans
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Mike Evans
vs
Demario Douglas
Mike Evans
vs
Kalif Raymond

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