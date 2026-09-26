When Is Jayden Reed Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Jayden Reed coming back? Will Jayden Reed play again this season? Read about Jayden Reed's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) suffered a scary injury in Week 2 against the New York Jets. A defender attempted to tackle him and his shoulder pad collided with the front of Reed's helmet, causing a massive blow that appeared to knock Reed out cold.
The Packers medical staff then situated him on a backboard and carted him off the field. He was subsequently ruled out for his team's Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that his injury was "contained" to only his neck area, and he was able to return to Green Bay. But when will he return to play, and what's his fantasy football outlook? Let's dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jayden Reed Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Right now, LaFleur won't commit to a timetable for Reed's return. In an interview, he wouldn't even commit to Reed returning to play this season. However, he hasn't been placed on injured reserve or officially declared out for the season.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Jayden Reed is back in Green Bay and is going through a series of tests but doesn’t know about Reed’s chances of playing this season.
“It’s way too early for that right now. … He’s got a lot going on.”
LaFleur said it is a neck injury. pic.twitter.com/LBmJSO13Il
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 22, 2026
We don't have further details on his injury or health status right now. Those may come in the coming weeks. The backboard and cart are precautionary in nature, because after certain cervical injuries, further movement of the neck can be dangerous.
The entire Packers sideline is on the field with the cart coming out for Jayden Reed pic.twitter.com/vtd3Vnh8jG
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 20, 2026
We just don't know much at this point. Stay tuned for more updates about Reed's injury in the coming days and weeks.
Jayden Reed Fantasy Football Outlook
Reed's only full game of the 2026 season saw him on the field for 57 percent of his team's offensive snaps. He had a respectable seven targets, which he turned into three catches for 20 yards. Reed is the primary slot receiver for the Packers, meaning he plays mostly in 3WR sets.
It's WRs Matthew Golden and Christian Watson who primarily play on the outside, meaning they're on the field for 2WR sets, which gives them higher upside through more routes and targets. Reed is the third option in this passing game if he returns, and potentially the fourth after tight end Tucker Kraft returns to full health.
Check out my guy Jayden Reed, motioning in and holding his own on the edge. I see you. pic.twitter.com/6STOFCfA1R
— Dusty (@DustyEvely) September 19, 2026
Reed's smaller size and blocking struggles keep him out of those outside roles, though he can sometimes execute as a blocker. Still, even if he returns to full health, he's not a great asset for your fantasy football roster. This is a pass-heavy offense, but most of the looks are going to Watson and Golden.
He's a solid player to stash in your IR spots, but there isn't major upside in his role in the offense. He isn't the late-2023 and early-2024 version of himself in his current situation, and very few slot receivers have such runs as he did during those stretches. He checks in as a low-end WR3.
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Downs, Chuba Hubbard, Mike Evans. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
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Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
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