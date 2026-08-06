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Struggling Players to Drop? Updated Cut List Rankings for Week 19 Waiver Wire

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Willy Adames - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Waiver Wire Targets

Andy's fantasy baseball cut list rankings, drop candidates for Week 19 waiver wire (2026). Is it time to drop these struggling players for better waiver wire options?

In This Article hide
Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?
Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 19 Player Outlooks
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our updated Cut List Rankings for fantasy baseball for Week 19 of the fantasy baseball season. The fantasy baseball landscape shifted greatly this week as many players joined new clubs ahead of the deadline, which affected their rest-of-season outlook.

In this edition, we will look at some relief pitchers who are on the decline due to the trade deadline and a handful of hitters who have yet to break out of their lengthy slumps.

Let's dig into this list of injured or disappointing players and work through how deserving they are of remaining in your fantasy baseball lineups. Read about our top players to cut for Week 19 of the MLB season. It's time to make some tough calls, RotoBallers!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy baseball in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire.

Rank Player Name Pos. Team % Ros. Baller Move
1 Casey Schmitt 1B/2B/3B/OF SF 35 Drop in All Leagues
2 Quinn Mathews SP STL 10 Drop in All Leagues
3 Emmet Sheehan SP LAD 55 Drop in All Leagues
4 Tatsuya Imai SP/RP HOU 30 Drop in All Leagues
5 Tyler Wells RP TB 15 Drop in All Leagues
6 Paul Sewald RP ARI 35 Drop in All Leagues
7 Davis Martin SP CHW 55 Drop in All Leagues
8 Hogan Harris RP ATH 15 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Jordan Romano RP COL 15 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF ATL 40 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Gage Jump SP ATH 15 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Kumar Rocker SP TEX 15 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Merrill Kelly SP ARI 40 Drop in Shallow Leagues
14 Michael McGreevy SP STL 30 Drop in Shallow Leagues
15 Freddy Peralta SP TB 85 Drop in Shallow Leagues
16 Nick Pivetta SP SD 70 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
17 Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF PIT 50 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
18 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B BOS 40 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
19 Spencer Steer 1B/OF CIN 15 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
20 Josh Jung 3B TEX 30 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
21 Brandon Marsh OF PHI 55 Hold in All Leagues (but consider benching)
22 Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI 70 Hold in All Leagues (but consider benching)
23 Justin Wrobleski SP LAD 80 Hold in All Leagues (but consider benching)
24 Jo Adell OF CLE 70 Hold in All Leagues (but consider benching)
25 Willy Adames SS SF 70 Hold in All Leagues (but consider benching)
26 Christian Yelich OF MIL 85 Hold in All Leagues (but consider benching)
27 Ian Happ OF CHC 85 Hold in All Leagues (but consider benching)
28 Yoendrys Gomez RP MIN 30 Hold in All Leagues
29 Samuel Basallo C BAL 40 Hold in All Leagues
30 Joey Cantillo SP CLE 50 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 19 Player Outlooks

Nick Pivetta, SP, San Diego Padres

Cut List Ranking No. 16

San Diego Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta (elbow) felt tightness in his right elbow during his minor-league rehab outing with Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday when he came off the mound, but then he threw a 30-pitch bullpen session and felt perfectly fine, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports. The Padres will know more on Wednesday.

It did not look good when Pivetta walked off the field in the middle of an at-bat in the fourth inning, but the 33-year-old veteran might have escaped a major setback and could still have a chance to rejoin the Padres' starting rotation before the end of the 2026 regular season.

San Diego bolstered its rotation at the trade deadline by adding lefty Robbie Ray and right-hander Casey Mize, but they are also expecting the return of Pivetta, who was the club's ace in 2025, when he went 13-5 with a 2.87 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 190:50 K:BB in 31 starts.

It's unclear exactly how big a setback Pivetta is dealing with, but he's currently being stashed in 70% of Yahoo leagues in hopes that he can make a difference down the stretch and return to his pre-injury form. Pivetta had a 4.50 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in just four starts earlier this year before being shut down.

 

Hogan Harris, RP, Athletics

Cut List Ranking No. 8

Athletics left-handed reliever Hogan Harris is quickly losing fantasy baseball value after blowing his fifth save of the year in the team's 5-4 loss to the hosting Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Harris was wild at Great American Ball Park, allowing two earned runs on three walks and one strikeout in just two-thirds of an inning, and not only did he blow the save, but he took the loss, his first of 2026.

The 29-year-old walked the first two hitters he faced and also threw two wild pitches. The southpaw recorded three saves for the A's in July, but he's now allowed multiple runs in two of his last three outings and could be on the way out in the A's closer picture if he continues to struggle.

On the season, Harris is 3-1 with a 3.62 ERA (4.20 FIP), 1.53 WHIP, a career-high nine saves, 67 strikeouts, and 32 walks in 49 2/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen.

The best thing going for Harris is that the A's don't have many better options for save situations, with Elvis Alvarado and Luis Medina being their primary setup men. Harris is currently rostered in 11% of Yahoo leagues for those desperate for saves in deep formats.

 

Emmet Sheehan, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Cut List Ranking No. 3

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan has been optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Following the Dodgers' trade deadline acquisition of superstar left-hander Tarik Skubal, it appears that Sheehan is the odd man out in the Dodgers' rotation. Sheehan has been inconsistent so far in 2026, recording a 4-8 record with a 5.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts across 95 1/3 innings (20 starts).

The 26-year-old's underlying metrics suggest he's been hurt by some poor luck, as he's logged an above-average 18.9% K-BB rate and owns a 3.96 xERA. However, Sheehan's average fastball velocity is down one mile per hour from last season, and he's had major difficulty keeping the ball in the yard, allowing 1.89 HR/9.

With Skubal in Los Angeles and Dodgers starters Tyler Glasnow (back) and Blake Snell (elbow) also nearing returns to the team's rotation, Sheehan may not see many more opportunities to contribute in the big leagues in 2026.

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles

Looking to add a player off the waiver wire? After diving into the cut list rankings, read about some waiver wire pickups to consider instead:

Each week, our MLB team puts out a complete array of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pick Up? waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire instead? Check the "Who Should I Pick Up" tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
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Who To Pickup?
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Max Clark, Jared Jones, George Lombard Jr., Steven Kwan, Chase DeLauter, Isaac Paredes, Carson Benge, Mickey Moniak, Ian Seymour, Ty France. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who to Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for players like Max Clark, George Lombard Jr., Steven Kwan, Chase DeLauter, Isaac Paredes, Carson Benge, Mickey Moniak, Ian Seymour, Ty France:

Max Clark
vs
Charlie Condon
Max Clark
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Max Clark
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Walker Jenkins
Max Clark
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Max Clark
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Max Clark
vs
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Masyn Winn
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Reynaldo Lopez
Max Clark
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Bailey Ober
Max Clark
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Tommy White
Max Clark
vs
Ty France
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Luis Robert Jr.
Max Clark
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Spencer Steer
Max Clark
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Walbert Urena
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Tommy Edman
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Max Clark
George Lombard Jr.
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AJ Smith-Shawver
George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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Walker Jenkins
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Clay Holmes
George Lombard Jr.
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Shane Bieber
George Lombard Jr.
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Robert Gasser
George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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Cole Young
George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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Luis Lara
George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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Brayan Rocchio
George Lombard Jr.
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Reynaldo Lopez
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Bailey Ober
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Tommy White
George Lombard Jr.
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Ty France
George Lombard Jr.
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Cooper Pratt
George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
vs
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
vs
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Chase DeLauter
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Gage Jump
Chase DeLauter
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Cole Carrigg
Chase DeLauter
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Chase DeLauter
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Yoendrys Gomez
Chase DeLauter
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Travis Bazzana
Chase DeLauter
vs
Yainer Diaz
Chase DeLauter
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Chase DeLauter
vs
Jake Burger
Chase DeLauter
vs
Jacob Webb
Chase DeLauter
vs
Tyler Wells
Chase DeLauter
vs
Tanner Scott
Chase DeLauter
vs
Nick Gonzales
Chase DeLauter
vs
Tommy Edman
Chase DeLauter
vs
Mason Montgomery
Chase DeLauter
vs
Royce Lewis
Chase DeLauter
vs
Brandon Sproat
Chase DeLauter
vs
Tristan Peters
Chase DeLauter
vs
Dominic Canzone
Chase DeLauter
vs
JJ Bleday
Chase DeLauter
vs
Braden Montgomery
Chase DeLauter
vs
Joshua Baez
Chase DeLauter
vs
Lane Thomas
Chase DeLauter
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Chase DeLauter
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Chase DeLauter
vs
Henry Bolte
Chase DeLauter
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Chase DeLauter
vs
Willi Castro
Chase DeLauter
vs
Spencer Steer
Chase DeLauter
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Chase DeLauter
vs
Jake Mangum
Chase DeLauter
vs
Luis Lara
Chase DeLauter
vs
Walker Jenkins
Chase DeLauter
vs
Charlie Condon
Carson Benge
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Carson Benge
vs
Jake McCarthy
Carson Benge
vs
Jake Bennett
Carson Benge
vs
Troy Melton
Carson Benge
vs
Jacob Latz
Carson Benge
vs
Jose Caballero
Carson Benge
vs
Logan Henderson
Carson Benge
vs
Chase DeLauter
Carson Benge
vs
Joey Cantillo
Carson Benge
vs
Jacob Wilson
Carson Benge
vs
A.J. Ewing
Carson Benge
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Carson Benge
vs
Kenley Jansen
Carson Benge
vs
Curtis Mead
Carson Benge
vs
Samuel Basallo
Carson Benge
vs
Griffin Jax
Carson Benge
vs
Ian Seymour
Carson Benge
vs
Carter Jensen
Carson Benge
vs
Sam Antonacci
Carson Benge
vs
Heliot Ramos
Carson Benge
vs
Mickey Moniak
Carson Benge
vs
Caleb Durbin
Carson Benge
vs
Emilio Pagan
Carson Benge
vs
Grant Taylor
Carson Benge
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Carson Benge
vs
Kody Clemens
Carson Benge
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Carson Benge
vs
Kyle Karros
Carson Benge
vs
Christian Scott
Carson Benge
vs
Cade Cavalli
Carson Benge
vs
Luke Keaschall
Carson Benge
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Carson Benge
vs
Shane Drohan
Carson Benge
vs
Josh Bell
Carson Benge
vs
Gage Jump
Carson Benge
vs
Cole Carrigg
Carson Benge
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Carson Benge
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Carson Benge
vs
Travis Bazzana
Carson Benge
vs
Yainer Diaz
Carson Benge
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Carson Benge
vs
Jake Burger
Carson Benge
vs
Jacob Webb
Carson Benge
vs
Tyler Wells
Carson Benge
vs
Tanner Scott
Carson Benge
vs
Nick Gonzales
Carson Benge
vs
Tommy Edman
Carson Benge
vs
Mason Montgomery
Carson Benge
vs
Royce Lewis
Carson Benge
vs
Brandon Sproat
Carson Benge
vs
Tristan Peters
Carson Benge
vs
Dominic Canzone
Carson Benge
vs
JJ Bleday
Carson Benge
vs
Braden Montgomery
Carson Benge
vs
Joshua Baez
Carson Benge
vs
Lane Thomas
Carson Benge
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Carson Benge
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Carson Benge
vs
Henry Bolte
Carson Benge
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Carson Benge
vs
Willi Castro
Carson Benge
vs
Spencer Steer
Carson Benge
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Carson Benge
vs
Jake Mangum
Carson Benge
vs
Luis Lara
Carson Benge
vs
Walker Jenkins
Carson Benge
vs
Charlie Condon
Mickey Moniak
vs
Heliot Ramos
Mickey Moniak
vs
Caleb Durbin
Mickey Moniak
vs
Sam Antonacci
Mickey Moniak
vs
Emilio Pagan
Mickey Moniak
vs
Carter Jensen
Mickey Moniak
vs
Grant Taylor
Mickey Moniak
vs
Ian Seymour
Mickey Moniak
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Mickey Moniak
vs
Griffin Jax
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kody Clemens
Mickey Moniak
vs
Samuel Basallo
Mickey Moniak
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Mickey Moniak
vs
Curtis Mead
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kyle Karros
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kenley Jansen
Mickey Moniak
vs
Christian Scott
Mickey Moniak
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Mickey Moniak
vs
Cade Cavalli
Mickey Moniak
vs
A.J. Ewing
Mickey Moniak
vs
Luke Keaschall
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jacob Wilson
Mickey Moniak
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Mickey Moniak
vs
Joey Cantillo
Mickey Moniak
vs
Shane Drohan
Mickey Moniak
vs
Chase DeLauter
Mickey Moniak
vs
Josh Bell
Mickey Moniak
vs
Logan Henderson
Mickey Moniak
vs
Gage Jump
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jose Caballero
Mickey Moniak
vs
Cole Carrigg
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jacob Latz
Mickey Moniak
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Mickey Moniak
vs
Troy Melton
Mickey Moniak
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jake Bennett
Mickey Moniak
vs
Travis Bazzana
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jake McCarthy
Mickey Moniak
vs
Yainer Diaz
Mickey Moniak
vs
Carson Benge
Mickey Moniak
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jake Burger
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jacob Webb
Mickey Moniak
vs
Tyler Wells
Mickey Moniak
vs
Tanner Scott
Mickey Moniak
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mickey Moniak
vs
Tommy Edman
Mickey Moniak
vs
Mason Montgomery
Mickey Moniak
vs
Royce Lewis
Mickey Moniak
vs
Brandon Sproat
Mickey Moniak
vs
Tristan Peters
Mickey Moniak
vs
Dominic Canzone
Mickey Moniak
vs
JJ Bleday
Mickey Moniak
vs
Braden Montgomery
Mickey Moniak
vs
Joshua Baez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Lane Thomas
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Mickey Moniak
vs
Henry Bolte
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Willi Castro
Mickey Moniak
vs
Spencer Steer
Mickey Moniak
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jake Mangum
Mickey Moniak
vs
Luis Lara
Mickey Moniak
vs
Walker Jenkins
Mickey Moniak
vs
Charlie Condon
Ian Seymour
vs
Griffin Jax
Ian Seymour
vs
Carter Jensen
Ian Seymour
vs
Samuel Basallo
Ian Seymour
vs
Sam Antonacci
Ian Seymour
vs
Curtis Mead
Ian Seymour
vs
Heliot Ramos
Ian Seymour
vs
Kenley Jansen
Ian Seymour
vs
Mickey Moniak
Ian Seymour
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ian Seymour
vs
Caleb Durbin
Ian Seymour
vs
A.J. Ewing
Ian Seymour
vs
Emilio Pagan
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Wilson
Ian Seymour
vs
Grant Taylor
Ian Seymour
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ian Seymour
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ian Seymour
vs
Chase DeLauter
Ian Seymour
vs
Kody Clemens
Ian Seymour
vs
Logan Henderson
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vs
Garrett Mitchell
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vs
Jose Caballero
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vs
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vs
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Cade Cavalli
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vs
Jake Bennett
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Jake McCarthy
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vs
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Ty France
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Cooper Pratt
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Tommy White
Ty France
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Luis Robert Jr.
Ty France
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Ty France
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Spencer Steer
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Reynaldo Lopez
Ty France
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Walbert Urena
Ty France
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Brayan Rocchio
Ty France
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Brandon Pfaadt
Ty France
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Masyn Winn
Ty France
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Chase Meidroth
Ty France
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Jake Mangum
Ty France
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Willi Castro
Ty France
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Luis Lara
Ty France
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Jasson Dominguez
Ty France
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Clayton Beeter
Ty France
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Henry Bolte
Ty France
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Erik Miller
Ty France
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Kerry Carpenter
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Zach Thornton
Ty France
vs
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Ty France
vs
Michael McGreevy
Ty France
vs
Bryce Eldridge
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Jung Hoo Lee
Ty France
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Andrew Kittredge
Ty France
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Alex Lange
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Luke Weaver
Ty France
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Lane Thomas
Ty France
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Nolan Arenado
Ty France
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Kade Anderson
Ty France
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Ty France
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Ty France
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