Kayshon Boutte Is Set for a Bigger Role Without Nico Collins
Sep 19, 2026, 7:46 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte only made one catch in Week 1, but he'll need to be much more involved in Week 2, since Nico Collins (hamstring) is out. In his Texans debut, Boutte played 46% of snaps in Week 1, which was the third-highest total of Houston's WRs. He only had two targets and made one catch for 21 yards. C.J. Stroud will have to lean on Boutte, Jayline Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson much more in Week 2 after Collins dominated the target share with 10 looks in Week 1. Boutte definitely brings potential as a boom-or-bust deep-ball specialist, and more chances could result in him stepping into a larger role in Houston's offense for the rest of the year. He has a high ceiling without Collins, but he's still only RotoBaller's WR No. 46, so he's still only worth starting in deep leagues or if you are desperate for a FLEX play.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Harold Fannin Jr. Could Be Sleeper Target for Week 2 at Bucs
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 19, 2026, 7:42 AM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. had a rough matchup Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he was limited to three targets and two catches for 21 yards. It was a disappointing week for a tight end who was looked at as a fantasy sleeper at the position after a good year last year. Getting just three targets was the most disappointing part of the Week 1 performance as he figured to be more heavily involved in the offense. With three receivers -- Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Jerry Jeudy -- all in the mix and demanding targets from Deshaun Watson it can be tough for Fannin Jr. to get his share. But look for that to change in Week 2 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs defense allowed a nice game to Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki who actually led the team in receiving. Expect Watson and the Browns offense to look to get Fannin Jr. involved in the game plan and give him some easy catches early on to get going and get him established. Fanning Jr. could be a sleeper target at the position for Week 2.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
George Pickens Primed To Bounce Back In Week 2
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:40 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens got off to a slow start in Week 1 against divisional rival New York Giants when he hauled in just three of his six targets for a paltry 28 receiving yards. He figures to get back on track in Week 2, when Dallas takes on another divisional rival in the Washington Commanders at home. Washington lost 24-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, so both teams will be looking to right the course with a bounce-back win. The Commanders pass defense allowed the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL in 2025, while the Cowboys unit was the worst in the NFL. Pickens averaged 12.0 PPR fantasy points across his two contests against Washington last season. He's a startable WR2 if he can manage that again and haul in at least one touchdown. A fully healthy CeeDee Lamb might make it difficult for Pickens to be worth his ADP in fantasy drafts, but he should still be started in all leagues.--John Johnson
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Hutchinson In Line for More Work against the Bengals
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:38 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson played the second-most snaps of all his team's WRs in Week 1, and with Nico Collins (hamstring) out in Week 2, Hutchinson will have to carry more of the workload against Cincinnati. Hutchinson also had the second-most targets of any WR and caught three of his six opportunities for 32 yards. While Jaylin Noel and Kayshon Boutte will also have to be more involved, Hutchinson could end up leading this receiver group in a tough matchup against the Bengals, who looked sharp in Week 1 against the Bucs. Hutchinson is the No. 69 WR in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings, so he remains a very high-risk start despite the potential extra work. If you need a flier for DFS or in deep leagues, his potential extra work puts him on the radar, even though he remains high-risk.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jerry Jeudy Not Worthy of Start in Week 2 Matchup at Bucs
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 19, 2026, 7:30 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was not heavily involved in Game 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He caught two passes for 26 yards on four targets and was outplayed by fellow wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. That could be the case again in Week 2 when the Browns visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Look for Jeudy to be third in line in the wide receiver pecking order behind Boston and Concepcion. He could get a few targets, but will have to make the most of those targets in order to make an impact at the Buccaneers. The Bucs defense is very solid and did a good job of keeping Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the Bengals receivers in check in Week 1. The Bucs have a young but talented secondary that should do a good job of defending Jeudy and limiting his output in Week 2. If you need to start a Browns receiver, it might be the smart move to look towards Boston or Concepcion rather than Jeudy this week.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jaylin Noel Brings Deep Sleeper Potential
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:23 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel is an intriguing option for DFS value and streaming in Week 2, since his team will be without star WR Nico Collins (hamstring). In Week 1, the second-year slot receiver played only 30% of offensive snaps but caught both his targets for 53 receiving yards, the second-highest total on the team. Noel had five catches for 63 yards in the one game that Collins missed in the middle of last season, and he could see a huge target increase with Collins unavailable. The Bengals' defense was solid in Week 1 against the Bucs, but Noel could be set for enough volume to still be an excellent value option to consider. Even with more work, though, he's only RotoBaller's No. 64 WR for Week 2, so there's still significant risk along with his upside.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Look For Browns To Find Ways To Get KC Concepcion Jr. The Ball Week 2 at Bucs
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 19, 2026, 7:20 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. was pretty involved in the game plan in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and ended up with four catches for 43 yards on five targets, rushed the ball three times for 15 yards, and lost a fumble. The Browns clearly tried to get Concepcion involved in the game, and it worked a little bit as he averaged 10.8 yards per reception. Concepcion out-targeted fellow wide receiver Denzel Boston. Look for the Browns to try to find ways to get Concepcion the ball in the team's Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers' defense did a good job of holding down the Bengals' prolific passing game in Week 1, so they will be tough to pass against in Week 2. With Deshaun Watson at quarterback for the Browns, it's hard to get excited about any Browns receiver, but Concepcion looks as if he could be the most involved in the short passing game and the run game with his ability to run with the ball after the catch. Look for the Browns to try to find ways to showcase Concepcion's quickness and run-after-the-catch ability.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Woody Marks Offers Sleeper FLEX Potential for Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:17 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks split playing time almost exactly evenly with his teammate David Montgomery in Week 1, and with the Texans looking for playmakers in Week 2 against the Bengals, Marks could be even more involved. While Montgomery had 23 touches and three touchdowns, Marks averaged 4.7 yards per carry on his nine carries, compared to Montgomery's 3.0 yards per carry. Montgomery got all six red-zone chances and will likely remain the preferred option near the goal line, which makes him the stronger fantasy play. However, Marks brings receiving ability that the team could lean on more with Nico Collins (hamstring) sidelined. Marks is RotoBaller's No. 38 RB for Week 2 against the Bengals, placing him as a low-end RB3 or deep-league FLEX option. His workload should level out with Montgomery's as the season goes on, giving him stand-alone potential even if he isn't getting scoring opportunities.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Is a Solid RB2 in Week 2
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:04 AM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery had a huge debut for the Texans with three touchdowns, 60 rushing yards, and 19 receiving yards in Week 1 against the Bills. This week, he'll look to keep rolling against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Texans may have to rely even more on the run game in the absence of WR Nico Collins (hamstring). Montgomery actually played one snap fewer than Woody Marks, but got 23 touches compared to just 10 for Marks. Montgomery also got all six RB opportunities in the red zone, making him the much stronger fantasy option. This week, he's the No. 15 RB and the No. 21 overall player in RotoBaller's rankings, making him a very strong RB2 with a good ceiling since he is lined up for such a significant workload.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud Is Hard to Start in Week 2 Without Nico Collins
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 6:52 AM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had solid numbers in Week 1 against the Bills, but he lost his top receiver, Nico Collins (hamstring), to a midweek injury and is in a tough matchup against the Bengals in Week 2. Stroud threw for 274 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the season opener but lost two costly fumbles, including one when trying to rally his team for a win. He finished Week 1 as the QB15, and for Week 2, he's ranked as RotoBaller's QB20. Without Collins, though, he is a much higher-risk start since his receiving corps is very unproven. The Bengals' defense held Baker Mayfield and the Bucs in check in Week 1, which further makes Stroud an unattractive play in single-QB leagues. He remains a low-end QB2, but comes with significant risk factors.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Trey McBride Still In TE1 Mix Despite Difficult Defense
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 6:29 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride kicked off the 2026 season with nine receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets against the Los Angeles Chargers. With wide receivers Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. keeping the Chargers' secondary busy downfield, McBride exploited the defense on shorter routes outside and underneath. McBride's touchdown came on his 17th end zone target with Jacoby Brissett as his starting quarterback, the same number of end zone targets he had in 54 games without Brissett. McBride's status as a weekly scoring threat cemented, he remains a top option at tight end in Week 2 despite a difficult matchup against the Seahawks on deck. In the division rivals' two meetings last year, McBride was targeted 24 times and brought in 16 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown. He is a must-start tight end regardless of his opponent.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Kendrick Bourne Not Likely To Recreate Last Week's Surprise Success
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 6:10 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne stunned in Week 1, bringing in all eight of his targets for 75 receiving yards. After an offseason of speculation over whether the Cardinals' WR1 was Marvin Harrison Jr. or last year's breakout star Michael Wilson, Bourne beat them both on the stat sheet. With the Chargers' secondary focused on his fellow wide receivers downfield, Bourne was free to operate underneath and snag quick, short looks from Jacoby Brissett. In Week 2, Arizona will host the Seahawks, whose defense will likely be less forgiving. In Week 1, Seattle found success by taking away deep throws and forcing quarterback Drake Maye to work in the short field. This might benefit Bourne, but Arizona will likely feature more two-TE sets to counter Seattle's stronger pass rush, thus reducing his time on the field. Bourne projects as a WR5/6 and is only worth considering in the deepest of leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Mark Andrews' TE1 Outlook Buoyed by Team Injuries
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 19, 2026, 6:02 AM ETBaltimore Ravens veteran tight end Mark Andrews looks to be one of the prime beneficiaries of an early injury bug to hit the Ravens' wide receiving room before the team's home opener in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Star wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) carries a doubtful tag into the weekend after logging just one limited practice on Friday. Moreover, promising rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) was placed on IR after surgery Wednesday for a fractured wrist. These absences allow Andrews, who is coming off a down year, and others to lead the Ravens' passing attack, something Andrews has done to great effect in years past. In Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, Andrews brought in four of his six targets for 49 yards, had the second-most routes run (21), and posted a 28.6% target share. Andrews does face a tougher matchup in Week 2. Last week, the Saints defense kept star Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta to just five catches and 48 yards, and the unit ranked top-12 against the tight end position in 2025. Nonetheless, Andrews has enjoyed a deep rapport with quarterback Lamar Jackson since being drafted together in 2018, and he could serve as a trusted safety valve and short-yardage receiver with little competition, making him potentially valuable in PPR formats this weekend. Primarily due to the injury situation, Andrews is a mid-to-low-end TE1 heading into Week 2. Still, fantasy managers should keep their eyes open for tight ends with more rest-of-season value for the weeks ahead.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Michael Wilson A Possible Flex Play In Test For Arizona's Offense
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 5:54 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson opened up 2026 with five catches for 56 yards on seven targets. Wilson outperformed Marvin Harrison Jr., who had one catch for 33 yards, but could not keep up on the stat sheet with tight end Trey McBride or wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Jacoby Brissett's disposition to taking quick, easy shots hurt Wilson, who didn't have time to complete his routes when Brissett was ready to throw. In Week 2, the Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks, who represent a more formidable defensive threat than the Chargers did last week. Seattle held Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to 178 passing yards last week, and less than half went to receivers lined up out wide, where Wilson typically operates. Wilson and Brissett combined for fantasy football magic in 2025, but Wilson's upside is limited in a tough matchup, making him a WR3/flex candidate at best.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Usage Inspires Little Optimism For Turnaround In Week 2
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 5:27 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has more than just Michael Wilson to worry about infringing on his target share. In last week's season opener against the Chargers, Trey McBride and Kendrick Bourne combined for 17 receptions on 21 targets while Harrison saw just three targets and had one catch for 33 yards. Half of Harrison's routes in the game were post or go routes. This drew the secondary's attention downfield, but the effect was Jacoby Brissett taking advantage of higher-percentage plays underneath. If Arizona's staff uses Harrison in the same way against Seattle in Week 2, then a bounceback is unlikely. In Week 1, the Seahawks blanked New England's Romeo Doubs, who was similarly employed on deep routes, and forced quarterback Drake Maye to focus on short passes and checkdowns. Harrison projects as a WR4 in Week 2 and lacks the upside to be anything more than a flex candidate.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Loop's Promising Opener Foreshadows Success in Week 2
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 19, 2026, 5:17 AM ETBaltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop overcame his preseason jitters in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts and is ready to show off his leg at home in Baltimore against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Last week, Loop got off to a hot start by making a 57-yard field goal at the end of the first half and a 45-yard attempt in the second, which complemented his perfect five-for-five extra points made. Veteran Jake Moody, who was brought in last week to give Loop competition, was released from the practice squad Tuesday, which demonstrates head coach Jesse Minter's growing confidence in the second-year kicker. Loop may not be out of the woods quite yet, as the opener was in the controlled environment of Lucas Oil Stadium and the second-year kicker will be exposed to the elements Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium. As of Saturday morning, there is a slight chance of rain during Sunday's kickoff with gusts up to 16 mph. However, Loop had an 89.7% field goal percentage outdoors last season, and the chance of inclement weather should not deter fantasy managers from putting Loop in their lineups. He is kicking for one of the best offenses in the league and is Rotoballer's fourth-ranked kicker heading into Week 2.--Matt McCauley
Source: Ryan Mink - Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Allgeier's Prospects Weakened By Timeshare And Tough Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 5:05 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier handled 17 carries and 61 rushing yards in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. With rookie Jeremiyah Love still working back from his preseason ankle injury, Allgeier started the game and led the backfield in attempts, yards, and snaps. The division of labor measured by snap share was roughly a 60-40 split in Allgeier's favor. Love was not on the Cardinals' injury report this week, so it is safe to assume he sees at least as much work in Week 2 as he did in the season opener. Love's improved health and potentially increased involvement in the offense limit Allgeier's fantasy stock. With a Seahawks defense on deck that allowed New England's Rhamondre Stevenson just 2.8 yards per carry last week, it is hard to see Allgeier as outperforming his RB3/4 projection. He does not belong in fantasy football lineups in Week 2.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Ravens Defense Primed to Generate Turnovers and Sacks in Week 2
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 19, 2026, 4:50 AM ETThe Baltimore Ravens' defense and special teams (DST) had a solid fantasy outing in Week 1, as the team opened the season with a 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They are ready to repeat the success at home in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Last week marked the first look at the revamped Ravens DST under new head coach Jesse Minter, and the defensive unit did not disappoint. They racked up two turnovers, sacked quarterback Daniel Jones twice, and held the Colts offense to under 300 total yards. The most significant change was the Ravens' pass coverage deployment. According to Next Gen Stats, in Week 1 the Ravens showed Cover 4 pass coverage 23.5% of the time, closer to Minter's rate with the Chargers last season (25.6%, 4th-highest). In 2025, the Ravens used Cover 4 at the league's third-lowest rate (9.1%). This shift matters in Week 2 against the Saints because Tyler Shough threw one of his two interceptions and tallied only 69 yards when facing Cover 4 in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. Of course, the second-year quarterback is coming off a 400-yard game, but the Ravens DST, which generated pressure in an average of 2.33 seconds and has the league's highest pressure rate (52.9%), probably will give Shough little time to throw. The DST is dealing with some injuries, and Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) will remain out, which will continue to put a damper on the Ravens' run defense that gave up 5.2 yards per carry to Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in Week 1. Trey Hendrickson (finger) is questionable for Sunday but is expected to play. Nonetheless, the Ravens DST is a top choice in Week 2 and has favorable matchups in two of the next three weeks, making them a potential hold for fantasy managers streaming defenses through Week 5.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Jeremiyah Love Healthy But Has Difficult Week 2 Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 4:36 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love did not appear on the injury report this week and carries no designation into Sunday's meeting with the Seattle Seahawks. A high ankle sprain suffered in the preseason jeopardized Love's availability for Week 1, but the rookie was active and had 13 touches for 50 total yards and his first NFL touchdown. Love was on the backside of an approximate 60-40 split in snaps with Tyler Allgeier last week. Regarding Love's workload, head coach Mike LaFleur said "his role is going to be what it was," according to Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. Even if Love's workload creeps up to a 50-50 share, Seattle's defense will make it difficult to build on the minor success of his professional debut. Love is projected as an RB3 in Week 2, but fantasy managers should explore options with more favorable matchups before plugging him into their lineups.--Dan Stephens
Source: Darren Urban - AZCardinals.com
Jacoby Brissett Not A Streaming Option Against Seattle
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 4:12 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett went 27-for-37 for 277 yards and one touchdown in Week 1. His production in the 26-14 upset over the Chargers was good enough for him to finish as the QB15 last week. Brissett will face a much stiffer challenge in Week 2, when Arizona takes on the Seattle Seahawks. In the NFL Kickoff Game, Seattle held Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to 178 passing yards, intercepted three of his passes, and sacked him three times. Seattle's secondary took away Maye's options downfield and forced him to operate underneath, inhibiting his production. Brissett took advantage of similar tactics employed by the Chargers last week, but will face a superior personnel group and coaching against the Seahawks. Brissett is unlikely to revisit last week's modest success in Week 2 and should only be considered in two-QB and superflex leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Derrick Henry Ready to Continue Dominating in Week 2
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 19, 2026, 4:02 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry will look to repeat his RB1 Week 1 performance at home this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Henry was the centerpiece of the Ravens' offense in their 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts, accumulating 144 rushing yards, scoring three touchdowns, and even bringing in his lone receiving target for 19 yards. Henry (13,162 career yards) needs 98 yards Sunday afternoon during the team's home opener to surpass Eric Dickerson (13,259) and move into ninth place on the NFL's all-time rushing list. Henry draws the Saints defense that gave up 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who averaged 5.4 yards per carry, in Week 1. With injuries to the Ravens' receiving corps, Baltimore is likely to continue its reliance on Henry, who saw 24 rushing attempts last week, averaged six yards per carry, and is a true bell cow. Henry is a clear RB1 in every format and is a must-start in a stellar Week 2 matchup.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN