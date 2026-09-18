Darien Porter Ruled Out as Raiders Defense Preps for Uphill Week 2 Battle
Sep 18, 2026, 7:34 PM ETThe Las Vegas Raiders have ruled out cornerback Darien Porter (foot) for Week 2, which could have ramifications for the defense ahead of a road battle against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Silver and Black haven't defeated the Bolts since 2023 and don't have a win against them at SoFi Stadium since 2020, with the Chargers putting up 31 points when the teams last met in Southern California in November 2025. Justin Herbert connected on 62.9% of his passes for 209 yards with one touchdown in Week 1, though he also threw an interception in the second half of a 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even with wide receiver Ladd McConkey (ribs) ruled questionable to play on Sunday, Las Vegas' defense will be challenged to contain a Chargers offense that has outplayed them at home in recent years. RotoBaller ranks the Raiders defense 20th ahead of an uphill battle in Week 2.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Raiders.com
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Deshaun Watson Not Worth a Fantasy Start in Week 2 Vs. Bucs
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 18, 2026, 7:36 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is not a start-worthy quarterback option for fantasy teams in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watson struggled in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and his matchup is not much better at the Buccaneers. Against the Jaguars, Watson was 16-for-22 passing for 205 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Tampa Bay limited Joe Burrow and the explosive Bengals passing attack to 245 yards passing and intercepted him one time and returned it for a touchdown. Watson should struggle against the Bucs pass defense on the road at Tampa Bay. The Bucs feature cover cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison with safeties Tykee Smith and Antoine Winfield Jr. Watson could also be under pressure from Vita Vea and the Bucs defensive line. Watson is hardly worth a roster spot in most fantasy leagues and this week should not do much to change that. He is a low-end quarterback among those who will be starting in Week 2. Look beyond Watson for a fantasy quarterback in Week 2.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Michael Mayer a Strong Streaming Option on Sunday vs. Chargers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 18, 2026, 7:15 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer has big shoes to fill yet again in Week 2 against the host Los Angeles Chargers. With Brock Bowers (knee) doubtful to play on Sunday, Mayer inherits the TE1 role against a Bolts pass rush that allowed just 179.9 passing yards per game in 2025. Mayer was efficient in Week 1, catching six of seven targets and converting three first downs against the Miami Dolphins, though he logged just 32 yards and no touchdowns. Injuries have peppered the Notre Dame product's NFL career, and he has yet to play a full season since entering the league in 2023. However, his chemistry with new starting quarterback Kirk Cousins could lead to even more targets in Week 2. This is Mayer's opportunity to boost his production in Bowers' absence, making him a viable streaming option.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
George Kittle Officially Cleared for Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 6:59 PM ETAs expected, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) upgraded to a full practice on Friday and was not on Friday's final injury report, according to David Furones of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Kittle tore his Achilles tendon in a playoff game in January, but he made enough progress to be active in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Australia, although he played only 46% of the offensive snaps and caught two of his five targets for 12 yards. The 32-year-old veteran had a quiet season opener, but that was to be expected in his first game back from a season-ending injury late last season. In Week 2 at home against the visiting Miami Dolphins, Kittle should see more of the field, especially since fellow TE Jake Tonges (knee) has been ruled out for the year. The seven-time Pro Bowler might not be totally back to himself yet, but he should be a more acceptable low-end TE1/high-end TE2 play in fantasy lineups in a cushy matchup.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The South Florida Sun-Sentinel - David Furones
Puka Nacua Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 6:46 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) did not practice on Friday due to a hip injury, according to Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register. There is no word on the severity of Nacua's hip injury, but hopefully we will be able to find out more when the media talks to head coach Sean McVay on Saturday. The good news is Nacua and the Rams have an extra day before their Week 2 game on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants. The 25-year-old did not come away from the Week 1 season-opening loss in Australia last Thursday against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers with an injury after catching five of his nine targets for 74 yards. If Nacua does not practice in full on Saturday, he could head into Monday's action with a questionable tag. Nacua is obviously a must-start when he is active in all fantasy football formats. Fellow wideout Jordan Whittington (quadriceps) could also be questionable this week, which could severely thin out L.A's pass-catching group to veteran Davante Adams and an inexperienced group consisting of Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, and CJ Daniels.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Orange County Register - Benjamin Royer
RJ Harvey Questionable for Week 2 With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 6:38 PM ETDenver Broncos second-year running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) is listed as questionable to play in Week 2 against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the team. Harvey did not practice on Wednesday before putting in limited sessions on Thursday and Friday. He could be considered a game-time decision on Sunday, so fantasy managers should check back this weekend for a status update. If Harvey does not get the green light to play this weekend, rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman would see a boost in role, as would starter J.K. Dobbins. In the 31-10 blowout loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night in the season opener, Harvey and Dobbins combined for 11 carries and 54 yards on the ground, with Harvey catching all four of his targets for 23 yards in the passing game. On the ground, Harvey saw just three carries for 18 yards (6.0 yards per carry). He was efficient, but until the Broncos emphasize more of their ground game, it will be hard to trust Harvey as much more than a low-upside RB3/flex.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Jakobi Meyers Will Play in Week 2 in Denver
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 5:57 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thumb) was limited in practice all week, but he does not carry an injury designation on Friday's final injury report and will play in Week 2 on Sunday in Denver against the Broncos, per The Florida Times-Union's Ryan O'Halloran. Meyers, who was a bit of a forgotten man during the summer in training camp, caught both of his targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns. The 29-year-old dealt with a thumb injury late in training camp, but it was nothing serious, and he was able to play in the season opener. Now that he is officially cleared for Week 2, Meyers should be considered a WR3/4 in his second game of the 2026 season as he competes for targets with Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. In last year's 34-20 win over the Broncos in Denver in Week 16, Meyers caught four of his eight targets for 45 yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Florida Times-Union - Ryan O'Halloran
Jalen Nailor Not Worth the Risk vs. Chargers in Week 2
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 18, 2026, 5:57 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor has to leap off the stat sheet in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers after an almost non-existent start to the season. The former Minnesota Viking entered the 2026 season with plenty of fanfare after signing a three-year, $35 million contract in the offseason. However, he was stymied in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins, catching three of five passes for just 27 yards. The game plan didn't help Nailor's case in Week 1, with Las Vegas leaning on the run game and new starting quarterback Kirk Cousins preferring short passes to running back Ashton Jeanty and targeting young receiver Jack Bech. Plus, the door hasn't completely closed on Nailor yet since Brock Bowers' (knee) absence for a second straight week could lead to more targets. While things could turn around for Nailor, fantasy managers should sit him until he shows legitimate production.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Brian Thomas Jr. Cleared to Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 5:52 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) was limited in practice all week but does not carry an injury designation on Friday and is cleared to play in Week 2 on Sunday against the hosting Denver Broncos, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Thomas returned from a shoulder injury in the Week 1 season-opening blowout win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but he finished with only three catches for 40 yards while seeing both Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers find the end zone. There is bounce-back potential for the former first-rounder in 2026, but in Jacksonville's crowded WR room, Thomas is going to continue to be more of a WR4/flex option for fantasy managers, especially coming off a shoulder injury last week. In a late-season game in 2025 in Denver, Thomas did not do much, catching two of three targets for only 18 yards in a 34-20 victory.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Florida Times-Union - Ryan O'Halloran
Tre Tucker Has Flex Appeal in Week 2 vs. Chargers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 18, 2026, 5:46 PM ETThe door is open for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker to be a more active participant in Week 2 as his team travels to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Tucker could see an increase in targets now that tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is doubtful to play on Sunday, though Tucker also has to overcome a very quiet season-opening performance. The 25-year-old was expected to be a top target for Kirk Cousins in the home opener against the Miami Dolphins, especially since Bowers was sidelined. However, Tucker finished Week 1 with just two catches for 27 yards and no touchdowns. The fourth-year wideout played all 17 regular-season games in 2025, logging 57 receptions for 696 yards and five touchdowns. He has 14 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns over six career games against the Chargers, tallying both of those TDs when the Raiders last beat the division rival in 2023. Tucker has the potential to add receiver depth on the road and has flex upside in Week 2.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Marvin Mims Jr. Ruled Out for Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 5:45 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) missed practice all week and has been ruled out for Week 2 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the team. Mims' fantasy stock continues to fall early in 2026, which should not be a surprise after the Broncos added speedy receiver Jaylen Waddle in a blockbuster offseason trade. The 24-year-old played only nine snaps on offense in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night and was not targeted at all on a night in which the Broncos' offense was punchless. At this point, Mims is not going to have much of a role on offense unless a player or two ahead of him on the depth chart miss time with injury. Where Denver will feel Mims' absence the most on Sunday against Jacksonville will be on special teams in the return game. In Monday night's loss, Waddle, Courtland Sutton, and Pat Bryant operated as the team's top three wideouts. With Mims out, Troy Franklin will be the clear WR4 in Week 2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Jack Bech Aims to Boost Fantasy Stock in Week 2 vs. Chargers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 18, 2026, 5:30 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech is looking for more sneaky production in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The WR3 on the Raiders depth chart stood out in a rather quiet receiving corps in Week 1 against the Dolphins, connecting with veteran QB Kirk Cousins for a 15-yard touchdown pass to open up the game. Cousins has to do a better job working with the receivers in Week 2 against a Chargers pass rush that allowed just 179.9 yards per game in 2025, so it's unclear how often Bech will be targeted on Sunday. However, his chances at another impressive week have increased now that star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is doubtful to be on the field in Week 2. The second-year receiver out of TCU hasn't shown consistent production yet to start in standard fantasy leagues, but he's a viable deep-league stash while his repertoire takes shape.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Kaelon Black Questionable for Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 5:25 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black (groin) is listed as questionable to play in the team's Week 2 contest on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Black popped up on the team's injury report on Thursday and was listed as limited, the first sign that he might be in danger of missing this weekend's home opener. The 24-year-old third-rounder from Indiana has become the handcuff option for fantasy managers who have Christian McCaffrey rostered after he was impressive with 14 carries for 65 yards in the season-opening win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Australia last week. If Black is unavailable to play in what would be his second NFL game, Jordan James would see a much bigger role as the change-of-pace option behind CMC, who the 49ers might be looking to monitor in terms of his workload all season long.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Matt Maiocco
Kirk Cousins Has Uphill Battle But Deep-League Potential vs. Chargers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 18, 2026, 5:24 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins will be challenged to keep the winning momentum going as he faces a sturdy Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 2. The veteran play caller was solid in his debut with the Silver and Black, completing 21 of 30 passes for 160 yards with three touchdowns in a 27-13 win against the Miami Dolphins, though he also threw two interceptions. The Chargers allowed 277 passing yards in a Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but ranked fifth in the league in 2025 with just 179.9 passing yards allowed per game. Cousins got away with making a lot of short passes to running back Ashton Jeanty against Miami, but will need to utilize Vegas' young receiving corps to succeed on the road against the Bolts. The four-time Pro Bowl selection remains too risky to start in standard redraft leagues but has deep-league fantasy potential, and a strong performance against a good Chargers defense could raise his value.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Jaylen Waddle "Going to Have his Touches"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 5:22 PM ETWhen asked about getting wide receiver Jaylen Waddle more involved after his quiet debut with the team in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said, "Our intentions a week ago were that. And so we just gotta be more deliberate, maybe, and yet, without forcing it. But he's going to have his touches." The 27-year-old was one of the biggest busts of the week for fantasy football managers, as he caught just one of his three targets for two yards on a night in which the Broncos' offense just looked out of sorts aside from one touchdown drive. Waddle had a key third-down drop on one of his three targets, and he did not seem to gel with quarterback Bo Nix. That was not the sentiment at all during training camp, so fantasy managers should hope for Payton and offensive coordinator Davis Webb to grease Waddle's squeaky wheel in a Week 2 home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After his quiet Week 1 performance, Waddle could quickly bounce back for fantasy managers as a WR2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nick Kosmider
Chiefs Defense Banged Up Heading Into Week 2
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 5:21 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in Week 2. The Chiefs defense played a remarkable game in Week 1, holding the Denver Broncos offense to just 10 points while sacking Bo Nix four times and intercepting him once. Despite the positive vibes around this squad following that performance, there are some negatives to discuss heading into Sunday. The Kansas City unit is dealing with injuries to some of their key players. Chris Jones and Mansoor Delane are listed as questionable, and Chamarri Conner has already been ruled out. These players are a big part of the Chiefs' defensive game plan, and their absence downgrades the strength of this unit. That said, the Chiefs offense will likely do their part to take some pressure off the defense by slowing the pace of the game. With a more run-heavy approach on offense, Kansas City can extend drives and keep opposing offenses off the field. The Chiefs defense will have to contend with a Colts offense that scored 23 points against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, but the key to stopping them lies with Jonathan Taylor. It is no secret that Jonathan Taylor is the engine of the Colts offense, and with aging Keenan Allen and Alec Pierce still working their way back from injury, the Chiefs defense can win by stopping Taylor. This is easier said than done, but this unit did just hold the Broncos rushers to 61 yards on 15 rushes. The Chiefs defense is ranked 10th in our RotoBaller Week 2 rankings, making it a unit worthy of starting lineups this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Ashton Jeanty Poised to Continue RB1 Campaign on Sunday vs. Chargers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 18, 2026, 5:19 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is set for another huge week as the Silver and Black travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers. The former Heisman Trophy finalist has been nursing an ankle injury but hasn't missed any practice or game time. The ailment clearly hasn't hindered his game, as Jeanty logged 23 carries for 102 rushing yards and added six receptions for 45 yards and two receiving touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. The Raiders haven't defeated the Chargers since 2023 and haven't won at SoFi Stadium since 2020, and Jeanty's well-rounded play will have to be top-notch against an LA rush defense that allowed just 116 yards in Week 1. The second-year back is an RB1 across fantasy formats, even against a tough opponent like LA, as the Raiders aim to start the season 2-0.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Harrison Butker Looking To Keep Streak Alive Against Colts
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 5:17 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in Week 2. Butker was perfect on his kicks in Week 1, nailing all five of them. He accounted for seven of the Chiefs 31 points in last week's blowout win over the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs offense was rolling so Butker only had one field goal attempt for 28 yards away and he made it with ease. His four other kicks in the contest were extra-point attempts that he drained. Butker will look to continue his streak of perfection against the Colts. The Baltimore Ravens just scored 41 points against the Colts in Week 1, so if the Chiefs match that performance, Butker will be a busy man on Sunday. Butker is ranked K8 in our RotoBaller Week 2 rankings, making him a kicker worth starting this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Travis Kelce Will Try To Find Pay Dirt In Week 2
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 5:15 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught three passes for 71 yards in the 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Most of those yards came on the back of one big play that went for 59 yards. The veteran tight end caught the ball in the middle of the field with blockers ahead of him and he was off to the races. Despite the long catch-and-run, Kelce was unable to find the end zone. While he did lead the team in receptions and receiving yards, the passing volume for Kansas City was low due to the excellent performance of running back Kenneth Walker. Walker and the run game carried the offense and the pass catchers did not have to do much in the blowout win. If this is the recipe for Chiefs success moving forward, Kelce will have to score touchdowns to be considered a viable fantasy option. It could happen against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, since the Colts defense just surrendered 41 points to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Kelce is ranked TE11 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a low-end TE1 option this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: NFL - Twitter
Puka Nacua Misses Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 5:15 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (undisclosed) is not practicing on Friday afternoon, according to Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register. It is unclear why Nacua is not practicing in the team's second practice of the week as they prepare to take on the New York Giants in Week 2 on Monday night. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Friday to see the official reasoning for Nacua's absence, but they will be keeping their fingers crossed that it is nothing serious. The 25-year-old did not appear to get injured at all in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers last Thursday in Australia, when he put up five receptions on nine targets for 74 yards and no touchdowns. The former fifth-rounder from BYU is a must-start in all fantasy leagues when he is healthy, but if his reason for missing practice on Friday is serious enough to keep him out in Week 2, Davante Adams would be the new WR1 for the Rams in a perfect bounce-back spot after his quiet season opener.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Orange County Register - Benjamin Royer
Xavier Worthy Hoping To Break Off Big Plays Against Colts
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 5:12 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in Week 2. Worthy, like fellow receiver Rashee Rice, had a down game as the Chiefs offense was centered around running back Kenneth Walker. Walker exploded for 191 total yards, leaving Worthy with just three catches for 18 yards. The encouraging news is that Worthy was tied with Walker for the most targets on the team in Week 1, so maybe the second-year wideout can convert those opportunities into big plays against the Colts. The Colts defense was just trounced by the Baltimore Ravens to the tune of 41 points in Week 1. If Kansas City can marry the pass game with the run game in Week 2, Worthy may be able to make some things happen as the defense is focused on stopping Walker. Worthy is ranked WR54 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a deep league WR3 option with a low floor heading into Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com