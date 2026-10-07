👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 6 College Football Pick'em Pool Picks - Targets, Avoids, Predictions for ESPN Pick'em Contests (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!

RotoBaller's Mike Marteny's ESPN College Football Pick'ems for Week 6. Picks with confidence points for Week 5 of the 2026 NCAA college football season. Expert upsets, targets, avoids, and predictions.

In This Article hide
College Football Pick'em Overview.
(1) Alabama over Georgia
(2) West Virginia over Arizona
(3) Pittsburgh over North Carolina
(4) Penn State over USC
(5) Houston over Kansas State
(6) North Dakota State over UNLV
(7) Boise State over Fresno State
(8) Texas over Oklahoma
(9) Missouri over Texas A&M
(10) Wake Forest over North Carolina State
More College Football Analysis
More DFS Lineup Picks

I had an abysmal week in Week 5. My seven-, nine-, and 10-point picks all lost. The group as a whole didn't do much better. "MIZ#2" led the way with 43 points. "BKNoleGirl" was the only other entry with 40 points. 10 more entries finished between 35 and 40 points.

"Rad" and "Dr.SteveBrule" went from third place to first this week. They lead the group with 202 points. "Ryan_Peoples" is in third place with 200 points. 11 more entries are still within 10 points of first place, so we still have a close race with nine weeks left.

There hasn't been much separation among the group pickers yet this year. 38 entries are still within 25 points of first place. It took 564 points to win the RotoBaller group last year. At the end of the first quarter of the season, no one is still on pace to break that mark. It has been a tougher season so far.

Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

 

College Football Pick'em Overview.

This article is about the confidence game mode. You can also read my against-the-spread picks here every week for every game, so you know how I'm leaning toward that version of the game. Each week, I will recap who's dominating the group before I get into the picks. If you're going to beat everyone, all of the readers will know about it!

Let's get to the countdown! I will count them up from least confident (1) to most (10). You know, for dramatic effect. If I do change my pick or points sometime during the week, I will try to update the article or post it on X. Otherwise, you know all of my picks each week.

Good luck out there. This feels like a tough week. Don't forget to come back here before kickoff on Saturday to see if I've changed any of them around.

 

(1) Alabama over Georgia

This brings up memories of the 2015 matchup that was played in a downpour for most of the game in Athens. Alabama won that game, as they have won 10 of the last 13 meetings against Georgia.

Kirby Smart is 2-7 against Alabama, and Georgia hasn't beaten Alabama in a regular-season game since 2007. I expect this game to play as scheduled unless it's a direct hit on Tuscaloosa.

A slog would definitely favor Georgia, as it would likely limit Keelon Russell's escapability. If that turns out to be the case, I will likely switch to Georgia.

There has been talk of this game being moved to either Atlanta or Sunday in Tuscaloosa. If they play on Sunday, I'll be back to Alabama. A game in the sun on a wet field is better than a game in a downpour for the Tide. No matter what happens with this, it will be my one-point game.

 

(2) West Virginia over Arizona

Arizona is a heavy favorite by the public (79%), but this game is in Morgantown at noon Eastern. Is it only Big Ten teams that have trouble going coast-to-coast? They are the only ones that complain about it.

Arizona will be without Tre Spivey, who did well as the WR1 when Giovanni Richardson was out. Spivey will miss the rest of the season with a broken foot. Both Richardson and Chris Hunter were also hurt in last Saturday's game.

The Arizona WR room could be very thin for this game. I don't trust the West Virginia defense, but this offense can score with anyone.

 

(3) Pittsburgh over North Carolina

The public is picking Pitt at 90%, but quarterback Mason Heintschel will miss the rest of the season. Holden Geriner did pretty well last week after Heintschel went down, but if this turns into a game where Pitt needs to pass to win, I'm not sure they can do it.

The RB room for Pittsburgh didn't miss a beat when Ja'Kyrian Turner missed most of September. The Panthers can and will win on the ground, but Carolina's run defense was very good up until the Notre Dame game.

Something has to give. I think it will eventually be the Carolina defense, but there is a reason that the Vegas line is down to -3.5 in favor of Pitt. This game is likely going to be close, and anything can happen in close games.

 

(4) Penn State over USC

The team that always complains the loudest about going east is USC. Penn State did them a solid by making this the Whiteout game, so it will be played at night.

USC hasn't covered a spread in any of those. Unusually, Penn State is favored, but every sharp and wannabe sharp knows this information and is smashing Penn State, even as the favorite.

At this point, it's not a coincidence. It almost feels like it's okay for USC to not show up in these games because the coach is always going to use the travel excuse.

 

(5) Houston over Kansas State

Houston hasn't played a complete game yet, so I am nervous about this one. We are six weeks into the season. Most of the kinks should be ironed out by this point.

Avery Johnson vs. Conner Weigman is going to be a fun quarterback matchup, but Johnson has very little help around him. There is a possibility that Houston's opponents have been better than we thought. If that's the case, they'll win going away. The Little Apple is a tough place to play, though.

 

(6) North Dakota State over UNLV

The Bison have demolished everyone put in front of them in their first year in FBS with the exception of Air Force. NDSU has a huge lead in that game in Colorado Springs before allowing the Falcons back in it.

FPI has UNLV favored slightly (52.8%), but Vegas still favors the Bison by 3.5. In these instances, Vegas is right far more often than FPI.

 

(7) Boise State over Fresno State

You know how much we love college football trophies on this page. Here's a little-known one for most of you. Surprisingly, Boise hasn't won the Milk Can since 2022.

Fresno is not the same team that they were when they got embarrassed by USC about a month ago. The Bulldogs have improved quite a bit since then.

On the other side, Maddux Madsen is the only Boise State quarterback since they moved up to FBS (1996) that hasn't thrown an interception through five games. The offense is playing well behind Madsen, Dylan Riley, and true freshman WR Rasean Jones.

This feels like a game that Boise really wants. As of now, they are the heavy favorites to win one of the conference champion autobids into the College Football Playoff. A loss here ends that hope.

 

(8) Texas over Oklahoma

Texas hasn't won three straight in the Red River Shootout since Oklahoma's dark ages. Texas won three in a row from 1997 to 1999. Oklahoma exacted revenge by winning the next five in a row, two of them in blowout fashion.

The problem is that Oklahoma has only scored nine points combined in the last two games. Unbelievably, the offense looks even worse this year. That is Oklahoma's worst scoring output in back-to-back Shootouts since 1964-1965.

I want to believe that we can win this, but I just don't. No amount of bye weeks can save us. I have hope, and I'll gladly sacrifice the points to see an unlikely victory. I just don't want to be too far behind the pack if Texas blows us out; otherwise, I would have it lower.

 

(9) Missouri over Texas A&M

Many are touting this as a trap game, much in the way that Missouri was a trap game for Florida and Florida was a trap game for Mississippi. There's one major difference. Missouri's next game is at home. Those other instances were road games.

Add to that an A&M offense that is having trouble running the ball and is piling up injuries at WR just like Arizona, and there's not much of a chance that the Aggies take this.

Beating up on the worst team in the SEC doesn't make you good.

 

(10) Wake Forest over North Carolina State

Wake Forest is what North Carolina State was supposed to be. Rob Ezell has the Wake offense cooking behind his golden boy, Gio Lopez. The Pack has found new and interesting ways to lose every week.

It won't be anything new here. Just a Wake Forest offense that can now keep up with any team if they need to. The defense has been widely underappreciated during this run. Only allowing 33 points to Miami this year feels like quite an achievement.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

College Fantasy Football Trade Candidates
CFB Betting Picks ATS Week 6 10/6-9/26
CFB Fantasy OFF/DEF Streamers (Week 6)
Mike's Week 6 Top 25 CFB Teams
Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Saturday Main DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/26/26
CFB Betting Picks ATS (Week 5)
Friday DraftKings CFB Picks: 10/2/26

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Lineup Picks

MLB Bets and Props for Novig - 10/7
NHL Bets and Props for Novig - 10/6
PGA DFS DraftKings Picks: Baycurrent Classic
PGA DFS Value Picks: Baycurrent (Premium)
DraftKings NHL DFS Lineup Picks for 10/6
NHL Heat Map - 10/6/26
Baycurrent: Betting and Fantasy Preview
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
NHL

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Stephen Curry

Set for Around 20 Minutes Against Lakers
Gui Santos

Joins Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers
Brandon Miller

Misses Preseason Opener with Shin Contusion
Ariel Hukporti

Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Mason Appleton

Out Week-to-Week
J.T. Compher

Won't Play Against Senators
Dylan Larkin

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury
Ivan Demidov

Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Aaron Ekblad

to Remain Out Tuesday
Aleksander Barkov

to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Lane Johnson

Retires From NFL Effective Immediately
Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 5
Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: Week 5
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 5 Waiver Wire