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Top 25 College Football Rankings: Mike's Week 12 Standings

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Morgan Scalley - College Football News, CFB Rankings

Mike's top 25 college football teams for Week 12 of the 2026 college football season. His complete top 25 rankings, including Ohio State, Texas, Indiana, and more.

Utah and UCLA keep finding ways to win. The SEC proved that the middle of that conference is no better than the middle of any other, despite the AP and CFP favoring them. Wake Forest is a November hurricane destroying anything in its path.

If anything, this week proved that 12 playoff teams is way too many. The collective collapse of nearly every team ranked 14-25 this week proved that 24 is completely unnecessary. There are maybe eight teams that can win a national championship this year, and we likely would have been fine with a four-team playoff.

How mad is the CFP (and Big Ten, for that matter) going to be when it's UCLA representing the conference instead of Ohio State? It's not just about conferences. It's about brands. Part of the reason that the CFP let Miami in last year is that that's what the ACC wanted anyway. Asinine tiebreakers can pay off! We don't have 12 good teams this year, but we have to pretend like we do so the SEC gets over-represented and ESPN gets PAID!

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25. South Carolina (6-4)

Previous ranking: 23 (⇓2)

Result: L 34-6 at Arkansas

This is a BAD team without LaNorris Sellers and Matt Fuller. I'll give South Carolina a mulligan for losing without Sellers. Wins over Florida and Tennessee are still strong wins.

 

24. Duke (7-3)

Previous ranking: 24 ⇔

Result: L 36-25 at (6) Miami (FL)

Duke hung with Miami. That's not a bad loss, but the lack of a good win is going to hurt Duke. The win at Illinois in Week 2 is the only thing keeping Duke ahead of most four-loss teams.

 

23. Houston (7-3)

Previous ranking: 17 (⇓6)

Result: L 42-32 at Colorado

That Colorado loss is a bad one, and the only win over a team currently over .500 is against 6-4 Oklahoma State. The Colorado loss knocked Houston out of the wide-open Big 12 race.

 

22. Florida (6-4)

Previous ranking: NR

Result: W 21-14 at (15) Kentucky

Florida has wins on the road against Texas and Kentucky and a win over Mississippi at home. Those have to matter more than three-loss teams who haven't beaten anyone (and have worse losses).

 

21. Missouri (6-4)

Previous ranking: 14 (⇓7)

Result: L 48-21 at (2) Georgia

Losing on the road to Georgia isn't a bad loss, but it also puts Missouri at four losses. They make the cut over Florida due to the head-to-head win, but Florida has better wins overall. Welcome to the SEC in 2026.

 

20. Boise State (9-1)

Previous ranking: 25 (⇑5)

Result: W 46-41 vs. Oregon State

I'm not a believer in the Boise State defense, but the loss to Oregon is looking like a good loss again, and the Broncos are winning. Most other teams aren't.

 

19. Arizona (7-3)

Previous ranking: 20 (⇑1)

Result: L 40-39 vs. (1) Utah

Arizona has good losses down to a science. The Wildcats have lost to Utah, Texas Tech, and BYU...all of which are top-10 teams. The issue is that Arizona has not beaten an FBS team that is currently above .500.

 

18. Kentucky (7-3)

Previous ranking: 15 (⇓3)

Result: L 21-14 vs. Florida

While I think Kentucky should be punished more for a bad loss to Florida, many other three-loss teams lost last week. I'm still going to give Kentucky credit for the South Carolina win because LaNorris Sellers was healthy in that game.

The Sellers-less Gamecocks that got manhandled in Fayetteville were not the same team that Kentucky beat. Most of us agreed that South Carolina was still solid enough to be ranked with Sellers, making Kentucky one of the few three-loss teams with a ranked win.

 

17. Louisville (7-3)

Previous ranking: NR

Result: W 16-14 at North Carolina

The Cardinals have won five in a row since the loss to North Carolina State with a hobbled Lincoln Kienholz. Since there are over a dozen four-loss teams, having three losses is still considered "good" this year. Helping Louisville's cause is a close loss to Ole Miss and a win over 7-3 SMU.

 

16. Ohio State (7-3)

Previous ranking: 21 (⇑5)

Result: W 28-19 vs. Northwestern

Don't get twisted. This was a win over Northwestern with a backup quarterback. Sure, Ohio State looked better, but this is still not a playoff team; yet they still have a chance at the CFP.

It will be interesting to see what happens if Ohio State is on the cusp of a CFP bid and they announce that Julian Sayin will be available. We all know the version of the Buckeyes with Sayin is a playoff team.

 

15. USC (7-3)

Previous ranking: 19 (⇑4)

Result: L 27-13 at (4) Indiana

USC moved up four slots despite losing. That's how bad the middle of the rankings were this week. USC's win over Ohio State is the only thing keeping them afloat and the only reason that Lincoln Riley still has a job.

 

14. Oregon (7-3)

Previous ranking: 16 (⇑2)

Result: W 31-7 vs. Michigan

Oregon has key wins over USC and Ohio State, two teams that they are competing with for a CFP slot should another team stumble.

Investing heavily in Dylan Raiola to be the backup to Dante Moore could end up saving Oregon's season. They are still in the CFP race should the SEC continue to be an average conference and either UCLA or Indiana stumbles.

 

13. Iowa (8-2)

Previous ranking: 13 ⇔

Result: W 28-7 vs. Purdue

Iowa lost to Ohio State when it was a championship contender and on the road in a rivalry game against Minnesota. The issue is the lack of a good win. Calling Wisconsin a good win is disingenuous when they lost to freaking Maryland...

 

12. Alabama (8-2)

Previous ranking: 11 (⇓1)

Result: W 21-6 at Vanderbilt

This team does not look like the third-best team in the country. Not even close. It is worth noting that Keelon Russell was operating at maybe 60%, but this was not the first time that Alabama has started slowly. They've done it all season. Tennessee was the only team able to take advantage of it.

When Alabama gets to the CFP (you know the CFP will let them in, deserving or not), they are going to run into a team capable of doing what Tennessee did to them in Knoxville. All of the other 11 teams in the field, with the possible exception of Boise State, are capable of exposing Alabama.

 

11. Tennessee (8-2)

Previous ranking: 10 (⇓1)

Result: W 22-7 at Texas A&M

The score isn't indicative of how dominant Tennessee was in that game. Head-to-head still matters to me, which is why Tennessee is behind Texas (loss) and ahead of CFP darling Alabama (win).

 

10. Texas (8-2)

Previous ranking: 12 (⇑2)

Result: W 22-21 at LSU

LSU had no reason to be ranked last week, but a win in Death Valley at night isn't easy to do. The win over Tennessee in Knoxville is huge in the SEC standings. The win over Ohio State is still one of the marquee wins for any team this season.

You can excuse losing to Oklahoma in a rivalry game at a neutral site that has been going on for 130 years. Losing to an unranked Florida team for the second year in a row, this time at home, is a little tougher to forgive.

 

9. BYU (8-2)

Previous ranking: 9 ⇔

Result: W 28-7 vs. Baylor

Wins over Notre Dame and Arizona are better than Alabama's and Tennessee's wins. Texas has good wins, but lost to two unranked teams. At least BYU lost to the should-be top-ranked team in the country.

 

8. Wake Forest (9-1)

Previous ranking: 8 ⇔

Result: W 49-7 vs. SMU

SMU was still an AP-ranked team, and Wake led 42-0 at halftime. Wake is the only team that is winning big over inferior opponents. They have outscored opponents 218-21 in the last four games.

 

7. Texas Tech (9-1)

Previous ranking: 7 ⇔

Result: W 52-27 at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech's defense finally had an outing that they can be a little bit proud of. Drew Mestemaker is in the top three picks of every NFL draft board, and the Red Raiders still forced him into a couple of critical mistakes that changed the game.

Thomas Castellanos turned Texas Tech from a team that was surviving every week into a team that can outscore anyone. Will Hammond couldn't do that.

 

6. UCLA (10-0)

Previous ranking: 5 (⇓1)

Result: W 22-14 vs. Illinois

UCLA is all but assured a spot in the Big Ten Championship and the CFP, even if they lose the Battle of Los Angeles. This is very reminiscent of Indiana's run in 2024.

 

5. Indiana (9-1)

Previous ranking: 4 (⇓1)

Result: W 27-13 vs. (19) USC

This is Indiana's first win over a ranked team this season. North Texas is better than many give them credit for, but Indiana has once again played the worst that the Big Ten has to offer, except for Ohio State.

 

4. Miami (FL) (9-1)

Previous ranking: 6 (⇑2)

Result: W 36-25 vs. (24) Duke

Yes, Duke should have been a ranked win for Miami. Miami has beaten a top-10 Wake Forest team on the road. Where are Indiana's, UCLA's, or Texas Tech's wins like that? I'll save you the research. They don't have one.

 

3. Notre Dame (9-1)

Previous ranking: 3 ⇔

Result: W 41-7 vs. Boston College

Notre Dame is realizing that style points matter, much as they did before the BCS/CFP era. You need to win those games and win big if you want a first-round bye. Notre Dame is already in the CFP. It's just a matter of where.

 

2. Georgia (9-1)

Previous ranking: 2 ⇔

Result: W 48-21 vs. (14) Missouri

Georgia's "big wins" kept making them look less significant in Week 11. The Florida win looks better. Ole Miss looks worse. I know that UCLA is undefeated, but they don't have anything anywhere near Georgia's win over Alabama.

 

1. Utah (10-0)

Previous ranking: 1 ⇔

Result: W 40-39 at (20) Arizona

That's three ranked wins in four weeks for Utah. I don't want to hear about SEC scheduling ever again. The Big 12 is a lot closer to the SEC this year and is the second-best conference in football.

Say what you want about Utah, but they are finding ways to win. Even mighty Georgia has an inexplicable loss on their record. The Utes are staring down a perfect regular season with TCU and West Virginia in the last two weeks.

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