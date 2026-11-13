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Week 11 College Football DFS Picks (DraftKings): Expert CFB Daily Fantasy Advice (Saturday Main Slate - 11/14/26)

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Keelon Russell - CFB Fantasy Football Rankings, Heisman Contenders

Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 11 Saturday Main Slate (11/14/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's main slate.

We have two monster ACC tilts on the early slate, with some SEC games to add some flavor. We have teams fresh off a bye, some really good defenses, and some teams in tailspins. That always makes DFS interesting. This is an excellent GPP slate with so many solid offenses running into good defenses.

These gargantuan slates can be tougher to navigate. That's where I come in. I've been playing DFS for about 15 years now, exclusively on DraftKings for the last 10 years. I've been playing college football DFS for as long as it has been available. I will try to help out as much as I can.

In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the Main DraftKings Slate on 11/14/26, starting at noon Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.

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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks

Keelon Russell, Alabama ($8.3K)

Russell did all of that with a nagging ankle injury. The ankle was still bugging Russell enough to earn a questionable tag on Wednesday, but now he is ready against Vanderbilt this weekend.

This is a great matchup, but there is some risk that Russell gets pulled in a blowout situation. If it comes to that, Russell should have a big part in this getting out of hand. It's not enough of a risk to chase me off.

Bear Bachmeier, BYU ($8.1K)

Baylor's defense has been solid this year, but they make their hay by sacking quarterbacks and forcing them into bad situations. Bear has some wheels. He's not going to be as easy to sack as most quarterbacks Baylor has played against.

Bachmeier threw four interceptions in the loss to Utah, but he still scored 16.8 DraftKings points. Baylor has allowed plenty of passing yards this year. BYU may have to throw more than usual to win, but Bear has proven that he is capable of doing that when needed.

Gio Lopez, Wake Forest ($7.5K)

Lopez has been upgraded to probable this week. That's all that I needed to see, and his price is way too low for what's coming in Dallas.

Neither defense is very good, so I expect we'll see a whole lot of points here. Lopez has 24 total touchdowns and has turned it over just once in eight games. He'll be the highest-scoring quarterback in this game and one of the highest scorers on the slate.

Alonza Barnett III, Central Florida ($7.2K)

Remember this guy? He led James Madison to the CFP last year. Keyone Jenkins was outstanding in relief of Barnett, but now he's hobbled. If we're being honest, this is and always was Barnett's job.

He put up 20.6 DK points against Kansas last week. This matchup is at least as good, and he shouldn't have any more rust to shake off.

John Mateer, Oklahoma ($6.6K)

Mateer has three straight games over 20 DK points. That's not usually something to be overly excited about, but if you've watched the Oklahoma offense this year, you know why I am. You also know why I am if you've watched the Mississippi defense.

Also consider: Darian Mensah, Miami (FL) ($9.5K); JC French IV, Cincinnati ($7.9K); Jaylen Raynor, Iowa State ($7.3K); DJ Lagway, Baylor ($7.1K); Jake Fette, Arizona State ($5.9K)

 

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs

Nate Sheppard, Duke ($9.2K)

We saw Nolan James Jr. have some success against Miami last week. That defense is good, but it's not invincible. Sheppard has one of the highest usage rates of any player in college.

He is averaging 2.3 touchdowns per game and 36.3 DraftKings points per game. Even if Miami holds him under his averages, he should still flirt with 30.

Aiden Flora, Iowa State ($8.5K)

This is the week to pay up at running back. Cincinnati allows 181.3 rushing yards per game. Flora averages 125 rushing yards per game by himself.

He has 403 rushing yards in the last two games alone. Flora is most of the Iowa State offense. I wouldn't be shocked if he outscored every running back on the slate, even Sheppard.

Lee Beebe Jr., Indiana ($5.1K)

Turbo Richard has been ruled out for this game, so Beebe will get as much work as he can handle. USC is much weaker against the pass, but Indiana will use their backs regardless.

Khobie Martin is expected back this week, but I still think we get around 18-20 touches out of Beebe this week. You're not going to find that anywhere else at this price range.

Shekai Mills-Knight, Mississippi ($4.2K)

This is a rough matchup since Oklahoma's run defense has been excellent. However, Kewan Lacy is out, and Makhi Frazier was outplayed by Mills-Knight against Georgia.

Mills-Knight picked up 71 all-purpose yards against Georgia. If he can do that against Georgia, he's worth this price against Oklahoma.

Also consider: DeSean Bishop, Tennessee ($8.7K); Cole Tabb, Cincinnati ($8.1K); Cardae Mack, Arizona State ($7.5K); LJ Martin, BYU ($6.6K); Ty Clark III, Wake Forest ($5.5K); Trae'shawn Brown, Alabama ($4.8K)

 

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State ($9.3K)

Luke Fahey hasn't been the problem for the Buckeyes with Julian Sayin out. It has been the defense. Smith hasn't missed a beat. He is averaging 32.1 DK points per game this season.

Smith has averaged 26.7 DK points per game with Fahey in there. His numbers have suffered a little, but it's not a huge drop-off. He doesn't have a ceiling in the 50s anymore, but Smith is still worth using.

Charlie Becker, Indiana ($8.3K)

Becker nuked Minnesota after Turbo Richard left the game last week. Nick Marsh has been mostly an afterthought since his gaffe at the end of the Ohio State game.

I don't think that it's intentional, but Becker has clearly established himself as the alpha of this receiving corps.

Cooper Barkate, Miami (FL) ($7.3K)

Barkate put up 27.5 DK points against a good Notre Dame defense with Malachi Toney out. The targets that usually went to Toney went to Barkate instead. Barkate's usual targets went to TE Elija Lofton. This Miami offense still funneled through two receivers.

Reed Harris, Arizona State ($6K)

Fette is back at QB for Arizona State. He and Harris hooked up only four times last week, but Harris had 103 yards and a touchdown. Big plays will be available against this Central Florida secondary. Harris is one of the cheaper alpha receivers out there.

Elija Lofton, Miami (FL) ($4.3K)

The absence of Toney opened up a lot of targets for the other receivers. Lofton made the most of it. He hauled in seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in the narrow loss to the Irish.

Mensah looked for Lofton, especially in the red zone. Playing Cooper Barkate with Mensah makes sense for the revenge narrative, but Lofton might be the better overall play.

Jamari Johnson, Oregon ($4.1K)

Johnson has done well as Dylan Raiola's security blanket. He has averaged 13.4 DK points per game with Raiola as his quarterback. That's a great return in this price range.

Johnson isn't going to break a slate, but he will allow you to pay up for a player who can.

Also consider: Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest ($8.2K); Gavin Freeman, Baylor ($7.8K); Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma ($7.2K); Yamir Knight, SMU ($6.9K); Kyler Kasper, BYU ($5K); Jamal Polite Jr., Iowa State ($4.8K); Craig Dandridge, Georgia ($4K); Luke Dehnicke, Northwestern ($3.7K)

 

DraftKings CFB Stacks

Cincinnati-Iowa State game stack

This has a high implied total for a reason. Many mini-stacks of French and Cole Tabb will show up in lineups for the Bearcats, but why stop there? JV Gibson is out, but Malachi Henry will step up in his place and is super cheap.

Iowa State's run defense is porous enough to add Gi'Bran Payne to a straight Cincinnati stack. TE Gavin Grover is the other receiver to use with Gibson out.

The Iowa State side is a little clearer. Raynor and Flora are the obvious choices. Polite, Amari Hayes, and Vince Benetti are all worth a look, but Iowa State doesn't pass enough to use all three.

The game stack that I'm interested in would be French, Raynor, Flora, Tabb, Polite, and Henry. That leaves $9.2K for the last WR slot and the Flex slot.

Miami (FL)

I don't expect Miami to run off and hide from Duke. This stack is more because Alabama's offense runs through the same people, and we can count on it. Mensah, Mark Fletcher Jr., Lofton, and Barkate are the ones the offense runs through. You can add Javian Mallory to GPP stacks.

Run any Miami stack back with Sheppard.

Also consider: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Wake Forest (GPP only), Oklahoma (GPP only)

Favorite mini stacks:

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