Mike's top Week 11 college fantasy football team offense and defense waiver wire streamers - OFF, DEF pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy CFB streaming options with strong matchups.
There are no FBS vs. FCS games for the first round of the college fantasy playoffs. If you survive this week, they are all on the docket for next week. There's still some low-hanging fruit with some solid matchups this week.
Wake Forest and Duke had huge weeks again. Nebraska struggled enough to get the offensive coordinator fired. South Carolina and Virginia Tech were average at best. The Duke and Wisconsin defenses did well. Nebraska and Baylor were serviceable. Kentucky got mauled by Tennessee.
Waivers for Week 11 open tomorrow. We'll highlight some team offense and team defense adds for Week 11 in college fantasy football. Teams featured are 25% rostered or lower on Yahoo! leagues. I'm going to put these in order of the best claims, not based on roster percentage. The best options aren't always the ones that are on the most rosters.
Waiver Wire Adds Week 11 - Team Offense
Wake Forest OFF
26% rostered
Wake is now just a touch above the threshold, but are we just going to ignore an offense that scored 77 points on Merrimack without their starting quarterback?
GIO LOPEZ WAS PERFECT IN BERKELEY ?
16/23, 267 YDS, 4 TDS, 0 INT vs Cal
266 yards and 3 TDs in the first half alone. Wake led 34-0 at the break and is bowl eligible. https://t.co/GWBf20TzSV
— CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) October 21, 2026
Gio Lopez is expected to play against SMU. The Mustangs have improved a lot in the last month, but the defense is still an adventure. Syracuse beat them a couple of weeks ago. This is another week to lock in Wake.
Virginia Tech OFF
3% rostered
Virginia Tech's 9 fantasy points last week were enough to help out with byes still going on, but it might miss the mark if it were to happen this week. The good news is that Stanford's defense has been atrocious all season long.
Stanford has allowed at least 28 points to every FBS team this season and has allowed more than 50 three times, all within the last five games.
South Carolina OFF
11% rostered
Even though the Gamecocks struggled to score last week, they still moved the ball well enough to gain 7.75 fantasy points. Arkansas has been much better lately, but they still give up plenty of points.
Look for LaNorris Sellers to get back on track in this one. He wasn't bad last week, but it was definitely below the output we expected.
Cincinnati OFF
1% rostered
The Cincinnati offense has struggled a bit in the last two weeks (14 total fantasy points against Utah and Houston), but they faced two of the better defenses in the conference.
Iowa State has been involved in a lot of high-scoring games lately. They allowed 42 to Baylor, 49 to Oklahoma State, and 39 to Arizona. Cincinnati's offense should get back on track, especially if Cole Tabb plays.
Cincinnati RB Cole Tabb (5-8, 200) has been as productive as any, to the point that he should declare
Had THE massive breakout from a 4.1 YPC Stanford career to 9.6 (1st in FBS). Not getting bigger. Hit the road https://t.co/ayXFLRPIzz
— Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) November 1, 2026
Tabb is expected to play, but you never know about these things. Check the injury report on Wednesday if you're concerned. Gi'Bran Payne is a more than capable fill-in.
Nebraska OFF
9% rostered
I know...Nebraska has a new coordinator. They are also playing Rutgers. This is the softest of soft landings. If the offense doesn't get back on track here, it never will.
Other offenses to consider:
Duke vs. Miami (FL), Arizona vs. Utah, Northwestern vs. Ohio State
Waiver Wire Adds Week 11 - Team Defense
UCLA DEF
23% rostered
Does UCLA have the BEST defense in college football?
-1st in EPA/play
-1st in yards/play
-1st in Pass EPA/play
-1st in Pass Success Rate
That is a CFP-caliber defense. https://t.co/qyiZkyPVCF
— LAFB Network (@LAFBNetwork) November 9, 2026
Let's talk about how ridiculous this is for a minute. UCLA's defense has scored 120 fantasy points this year on Yahoo. That's 10 points more than Georgia, who is in second place.
Georgia is on 76% of rosters. UCLA isn't even on a third of rosters. If you don't have the UCLA defense, you're missing a huge opportunity. Defenses don't score much in college fantasy leagues, yet UCLA is averaging 13 fantasy points per game.
They only had five points against Minnesota last week, which was the worst output since the Purdue game in Week 3. Expect a better game at home against Illinois this week.
Katin Houser is back, but the offense didn't move the ball that well last week. Illinois really misses Ca'Lil Valentine, and true freshman Javari Barnett is also done for the year after last week's game.
Clemson DEF
8% rostered
The only bright spot on the Clemson team this year has been the defense. They struggled against LSU and Miami, but Clemson has scored 58 fantasy points in the last four games since the Miami game.
They locked up Virginia Tech, Syracuse, and Florida State in that span. Georgia Tech's offense is far worse than all three of those. The Wreck is such a wreck that they even benched Alberto Mendoza.
Mendoza and freshman Grady Adamson split the reps for the second half of the Louisville game. Whoever is out there against Clemson is going to provide us with a lot of fantasy points.
Wisconsin DEF
9% rostered
Wisconsin bounced back with a healthy 9 fantasy points against Rutgers last week. Maryland looked better last week, but better won't cut it against a defense like Wisconsin.
The Badgers have 11 sacks in the last three games. That includes a subpar game against Iowa. The Badgers need to get back to forcing turnovers. Malik Washington has thrown eight interceptions this year. I like those odds.
Nebraska DEF
1% rostered
I wasn't going to do this again, but the failures of the offense are not a reflection of the defense. Nebraska hasn't forced a turnover since the Oregon game, and only has six sacks in the last two games.
The Cornhusker defense is only going to be an asset if they start forcing turnovers again. I think they can get back on track against Rutgers. They need some help from that offense to make it come to fruition. Illinois had the ball entirely too much last week.
This is where the new offensive coordinator will have to help the defense out. Nebraska ran the ball better last week, but Anthony Colandrea has lost some of the swagger that he had after the 5-0 start.
The way that Nebraska lost to Indiana ruined the confidence of the team, particularly the defense. They can get that back against Rutgers.
TCU DEF
6% rostered
? Week 11 Locks & Leans ?
Lean (1u):
TCU/Kansas State under 46.5, -112
Kansas State is 0-3 and averaging just 23 points per game since losing Avery Johnson. They will go on the road to face a TCU team that ranks amongst the top of the Big 12 defensively and allows 17 ppg. https://t.co/lzz48ccDwy
— 0and0 Sports (@0and0Sports) November 9, 2026
Kansas State has been an absolute disaster without Avery Johnson. Blake Barnett was harassed by an Oklahoma State defense that hasn't had pressure on anyone this year.
TCU has 16 sacks, 6 interceptions, 4 fumble recoveries, and three touchdowns on the season. The Toadies have saved the best for conference season. TCU has 37 fantasy points over the last four games.
Baylor, West Virginia, Kansas, and Arizona are all a lot better than Kansas State's offense without Avery Johnson.
Other defenses to consider:
Baylor vs. BYU, Utah vs. Arizona, Minnesota vs. Penn State