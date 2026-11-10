👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 11 Team Offense/Defense Waiver Wire Streamers and Starts for College Fantasy Football

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
LaNorris Sellers - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks, NFL Draft

Mike's top Week 11 college fantasy football team offense and defense waiver wire streamers - OFF, DEF pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy CFB streaming options with strong matchups.

There are no FBS vs. FCS games for the first round of the college fantasy playoffs. If you survive this week, they are all on the docket for next week. There's still some low-hanging fruit with some solid matchups this week.

Wake Forest and Duke had huge weeks again. Nebraska struggled enough to get the offensive coordinator fired. South Carolina and Virginia Tech were average at best. The Duke and Wisconsin defenses did well. Nebraska and Baylor were serviceable. Kentucky got mauled by Tennessee.

Waivers for Week 11 open tomorrow. We'll highlight some team offense and team defense adds for Week 11 in college fantasy football. Teams featured are 25% rostered or lower on Yahoo! leagues. I'm going to put these in order of the best claims, not based on roster percentage. The best options aren't always the ones that are on the most rosters.

 

Waiver Wire Adds Week 11 - Team Offense

Wake Forest OFF
26% rostered

Wake is now just a touch above the threshold, but are we just going to ignore an offense that scored 77 points on Merrimack without their starting quarterback?

Gio Lopez is expected to play against SMU. The Mustangs have improved a lot in the last month, but the defense is still an adventure. Syracuse beat them a couple of weeks ago. This is another week to lock in Wake.

Virginia Tech OFF
3% rostered

Virginia Tech's 9 fantasy points last week were enough to help out with byes still going on, but it might miss the mark if it were to happen this week. The good news is that Stanford's defense has been atrocious all season long.

Stanford has allowed at least 28 points to every FBS team this season and has allowed more than 50 three times, all within the last five games.

South Carolina OFF
11% rostered

Even though the Gamecocks struggled to score last week, they still moved the ball well enough to gain 7.75 fantasy points. Arkansas has been much better lately, but they still give up plenty of points.

Look for LaNorris Sellers to get back on track in this one. He wasn't bad last week, but it was definitely below the output we expected.

Cincinnati OFF
1% rostered

The Cincinnati offense has struggled a bit in the last two weeks (14 total fantasy points against Utah and Houston), but they faced two of the better defenses in the conference.

Iowa State has been involved in a lot of high-scoring games lately. They allowed 42 to Baylor, 49 to Oklahoma State, and 39 to Arizona. Cincinnati's offense should get back on track, especially if Cole Tabb plays.

Tabb is expected to play, but you never know about these things. Check the injury report on Wednesday if you're concerned. Gi'Bran Payne is a more than capable fill-in.

Nebraska OFF
9% rostered

I know...Nebraska has a new coordinator. They are also playing Rutgers. This is the softest of soft landings. If the offense doesn't get back on track here, it never will.

Other offenses to consider:

Duke vs. Miami (FL), Arizona vs. Utah, Northwestern vs. Ohio State

 

Waiver Wire Adds Week 11 - Team Defense

UCLA DEF
23% rostered

Let's talk about how ridiculous this is for a minute. UCLA's defense has scored 120 fantasy points this year on Yahoo. That's 10 points more than Georgia, who is in second place.

Georgia is on 76% of rosters. UCLA isn't even on a third of rosters. If you don't have the UCLA defense, you're missing a huge opportunity. Defenses don't score much in college fantasy leagues, yet UCLA is averaging 13 fantasy points per game.

They only had five points against Minnesota last week, which was the worst output since the Purdue game in Week 3. Expect a better game at home against Illinois this week.

Katin Houser is back, but the offense didn't move the ball that well last week. Illinois really misses Ca'Lil Valentine, and true freshman Javari Barnett is also done for the year after last week's game.

Clemson DEF
8% rostered

The only bright spot on the Clemson team this year has been the defense. They struggled against LSU and Miami, but Clemson has scored 58 fantasy points in the last four games since the Miami game.

They locked up Virginia Tech, Syracuse, and Florida State in that span. Georgia Tech's offense is far worse than all three of those. The Wreck is such a wreck that they even benched Alberto Mendoza.

Mendoza and freshman Grady Adamson split the reps for the second half of the Louisville game. Whoever is out there against Clemson is going to provide us with a lot of fantasy points.

Wisconsin DEF
9% rostered

Wisconsin bounced back with a healthy 9 fantasy points against Rutgers last week. Maryland looked better last week, but better won't cut it against a defense like Wisconsin.

The Badgers have 11 sacks in the last three games. That includes a subpar game against Iowa. The Badgers need to get back to forcing turnovers. Malik Washington has thrown eight interceptions this year. I like those odds.

Nebraska DEF
1% rostered

I wasn't going to do this again, but the failures of the offense are not a reflection of the defense. Nebraska hasn't forced a turnover since the Oregon game, and only has six sacks in the last two games.

The Cornhusker defense is only going to be an asset if they start forcing turnovers again. I think they can get back on track against Rutgers. They need some help from that offense to make it come to fruition. Illinois had the ball entirely too much last week.

This is where the new offensive coordinator will have to help the defense out. Nebraska ran the ball better last week, but Anthony Colandrea has lost some of the swagger that he had after the 5-0 start.

The way that Nebraska lost to Indiana ruined the confidence of the team, particularly the defense. They can get that back against Rutgers.

TCU DEF
6% rostered

Kansas State has been an absolute disaster without Avery Johnson. Blake Barnett was harassed by an Oklahoma State defense that hasn't had pressure on anyone this year.

TCU has 16 sacks, 6 interceptions, 4 fumble recoveries, and three touchdowns on the season. The Toadies have saved the best for conference season. TCU has 37 fantasy points over the last four games.

Baylor, West Virginia, Kansas, and Arizona are all a lot better than Kansas State's offense without Avery Johnson.

Other defenses to consider:

Baylor vs. BYU, Utah vs. Arizona, Minnesota vs. Penn State

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

Mike's Week 11 Top 25 CFB Teams
Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Saturday Main DraftKings CFB Picks: 11/7/26
Week 10 DFS Picks (Friday Slate)
CFB Betting Picks ATS (Week 10)
Week 10 College Football Bold Predictions
ESPN College Pick'em Picks Week 10 (2026)
CFB Fantasy OFF/DEF Streamers (Week 10)

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Keegan Murray

Questionable Against Orlando
Rhamondre Stevenson

Won't Require Surgery, Likely to Miss Time
Domantas Sabonis

Iffy for Tuesday
Keyonte George

Set to Miss Tuesday's Game
Gary Payton II

Downgraded to Out Monday
Justin Jefferson

Returns to Monday's Game After Injury Scare
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Gui Santos

Available for Monday Versus New Orleans
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Jalen Suggs

Progressing but No Return Timeline Set
Jordan Goodwin

Sidelined Again Monday
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Cameron Johnson

Good to Go Versus Houston
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
DeMar DeRozan

Set to Suit Up Monday
Daniel Berger

Returns After Long Layoff in Austin
Christian Braun

Cleared to Play Monday
Aaron Gordon

Good to Go Against Rockets
Jamal Murray

Upgraded to Available for Monday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Cleared to Face Houston on Monday
Morez Johnson Jr.

Ruled Out Against Pacers
Sam LaPorta

Lions Prefer to Keep Sam LaPorta at the Trade Deadline
Sam Darnold

Expected Back in Week 12 Against 49ers
Justin Herbert

Avoids a Fractured Finger
Gardner Minshew II

Feared to Have Torn UCL in Right Elbow
Immanuel Quickley

Questionable Vs. Memphis On Monday
Jake Evans

Hurt at Practice
Scottie Barnes

Questionable To Play Against Memphis On Monday
Tom Willander

Remains Out Monday
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Vs. Grizzlies On Monday
Jake Ferguson

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Knee Injury
Conor Garland

Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury
Jordan Davis

Acquired by the Jaguars
Mathew Barzal

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Alexander Wennberg

Expected to Return Monday
Puka Nacua

Likely Going on Injured Reserve with Knee, Toe Injuries
Alberts Smits

Labeled Week-to-Week
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Available Versus Rangers
Brandon Aiyuk

Reinstated From Reserve/Left Squad
Michael Wilson

Out for Season with Neck Injury
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up on Monday
Josh Jacobs

Set for Finger Surgery, Could Miss Up to Three Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Todd Monken Not Naming a Starting QB Yet for Week 10
Austin Reaves

Questionable For Monday
Quentin Grimes

Sidelined With Finger Sprain on Monday
Devin Vassell

Unavailable on Monday
Derrick Henry

Ravens Have Told Teams They Are Not Trading Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving

Workload May Decrease to Preserve his Health
Sam Darnold

to Remain Out in Week 10
Cam Skattebo

Expected Back Thursday Against Commanders
A.J. Brown

Patriots Tentatively Plan to Bring A.J. Brown to Germany
Deshaun Watson

Browns Plan to Start Deshaun Watson in Week 10
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Optimistic J.J. McCarthy Can Play Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Josh Jacobs

' Week 10 Status is TBD
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Connor Hellebuyck

Will Sit Out Devils' Visit to Winnipeg
Sean Monahan

Dmitri Voronkov Available Tuesday
Linus Ullmark

Activated From Injured Reserve
Ville Koivunen

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Jack Roslovic

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Brayden Point

Exits With Injury Sunday
Cale Makar

Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Anthony Mantha

to Miss Time With Throat Injury
Kevin Bahl

to Miss Rest of Season With Achilles Injury
Yanni Gourde

Expected to Make Season Debut Sunday
Haydn Fleury

Available Against Lightning
Josh Morrissey

Remains Sidelined Sunday
Sidney Crosby

Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Early Week 10 Quarterback Rankings
Early Week 10 Tight End Rankings
Early Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings
Early Week 10 Running Back Rankings