Mike's top Week 10 college fantasy football team offense and defense waiver wire streamers - OFF, DEF pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy CFB streaming options with strong matchups.
Wake Forest is the only team taking on an FCS team this week in Merrimack, so they are the low-hanging fruit. Both the offense and the defense are available in most leagues. We'll have to dig a little deeper for the rest of the options.
Four of the five recommended offenses last week were more than suitable fill-ins. The only failure was Nebraska. Baylor and UCLA's defenses dominated. Four of the five were really good waiver finds. Wisconsin was a disaster for the first time since the opener against Notre Dame.
Waivers for Week 10 open tomorrow. We'll highlight some team offense and team defense adds for Week 9 in college fantasy football. Teams featured are 25% rostered or lower on Yahoo! leagues. I'm going to put these in order of the best claims, not based on roster percentage. The best options aren't always the ones that are on the most rosters.
Waiver Wire Adds Week 10 - Team Offense
Wake Forest OFF
23% rostered
The 13% of you who picked up the Wake Forest offense last week were treated to a monster 24.5 fantasy points. It could be even higher this week against an FCS opponent in Merrimack.
GIO LOPEZ WAS PERFECT IN BERKELEY ?
16/23, 267 YDS, 4 TDS, 0 INT vs Cal
266 yards and 3 TDs in the first half alone. Wake led 34-0 at the break and is bowl eligible. https://t.co/GWBf20TzSV
— CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) October 21, 2026
Wake doesn't have a tough matchup until the final week against Duke. You can ride this offense into your league's championship game! Wake is the second-highest scoring offense in Yahoo leagues this year. Only Miami is better.
South Carolina OFF
11% rostered
The South Carolina offense takes a hit with the loss of Matt Fuller last week, but that just meant more carries for LaNorris Sellers. South Carolina has 57 fantasy points over the last four games.
LANORRIS SELLERS ACCOUNTED FOR 397 YARDS AND 5 TOUCHDOWNS AS SOUTH CAROLINA TOOK DOWN OKLAHOMA.
19/24, 301 PASS YDS, 3 PASS TD, 2 INT, 96 RUSH YDS, 2 RUSH TD
Sellers is reminding everyone why he entered the season with top 5 NFL Draft hype. https://t.co/EgYm7QFzgT
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 1, 2026
Those four games were against Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. Three of those four are in the top 20 of FBS in total defense. The South Carolina offense is playing well right now. A&M's defense doesn't scare me at all.
Duke OFF
0% rostered
Duke's offense is 18th out of 68 teams in offensive scoring in Yahoo leagues. Walker Eget has cut down on interceptions, and Nate Sheppard is a beast. Duke doesn't rack up a ton of yards, but they scored 20.75 fantasy points on a good Boston College defense last week.
We have to pay attention to those kinds of numbers against North Carolina State. Statistically, the Pack is right beside Boston College in overall defense. I wouldn't be shocked if the Duke offense went off again, and they aren't rostered in hardly any leagues.
Virginia Tech OFF
2% rostered
There aren't a lot of great options on waivers this week, but Virginia Tech is coming off of a bye week, and they looked good against Clemson before the bye. You remember Clemson, right? The team that finally got Mike Norvell fired.
SMU's defense gave up 30 points to Syracuse and 23 points to Cal. Both are in the bottom half of the ACC in total offense. There is an avenue for Tech to have another good offensive showing here.
Nebraska OFF
4% rostered
It's really hard to do this since Anthony Colandrea has turned the ball over five times in the last three games, but this is a great matchup. Illinois did fairly well against Maryland, but before that, it was ugly.
They gave up 426 yards to a broken Oregon offense. Purdue and Michigan State both had well over 300 yards. Ohio State put up 518 yards. Nebraska's offense is still better than three of those four offenses.
Other offenses to consider:
Cincinnati vs. Houston, Arizona vs. TCU, Missouri vs. Texas
Waiver Wire Adds Week 10 - Team Defense
Duke DEF
8% rostered
The North Carolina State offense has struggled lately. They haven't topped 400 yards of offense since October 3, and only averaged 322 yards per game in the month of October.
The lack of a consistent run game has hurt the Pack, but CJ Bailey has regressed at quarterback as well. That's bad news for NC State. Since Duke's awful showing against Georgia Tech, this has been a defense on a mission.
Duke has 42 fantasy points in three games since the Georgia Tech game. They have 31 sacks and six turnovers in those three games against Virginia, North Carolina, and Boston College.
NC State is only better than Boston College according to the statistics. Duke could turn in another double-digit performance this week.
Kentucky DEF
6% rostered
Kentucky has 43 fantasy points over the last three games against Vanderbilt, LSU, and Oklahoma. Tennessee's offense hasn't been great at the quarterback position, and Kentucky has created a lot of pressure lately.
The Wildcats have 11 sacks in the last three games alone, with eight forced turnovers. They'll give up some yards to DeSean Bishop, but they can push youngster George MacIntyre into mistakes.
Kentucky hasn't beaten the Vols since 2020, and has only won three times since 1984. You know that Kentucky really wants this one, even if the Beer Barrel is no longer exchanged.
Wisconsin DEF
2% rostered
Yeah, Wisconsin was an epic failure against Iowa. They scored just two fantasy points after a dominant outing against USC the week before. The true Wisconsin defense lies somewhere in between.
Iowa's offensive line protected well and pushed the Wisconsin DL and linebackers around. Rutgers doesn't have the strength on the line to do that. The Scarlet Knights have the worst offense in the Big Ten, which is saying a lot this year.
I expect Wisconsin to get back on track here. They may not score in double figures, but they should be close. Wisconsin closes the season with Rutgers, Maryland, Purdue, and Minnesota. They could have strong defensive performances in all of those games.
Nebraska DEF
1% rostered
Despite the struggles of the offense in the last three games, Nebraska's defense has done reasonably well. They still scored eight points last week against Washington despite not forcing a turnover.
Illinois is still scoring around 20 points per game, but they get most of their yards on the ground. Nebraska's run defense has been elite this year.
Baylor DEF
2% rostered
Wildly impressive performance on the road tonight from Baylor in interim head coach Joe Klanderman’s first game. His defense was spectacular against UCF holding the Knights to under 300 yards and racking up 12 TFLs + 7 sacks.
Klanderman began his coaching career at Minnesota State, won four FCS championships at North Dakota State as DB coach, and had been Kansas State’s DC for year before coming to Baylor. Heck of a coach
— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) October 31, 2026
The Iowa State offense has been good in most games this year, but the Baylor defense scored 15 fantasy points for the second straight week last week. The Bears get after you with pressure (their 34 sacks lead FBS).
They aren't great at forcing turnovers, but they have still forced 15 in eight games. I feel like we can trust the Baylor defense in most matchups this year. They are sixth in fantasy points among defenses in Yahoo leagues this year.
Other defenses to consider:
Minnesota vs. UCLA, Utah vs. BYU, Wake Forest vs. Merrimack