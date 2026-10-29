Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 9 Friday Slate (10/30/26). CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Friday.
It's Devil's Night, made public about 30 years ago by The Crow. This slate is kind of a devil. We have no Big Ten because of the "if necessary" World Series game. That leaves an interesting Big 12 tilt on here with some MACtion out west and a game from the American.
How is Baylor going to look without Dave Aranda? That's going to be the really interesting part of the slate. Getting a one-week head start on MACtion is nice since many of us haven't watched a MAC game this year. That's what you have me around for.
In this article, I'll share my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for DraftKings on 10/30/26, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. I’ll offer multiple player suggestions at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, highlighting one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and low end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Dru DeShields, Kent State ($7.7K)
Sacramento State's defense is equal-opportunity horrible. DeShields had his best game of the season in the Wagon Wheel game against Akron last week.
Five touchdowns. Zero turnovers. Wagon Wheel secured.
Kent State's Dru DeShields accounted for 322 yards of total offense and all five touchdowns in a 35-20 rivalry win over Akron.
@KentStFootball | #MACtion https://t.co/MzWlMPZ7jC
— MACtion (@MACSports) October 26, 2026
We should see another game of this caliber as the Sacramento State Theater of Pain tour carries on. The Hornets haven't been competitive since the opener against Eastern Michigan.
That was also when Carson Conklin went down. It's not a coincidence.
Conner Harrell, Charlotte ($6.6K)
Harrell got the start last week and led Charlotte to the upset of Temple. He put up 33.4 DraftKings points in that one.
Tulane's defense has been a mixed bag this year. They unleashed the fury on Marcus Stokes of Memphis, but had issues with Owen McCown of UTSA last week.
Harrell is closer to McCown than Stokes. He's not going to score in the 30s, but 20s is a good possibility. He's a great GPP play.
Trace Johnson, Tulane ($6.4K)
Johnson has had an up-and-down two weeks as a starter. If he weren't playing Charlotte, I wouldn't use him. He's not particularly accurate and has thrown three interceptions to only one touchdown.
Tulane seems committed to Johnson, but you have to wonder if Tulane won't go back to Kadin Semonza if Johnson struggles against a defense like this.
Jackson Sharman won't get benched, so you can take that into account when building lineups. Carson Conklin will get the start if healthy, but we'll know before kickoff.
Also consider: DJ Lagway, Baylor ($7.5K); Keyone Jenkins, Central Florida ($7.2K); Jackson Sharman, Sacramento State ($5.5K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Henry Rutledge, Charlotte ($5.7K)
Both Baylor and UCF have strong run defenses, and neither team runs much anyway. That leaves Rutledge in a matchup that I would rather avoid.
He has at least 100 rushing yards in two of the last three games, so we can't ignore that. The run offense has been much better with Harrell in there.
When faced with the prospect of using a back from the UCF/Baylor game or Rutledge, I'm taking the chance on Rutledge.
Johnnie Daniels, Tulane ($5.6K)
Tulane is the first FBS team since at least 1996 to have TWO different players rush for 200+ yards on 12 or fewer carries in the same season.
Jaylin Lucas: 214 yards on 11 carries
Maurice Turner: 200 yards on 12 carries https://t.co/OB67tNJ6Xr
— Iron - College Football Stats App (@ironfbstats) October 24, 2026
Daniels could become the third of the season for the Wave against this defense. Maurice Turner is still questionable with an undisclosed injury, and Lucas was behind Daniels in each of the last two games.
Whoever lines up the backfield could have a big game against Charlotte. I'm not against using two Tulane backs in a GPP lineup.
Brandon White, Kent State ($5.2K)
White has 21 carries in the last two games, but only has 81 yards to show for it. He is catching passes and gets the benefit of a bad run defense on the other side. He's a nice GPP play.
Also consider: Duke Watson, Central Florida ($6.8K); Dawson Pendergrass, Baylor ($5.8K); Cayden Knighton, Baylor ($5.4K); Isaiah Ene, Sacramento State ($5.3K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Gavin Freeman, Baylor ($7.8K)
Baylor WR Gavin Freeman (5-9, 181) was an Oklahoma walk-on. Dad played at OU, didn’t stop an OK State transfer
?Set HS record for YPC, even over alums Wes Welker & Sterling Shepard
?At 58 catches he likely ends today 1st in FBS https://t.co/vnRXFdttlQ
— Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) October 24, 2026
One thing that I know won't change with the coaching is the role of Freeman in this offense. He leads FBS in receptions. What more do you want?
I would like to see the interim Baylor coach get Knighton more involved. He's an explosive player. That could open up even more for Freeman in the passing game.
Say what you want about Lagway, but he and Freeman have been a good duo so far this year. That is one thing that should continue for the rest of the season.
Wayne Harris, Kent State ($7K)
To me, there isn't a great RB worth paying for, so I'm spending my cap on receivers. Harris had 45.6 DK points in the Wagon Wheel game last week. It's his second game over 30 DK points in three weeks.
Didn't I say that about DeShields? Yep. They go hand in hand. When DeShields throws, it's going to Harris.
Destyn Hill, Tulane ($5.5K)
Hill has thrived with Trace Johnson in there. In two games with Johnson as the starter, Hill has nine receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Johnson is still very inaccurate, but he'll keep throwing to Hill because he can catch and gets open. We don't care if the QB struggles as long as Hill gets his catches (he will).
Derrick Eley, Charlotte ($5.3K)
Eley is Harrell's favorite target. He has eight catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns with Harrell in there. It's still kind of a new situation, but I trust it.
Harrell and Eley have opened up the Charlotte offense, and DraftKings hasn't elevated the prices to reflect it yet.
Eley is my favorite value on the slate and will score much higher than his price point. He will be in all of my lineups.
Also consider: Josh Derry, Central Florida ($6.4K); Matt Coleman, Sacramento State ($6K); Louis Brown IV, Baylor ($5.7K); Jaden Barnes, Charlotte ($4.9K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Kent State
I don't know who is going to go off for Kent, but it could be the entire team. DeShields and Harris will be a very popular mini stack, but Kent won't stop there. Maybe we shouldn't either.
Ardell Banks seems to have moved ahead of Da'Realyst Clark. I would use both in a five-man, along with White at RB.
Mini Stacks
I don't see another full stack that I like, so I'll go with mini stack options instead
Tulane: Daniels/Hill/Johnson (maybe)
Charlotte: Harrell/Eley/Barnes
Baylor: Lagway/Freeman/Brown
UCF: Jenkins/Derry
Sac State: Sharman/Coleman