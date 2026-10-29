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Week 9 College Football Pick'em Pool Picks - Targets, Avoids, Predictions for ESPN Pick'em Contests (2026)

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RotoBaller's Mike Marteny's ESPN College Football Pick'ems for Week 9. Picks with confidence points for Week 9 of the 2026 NCAA college football season. Expert upsets, targets, avoids, and predictions.

I did better this week, but that's not saying much. I still missed three of the top four in confidence points. It was a similarly rough week throughout the group as well. "Let's See Brucies" led the way with 49 points. "2pretty4orange" was second with 43 points. "mattmartin0188" and "AnnieFox Roto" both had 40 points. Only six other entries hit 35 or more points.

Ted hangs on to first place for the second straight week with 302points. "Dr.SteveBrule" and "Rad" are tied for second place at 294 points. This is the most separation we've had at the top of the group so far this season. "Cright14" is the only other entry at 290 points. Only five more are in the 280s. Only 18 other entries are within 30 points of first place.

We are a little over halfway through the season, and the projected group winner is well behind last year's pace. Week 8 created a lot of separation at the top. If I want any chance of catching that pack, I need to get a little more creative with my picks.

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College Football Pick'em Overview

This article is about the confidence game mode. You can also read my against-the-spread picks here every week for every game, so you know how I'm leaning toward that version of the game. Each week, I will recap who's dominating the group before I get into the picks. If you're going to beat everyone, all of the readers will know about it!

Let's get to the countdown! I will count them up from least confident (1) to most (10). You know, for dramatic effect. If I do change my pick or points sometime during the week, I will try to update the article or post it on X. Otherwise, you know all of my picks each week.

Week 9 looks a lot easier than last week. Of course, there are no givens after the last two weeks.

 

(1) Georgia Southern over Appalachian State

I'm not sure that I agree with this, but Vegas has the Eagles as a sizeable favorite at home. Pick Em users are 71% on Appalachian State after the big win over James Madison. I'm just trying to steal a point here.

 

(2) Utah over Cincinnati

I don't trust this one bit. Utah's defense hasn't been great this year. JC French is similar to Conner Weigman, who had over 300 yards of offense on the Utes in Salt Lake City last week.

This game is also in Cincinnati, where the Bearcats took it to Tech last week. The Big 12 could face an absolute nightmare scenario if Cincinnati beats Utah and Utah wins the Holy War. Both scenarios are very possible.

The public is very heavy on Utah (91%). My way of hedging is to wager fewer points than most users will.

 

(3) Memphis over Army

Memphis is more talented, but that means nothing if they can't take care of the ball. Army is good at forcing turnovers.

As with Utah, most users are heavy on Memphis (93%). In case of upset, I'm wagering less.

 

(4) Florida State over Clemson

Ousmane Kromah is done for the season. This is where Florida State's aggressiveness with RBs in the portal will pay off.

They picked up Oklahoma's Gavin Sawchuk last year and Quintrevion Wisner from Texas this year. Those two will carry the load with Kromah out, and both are experienced backs.

And you have Ashton Daniels ripping off runs like that. The Florida State offense will be fine, even against this defense.

 

(5) Arizona over Texas Tech

Arizona's strength is run defense. That's how Cincinnati beat Tech last week. The Red Raiders cannot win if it's up to Will Hammond.

You can argue that the play is more of a huge play by the defender, but Hammond left the ball up there way too long. He's floating too many passes, and Arizona is good enough to make him pay.

Not to mention that the Arizona passing game is the best in the conference. Arizona's offense is what everyone said Texas Tech would be.

 

(6) Wisconsin over Iowa

The loss of Kamari Moulton is a crushing blow for the Iowa offense. They don't have a suitable every-down replacement at running back, and Iowa keeps rotating quarterbacks because both of them have been bad.

This highlights how bad the AP rankings are. Iowa was ranked in the top 15 for losing to Ohio State. It's a problem when you get a participation trophy (or ranking) just for playing a decent team.

Wisconsin is more than decent. This defense is as good as or better than Iowa's. Iowa is getting some Vegas love, but I don't buy it.

Wisconsin's defense held a pretty good USC offense to seven points on eight drives. Iowa might turn it over four times on eight drives...

 

(7) Oklahoma over South Carolina

The Gamecocks are playing well, but Oklahoma is coming off of its best offensive performance since Week 1. What do those two games have in common?  Good offensive line play.

A healthy Oklahoma line allows the run game to flourish and gives John Mateer time to find Isaiah Sategna III. This offense is a good one when it functions as it should, and we all know that the defense is elite.

 

(8) Northwestern over Oregon

This is much more than a point-stealing scheme. Dante Moore isn't expected to return this season. If that is true, he has played his last down as a Duck.

The Oregon offense isn't nearly good enough. Guess who's on the other sideline? Oregon's most prolific offensive playcaller in its history: Chip Kelly.

Even if Kelly isn't laying down anything new, most of these schemes line up in the same formation. Oregon's defense has been solid, but this is a terrible matchup.

The public is actually picking this around 50-50 (52-48 Oregon), so I'm raising the wager. I don't think Oregon wins this, even at home.

It didn't exactly end well for Kelly in Eugene, so you know that he's going to come up with a perfect game plan against his former team here.

 

(9) Ohio State over USC

It's all over every college football show. USC needs this game more than Ohio State does. When was the last time that a Lincoln Riley team won a game with its back against the wall?

Ohio State is going to miss Julian Sayin, but this offense doesn't revolve around him. The Buckeyes still have a power run game with two capable backs.

Jeremiah Smith is still arguably the best player in college football. The Ohio State offensive line is still elite. The defense could run laps around USC.

Riley may need this, but Ohio State is more talented at every position aside from quarterback. Maybe. We don't know yet.

 

(10) Indiana over Minnesota

Indiana has something to prove in this one. Minnesota has looked really good in winning back the Little Brown Jug and the Floyd of Rosedale. They also got blown off the field by Purdue.

Indiana isn't as good as last year, but they are always solid.

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